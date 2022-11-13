Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Sourdough Willy's Pizzeria

47 Reviews

11265 NE State Highway 104

Kingston, WA 98346

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

NY Cup & Char Pepperoni
NY New Yorker
NY Red Top

Apps

Sourdough Crostini

$14.00

Our fresh made sourdough bread toasted and topped with a trio of spreads Kalamata tapenade/Smoked Salmon/Prosciutto, jalapeño & pineapple

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Roasted brussels sprouts with spicy Italian sausage, olive oil & parmesan cheese

Meatballs

$14.00

Homemade spicy pork, beef and fennel meatballs in our rich marinara sauce topped with freshly grated Grana Padano parmesan cheese (5 per serving)

Pizza

All 5 styles of our pizza use a World famous 127 year old Sourdough starter and locally farmed, milled and sustainably grown flour by Shepherd's Grain Flour!

Detroit Queen of Pesto

$23.00

A 14x10 inch pan pizza baked with pesto sauce, spinach, pine nuts, mozzarella, Wisconsin brick cheese, aged white cheddar cheese and finished with crumbled feta cheese and sweet agave nectar.

Detroit Gorgonzola Vegetarian

Detroit Gorgonzola Vegetarian

$23.00

a 14x10 inch pan pizza with a creamy gorgonzola sauce, mozzarella cheese, Wisconsin brick cheese, aged white cheddar cheese, mushrooms, garlic, red onions, pine nuts and finished with crumbled feta cheese.

Detroit Cup & Char Pepperoni

$23.00

a 14x10 inch pan pizza baked with mozzarella cheese, Wisconsin brick cheese, aged white cheddar cheese, topped with "cup & char" pepperonis and finished with strips of hot pizza sauce.

Detroit Spicy Hawaiian

$23.00

a 14x10 inch pan pizza with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, Wisconsin brick cheese, aged white cheddar cheese, canadian bacon, pepperoni, bacon, jalapenos, pineapple and finished with strips of hot pizza sauce.

Detroit New Yorker

$23.00

a 14x10 inch pan pizza with Italian sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, Wisconsin brick cheese, aged white cheddar cheese, finished with strips of hot pizza sauce, basil, dollops of ricotta cheese and a drizzle of hot honey over the top.

Detroit Roasted Garlic Chicken

$23.00

a 14x10 inch pan pizza with pesto sauce, roasted chicken, garlic, mozzarella cheese, Wisconsin brick cheese, aged white cheddar cheese and finished with strips of hot pizza sauce.

Detroit Cal-Tony

$23.00

Gorgonzola, Wisconsin brick, aged white cheddar, and mozzarella cheese are baked on this pizza then it is finished with fig compote, slices of thin cut prosciutto and a drizzle of balsamic reduction sauce!

Detroit House

Detroit House

$23.00

a 14x10 inch pan pizza baked with mozzarella cheese, Wisconsin brick cheese, aged white cheddar cheese, Canadian bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms and Onions!

Detroit Carnivore

$23.00

a 14x10 inch pan pizza baked with mozzarella cheese, Wisconsin brick cheese, aged white cheddar cheese, Canadian bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon and finished with Parmesan cheese! A true Meat lovers pizza!

Detroit BBQ Chicken

Detroit BBQ Chicken

$23.00

a 14x10 inch pan pizza baked with mozzarella cheese, Wisconsin brick cheese, aged white cheddar cheese, Chicken, Bacon, Garlic, Red onions, Gorgonzola crumbles, BBQ sauce and finished with Feta crumbles!

Detroit Red Top

$23.00

Detroit Truffle Shuffle

$23.00

a 14x10 inch pan pizza baked with mozzarella cheese, Wisconsin brick cheese, aged white cheddar cheese, gorgonzola crumbles, mushrooms and topped with dollops of ricotta cheese and a drizzle of Italian truffle infused honey.

NY Red Top

NY Red Top

$25.00

a 16 inch round pizza with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and finished with parmesan cheese.

NY Queen of Pesto

NY Queen of Pesto

$25.00

A 16 inch round pizza baked with pesto sauce, spinach, pine nuts, mozzarella cheese and finished with crumbled feta cheese and sweet agave nectar.

NY Gorgonzola Vegetarian

$25.00

a 16 inch round pizza with a creamy gorgonzola sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, garlic, red onions, pine nuts and finished with crumbled feta cheese.

NY Cup & Char Pepperoni

NY Cup & Char Pepperoni

$25.00

a 16 inch round pizza with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and topped with "cup & char" pepperonis.

