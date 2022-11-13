  • Home
  Roseville
  Sourdough Bread Company - Roseville #2 - 190 Roseville Parkway suite 120
Sourdough Bread Company - Roseville #2 190 Roseville Parkway suite 120

No reviews yet

190 Roseville Parkway

Roseville, CA 95747

Popular Items

#2. Turkey
#14. Garlic Pesto Turkey
#6. Pastrami & Turkey

Main

#1. Roast Beef

#1. Roast Beef

$7.49+

Thinly sliced Roast Beef

#2. Turkey

#2. Turkey

$7.49+

Thinly sliced Turkey Breast

#3. Ham

#3. Ham

$7.49+

Smoked Black Forest Ham

#4. Turkey and Dry Salami

#4. Turkey and Dry Salami

$7.49+

Thinly sliced Turkey Breast & Salami

#5. Ham & Turkey

#5. Ham & Turkey

$7.49+

Thinly sliced Smoked Ham & Turkey Breast

#6. Pastrami & Turkey

#6. Pastrami & Turkey

$7.49+

Thinly sliced Pastrami & Turkey Breast

#7. Pastrami

#7. Pastrami

$7.49+

Thinly sliced Pastrami Served Hot

#8. Pastrami Reuben

#8. Pastrami Reuben

$7.49+

Thinly sliced Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Swiss

#9. Veggie

#9. Veggie

$7.49+

Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, thinly shaved Carrots & Peppers

#11. Tuna Salad

#11. Tuna Salad

$7.49+

Albacore Tuna

#12. Chicken Salad

#12. Chicken Salad

$7.49+

Chicken Breast, Celery, Cranberries, & Pecans

#13. Italian

#13. Italian

$7.49+

Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, topped with Balsamic Vinegar & Olive Oil

#14. Garlic Pesto Turkey

#14. Garlic Pesto Turkey

$7.49+

Thinly sliced Turkey Breast & Pesto Garlic Aioli Spread

#15. Grilled Chicken

$7.49+

#16. BLT

$7.49+

#17. Cheese

$7.49+

#18. Salami

$7.49+

#19. Pepperoni

$7.49+
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$5.25+

Creamy Cheese Sauce & Macaroni noodles served with a side of Sourdough Bread

6" French Dip

6" French Dip

$11.49

Thinly sliced Roast Beef, House Spread Swiss Cheese, & All Natural Au Jus, Served Hot

6" Smoked Brisket

6" Smoked Brisket

$11.49

Savory Smoked Brisket, House Spread, Tomatoes, BBQ Sauce, Green Chili Coleslaw, Cheddar Cheese, Served Hot

6" Caprese

6" Caprese

$11.49

Mozzarella Cheese, Basil Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, & topped with Balsamic Glaze

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$5.95+

Tomato Bisque

$5.95+

Soup Of The Day

$5.95+
Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$6.95+

Chopped Romaine & Spring Mix, Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sour Cream & Jalapeno Ranch Dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$6.95+

Chopped Romaine & Spring Salad Mix, Grilled Chicken, Cherry Tomatoes, Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Crumbled Blue Cheese &Blue Cheese Dressing

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$6.95+

Chopped Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Sourdough Croutons & Caesar Dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$6.95+

Chopped Romaine, Ham, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Feta Cheese & Greek Dressing

Italian Salad

Italian Salad

$6.95+

Chopped Romaine, Bell Peppers, Salami, Mozzarella Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Pepperoncini's & Italian Dressing

Garden Salad

$3.99

Fountain Drink

$2.69

Drinks

$1.49+

Chips

$1.29
Cookies

Cookies

Sides

$1.00+

Baguette Par-Baked

$3.99

Baguette Baked

$3.99

Bread Bowl Par-Baked

$2.99

Bread Bowl Baked

$2.99

French Dip

$9.49+

Thinly Sliced Roast Beef, House Spread, Swiss Cheese & All Natural Au Jus, Served Hot

Brisket

$9.49+

Savory Smoked Brisket, House Spread, Tomatoes, BBQ Sauce, Green Chili Coleslaw, Cheddar Cheese, Served Hot

Caprese

$9.49+

$ Side Pickle

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

190 Roseville Parkway, Roseville, CA 95747

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

