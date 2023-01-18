Restaurant header imageView gallery

SOUTH 40 RESTAURANT 207 2nd Ave NW

review star

No reviews yet

207 2nd Ave NW

Sidney, MT 59270

Appetizers

Battered Mushrooms

$7.99

Deep fried and served with ranch.

Drummies

$11.99

6 bone in drummettes lightly breaded and deep fried.

Fried Green Beans

$7.99

Battered and deep fried green beans.

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Crispy cheese stuffed jalapenos served with ranch.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Served with ranch or marinara.

Onion Petals Platter

$10.99

Bite sized onion strips battered and deep fried.

Pretzel Bites

$8.99

Salty nuggets served with nacho cheese or cinnamon butter.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.99

Hot and cheesy dip served with fresh tortilla chips and salsa.

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

$11.99

6 bone in wings tossed and served with your favorite sauce

Burgers and Sandwiches

BLT

$11.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toast

Create a Burger

$10.99

Invent your own favorite! Includes toasted bun and pickle chips

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.99

Thinly sliced prime rib & melted cheddar jack with grilled peppers, mushrooms and onions on a French roll. With au jus

Pompey's BLT Wrap

$13.99

Grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce and tomato on a flour tortilla with ranch dressing

Prime Dip

$14.99

Thinly sliced prime rib on a French roll with au jus

Pulled Pork

$13.99

Tender pork tops a toasted bun with Sides of BBQ sauce, coleslaw and sweet pickles

Smothered Prime Sandwich

$16.99

Thinly sliced prime rib stuffed between two bread slices and covered in rich beef gravy. Served with mashed potatoes

South 40 Club

$12.99

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toast or bread

Salads and Small Plates

Badlands BLT

$16.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, and chopped eggs on mixed greens

Caesar

$16.99

Romaine, parmesan cheese, grape tomatoes, & croutons with Caesar dressing

Chef

$13.99

Ham, turkey, tomatoes, eggs and cheeses on mixed greens

Chicken Strips

$15.99

Breaded & deep-fried chicken with ranch, BBQ sauce or honey mustard

Cranberry

$16.99

Dried cranberries, feta cheese, red onions & candied pecans on a bed of spinach & mixed greens

Finger Steaks

$19.99

Strips of tender battered deep-fried beef with our special dipping sauce

Fish & Chips

$17.99

Battered fish deep-fried & served with tartar or cocktail sauce

Lewis Chicken

$16.99

Crispy chicken, shredded cheese, tomatoes and chopped eggs on mixed greens

Taco

$13.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, onions, shredded cheeses and tortilla chips with salsa & sour cream

Pasta

Chicken Parmesan

$17.99

Grilled or crispy chicken, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses top a hot spaghetti tossed with marinara sauce

Spaghetti

$12.99

Our meat sauce smothers hot spaghetti with grated parmesan cheese

Favorites

Char Prime

$21.99Out of stock

Petite prime rib charbroiled and served with au jus While it lasts (Medium, medium well or well done only)

Chicken Fried

Your choice of beef or chicken battered and deep fried until golden brown served with choice of gravy

Hamburger Steak

$15.99

1/2 lb. ground sirloin charbroiled & served with rich beef gravy

Mushroom Cheesesteak

$19.99

Choice of 1/2 lb. ground sirloin or 6 oz. chicken breast charbroiled and topped with mushrooms, caramelized onions, and melted Swiss cheese

Peach Mango Chicken

$17.99

Seasoned & grilled 6 oz. chicken breast, peach mango salsa, rice pilaf, and vegetable of the day

Entree

Baseball Sirloin

$30.99

8 oz. thick cut beef lover's favorite

Flat Iron

$26.99

Tender 8 oz. top blade steak

Prime Rib

Slow roasted and perfectly seasoned, served with hot au jus and horseradish sauce. Prepared for serving after 4pm until its gone

Ribeye

Ribeye

$39.99

16 oz. of tender, best of the rib Cattle Company beef prepared to your specifications.

Shrimp

$30.99

Your choice of Coconut, Butterflied, or Grilled Shrimp with choice of Cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, rum chata sauce and lemon

Sirloin

Bold and Beefy flavor

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.99

Creamy New York style. With cherries, strawberries, blueberries, chocolate or caramel

Chocolate Mint Pie

$6.99

Layers of creamy mint and chocolate in a chocolate cookie crust

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.99

Decadent chocolate and caramel drape this dreamy cheesecake

Kids Menu

Kid 10 Mini Corndogs

$8.99

Kid PB & J

$5.99

Kid Spaghetti

$5.99

Kids 2 Chicken Strips

$5.99

Kids 3 Chicken Strips

$8.99

Kids 4 Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Kids 5 Minin Corndogs

$5.99

Kids 8 Chicken Nuggets

$8.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Mini Burger

$5.99

Kids Mini Cheese Burger

$5.99

Kids Noodles

$5.99

Sides

Baked Potato - Side

$2.99

Bowl of Soup - Side

$4.99

Bran Muffin - side

$1.99

Cottage Cheese - side

$1.99

Cup of Soup - Side

$3.99

French Fries - Side

$2.39

Fruit - side

$2.49

Garlic Rounds - Side

$1.99

Gems - Side

$2.39

Gravy - Side

Loaded Baked - side

$3.99

Loaded Mashed - side

$3.99

Loaf of Bread - Side

$2.39

Mac n Cheese - Side

$3.99

Mashed Potato - Side

$1.99

Onion Petals - Side

$4.99

Potato Salad - Side

$2.99

Quart of Potato Salad

$9.99

Quart of Soup

$11.99

Rice Pilaf - Side

$2.99

Side Salad - Side

$2.99

SWT Potato Criss Cross - Side

$4.99

Veggie - Side

Xtras

BBQ Sauce - xtra

$0.50

Cheese - Xtra

Crispy Chicken - Xtra

$7.99

Dip Meat - Xtra

$6.00

Grilled Chicken - Xtra

$7.99

Mashed Potato - xtra

$1.99

Ranch - Xtra

$0.50

Sliced Chicken - Xtra

$7.99

Dressing/sauces

NA BEVERAGES

7 up

$2.79

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.19

Clamato Can

$1.25

Club Soda

$2.79

Coffee

$2.69

Diet 7up

$2.79

Diet MT Dew

$2.79

Diet Pepsi

$2.79

DR. Pepper

$2.79

Frosted Lemonade

$4.79

Ginger Ale

$2.79

Ginger Beer

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Cider

$2.89

Hot Tea

$2.69

Huckleberry Red Bull Charger

Huckleberry Surprise

$3.69

Iced Tea

$2.69

Lemonade

$2.89

Liquid Ice

$4.00

Milk

$3.19

Mocktail Pina Colada

$4.79

MT Dew

$2.79

Pepsi

$2.79

Raspberry Tea Flavor add

$0.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$4.00

Root Beer

$2.79

Roy Rogers

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Small Cranberry Juice

$3.19

Small Pineapple Juice

$3.19

Small Tomato Juice

$3.19

Strawberry Tea Flavor add

$0.50

Sunkist

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Tomato Can

$1.25

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.79

Water

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
207 2nd Ave NW, Sidney, MT 59270