NY Spicy Hawaiian

$25.00

a 16 inch round pizza with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, canadian bacon, pepperoni, bacon, jalapenos and pineapple.

NY New Yorker

$25.00

a 16 inch round pizza with pizza sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, finished with strips of basil, dollops of ricotta cheese and a drizzle of hot honey over the top.

NY Truffle Shuffle

$25.00

a 16 inch round pizza baked with mozzarella cheese, gorgonzola crumbles, mushrooms and topped with dollops of ricotta cheese and a drizzle of Italian truffle infused honey.

NY Roasted Garlic Chicken

$25.00

a 16 inch round pizza with red sauce, pesto sauce, roasted chicken, garlic and mozzarella cheese.

NY Cal-Tony

NY Cal-Tony

$25.00

Gorgonzola and mozzarella are baked on this pizza then it is finished with fig compote, slices of thin cut prosciutto and a drizzle of balsamic reduction sauce!

NY House

$25.00

a 16 inch round pizza with Canadian bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms and Onions!

NY Carnivore

NY Carnivore

$25.00

a 16 inch round pizza with Canadian bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon and finished with Parmesan cheese! A true Meat lovers pizza!

NY BBQ Chicken

$25.00

a 16 inch round pizza with Chicken, Bacon, Garlic, Red onions, Gorgonzola crumbles, BBQ sauce and finished with Feta crumbles!

Sicilian Queen of Pesto

$28.00Out of stock

A 16 inch square pan pizza baked with pesto sauce, spinach, pine nuts, mozzarella cheese and finished with crumbled feta cheese and sweet agave nectar.

Sicilian Gorgonzola Vegetarian

$28.00Out of stock

a 16 inch square pan pizza with a creamy gorgonzola sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, garlic, red onions, pine nuts and finished with crumbled feta cheese.

Sicilian Cup & Char Pepperoni

$28.00Out of stock

a 16 inch pan pizza with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and topped with "cup & char" pepperonis.

Sicilian Truffle Shuffle

$28.00Out of stock

a 16 inch pan pizza baked with mozzarella cheese, gorgonzola crumbles, mushrooms and topped with dollops of ricotta cheese and a drizzle of Italian truffle infused honey.

Sicilian Roasted Garlic Chicken

$28.00Out of stock

a 16 inch pan pizza with red sauce, pesto sauce, roasted chicken, garlic and mozzarella cheese.

Sicilian House

Sicilian House

$28.00Out of stock

A 16 inch pan pizza with mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms and Onions!

Sicilian Carnivore

$28.00Out of stock

A 16 inch pan pizza with Mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon and finished with Parmesan cheese! A true Meat lovers pizza!

Sicilian BBQ Chicken

$28.00Out of stock

A 16 inch pan pizza with mozzarella cheese, Chicken, Bacon, Garlic, Red onions, Gorgonzola crumbles, BBQ sauce and finished with Feta crumbles!

Sicilian Red Top

$28.00Out of stock

a 16 inch pan pizza with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese.

Sicilian New Yorker

$28.00Out of stock

a 16 inch pan pizza with pizza sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, finished with strips of basil, dollops of ricotta cheese and a drizzle of hot honey over the top.

Sicilian Spicy Hawaiian

Sicilian Spicy Hawaiian

$28.00Out of stock

a 16 inch pan pizza with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, canadian bacon, pepperoni, bacon, jalapenos and pineapple.

Sicilian Cal-Tony

Sicilian Cal-Tony

$28.00Out of stock

Gorgonzola and mozzarella are baked on this pizza then it is finished with fig compote, a bed of arugula, slices of thin cut prosciutto and a drizzle of balsamic reduction sauce!

Napoletana Pesto Vegie

$18.00

Napoletana Hestia

$18.00

Napoletana Prosciutto Arugula

$18.00

Napoletana The New Yorker

$18.00

Napoletana Cup & Char

$18.00

Napoletana Margherita

$18.00

Napo Truffle Shuffle

$18.00

Roman Margherita

$22.00Out of stock

Roman Truffle Shuffle

$22.00Out of stock

Roman Prosciutto Arugula

$22.00Out of stock

Roman NY

$22.00Out of stock

Roman Cup And Char

$22.00Out of stock

Roman Pesto Veggie

$22.00Out of stock

Roman Hesita

$22.00Out of stock

Salads

Family style salads enough for 3-5 people depending on your appetite!

Spinach Salad

$16.00

House Salad

$16.00

Caesar Salad

$16.00
Pear Arugula

Pear Arugula

$16.00

Mixed greens topped with mushrooms, black olives, artichoke hearts, red onions and crumbled feta cheese. Feeds 3-5 people!

