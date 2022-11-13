Sourdough Willy's Pizzeria
11265 NE State Highway 104
Kingston, WA 98346
Popular Items
Apps
Sourdough Crostini
Our fresh made sourdough bread toasted and topped with a trio of spreads Kalamata tapenade/Smoked Salmon/Prosciutto, jalapeño & pineapple
Brussels Sprouts
Roasted brussels sprouts with spicy Italian sausage, olive oil & parmesan cheese
Meatballs
Homemade spicy pork, beef and fennel meatballs in our rich marinara sauce topped with freshly grated Grana Padano parmesan cheese (5 per serving)
Pizza
Detroit Queen of Pesto
A 14x10 inch pan pizza baked with pesto sauce, spinach, pine nuts, mozzarella, Wisconsin brick cheese, aged white cheddar cheese and finished with crumbled feta cheese and sweet agave nectar.
Detroit Gorgonzola Vegetarian
a 14x10 inch pan pizza with a creamy gorgonzola sauce, mozzarella cheese, Wisconsin brick cheese, aged white cheddar cheese, mushrooms, garlic, red onions, pine nuts and finished with crumbled feta cheese.
Detroit Cup & Char Pepperoni
a 14x10 inch pan pizza baked with mozzarella cheese, Wisconsin brick cheese, aged white cheddar cheese, topped with "cup & char" pepperonis and finished with strips of hot pizza sauce.
Detroit Spicy Hawaiian
a 14x10 inch pan pizza with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, Wisconsin brick cheese, aged white cheddar cheese, canadian bacon, pepperoni, bacon, jalapenos, pineapple and finished with strips of hot pizza sauce.
Detroit New Yorker
a 14x10 inch pan pizza with Italian sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, Wisconsin brick cheese, aged white cheddar cheese, finished with strips of hot pizza sauce, basil, dollops of ricotta cheese and a drizzle of hot honey over the top.
Detroit Roasted Garlic Chicken
a 14x10 inch pan pizza with pesto sauce, roasted chicken, garlic, mozzarella cheese, Wisconsin brick cheese, aged white cheddar cheese and finished with strips of hot pizza sauce.
Detroit Cal-Tony
Gorgonzola, Wisconsin brick, aged white cheddar, and mozzarella cheese are baked on this pizza then it is finished with fig compote, slices of thin cut prosciutto and a drizzle of balsamic reduction sauce!
Detroit House
a 14x10 inch pan pizza baked with mozzarella cheese, Wisconsin brick cheese, aged white cheddar cheese, Canadian bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms and Onions!
Detroit Carnivore
a 14x10 inch pan pizza baked with mozzarella cheese, Wisconsin brick cheese, aged white cheddar cheese, Canadian bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon and finished with Parmesan cheese! A true Meat lovers pizza!
Detroit BBQ Chicken
a 14x10 inch pan pizza baked with mozzarella cheese, Wisconsin brick cheese, aged white cheddar cheese, Chicken, Bacon, Garlic, Red onions, Gorgonzola crumbles, BBQ sauce and finished with Feta crumbles!
Detroit Truffle Shuffle
a 14x10 inch pan pizza baked with mozzarella cheese, Wisconsin brick cheese, aged white cheddar cheese, gorgonzola crumbles, mushrooms and topped with dollops of ricotta cheese and a drizzle of Italian truffle infused honey.
NY Red Top
a 16 inch round pizza with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and finished with parmesan cheese.
NY Queen of Pesto
A 16 inch round pizza baked with pesto sauce, spinach, pine nuts, mozzarella cheese and finished with crumbled feta cheese and sweet agave nectar.
NY Gorgonzola Vegetarian
a 16 inch round pizza with a creamy gorgonzola sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, garlic, red onions, pine nuts and finished with crumbled feta cheese.
NY Cup & Char Pepperoni
a 16 inch round pizza with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and topped with "cup & char" pepperonis.
NY Spicy Hawaiian
a 16 inch round pizza with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, canadian bacon, pepperoni, bacon, jalapenos and pineapple.
NY New Yorker
a 16 inch round pizza with pizza sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, finished with strips of basil, dollops of ricotta cheese and a drizzle of hot honey over the top.
NY Truffle Shuffle
a 16 inch round pizza baked with mozzarella cheese, gorgonzola crumbles, mushrooms and topped with dollops of ricotta cheese and a drizzle of Italian truffle infused honey.
NY Roasted Garlic Chicken
a 16 inch round pizza with red sauce, pesto sauce, roasted chicken, garlic and mozzarella cheese.
NY Cal-Tony
Gorgonzola and mozzarella are baked on this pizza then it is finished with fig compote, slices of thin cut prosciutto and a drizzle of balsamic reduction sauce!
NY House
a 16 inch round pizza with Canadian bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms and Onions!
NY Carnivore
a 16 inch round pizza with Canadian bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon and finished with Parmesan cheese! A true Meat lovers pizza!
NY BBQ Chicken
a 16 inch round pizza with Chicken, Bacon, Garlic, Red onions, Gorgonzola crumbles, BBQ sauce and finished with Feta crumbles!
Sicilian Queen of Pesto
A 16 inch square pan pizza baked with pesto sauce, spinach, pine nuts, mozzarella cheese and finished with crumbled feta cheese and sweet agave nectar.
Sicilian Gorgonzola Vegetarian
a 16 inch square pan pizza with a creamy gorgonzola sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, garlic, red onions, pine nuts and finished with crumbled feta cheese.
Sicilian Cup & Char Pepperoni
a 16 inch pan pizza with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and topped with "cup & char" pepperonis.
Sicilian Truffle Shuffle
a 16 inch pan pizza baked with mozzarella cheese, gorgonzola crumbles, mushrooms and topped with dollops of ricotta cheese and a drizzle of Italian truffle infused honey.
Sicilian Roasted Garlic Chicken
a 16 inch pan pizza with red sauce, pesto sauce, roasted chicken, garlic and mozzarella cheese.
Sicilian House
A 16 inch pan pizza with mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms and Onions!
Sicilian Carnivore
A 16 inch pan pizza with Mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon and finished with Parmesan cheese! A true Meat lovers pizza!
Sicilian BBQ Chicken
A 16 inch pan pizza with mozzarella cheese, Chicken, Bacon, Garlic, Red onions, Gorgonzola crumbles, BBQ sauce and finished with Feta crumbles!
Sicilian Red Top
a 16 inch pan pizza with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese.
Sicilian New Yorker
a 16 inch pan pizza with pizza sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, finished with strips of basil, dollops of ricotta cheese and a drizzle of hot honey over the top.
Sicilian Spicy Hawaiian
a 16 inch pan pizza with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, canadian bacon, pepperoni, bacon, jalapenos and pineapple.
Sicilian Cal-Tony
Gorgonzola and mozzarella are baked on this pizza then it is finished with fig compote, a bed of arugula, slices of thin cut prosciutto and a drizzle of balsamic reduction sauce!
Salads
Starter/Doughballs
Sourdough Starter
Our World famous 127 year old Sourdough Starter! Great for home baking or as a gift!
NY Doughball
A perfect dough ball for use in your home gas or electric oven or BBQ at temperatures between 400 and 700 degrees. For hotter ovens get our Napaletano doughballs!
Napaletano Doughball
This doughball is perfect for your home Ooni or Gozney wood fired oven that cooks at high temperatures aka over 800 to 1000 degrees!
Dipping Sauces
Chicken Wings
Wine To-Go
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Sourdough Willy's uses a World Famous 127 year old Sourdough Starter to make 5 distinct styles of award winning Sourdough Pizza!
11265 NE State Highway 104, Kingston, WA 98346