American
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Burgers

South Beach Takeout, Catering, & Delivery

359 Reviews

$$

4104 S Virginia Dare Trail #10

Nags Head, NC 27959

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$12.95+

Fresh sliced ribeye, peppers, onions, & house made cheese sauce - served on an Amoroso roll

SMASHBURGER

$13.95

PLAIN JANE WITH WHITE AMERICAN CHEESE - BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER - SERVED WITH FRIES

SOUTHWEST BBQ SALAD

$15.95

Blackened chicken, garden greens, corn, black beans, tomatoes, cheese, fried onions, & BBQ ranch

SALADS

SOUTHWEST BBQ SALAD

$15.95

Blackened chicken, garden greens, corn, black beans, tomatoes, cheese, fried onions, & BBQ ranch

SOUTHWEST VBQ SALAD

$14.95

Blackened chickpeas, garden greens, corn, black beans, tomatoes, fried onions, & vegan BBQ ranch

SMASHBURGERS

BURGERS - SERVED WITH FRIES

1/2 pound burgers served with fries

SMASHBURGER

$13.95

PLAIN JANE WITH WHITE AMERICAN CHEESE - BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER - SERVED WITH FRIES

ISLAND SMASH

$14.95

White American cheese, grilled onions & island sauce(1000 island) SERVED WITH FRIES

SOUTH BEACH SMASH

$15.95

White American cheese, South Beach BBQ sauce, bacon & mayo SERVED WITH FRIES

YUM YUM SMASH

$14.95

White American cheese, pickles, grilled onions & yum yum(sweet & spicy) sauce - SERVED WITH FRIES

CLASSIC SMASH

$14.95

White American, ketchup, mustard, raw onions & pickles - SERVED WITH FRIES

SANDWICHES

SMASHBIRDS - SERVED W/ FRIES

Served with fries

FRIED CHICKEN SAND

$14.95

With pickles and mayonnaise - SERVED WITH FRIES

BUFFALO CHICKEN SAND

$14.95

Cheddar cheese, buffalo sauce & ranch - SERVED WITH FRIES

SOUTH BEACH CHICKEN SAND

$15.95

Fried with South Beach BBQ sauce & bacon - SERVED WITH FRIES

YUM YUM CHICKEN SAND

$14.95

Fried with grilled onions, pickles & yum yum sauce(sweet & spicy) - SERVED WITH FRIES

CHEESESTEAKS

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$12.95+

Fresh sliced ribeye, peppers, onions, & house made cheese sauce - served on an Amoroso roll

BUFFALO CHICKEN PHILLY

$12.95+

Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, house cheese sauce, & ranch

CHICKEN PHILLY

$12.95+

Peppers, onions, & houes made cheese sauce

CHIPOTLE CHEESESTEAK

$12.95+

Peppers, onions, Chipotle mayo & white American cheese blend

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN PHILLY

$12.95+

Peppers, onions, CHIPOTLE MAYO & white American cheese blend

WRAPS

WRAPS - SERVED WITH CHIPS & SALSA

Served with chips & salsa

SOUTHWEST BURRITO

$16.95

Blackened chicken, rice, tomato, black beans, corn, bacon, fried onions, cheese & BBQ ranch

YUM YUM BURRITO

$15.95

Rice, peppers, carrots, cabbage, cilantro, yum yum sauce, & cheese

BUFFALO WRAP

$14.95

Lettuce, cheese, buffalo sauce, & ranch

SOUTHWEST BBQ WRAP

$16.95

Blackened chicken, lettuce, tomato, black beans, corn, bacon, cheese, fried onions, & BBQ ranch

BLACKENED WRAP

$14.95

Blackened with lettuce, cucumber tomato salsa, & ranch

TACOS

Served with rice & beans

FISH TACOS

$12.95+

Mahi, cheese, cabbage, tomato, cilantro & lime aioli

BLACKENED CHICKEN TACOS

$9.95+

Blackened chicken with lettuce, cheese, cucumber tomato salsa, & a ranch drizzle

YUM YUM CHICKEN TACOS

$10.95+

Fried chicken, yum yum sauce, cheese, cabbage, tomato, cilantro & lime aioli

YUM YUM SHRIMP TACOS

$11.95+

Fried shrimp, yum yum sauce, cheese, cabbage, tomato, cilantro & lime aioli

BOWLS

BOWLS

TEX-MEX BOWL

$15.95

Rice, black beans, corn, tomatoes, bacon, cheese, cilantro & BBQ ranch on the side