Starter/Doughballs

Sourdough Starter

$10.00

Our World famous 127 year old Sourdough Starter! Great for home baking or as a gift!

NY Doughball

$6.00

A perfect dough ball for use in your home gas or electric oven or BBQ at temperatures between 400 and 700 degrees. For hotter ovens get our Napaletano doughballs!

Napaletano Doughball

$5.00

This doughball is perfect for your home Ooni or Gozney wood fired oven that cooks at high temperatures aka over 800 to 1000 degrees!

Dipping Sauces

Gorgonzola Sauce

$0.85

Our award winning Gorgonzola sauce!

Bacon Jalapeno Ranch

$0.85

A bacon and jalapeño infused ranch sauce!

Pizza Sauce

$0.85

Our house made pizza sauce!

Mikes Hot Hoey

$1.25

Chicken Wings

10 Chicken wings and drumsticks baked to perfection!

Chicken Wings 8

$11.99

Boneless breaded Wings

$11.99

Red Wine

Barking Dog Red Blend Bottle

$50.00

Waterbrook Malbec

$30.00

Ruffino Chianti

$20.00

Chateau st Michele Cab

$25.00

Corkage fee

Corkage fee

$15.00

N/A Drinks

Aha Sparkling Water

$2.50

Barq's Root Beer

$2.50

Body Armor Water

$3.10

Bottle Coke Zero

$2.50

Bottle Dasani

$2.25

Bottle Sprite Zero

$2.50

Cup For Water

$0.30

Fountain Soda

$4.00

Golden Peak Tea

$3.10

Huberts Tea

$3.10

Mexican Fanta Grape

$2.50Out of stock

Mexican Fanta Orange

$2.50

Beer To-Go

Rainy Daze

Rainy Daze

$7.00

Western Red Brewing

$5.00

High Noon Can

$5.25

Jim Beam Can

$5.25

Wine To-Go

State 42 Tempranillo Rose Bottle

$23.00Out of stock

State 42 Gruner Bottle

$23.00Out of stock

14 Hands Pinot Grigio Can

$7.00

14 Hands Hot to Trot Red Can

$7.00

14 Hands Unicorn Rose' Can

$7.00

14 Hands Hot to Trot Red Bottle

$20.00

14 Hands Pinot Grigio Bottle

$20.00

14 Hands Rose' Bottle

$20.00

Ice Cream

1 Scoop cone

$5.00

2 Scoops cone

$6.00

1 Scoop cup

$5.00

2 Scoops cup

$6.00

Frozen Desserts

Ruby Jewel Sandwich

$4.50Out of stock

Dibs Crunch

$3.25Out of stock

Haagen-Daz

$3.25Out of stock

Snickers

$2.25Out of stock

Twix

$2.25Out of stock

Push up

$1.25Out of stock

Drumstick

$3.25Out of stock

Nestle King Sandwich

$2.35Out of stock

Toll House Sandwich

$3.25Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sourdough Willy's uses a World Famous 127 year old Sourdough Starter to make 5 distinct styles of award winning Sourdough Pizza!

Website

Location

11265 NE State Highway 104, Kingston, WA 98346

Directions

Gallery
Sourdough Willy's Pizzeria image
Sourdough Willy's Pizzeria image
Sourdough Willy's Pizzeria image
Sourdough Willy's Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Five Restaurant Bistro
orange star4.4 • 1,121
650 Edmonds way Edmonds, WA 98020
View restaurantnext
Sunny Hill - Seattle
orange star4.6 • 103
3127 Northwest 85th Street Seattle, WA 98117
View restaurantnext
THAT'S A SOME PIZZA
orange star3.5 • 126
9720 Coppertop Loop suite 101 Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurantnext
Patxi's Pizza - Ballard
orange starNo Reviews
5323 Ballard Ave NW Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
Stoneburner
orange star4.7 • 2,224
5214 BALLARD AVE NW SEATTLE, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
Zeeks Pizza - Greenlake
orange starNo Reviews
7900 E Greenlake Drive N Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Kingston

SeaWolfe Diner & Lounge - Kingston
orange star4.3 • 43
11171 NE Highway 104 Kingston, WA 98346
View restaurantnext
Over the Moon Coffee Roasters
orange star5.0 • 23
11229 NE State Highway 104 Kingston, WA 98346
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kingston
Edmonds
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Silverdale
review star
Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)
Lynnwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 3.9 (21 restaurants)
Mukilteo
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Freeland
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Bothell
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Bremerton
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston