The Met Kitchen 210 Offerson Road Suite 201C

No reviews yet

210 Offerson Road

Suite 201C

Beaver Creek, CO 81620

Craft Cocktails

Cherry Blossom Gimlet

$12.00

St. Germaine, Cherry Brandy, Gin, Lime

Georgia Beach

$12.00

Hipnotiq, Peach Schnapps, Chardonnay, Coconut Rum, Orange

Ginger Bird

$12.00

Montanya Spiced Rum, Campari, Gingercello, Pineapple Juice, Lime

Forbidden Sour

$12.00

Laws Four Grain Bourbon, Pomegranate Liqueur, Luxardo Cherry, Lemon

Shadow Woman

$12.00

Laws Bourbon, Pear Brandy, Toasted Honey, Cinnamon, Angostura Bitters

Long Island Iced Coffee

$12.00

Moonlight eXpresso, Cold Brew, Baileys, Kahlua, Vodka, Rum, Tequila

The Fallen Plume

$12.00

10th Mountain Whiskey, Grand Marnier, Moonlight eXpresso, Orange

Cocktail

$15.00

Draft Beer

Oskar Blues Dale’s Pale Ale

$8.00

New Belgium VooDoo Ranger

$8.00

Bottles & Cans

Coors Orignal

$8.00

New Belgium Fat Tire

$8.00

Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout

$8.00

White Claw

$8.00

High Noon

$8.00Out of stock

Heineken Zero N/A

$8.00

Oskar Lager

$8.00

BTG

Substance Chardonnay GL

$13.00

Cambria Chardonnay GL

$13.00

Craggy Range SB GL

$15.00

Kung Fu Girl Riesling GL

$9.00

Maschio Sparkling Rose GL

$12.00Out of stock

J Vineyards PN GL

$15.00

Ben Marco Malbec GL

$11.00

Tenuta Prosecco GL

$11.00

Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

Blindfold White Blend

$11.00

Kim Crawford Chardonnay GL

$11.00

Cross Barn Chardonnay GL

$12.00

Macon Villages Chardonnay GL

$11.00

Beaune du Chateau White Burgandy

$13.00

Pazo Cilleiro Albarino

$11.00

Franciscan Chardonnay

$12.00

Alexano Chardonnay

$12.00

Red Velvet Devil Merlot

$11.00

House Red

$11.00

House White

$11.00

White Bottles

Substance Chardonnay

$47.00

Cambria Chardonnay

$47.00

Craggy Range Sauvignon Blanc

$55.00

Kung Fu Riesling

$31.00

Tenuta Prosecco

$39.00

Two Rivers

$15.00

Robert Mondavi Fume Blanc

$40.00

Frisk Prickly Riesling

$15.00

Sancerre

$30.00

Chassagne Montrachet

$90.00

Red Bottle

Samsara Syrah

$48.00

Nambrot

$50.00

Soda

Soda

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Snacks

D’s BBQ Bar Nuts

$4.00+

BBQ Spiced Nuts

Burrata + Prosciutto

$16.00

Burrata Cheese, Arugula, Fig Jam, Blistered Tomatoes, Balsamic Reduction, Sliced Colossium Prosciutto, Toasted Baguette

Truffled Wild Mushroom and Rice Soup

$16.00

Housemade Mushroom Broth, Roasted Mushrooms, Celery, Carrot, Caramelized Onions, Rice, White Truffle Oil, Mushroom Powder, Shaved Parmesan

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$16.00Out of stock

Roasted Red Peppers, Ginger, Garlic, Crushed Red Pepper, Cilantro, Warm Naan Bread, Celery, Carrots

Sliders

House Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork

$14.00

Smoked Pork Butt, BBQ Sauce, Red Cabbage Slaw, Pickles 3 per order

Teriyaki Chicken

$14.00

Chicken Breast in Teriyaki Glaze, Pineapple, Jalapeno, Napa Slaw, Sesame Seeds, Miso Aioli 3 per order

Chipotle Chicken

$14.00

Chipotle Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese, Chipotle Lime Mayo 3 per order

Salads

Chicken Caesar

$18.00

Chopped Romaine, Garlic Croutons, Parmesan, Herbed Chicken Breast, House Made Caesar Dressing

Roasted Beet Salad

$16.00

Roasted Beets, Spinach, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Orange-Dill Vinaigrette, Parm Crisp

Sandwiches

Butter Basted Colorado Steak Sandwich

$28.00

Seared and Butter Basted Colorado Steak, Horseradish Cream, Caramelized Onions, Mushroom Conserva

Chicken Bacon Naan Melt

$18.00

Sauteed Chicken Breast, Bacon, Sun-Dried Tomato, Mozzarella, House Made Ranch, Spinach

Italian Cold Cut Sammich

$18.00

Soppressata, Capicola, Genoa, Shredduce, Olive,Tomato, Red Onion, Leeks, Italian Vinaigrette

Maine Lobster Roll

$32.00

Court Boullion Poached Lobster Tail, Green Goddess Dressing, Celery, Scallions

Spicy Chicken Banh Mi

$18.00

Toasted Baguette, Sauteed Chicken Breast Sriracha-Soy Glaze, Home Made Kimchi, Chicken Liver Pate, Pickled Carrots, Cilantro

Wild Mushroom BBQ Melt

$18.00

Roasted Oyster, Crimini, Portabella, Shitake Mushrooms, Portobello BBQ Sauce, Creamed Spinach, Swiss Cheese

Veal Parmesan

$16.00

Breaded Veal Cutlet, Marinara Sauce, Melted Mozzarella, Parmesan, Fresh Picked Basil

Oktoberfest Schnitzel

$16.00

Weinerschnitzel, Sauerkraut, Pickles, Bacon Shallot Jam, Dijonaise, Pickled Mustard Seeds

Sides & Such

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Pasta, Leeks, Sun Dried Tomato, Olives, Italian Dressing

Potato Salad

$4.00

Mustard, Mayo, Hard Boiled Eggs, Celery, Paprika

Edamame Salad

$4.00

Edamame, Hemp Seed, Ginger, Peanuts, Granny Smith Apples, Carrots, Scallion Vinaigrette

Quinoa

$4.00

Sun Dried Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Lemon Garlic Dressing

Sea Salt Chips

$3.00

BBQ Chips

$3.00

Jalapeño Cheddar

$3.00

Desserts

Classic Puppy Chow

$6.00

Chex, Dark Chocolate, Peanut Butter

Birthday Cake Puppy Chow

$6.00

Sprinkles, Birthday Cake Mix, White Chocolate

Cinnamon Pretzel Puppy Chow

$6.00Out of stock

White Chocolate, Cinnamon & Sugar

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookies

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

210 Offerson Road, Suite 201C, Beaver Creek, CO 81620

