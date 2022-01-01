Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

South Bowl

review star

No reviews yet

19 E Oregon Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19148

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza
Housemade Sangria

Wood Fired Pizza

hand tossed, wood fired & served well done
Classic Pizza

Classic Pizza

$13.00

red sauce, mozzarella & pecorino romano hand tossed, wood fired & served well done

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

red sauce, hand cut pepperoni, mozzarella & pecorino romano hand tossed, wood fired & served well done

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

marinated plum tomato, fresh mozzarella, asiago, basil, extra virgin olive oil & pecorino romano hand tossed, wood fired & served well done

American Hot Pizza

American Hot Pizza

$14.00

pepperoni, cherry peppers, hot honey garlic oil, mozzarella, pecorino romano

Cheesesteak Pizza

Cheesesteak Pizza

$14.00

sliced steak, garlic cherry pepper relish, caramelized onions, mozzarella, sharp white cheese sauce

Food Specials

World Series Dawg

World Series Dawg

$10.00

foot long nathan's beef frank, cheese wiz, fried peppers, jalapenos, onions on a long roll, side of crabby fries & side of cheese fondue sauce

PHL Sliders

PHL Sliders

$12.00

3 black angus beef sliders, sharp provolone, fried peppers & onions, special sauce on mini potato buns, side of crabby fries & side of cheese fondue sauce

Shrimp & Crab Quesadilla

Shrimp & Crab Quesadilla

$12.00

sauteed shrimp, lump crabmeat, corn, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, sour cream, flour tortilla, avocado crema & pico de gallo

Warm-Ups

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$9.00

ROMAINE, BLACK BEANS, QUESO FRESCO, RED ONION, CORN, TOMATO, JALAPEÑO, TORTILLA STRIPS, CILANTRO, and CHIPOTLE VINIAGRETTE

Tri Color Beet Salad

Tri Color Beet Salad

$10.00

Roasted beets, dried blueberries, goat cheese, arugula, pickled red onion, mint and spicy assorted nuts dressed in a chardonnay vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, house made dressing and panko-parm bread crumbs and say hello to mini grilled cheese croutons

Mediterranean Hummus Platter

Mediterranean Hummus Platter

$13.00

Smooth and creamy Roasted Garlic Hummus served with warm zaatar spiced and grilled pita bread, wood oven roasted golden beet salad, Israeli salad, parsley and zaatar, and crispy falafel. Perfect for sharing!

Bang Bang Cauliflower

Bang Bang Cauliflower

$10.00

lightly fried Cauliflower kabobs, sesame, scallions & bang bang sauce with a side of Asian slaw

Buffalo Chicken Wings

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$13.00

dry-rub marinated jumbo wings, fried crispy and tossed in housemade buffalo sauce with celery and blue cheese dressing on the side

Veggie Wings

Veggie Wings

$14.00

vegetarian seitan wings, buffalo sauce, blue cheese and celery

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

baked mini soft pretzels served with cheese sauce & mustard

League Play

Fish & Tots

$13.00

beer battered mahi mahi, housemade tartar sauce, lemon, malt vinegar & side of tots

Fried Chicken Sliders

Fried Chicken Sliders

$13.00

hand breaded chicken, lettuce pickle, mayo & hot sauce on mini potato buns with a side of tater tots

OG Mac-N-Cheese

OG Mac-N-Cheese

$9.00

a bit more krafty, definitely the cheesiest! topped with crushed cheez-its & scallions

Bites & Bisque

Bites & Bisque

$10.00

grilled cheese bites with a crock of creamy tomato bisque

Southwestern Chicken Sandwich

Southwestern Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, cherry peppers, chipotle mayo, sharp cheddar, potato roll, side of tots

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$13.00

hand pattied cerified angus beef burger with a hint of fresh herbs and shallots - with lettuce, tomato & pickles on a potato roll with tots or a salad

House Burger

House Burger

$14.00

hand pattied beef burger with a hint of fresh herbs and shallots - cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon and onion jam on a seeded potato bun with a side of tots.

Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$13.00

fried mahi mahi with chipotle mayo, avocado crema & house slaw on soft flour tortillas

Steak Birria Tacos

Steak Birria Tacos

$13.00

red chili consomme braised carne asada topped with pico de gallo, queso oaxaca, pickled onion, cilantro and lime served on soft corn tortillas with a side of spicy salsa and consomme for dipping

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

buttermilk battered shrimp, bang bang sauce, house slaw, flour tortilla

Chicken Al Pastor Tacos

Chicken Al Pastor Tacos

$12.00

roasted chicken, corn, spicy al pastor sauce, salsa verde, avocado, pineapple salsa, corn tortillas

Tots

OG Tots

OG Tots

$6.00

the classic, served with side of ketchup

Wakin N Bakin Tots

Wakin N Bakin Tots

$8.00

Melted Cheddar, house Applewood smoked bacon , and a sunny side up egg on top of crispy fried tater tots

Baker Tots

Baker Tots

$8.00

cheddar, bacon, sour cream & scallions

Spanish Tots

Spanish Tots

$7.00

fried peppers and onions, paprika, chipotle aioli

Wavey Tots

Wavey Tots

$7.00

old bay seasoning and housemade cheese sauce

Truffle Tots

$7.00

parmesan, fresh herbs & black truffle oil

Chicken “TOT”chos

Chicken “TOT”chos

$9.00

OG Tots topped w/ melted cheddar, pico de gallo, roasted corn, pickled Jalapenos, grilled chicken, sour cream and pickled red onion with a side of salsa- perfect for sharing!

Desserts

Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.00

caramel drizzle & powdered sugar

S'Mores Skillet

S'Mores Skillet

$6.00

melty Hershey's chips, perfectly browned marshmallows & graham crackers for dipping

Specialty Cocktails

Phanatic Mule

Phanatic Mule

$10.00

Vodka, lime juice, jalapeño simple syrup, and ginger beer. Topped with a mint sprig, lime, and jalapeño served in a mason jar. Go Phillies!

Blueberry Lemonade

Blueberry Lemonade

$9.00

cruzan blueberry lemonade rum, lemonade, blueberries, sprite

Cranberry Pomegranate Margarita

Cranberry Pomegranate Margarita

$11.00

hornitos reposado, pama pomegranate liqueur, triple sec, house made sour mix, cranberry juice, fresh lime

Housemade Sangria

Housemade Sangria

$9.00

Sweet red wine, orange, cranberry, peach, fruit & elderflower liqueur

Malbec Margarita

Malbec Margarita

$10.00

Agaveles 100% blue agave tequila, orange liqueur, house-made sour mix and OJ, shaken, then topped with a float of Malbec wine

Mango Cosmo

Mango Cosmo

$11.00

square one organic vodka, grand marnier orange liqueur, mango nectar, cranberry juice, fresh lime, chamoy & tajin rim

Peach Bourbon Sour

Peach Bourbon Sour

$10.00

jim beam black, peach schnapps, house made sour mix, fresh lemon, bitters

Ultimate Margarita

Ultimate Margarita

$11.00

Hornitos Plata 100% Blue Agave tequila with orange liqueur, house-made sour mix and a squeeze of fresh lime

Cans

Bud Light 16oz Aluminum Bottle

Bud Light 16oz Aluminum Bottle

$5.00

Its bright golden color, rich foamy head, and elegant hop aroma create mouth-watering appeal. Bud Light’s crisp, smooth taste and delicate malt sweetness always provide endless refreshment and superior drinkability.

Mainstay White Flag Wit 16 oz Can

Mainstay White Flag Wit 16 oz Can

$5.00

traditional style witbier made right here in Philly

Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$5.00

great taste, less filling

Orginal Sin Black Widow Cider

Orginal Sin Black Widow Cider

$7.00

The black widow is fruit-forward, yet tart, with a tantalizing complexity, made with blackberries and freshly pressed New York apples

Stateside Iced Tea & Vodka

Stateside Iced Tea & Vodka

$10.00

Surfside Iced Tea is proudly made with Stateside Vodka, has 100 calories per can and is non-carbonated. Because iced tea shouldn't have bubbles. Sunshine in a can.

Tecate

Tecate

$5.00

Full-Bodied Mexican Lager

Topo Chico 16 oz. Spiked Seltzer

Topo Chico 16 oz. Spiked Seltzer

$8.00

the signature mineral water with a boozy twist

Drafts

Allagash White

Allagash White

$7.00

Allagash White features a refreshing balance of citrus and spice. Brewed with wheat, coriander, and Curaçao orange peel

Downeast Cider

Downeast Cider

$7.00

Juicy and sweet, tastes and smells just like farm fresh cider you drank as a kid. Intensely flavorful, remarkably drinkable.

Guinness Irish Stout

Guinness Irish Stout

$7.00

Guinness has a malty sweetness and a hoppy bitterness, with notes of coffee and chocolate. A roasted flavor also comes through, courtesy of the roasted unmalted barley that goes into its brewing. It has a sweet nose, with hints of malt breaking through, and its palate is smooth, creamy, and balanced.

Miller High Life

Miller High Life

$4.00

champagne of beers

Neshaminy Creek J.A.W.N. Pale ale

Neshaminy Creek J.A.W.N. Pale ale

$7.00

J.A.W.N. is a malty, yet crip American Pale Ale, loaded with dank citrus, as well as stone fruit flavor and aroma from the gratuitous use of Apollo, Citra, and Nugget we drop in. If you know, you know. For the Philly born and raised, baby!

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger IPA

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger IPA

$6.00

Bursting with tropical aromas and juicy fruit flavors from Mosaic and Amarillo hops, this golden IPA is perfectly bitter with a refreshing, sublime finish.

Stone IPA

Stone IPA

$6.00

this golden beauty explodes with tropical, citrusy, piney hop flavors and aromas, all perfectly balanced by a subtle malt character

Tonewood Fuego

Tonewood Fuego

$7.00

Hazy IPA with a soft, sweet bread and biscuit malt backbone and up-front aromas of zesty grapefruits, lemons, peaches, and mangoes, rounded out by an earthy and floral drag of resiny pine sap.