YUM YUM BOWL

$15.95

Rice, peppers, carrots, cabbage, yum yum sauce & cilantro

MAC BOWLS

BUFFALO MAC

$16.95

House mac, protein, buffalo sauce & ranch drizzle

YUM YUM MAC

$16.95

House mac, protein & yum yum sauce

BLACKENED CHICKEN MAC

$16.95

Served over our house mac n' cheese, with a ranch drizzle

VEGAN/VEGETARIAN

VEGAN & VEGETARIAN BOWLS

V-MEX BOWL

$15.95

Blackened chickpeas, cheese, rice, black beans, corn, tomato, cilantro & a side of BBQ ranch - PLEASE select VEGAN if vegan or else it will be made vegetarian

VEGETARIAN YUM YUM BOWL

$15.95

Rice. protein, cabbage, carrots, peppers, cheese & yum yum sauce - PLEASE select VEGAN for vegan option or else it will be made vegetarian

VEGAN & VEGETARIAN TACOS

Served with rice & beans

VEGETARIAN BUFFALO TACOS

$9.95+

House buffalo sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomato, & ranch VEGAN OPTION - No cheese, sub vegan ranch

VEGETARIAN YUM YUM TACOS

$9.95+

Yum yum sauce, cheese, cabbage, tomato, cilantro & lime aioli VEGAN OPTION - No cheese, sub vegan sauces

SOUTH BEACH TACOS

$9.95+

Cabbage, tomato, garlic thai sauce, & vegan lime aioli THESE TACOS ARE VEGAN

BLACKENED CHICKPEA TACOS

$9.95+

Cheese, lettuce, cucumber tomato salsa & ranch VEGAN OPTION AVAILABLE - No cheese, sub vegan sauces

VEGAN & VEGETARIAN WRAPS - SERVED W/ CHIPS & SALSA

Served with chips & salsa

VEGETARIAN SOUTHWEST WRAP

$14.95

Blackened, lettuce, tomatoes, corn, black beans, fried onions, & vegan BBQ ranch - SERVED WITH CHIPS & SALSA

VEGETARIAN BLACKENED WRAP

$14.95

Cheese, lettuce, cucumber tomato salsa & ranch SERVED WITH CHIPS & SALSA

VEGETARIAN BUFFALO WRAP

$14.95

Cheese, lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce, & ranch - SERVED WITH CHIPS & SALSA

VEGETARIAN YUM YUM BURRITO

$14.95

Rice, cheese, peppers, cabbage, carrots, cilantro & yum yum sauce - SERVED WITH CHIPS & SALSA

VEGETARIAN SOUTHWEST BURRITO

$14.95

Rice, cheese, blackened chickpeas, tomatoes, fried onions, corn, black beans & BBQ ranch - SERVED WITH CHIPS & SALSA

KIDS

KIDS MEALS - SERVED W/ FRIES

KID'S MAC N CHEESE

$7.95

KIDS BURGER

$8.95

Plain burger on a brioche bun - SERVED WITH FRIES

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$9.95

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.95

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.95

SERVED WITH FRIES

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.95

SIDES

REGULAR FRY

$4.95

BASKET OF FRIES

$8.95

MAC N CHEESE

$4.95

RICE & BEANS

$3.95

House rice & beans, salsa, & cilantro

CHIPS & SALSA

$2.95+

WHITE AMERICAN CHEESE SAUCE

$4.95Out of stock

House white American cheese sauce - Perfect for dipping fries & sandwiches in

SAUCES

KETCHUP

$0.25

FRY SAUCE

$0.50

RANCH

$0.50

BBQ RANCH

$0.75

VEGAN RANCH

$0.75

VEGAN BBQ RANCH

$1.25

YUM YUM SAUCE

$0.50

BUFFALO SAUCE

$0.50

SB BBQ SAUCE

$0.50

VEGAN YUM YUM SAUCE

$1.25

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

DOGGIE MEALS

DOGGIE BOX

FIDO'S FRIED RICE

$6.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Everything is made fresh to order. Please note, delivery times may take longer than posted depending on how busy we are.

Website

Location

4104 S Virginia Dare Trail #10, Nags Head, NC 27959

Directions

Gallery
South Beach Takeout, Catering, & Delivery image

