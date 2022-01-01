Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sourdough Pizza

1040 Gables Dr Ste 104

Forest, VA 24551

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Margherita

Anti-Pizza

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$10.95+

Sliced fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, basil, balsamic glaze, sea salt

Pizza

Garlic Cheesy

Garlic Cheesy

$8.95

Everyone's favorite app - Sourdough style Garlic, mozz, olive oil layered on Sourdough then cut into cheese sticks for dipping and sharing (..maybe :P)

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.95

The best cheese pizza you've ever had

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.95

Coverered with the tastiest pepperonis

Alfredo Pepperoni w/red onion

Alfredo Pepperoni w/red onion

$13.95

Alfredo & red sauce blend, mozzarella, pepperoni, & slivers of red onion

Bleu Pepperoni w/red onion

Bleu Pepperoni w/red onion

$13.95

Blue cheese lovers, get your fix

Feta Pepperoni Pizza

Feta Pepperoni Pizza

$13.95

An underappreciated combo

Ricotta Pepperoni

Ricotta Pepperoni

$13.95

Pepperoni pizza dolloped all over with ricotta

Margherita

Margherita

$13.95

Red sauce, fresh mozz, basil, sea salt, olive oil

Bee Sting

Bee Sting

$14.95

Red sauce, fresh mozz, spicy sopressata, basil, sea salt, olive oil, honey

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$14.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, ham, pineapple

Spinach Mushroom Alfredo

Spinach Mushroom Alfredo

$13.95

Alfredo sauce, mozz, spinach, mushrooms, black pepper, olive oil

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$14.95

BBQ sauce, mozz, pulled chicken, red onion, cracked black pepper

BBQ Pork

BBQ Pork

$14.95

BBQ sauce, mozz, pulled pork, red onion, cracked black pepper

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$15.95

Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, red onion, bleu cheese

Supreme

Supreme

$17.95

Red sauce, mozz, pepperoni, hot sausage, loaded with mushrooms, red onion, peppers, & olives

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$17.95

Red sauce, mozz, then piled high with pepperoni, hot sausage, bacon

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$17.95

Alfredo sauce, pesto, mozz, chicken, bacon, roasted peppers, & red onion

White Pizza

White Pizza

$17.95

Garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, roma tomatoes, broccoli, parmesan

Spinach Chicken Feta

Spinach Chicken Feta

$16.95

Garlic cream sauce, mozz, feta, chicken, spinach, olive oil

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$17.95

Veggie lovers delight, come with mozzarella, red onion, mushroom, minced garlic, bell peppers, basil, spinach, banana peppers, black olives, jalapeños, pesto, roasted red peppers

Monthly Special

Monthly Special

$19.95

Rotates monthly. Check our Instagram for what's currently live July - Prosciutto, Arugula Pizza red sauce, garlic, fresh mozz, prosciutto, arugula, shaved parmesan blend, topped with balsamic drizzle

Bread

Sourdough Loaf (30 oz)

Sourdough Loaf (30 oz)

$12.95Out of stock

30 ounces of authentic Sourdough heaven

Sourdough Mini Loaf

Sourdough Mini Loaf

$7.95Out of stock

10 ounce Sourdough bun (trial size)

Sides

Honey Cup

$1.95

A side cup of honey to dip your crust in

Marinara Cup

$0.95

Honey Butter

$2.95

2 ounce blend of honey and Kerrygold butter, whipped and smother ready

Cinna Butter

$2.95

2 ounce blend of butter swirled with cinnamon and sugar

Ranch Cup

$1.95

2.0 oz cup of Ranch

Caesar Dressing

$1.95Out of stock

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$1.75
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.75
Sprite

Sprite

$1.75
Water

Water

$1.75
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$1.75
Sweet Tea (Pure Leaf)

Sweet Tea (Pure Leaf)

$2.75
Unsweet Tea (Pure Leaf)

Unsweet Tea (Pure Leaf)

$2.75
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wood-Fired Brick Oven Sourdough Pizza Taste the Sourdough Difference

Location

1040 Gables Dr Ste 104, Forest, VA 24551

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Sourdough image

