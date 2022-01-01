- Home
South Bowl
No reviews yet
19 E Oregon Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19148
Popular Items
Wood Fired Pizza
Classic Pizza
red sauce, mozzarella & pecorino romano hand tossed, wood fired & served well done
Pepperoni Pizza
red sauce, hand cut pepperoni, mozzarella & pecorino romano hand tossed, wood fired & served well done
Margherita Pizza
marinated plum tomato, fresh mozzarella, asiago, basil, extra virgin olive oil & pecorino romano hand tossed, wood fired & served well done
American Hot Pizza
pepperoni, cherry peppers, hot honey garlic oil, mozzarella, pecorino romano
Cheesesteak Pizza
sliced steak, garlic cherry pepper relish, caramelized onions, mozzarella, sharp white cheese sauce
Food Specials
World Series Dawg
foot long nathan's beef frank, cheese wiz, fried peppers, jalapenos, onions on a long roll, side of crabby fries & side of cheese fondue sauce
PHL Sliders
3 black angus beef sliders, sharp provolone, fried peppers & onions, special sauce on mini potato buns, side of crabby fries & side of cheese fondue sauce
Shrimp & Crab Quesadilla
sauteed shrimp, lump crabmeat, corn, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, sour cream, flour tortilla, avocado crema & pico de gallo
Warm-Ups
Taco Salad
ROMAINE, BLACK BEANS, QUESO FRESCO, RED ONION, CORN, TOMATO, JALAPEÑO, TORTILLA STRIPS, CILANTRO, and CHIPOTLE VINIAGRETTE
Tri Color Beet Salad
Roasted beets, dried blueberries, goat cheese, arugula, pickled red onion, mint and spicy assorted nuts dressed in a chardonnay vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine, house made dressing and panko-parm bread crumbs and say hello to mini grilled cheese croutons
Mediterranean Hummus Platter
Smooth and creamy Roasted Garlic Hummus served with warm zaatar spiced and grilled pita bread, wood oven roasted golden beet salad, Israeli salad, parsley and zaatar, and crispy falafel. Perfect for sharing!
Bang Bang Cauliflower
lightly fried Cauliflower kabobs, sesame, scallions & bang bang sauce with a side of Asian slaw
Buffalo Chicken Wings
dry-rub marinated jumbo wings, fried crispy and tossed in housemade buffalo sauce with celery and blue cheese dressing on the side
Veggie Wings
vegetarian seitan wings, buffalo sauce, blue cheese and celery
Pretzel Bites
baked mini soft pretzels served with cheese sauce & mustard
League Play
Fish & Tots
beer battered mahi mahi, housemade tartar sauce, lemon, malt vinegar & side of tots
Fried Chicken Sliders
hand breaded chicken, lettuce pickle, mayo & hot sauce on mini potato buns with a side of tater tots
OG Mac-N-Cheese
a bit more krafty, definitely the cheesiest! topped with crushed cheez-its & scallions
Bites & Bisque
grilled cheese bites with a crock of creamy tomato bisque
Southwestern Chicken Sandwich
fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, cherry peppers, chipotle mayo, sharp cheddar, potato roll, side of tots
Classic Burger
hand pattied cerified angus beef burger with a hint of fresh herbs and shallots - with lettuce, tomato & pickles on a potato roll with tots or a salad
House Burger
hand pattied beef burger with a hint of fresh herbs and shallots - cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon and onion jam on a seeded potato bun with a side of tots.
Tacos
Baja Fish Tacos
fried mahi mahi with chipotle mayo, avocado crema & house slaw on soft flour tortillas
Steak Birria Tacos
red chili consomme braised carne asada topped with pico de gallo, queso oaxaca, pickled onion, cilantro and lime served on soft corn tortillas with a side of spicy salsa and consomme for dipping
Shrimp Tacos
buttermilk battered shrimp, bang bang sauce, house slaw, flour tortilla
Chicken Al Pastor Tacos
roasted chicken, corn, spicy al pastor sauce, salsa verde, avocado, pineapple salsa, corn tortillas
Tots
OG Tots
the classic, served with side of ketchup
Wakin N Bakin Tots
Melted Cheddar, house Applewood smoked bacon , and a sunny side up egg on top of crispy fried tater tots
Baker Tots
cheddar, bacon, sour cream & scallions
Spanish Tots
fried peppers and onions, paprika, chipotle aioli
Wavey Tots
old bay seasoning and housemade cheese sauce
Truffle Tots
parmesan, fresh herbs & black truffle oil
Chicken “TOT”chos
OG Tots topped w/ melted cheddar, pico de gallo, roasted corn, pickled Jalapenos, grilled chicken, sour cream and pickled red onion with a side of salsa- perfect for sharing!
Desserts
Specialty Cocktails
Phanatic Mule
Vodka, lime juice, jalapeño simple syrup, and ginger beer. Topped with a mint sprig, lime, and jalapeño served in a mason jar. Go Phillies!
Blueberry Lemonade
cruzan blueberry lemonade rum, lemonade, blueberries, sprite
Cranberry Pomegranate Margarita
hornitos reposado, pama pomegranate liqueur, triple sec, house made sour mix, cranberry juice, fresh lime
Housemade Sangria
Sweet red wine, orange, cranberry, peach, fruit & elderflower liqueur
Malbec Margarita
Agaveles 100% blue agave tequila, orange liqueur, house-made sour mix and OJ, shaken, then topped with a float of Malbec wine
Mango Cosmo
square one organic vodka, grand marnier orange liqueur, mango nectar, cranberry juice, fresh lime, chamoy & tajin rim
Peach Bourbon Sour
jim beam black, peach schnapps, house made sour mix, fresh lemon, bitters
Ultimate Margarita
Hornitos Plata 100% Blue Agave tequila with orange liqueur, house-made sour mix and a squeeze of fresh lime
Cans
Bud Light 16oz Aluminum Bottle
Its bright golden color, rich foamy head, and elegant hop aroma create mouth-watering appeal. Bud Light’s crisp, smooth taste and delicate malt sweetness always provide endless refreshment and superior drinkability.
Mainstay White Flag Wit 16 oz Can
traditional style witbier made right here in Philly
Miller Lite
great taste, less filling
Orginal Sin Black Widow Cider
The black widow is fruit-forward, yet tart, with a tantalizing complexity, made with blackberries and freshly pressed New York apples
Stateside Iced Tea & Vodka
Surfside Iced Tea is proudly made with Stateside Vodka, has 100 calories per can and is non-carbonated. Because iced tea shouldn't have bubbles. Sunshine in a can.
Tecate
Full-Bodied Mexican Lager
Topo Chico 16 oz. Spiked Seltzer
the signature mineral water with a boozy twist
Drafts
Allagash White
Allagash White features a refreshing balance of citrus and spice. Brewed with wheat, coriander, and Curaçao orange peel
Downeast Cider
Juicy and sweet, tastes and smells just like farm fresh cider you drank as a kid. Intensely flavorful, remarkably drinkable.
Guinness Irish Stout
Guinness has a malty sweetness and a hoppy bitterness, with notes of coffee and chocolate. A roasted flavor also comes through, courtesy of the roasted unmalted barley that goes into its brewing. It has a sweet nose, with hints of malt breaking through, and its palate is smooth, creamy, and balanced.
Miller High Life
champagne of beers
Neshaminy Creek J.A.W.N. Pale ale
J.A.W.N. is a malty, yet crip American Pale Ale, loaded with dank citrus, as well as stone fruit flavor and aroma from the gratuitous use of Apollo, Citra, and Nugget we drop in. If you know, you know. For the Philly born and raised, baby!
New Belgium Voodoo Ranger IPA
Bursting with tropical aromas and juicy fruit flavors from Mosaic and Amarillo hops, this golden IPA is perfectly bitter with a refreshing, sublime finish.
Stone IPA
this golden beauty explodes with tropical, citrusy, piney hop flavors and aromas, all perfectly balanced by a subtle malt character
Tonewood Fuego
Hazy IPA with a soft, sweet bread and biscuit malt backbone and up-front aromas of zesty grapefruits, lemons, peaches, and mangoes, rounded out by an earthy and floral drag of resiny pine sap.
Victory Festbier
Subtly sweet with a delicate malt nose, Victory Festbier gains its impressive body from all imported German malts and decoction brewing process.
Yards Pale Ale
A Philadelphia favorite! Dry-hopped with an abundance of distinctive Simcoe hops, this straw-colored pale ale is more drinkable than bitter, more aromatic than aggressive.
Yuengling Lager
Wine
90 Plus Old Vine Malbec
Deep ruby-purple in color, this wine boasts exquisite aromas of blackberries, blueberries, plum and spice
90 Plus Sauvignon Blanc
Aromatic and bright white wine with a crisp, clean finish, this wine features flavors of lemon and kiwi
Lyra Chilean Red
a smooth and easy drinking red blend with enticing ruby color, and notes of ripe red berries and dark stone fruits
Vodka
Square One Organic Vodka
limited-production single grain vodka using certified organic American rye.. with a classic four-column distillation and filtration method to create an incredibly silky, high-quality vodka with a natural richness on the palate.
Stoli Blueberi
Delicious & extremely mixable flavored vodka meant to be part of the fun, with notes of violet fruit preserves with black currant and rose wine
Titos Vodka
handmade Texas original
Well Rebellion Vodka
new, locally distilled PA vodka
Rum
Tequila
Agavales Silver
made from 100% Blue Agave, produced by cooking the agave in a traditional brick oven and then it is distilled in a steel distillation
Casamigos Blanco
George Clooney, Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman bring you Casamigos, a small batch, ultra premium tequila made from the finest, hand-selected 100% Blue Weber agaves, grown in the rich red clay and cool climate of the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico
Granja Nomada Mezcal
smoke notes from the roast, followed by a palate with notes from fresh herbs, red apples and ripe fruit.
Hornitos Plata
a 100% pure agave tequila with rich herbal and citrus notes for an unforgettably smooth flavor
Hornitos Reposado
Hornitos Reposado tequila is a full-bodied spirit rested in oak casks, featuring rich herbal and apple notes with a distinct smoky finish
Whiskey/Bourbon/Liqueurs
Angel's Envy
Bulleit
Bulleit Bourbon has a bold, spicy character with a finish that's distinctively clean and smooth. Finish is long, dry, and satiny with a light toffee flavor.
Bulleit Rye
Russet in color, with rich oaky aromas. The taste is exceptionally smooth, with hints of vanilla, honey, and spice.
Chivas Regal
smooth, rich and balanced
Crown Royal
the standard of excellence for Canadian whisky. It is an extraordinary blend of 50 full-bodied Canadian whiskies, matured to perfection.
Dewars Scotch
a blend of single malt and single grain whiskey
DiSaronno Amaretto
velvety smooth taste and unmistakable aroma give DiSaronno the reputation of the world’s favorite Italian liqueur,
Grand Marnier
Grand Marnier is an exceptional blend of fine cognac and exotic bitter orange liqueur.
Jack Daniel's
the ubiquitous Tennessee whiskey that is wildly popular around the world
Jameson
blended Irish whiskey, sláinte!
Jim Beam Black
Extra-aged to taste and bottled only when it’s just right. The result is a full-bodied bourbon with an extra level of refinement that’s meant to be sipped and savored
Jim Beam White Label
made for more than 200 years using a secret family recipe
Knob Creek
This exceptional, full-bodied bourbon strikes the senses with an oak aroma, a sweet, woody, full-bodied, almost fruity taste, with a long, rich finish.
Rittenhouse Rye
Bottled-in-Bond, today's Rittenhouse carries the distinct, spicy flavor that is long associated with the brand.
NA Beverages
NA Beverage Pitchers
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
South Philly's favorite bowling alley
19 E Oregon Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148