SOUTH 40 RESTAURANT 207 2nd Ave NW
No reviews yet
207 2nd Ave NW
Sidney, MT 59270
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Battered Mushrooms
Deep fried and served with ranch.
Drummies
6 bone in drummettes lightly breaded and deep fried.
Fried Green Beans
Battered and deep fried green beans.
Jalapeno Poppers
Crispy cheese stuffed jalapenos served with ranch.
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with ranch or marinara.
Onion Petals Platter
Bite sized onion strips battered and deep fried.
Pretzel Bites
Salty nuggets served with nacho cheese or cinnamon butter.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Hot and cheesy dip served with fresh tortilla chips and salsa.
Traditional Wings
6 bone in wings tossed and served with your favorite sauce
Burgers and Sandwiches
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toast
Create a Burger
Invent your own favorite! Includes toasted bun and pickle chips
Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly sliced prime rib & melted cheddar jack with grilled peppers, mushrooms and onions on a French roll. With au jus
Pompey's BLT Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce and tomato on a flour tortilla with ranch dressing
Prime Dip
Thinly sliced prime rib on a French roll with au jus
Pulled Pork
Tender pork tops a toasted bun with Sides of BBQ sauce, coleslaw and sweet pickles
Smothered Prime Sandwich
Thinly sliced prime rib stuffed between two bread slices and covered in rich beef gravy. Served with mashed potatoes
South 40 Club
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toast or bread
Salads and Small Plates
Badlands BLT
Grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, and chopped eggs on mixed greens
Caesar
Romaine, parmesan cheese, grape tomatoes, & croutons with Caesar dressing
Chef
Ham, turkey, tomatoes, eggs and cheeses on mixed greens
Chicken Strips
Breaded & deep-fried chicken with ranch, BBQ sauce or honey mustard
Cranberry
Dried cranberries, feta cheese, red onions & candied pecans on a bed of spinach & mixed greens
Finger Steaks
Strips of tender battered deep-fried beef with our special dipping sauce
Fish & Chips
Battered fish deep-fried & served with tartar or cocktail sauce
Lewis Chicken
Crispy chicken, shredded cheese, tomatoes and chopped eggs on mixed greens
Taco
Lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, onions, shredded cheeses and tortilla chips with salsa & sour cream
Pasta
Favorites
Char Prime
Petite prime rib charbroiled and served with au jus While it lasts (Medium, medium well or well done only)
Chicken Fried
Your choice of beef or chicken battered and deep fried until golden brown served with choice of gravy
Hamburger Steak
1/2 lb. ground sirloin charbroiled & served with rich beef gravy
Mushroom Cheesesteak
Choice of 1/2 lb. ground sirloin or 6 oz. chicken breast charbroiled and topped with mushrooms, caramelized onions, and melted Swiss cheese
Peach Mango Chicken
Seasoned & grilled 6 oz. chicken breast, peach mango salsa, rice pilaf, and vegetable of the day
Entree
Baseball Sirloin
8 oz. thick cut beef lover's favorite
Flat Iron
Tender 8 oz. top blade steak
Prime Rib
Slow roasted and perfectly seasoned, served with hot au jus and horseradish sauce. Prepared for serving after 4pm until its gone
Ribeye
16 oz. of tender, best of the rib Cattle Company beef prepared to your specifications.
Shrimp
Your choice of Coconut, Butterflied, or Grilled Shrimp with choice of Cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, rum chata sauce and lemon
Sirloin
Bold and Beefy flavor
Desserts
Kids Menu
Kid 10 Mini Corndogs
Kid PB & J
Kid Spaghetti
Kids 2 Chicken Strips
Kids 3 Chicken Strips
Kids 4 Chicken Nuggets
Kids 5 Minin Corndogs
Kids 8 Chicken Nuggets
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kids Mini Burger
Kids Mini Cheese Burger
Kids Noodles
Sides
Baked Potato - Side
Bowl of Soup - Side
Bran Muffin - side
Cottage Cheese - side
Cup of Soup - Side
French Fries - Side
Fruit - side
Garlic Rounds - Side
Gems - Side
Gravy - Side
Loaded Baked - side
Loaded Mashed - side
Loaf of Bread - Side
Mac n Cheese - Side
Mashed Potato - Side
Onion Petals - Side
Potato Salad - Side
Quart of Potato Salad
Quart of Soup
Rice Pilaf - Side
Side Salad - Side
SWT Potato Criss Cross - Side
Veggie - Side
Xtras
NA BEVERAGES
7 up
Arnold Palmer
Chocolate Milk
Clamato Can
Club Soda
Coffee
Diet 7up
Diet MT Dew
Diet Pepsi
DR. Pepper
Frosted Lemonade
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Hot Chocolate
Hot Cider
Hot Tea
Huckleberry Red Bull Charger
Huckleberry Surprise
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Liquid Ice
Milk
Mocktail Pina Colada
MT Dew
Pepsi
Raspberry Tea Flavor add
Red Bull
Red Bull Sugar Free
Red Bull Watermelon
Root Beer
Roy Rogers
Shirley Temple
Small Cranberry Juice
Small Pineapple Juice
Small Tomato Juice
Strawberry Tea Flavor add
Sunkist
Sweet Tea
Tomato Can
Virgin Bloody Mary
Water
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
207 2nd Ave NW, Sidney, MT 59270