Victory Festbier

Victory Festbier

$6.00

Subtly sweet with a delicate malt nose, Victory Festbier gains its impressive body from all imported German malts and decoction brewing process.

Yards Pale Ale

Yards Pale Ale

$6.00

A Philadelphia favorite! Dry-hopped with an abundance of distinctive Simcoe hops, this straw-colored pale ale is more drinkable than bitter, more aromatic than aggressive.

Yuengling Lager

Yuengling Lager

$5.00

Wine

90 Plus Old Vine Malbec

90 Plus Old Vine Malbec

$9.00

Deep ruby-purple in color, this wine boasts exquisite aromas of blackberries, blueberries, plum and spice

90 Plus Sauvignon Blanc

90 Plus Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Aromatic and bright white wine with a crisp, clean finish, this wine features flavors of lemon and kiwi

Lyra Chilean Red

Lyra Chilean Red

$9.00

a smooth and easy drinking red blend with enticing ruby color, and notes of ripe red berries and dark stone fruits

Vodka

Square One Organic Vodka

Square One Organic Vodka

$9.00

limited-production single grain vodka using certified organic American rye.. with a classic four-column distillation and filtration method to create an incredibly silky, high-quality vodka with a natural richness on the palate.

Stoli Blueberi

Stoli Blueberi

$7.00Out of stock

Delicious & extremely mixable flavored vodka meant to be part of the fun, with notes of violet fruit preserves with black currant and rose wine

Titos Vodka

Titos Vodka

$8.00

handmade Texas original

Well Rebellion Vodka

$6.00

new, locally distilled PA vodka

Gin

Bluecoat

Bluecoat

$9.00

the original American dry gin

Well Rebellion Gin

$6.00

new, locally distilled PA gin

Rum

Captain Morgan

Captain Morgan

$7.00

smooth and medium bodied, this spiced rum is a secret blend of Caribbean rums

Well Rebellion Rum

$6.00

new, locally distilled PA rum

Tequila

Agavales Silver

Agavales Silver

$8.00

made from 100% Blue Agave, produced by cooking the agave in a traditional brick oven and then it is distilled in a steel distillation

Casamigos Blanco

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

George Clooney, Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman bring you Casamigos, a small batch, ultra premium tequila made from the finest, hand-selected 100% Blue Weber agaves, grown in the rich red clay and cool climate of the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico

Granja Nomada Mezcal

Granja Nomada Mezcal

$9.00

smoke notes from the roast, followed by a palate with notes from fresh herbs, red apples and ripe fruit.

Hornitos Plata

Hornitos Plata

$9.00

a 100% pure agave tequila with rich herbal and citrus notes for an unforgettably smooth flavor

Hornitos Reposado

Hornitos Reposado

$9.00

Hornitos Reposado tequila is a full-bodied spirit rested in oak casks, featuring rich herbal and apple notes with a distinct smoky finish

Whiskey/Bourbon/Liqueurs

Angel's Envy

Angel's Envy

$13.00
Bulleit

Bulleit

$8.00

Bulleit Bourbon has a bold, spicy character with a finish that's distinctively clean and smooth. Finish is long, dry, and satiny with a light toffee flavor.

Bulleit Rye

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Russet in color, with rich oaky aromas. The taste is exceptionally smooth, with hints of vanilla, honey, and spice.

Chivas Regal

Chivas Regal

$8.00

smooth, rich and balanced

Crown Royal

Crown Royal

$8.00

the standard of excellence for Canadian whisky. It is an extraordinary blend of 50 full-bodied Canadian whiskies, matured to perfection.

Dewars Scotch

Dewars Scotch

$8.00

a blend of single malt and single grain whiskey

DiSaronno Amaretto

DiSaronno Amaretto

$8.50

velvety smooth taste and unmistakable aroma give DiSaronno the reputation of the world’s favorite Italian liqueur,

Grand Marnier

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Grand Marnier is an exceptional blend of fine cognac and exotic bitter orange liqueur.

Jack Daniel's

Jack Daniel's

$8.00

the ubiquitous Tennessee whiskey that is wildly popular around the world

Jameson

Jameson

$8.00

blended Irish whiskey, sláinte!

Jim Beam Black

Jim Beam Black

$7.00

Extra-aged to taste and bottled only when it’s just right. The result is a full-bodied bourbon with an extra level of refinement that’s meant to be sipped and savored

Jim Beam White Label

Jim Beam White Label

$7.00

made for more than 200 years using a secret family recipe

Knob Creek

Knob Creek

$8.50

This exceptional, full-bodied bourbon strikes the senses with an oak aroma, a sweet, woody, full-bodied, almost fruity taste, with a long, rich finish.

Rittenhouse Rye

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00

Bottled-in-Bond, today's Rittenhouse carries the distinct, spicy flavor that is long associated with the brand.

NA Beverages

Citrus Splash

$2.50Out of stock

Club Soda

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Kola

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Kodiak Cola

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Refuel

$4.00

Tea

$2.50

NA Beverage Pitchers

Water Pitcher

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

South Philly's favorite bowling alley

Location

19 E Oregon Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Directions

Gallery
South Bowl image
South Bowl image

