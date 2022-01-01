Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sourmouse 110 Delancey Street

review star

No reviews yet

110 Delancey Street

New York, NY 10002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Greyhound

$12.00

Jager Bomb

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$18.00

Lychee Martini

$14.00

Malibu Bay Breeze

$12.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Open Cocktail

$14.00

Paloma

$14.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$14.00

Shirley Temple

$12.00

Sidecar

$21.00

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

Tom Collins

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Cognac/Etc.

Hennessy

$18.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Jagermeister

$12.00

Gin

Well Gin

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Hendricks

$13.00

DBL Well Gin

$12.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$15.00

DBL Hendricks

$18.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Fireball

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

DBL Fireball

$12.00

DBL Aperol

$12.00

DBL Campari

$12.00

DBL Cointreau

$12.00

DBL Jagermeister

$12.00

Rum

Well Rum

$9.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Gosling's

$11.00

Malibu

$11.00

DBL Well Rum

$12.00

DBL Bacardi

$14.00

DBL Gosling's

$14.00

DBL Malibu

$14.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$9.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Casamigos

$15.00

Espolon

$11.00

Clase Azul

$30.00

DBL Well Tequila

$12.00

DBL Casamigos

$18.00

DBL Espolon

$14.00

Mezcal

$12.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$9.00

Titos

$12.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

DBL Well Vodka

$12.00

DBL Titos

$14.00

DBL Belvedere

$16.00

DBL Grey Goose

$15.00

Whiskey/Scotch/Bourbon

Well Whiskey

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$40.00

Macallan 12Yr.

$22.00

Fireball

$9.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$15.00

DBL Makers Mark

$15.00

DBL Jameson

$15.00

DBL Fireball

$12.00

16oz Drafts

Allagash White

$8.00

Beer & Shot

$14.00

Bronx City Sour IPA

$8.00

Bronx Well Earned Pilsner

$8.00

Downeast Cider (Seasonal Flavors)

$8.00

Fruit Punch Hard Seltzer

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

Narragansett Lager

$8.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy Lil Thing

$8.00

Six Point Lager

$8.00

Southern Tier x2 IPA

$8.00

64oz Drafts

Allagash White

$30.00

Bronx City Sour IPA

$30.00

Bronx Well Earned Pilsner

$30.00

Downeast Cider Blackberry

$30.00

Fruit Punch Hard Seltzer

$30.00

Lagunitas IPA

$30.00

Narragansett Lager

$30.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy Lil Thing

$30.00

Six Point Lager

$30.00

Southern Tier x2 IPA

$30.00

Six Point Lager (Copy)

$30.00

Canned Beer

Dyke Beer Gose

$11.00

Ebbs Gose No. 1

$9.00

Gay Beer - Golden Lager

$8.00

Lunar Lychee

$9.00

Lunar Plum

$9.00

Lunar Yuzu

$9.00

Non-Alcoholic

$7.00

Saison

$11.00

Ebb's Lager No. 1

$9.00

High Noon

$10.00

Pool

Weekday Rate (1 Hour)

$25.00

Weekday Rate (½ Hour)

$12.50

Weekend Rate (1 Hour)

$40.00

Weekend Rate (½ Hour)

$20.00

Open Tab

Ping Pong

Hour

$25.00

½ Hour

$12.50

Foosball

$1

$1.00

$3

$3.00

$5

$5.00

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Sausage Pizza

$15.00

White Pizza

$15.00

Mushroom Pizza

$15.00

Charcuterie Board

15 Guests

$95.00

30 Guests

$175.00

Pretzels & Chips

Potato Chips

$3.00

Food

Jalapeno Poppers

$11.00

Tater Tots

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Chicken Nuggets

$12.00

Sampler Platter

$75.00

Red

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$38.00

White

GLS Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

GLS Chardonnay

$12.00

BTL Chardonnay

$38.00

Champagne

Blanc de Blanc Veuve Ambel Champagne Brut

$11.00

Champagne Moet & Chandon

$180.00

Cremant de Bourgogne Champagne

$85.00

Dom Perignon

$480.00

Pol Roger Reserve Champagne

$125.00

Veuve Clicquot Champagne Brut

$180.00

NA Beverages

Athletic Brewing Company Hazy IPA

$7.00

Athletic Brewing Company IPA

$7.00

Coca Cola

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Mocktails

$9.00

Orange Juice

$4.50

Perrier

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Poland Spring

$3.00

Redbull

$6.00

Starbucks - Mocha

$5.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Smart Water

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Bottles

Bacardi Superior

$235.00

Belaire Rose

$180.00

Belvedere

$320.00

Bombay Sapphire

$260.00

Casamigoos Blanco

$300.00

Champagne Moet & Chandon

$180.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$700.00

Cremant de Bourgogne Champagne

$85.00

Dom Perignon

$365.00

Don Julio 1942

$800.00

Espolon Blanco

$250.00

Grey Goose

$260.00

Hendricks

$260.00

Hennessy VSOP

$360.00

Jack Daniel's Single Barrel

$250.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$250.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$800.00

Ketal One

$320.00

Maacallen 12 Yrs.

$450.00

Maker's Mark

$250.00

Malibu

$280.00

Pol Roger Reserve Champagne

$125.00

Tanqueray

$320.00

Tito's

$235.00

Veuve Clicquot Champagne

$180.00

Vida Mezcal

$235.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$9.00

Titos

$12.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Gin

Well Gin

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Rum

Well Rum

$9.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Gosling's

$11.00

Malibu

$11.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$9.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Casamigos

$15.00

Espolon

$11.00

Clase Azul

$30.00

Whiskey/Scotch/Bourbon

Well Whiskey

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$40.00

Macallan 12Yr.

$22.00

Fireball

$9.00

Cognac/Etc.

Hennessy

$18.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Jagermeister

$12.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Fireball

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Mixed

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Green Tea

$12.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Fireball

$9.00

Open Shot

$9.00

Drinks

Pint

$5.00

Pitcher

$23.00

Well Highball

$12.00

Well Shots

$6.00

Wine

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy a great time with friends!

Location

110 Delancey Street, New York, NY 10002

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dudley's
orange starNo Reviews
85 Orchard Street New York City, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Sauce Restaurant - 78 Rivington Street
orange starNo Reviews
78 Rivington Street New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Williamsburg Pizza - LES
orange starNo Reviews
277 Broome Street New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Sauce Pizzeria - Rivington St - 84 RIVINGTON ST
orange starNo Reviews
84 RIVINGTON ST New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Doughnut Plant - LES
orange star4.5 • 7,378
379 Grand St. New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Butcher's Daughter - Nolita
orange star3.6 • 1,714
19 Kenmare St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston