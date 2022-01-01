Restaurant header imageView gallery

South County Cafe

265 Reviews

$$

5960 Deale Churchton Rd

Deale, MD 20751

Sandwiches

BLT

$8.99

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread

Italian Cold Cut

$11.29

Freshly sliced Capicola ham, Genoa Salami, black peppered ham, and pepperoni with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and feta vinaigrette

Cold Corned Beef

$11.29

Corned beef, raw onions, Swiss Cheese, and spicy mustard on your choice of bread

Club Sandwich

$13.29

Your choice of ham, turkey or both meats, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on choice of bread

Pork BBQ Sandwich

$10.59

Pork Shoulder slow cooked for 12 hours with homemade BBQ sauce served on a Kaiser roll

Pork BBQ Platter

$13.29

Pork shoulder slow cooked for 12 hours with homemade BBQ sauce served on a kaiser roll served with fries and coleslaw

Hamburger

$13.29

1/2 lb. fresh ground beef, cooked to your liking with your choice of toppings. Served with Fries

Steak and Cheese

$12.79

Thinly sliced ribeye steak with grilled onions, grilled peppers, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Grilled Roast Beef

$12.59

Top round, roasted in house, with grilled onions, and Swiss cheese served with horseradish sauce on a baguette

Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.59

Thinly sliced grilled chicken with grilled onions, green peppers, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a toasted sub roll

Grilled Teriyaki Chicken

$11.29

Tender strips of grilled chicken breast combined with sautéed onions, green peppers, provolone cheese and teriyaki sauce served on a toasted sub roll

Bourbon Chicken Sub

$11.29

Tender strips of grilled chicken breast combined with sautéed onions, green peppers, provolone cheese, and bourbon sauce served on a toasted sub roll

Reuben

$12.29

Hot corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing served on grilled marble rye

Turkey Rachel

$11.59

Turkey, Swiss Cheese, coleslaw, thousand island dressing served on grilled marble rye

Hot Italian Sub

$11.59

Grilled Vegetarian

$11.59

Specialty Sandwiches

Bacon Jalapeno Burger

$16.99

1/2 lb. of fresh ground beef, chargrilled, topped with bacon jalapeno marmalade, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and garlic mayo. Served with fries

Pork Belly Burger

$16.99

1/2 lb. of fresh ground beef, chargrilled, topped with crispy pork belly, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and BBQ sauce. Served with fries

Three Little Pig

$14.29

Crispy pork belly, bacon, and applewood smoked ham with lettuce, tomato, pepper jack, and garlic mayo served on a baguette

Memphis Philly

$13.99

Thinly sliced pork butt with grilled onions, green peppers, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, and BBQ sauce served on a baguette

Cuban Sandwich

$13.99

Cuban roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and dijonnaise on a baguette

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.29

Grilled chicken with romaine, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing

Grilled BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$15.29

6 oz. grilled chicken breast topped with homemade bourbon BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato served with fries

Loaded Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Provolone cheese, cheddar cheese, garlic mayo, tomato, bacon, and spinach on your choice of bread

Pork Panini

$11.29

Marinated roasted pork with provolone cheese, pesto mayo, spinach, and tomato on marble rye

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.99

3 tenders with fries, served with your choice of sauce

Seafood Specialties

Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.99

5 oz. Jumbo lump crab cake on a potato bun served with tartar sauce

Crab Cake Platter

$21.99

5 oz. Jumbo lump crab cake on a potato bun served with tartar sauce. Served with fries and cole slaw

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$17.59

Grilled 6 oz. Atlantic salmon filet with lettuce, tomato, and spicy Sriracha lime aioli

Blackened Rockfish Wrap

$13.99

Blackened Rockfish with lettuce, cheddar cheese, and cusabi sauce

Rockfish Sandwich

$15.29

Fresh Rockfish, breaded and fried, on a Kaiser roll with lettuce and tomato served with homemade tartar sauce

Rockfish Sandwich Platter

$17.99

Fresh rockfish, breaded and fried, on a Kaiser roll with lettuce and tomato served with homemade tartar sauce. Served with fries and cole slaw

Fish and Chips

$18.29

Rockfish, lightly breaded and fried, served with fries and cole slaw

Hot Crab Dip

$12.79

Our famous recipe made with lump crab meat and served with freshly baked French bread

Large Crab Dip

$29.25

Our famous recipe made with lump crab meat and served with freshly baked French bread

Soups & Salads

Homemade Turkey Chili

$7.49

Served with cornbread

Garden Salad

$10.59

Fresh greens and crisp romaine lettuce combined with sliced cucumbers, cherry tomato, mandarin oranges, red seedless grapes, and shredded carrots with your choice of dressing

The Metropolitan Salad

$17.29

Our garden salad topped with homemade chick white chicken salad with honey mustard dressing, served with a baguette

Classic Caesar

$8.79

Crisp romaine, freshly grated parmesan cheese, and toasted croutons served with our tangy caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$10.59

Crisp romaine lettuce combined with feta cheese, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, roasted red peppers, and cucumbers with feta vinaigrette dressing

Spinach Salad

$11.99

Baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, bacon, and feta cheese with choice of dressing

Build your own sandwich

Applewood Smoked Ham

$9.99

Turkey Breast

$9.99

Roast Beef

$11.29

Crispy Chicken Filet

$9.99

Homemade Chicken Salad

$9.99

Tuna Salad

$8.59

Sides

French Fries

$3.99

Old Bay Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$5.29

Homemade Potato Chips

$1.59

Metro Deli Potato Chips

$1.59

Metro Roll

$1.49

Cornbread

$1.49

Extra Hoagie Roll

$2.59

Kaiser Roll

$1.99

Kid Lunch

Kid Chicken Tenders

$7.59

4 oz Black Angus Chargrilled Burger

$7.59

Add cheese .50

Grilled Cheese

$6.59

Peanut Butter And Jelly

$6.59

Drinks

Medium Soda

$1.99

Large Soda

$2.49

Medium Ice Tea

$1.99

Large Ice Tea

$2.49

Gatorade

$3.00

Bottle Water

$0.99

Horizon

$1.99

Juice Bottles & Box

$1.69

Orange Juice

$1.99

Canned Soda

$1.39

Milk

$1.49

Kombucha

$3.59

Coffee

12oz Coffee

$1.79

16 oz Coffee

$1.99

20 oz Coffee

$2.19

Hot Tea

$1.59

Latte

$2.99

Cappuccino

$2.99

Mocha

$3.49

Machiato

$3.49

Americano

$2.49

Red Eye

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

16 oz Ice Coffee

$1.79

20 oz Ice Coffee

$2.19

Iced Latte

$2.49

Iced Americano

$1.99

Single Shot Espresso

$1.49

Chai Tea Latte

$2.49

Bag Of Cofee

$10.00

Ice Chai Tea Latte

$2.49

Breakfast Features

Featured Pancakes**

$11.99

Blueberry-Banana Pancakes With a side of Bacon Served with your choice of Home Fried Potatoes or Grits 11.99

Breakfast Sandwich**

$10.00

Sausage, Scrambled Eggs, & Pepper-Jack on Wheat Toast Served with your choice of Home Fried Potatoes or Grits 10.00

Featured Omelet**

$12.49Out of stock

California Omelet With Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato, & Avocado Served with Home Fries or Grits 12.49

Breakfast Bagel**

$10.00Out of stock

Sausage, Egg, & Scallion Cream Cheese On a Toasted Everything or Plain Bagel Served with your choice of Home Fried Potatoes or Grits 10.00

Breakfast Burrito**

$10.59Out of stock

Breakfast Burrito Grilled Chicken with Pico, Cheddar Jack, & Scrambled Eggs Served with your choice of Home Fried Potatoes or Grits 10.59

Breakfast Wrap**

$9.99Out of stock

Ham, Egg, & Cheese Wrap With Scrambled Eggs, Swiss Cheese, Pesto Mayo, & Tomato Served with Home Fried Potatoes or Grits 9.99

Open-faced Feature**

$9.99Out of stock

Open-Faced BBQ Benedict Toasted English Muffin with BBQ Pork, Over Easy Eggs (2), & Cheddar Cheese Home Fried Potatoes, Grits, or Fruit Salad 9.99

Chesapeake Blues**

$11.99Out of stock

Smoked Blue Fish Bagel Toasted Plain or Everything With Smoked Bluefish, Scallion Cream Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion Served with your choice of Home Fried Potatoes or Grits 11.99

Creamed Chip Beef**

$12.59Out of stock

Creamed Chipped Beef over Home Fried Potatoes With Two Eggs Any Style 12.59

Breakfast Biscuit**

$11.59Out of stock

Crispy Chicken Biscuit With Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, & Pepper Jack Cheese on a Biscuit With your Choice of Home Fried Potatoes or Grits 11.59

Breakfast Sub**

$8.99Out of stock

Sausage, Egg, & Provolone Sub With Scrambled Eggs, Lettuce, Tomato, & Chipotle Sauce With your Choice of Home Fried Potatoes or Grits 8.99

SoCo Breakfast**

$12.99Out of stock

SoCo Breakfast Mini Crab Cakes, Over Easy Eggs, Dijonnaise, and Swiss Cheese Served over an open face English Muffin Served with Home Fried Potatoes or Grits 12.99

Meat-Lover's Omelet

$9.99Out of stock

Meat-lover’s Omelet With Sausage, Bacon, Ham, & Cheddar-Jack Served with your choice of Home Fried Potatoes or Grits 9.99

Featured French Toast**

$9.99Out of stock

Wheatberry French Toast Served with Scapple Served with your choice of Home Fried Potatoes or Grits 9.99

California Omelet

$10.99Out of stock

California Omelet With Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato, & Avocado Served with Home Fries or Grits 10.99

Breakfast 1 2 3**

$8.99Out of stock

Breakfast 1,2,3 Pancake (1), (2) Eggs Any Style, & Bacon (3) 8.99

Ham & Cheddar Jack Omelet**

$9.99Out of stock

Ham & Cheddar Jack Omelet Served with Home Fried Potatoes or Grits 9.99

Chicken & Egg Biscuit**

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken Tender Biscuit With American Cheese, Scrambled Eggs, & Sriracha-Honey Sauce Served with Home Fried Potatoes or Grits 9.99

Philly Omelet**

$9.99Out of stock

Philly Omelet With Steak, Onion, Peppers, & Provolone Served with your choice of Home Fried Potatoes or Grits 9.99

Four Cheese Omelet*

$9.99Out of stock

Four Cheese Omelet Cheddar, Provolone, Pepper Jack, & Swiss With your choice of Home Fried Potatoes or Grits 9.99

Corned Beef Hash Wrap*

$7.99Out of stock

Corned Beef Hash Wrap With Swiss Cheese, House Roasted Corned Beef, & Crispy Hash Browns 7.99

Steak, Egg, & Cheese Wrap

$7.99Out of stock

Steak, Egg & Provolone Wrap Crispy Hash Browns, Green Pepper, Lettuce, & Sriracha Lime Sauce 7.99

Lunch Features

Soup of the Day

$5.00Out of stock

Soup of the Day Chicken & Dumpling $5.00

Tuna Melt**

$9.59

Tuna Melt on 12-Grain With Swiss Cheese, Spinach, Hot Peppers, & Pickles Served with Homemade Potato Chips 9.59

Turkey & Cheddar Wrap**

$10.99

Turkey & Cheddar Wrap Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, & Garlic Mayo Served with Homemade Potato Chips 10.99

Big Belly Burger**

$16.99

Big Belly Burger With Lettuce, Tomato, Sweet Smokin’ Sauce, Pork Belly, & Provolone Served with Fries 16.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich**

$16.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich With Spinach, Tomato, Pesto Mayo, &Mozzarella On a Potato Roll Served with Onion Rings 16.99

Chicken Salad "BLT"**

$12.29Out of stock

Chicken Salad “BLT” Sub With Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato Served with Homemade Potato Chips 12.29

Featured Quesadilla**

$11.99Out of stock

Marinated Pork Quesadilla With Cheddar Jack, & Jalapenos Served with Sour Cream & Salsa on the Side 11.99

Featured Burger**

$14.29Out of stock

A1 Mushroom Burger With A1 Sauce, Grilled Onions, & Provolone Served with Fries 14.29

Buffalo Chicken Sub**

$12.59Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Sub Topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Ranch Served with Fries 12.59

Lemon-Pepper Cheesesteak**

$12.99Out of stock

Spicy Lemon-Pepper Chicken Cheesesteak With Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapenos, Pepper-Jack, & Chipotle Mayo Served with Fries 12.99

Blackened Rockfish Wrap**

$13.99Out of stock

Blackened Rockfish Wrap With Lettuce, Cheddar-Jack, Pico, & Garlic Mayo Served with Homemade Potato Chips 13.99

Tenderloin Teriyaki Sub**

$19.99Out of stock

Tenderloin Teriyaki Sub With Grilled Onions, Peppers, & Provolone Served with Homemade Potato Chips 19.99

Loaded Fries**

$9.99Out of stock

Loaded Fries With Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Jack, & Smokin’ Sweet Sauce Served with Sour Cream on the Side 9.99

Roast Beef Wrap**

$10.29Out of stock

Roast Beef Wrap With Mixed Greens, Tomato, & Pesto Mayo Served with Homemade Potato Chips 10.29

Hot Turkey Sub**

$12.49Out of stock

Hot Turkey & Provolone Panini With Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onions, & Chipotle Sauce Served with Homemade Potato Chips 11.99

Grilled Ham & Cheese**

$9.99Out of stock

Grilled Ham & Cheese on White With American Cheese, & Tomato Served with Homemade Potato Chips 9.99

Gourmet Chicken Salad**

$9.99Out of stock

Gourmet Chicken Salad Wrap Our Homemade Chicken Salad with Sugar Pecans, & Dried Cranberries With Mixed Greens, and Tomato Served with Homemade Potato Chips 9.99

Hot Ham & Provolone Sub**

$10.99Out of stock

Hot Ham & Provolone Sub With Spicy Mustard, Grilled Onions, & Pickles Served with Fries 10.99

Grilled Corned Beef**

$10.99Out of stock

Grilled Corned Beef on Rye With Deli Mustard, & Swiss Cheese Served with Homemade Potato Chips 10.99

Flank Steak Caesar Wrap**

$13.99Out of stock

Flank Steak Caesar Wrap Served with Homemade Potato Chips 13.99

Pork BBQ Wrap**

$13.99Out of stock

Pork BBQ Wrap Topped with Cole Slaw & Cheddar Cheese Served with Onion Rings 13.99

Cowboy Burger**

$12.99Out of stock

Cowboy Burger ½ lb. Hamburger cooked your way With Provolone Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, & BBQ Sauce Served with Fries 12.99

Slider Sampler**

$8.99Out of stock

Slider Sampler 1- Chicken Salad, 1- Tuna Salad With Lettuce, & Tomato Served with Homemade Potato Chips 8.99

Cheeseburger Sliders**

$12.99Out of stock

Cheeseburger Sliders (2) With Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard, & American Cheese Served with Fries 12.99

Soup & Sandwich**

$10.99Out of stock

Soup & Sandwich Grilled Cheese & Cup of Tomato Soup With American Cheese on White 10.99

Crispy Chicken Chesapeake**

$13.99Out of stock

Crispy Chicken Chesapeake on a Kaiser Roll Crispy Chicken Filet with Lettuce, Tomato, Old Bay Mayo, Cheddar Cheese, and Crab Dip Served with Fries 13.99

Classic Club Wrap**

$11.99Out of stock

Classic Club Wrap With Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, 1000 Island, & Swiss Served with Homemade Potato Chips 11.99

Buffalo Chicken Tenders**

$10.99Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Tenders (3) & Fries Served with your Choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch 10.99

Crispy Chicken Parm**

$12.99Out of stock

Crispy Chicken Parmesan on a Kaiser With Marinara, & Provolone Served with Onion Rings 12.99

Ham & Pimento Panini**

$10.29Out of stock

Ham & Pimento Cheese Panini With Pickles on Texas Toast Served with Homemade Potato Chips 10.29

Crab Cake Wrap**

$19.99Out of stock

Crab Cake Wrap With Spinach, Tzatziki Sauce & Tomato Served with Fries 19.99

Turkey & Pimento Cheese Wrap **

$9.99Out of stock

Turkey & Pimento Cheese Wrap With Spinach, & Tomato Served with Homemade Potato Chips 9.99

Grilled Salmon "BLT"**

$17.99Out of stock

Grilled Salmon “BLT” With Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Pesto Mayo on 12-Grain Toast Served with Homemade Potato Chips 17.99

Sausage, & Peppers Sub**

$9.99Out of stock

Sausage & Peppers Sub With Onions, Peppers, Marinara, & Provolone Served with Fries 9.99

Chesapeake Patty Melt**

$13.99Out of stock

Chesapeake Patty Melt Burger Cooked Your Way With Crab Dip, & Cheddar Cheese on Rye Served with Fries 13.99

Grilled Chicken Gyro**

$11.99Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Gyro With Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, & Tzatziki Sauce Served with Homemade Potato Chips 11.99

Fried Cod Sandwich**

$17.99Out of stock

Fried Cod Sandwich Topped with Lettuce, Cheddar, & Old Bay Mayo Served with Onion Rings 17.99

Smokin Chicken Tender Sub**

$10.99Out of stock

Sweet “Smokin” Chicken Tender Sub With Lettuce, Pickles, & Honey-Sriracha BBQ Sauce Served with Fries 10.99

Cold Salami Sub**

$10.99Out of stock

Cold Salami Sub With Genoa Salami, Lettuce, Giardiniera, & Provolone Served with Homemade Potato Chips 10.99

Featured Flatbread**

$10.99Out of stock

Crab Flatbread Homemade Crab Dip on a Pita With Jumbo Lump Crabmeat & Cheddar Jack Cheese Served with Homemade Potato Chips 10.99

Featured Salad**

$14.99Out of stock

Spinach Salad Topped with Crab & Corn Salsa With Baby Spinach, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Bacon, & Feta Cheese Served with your Choice of Dressing 14.99

Marinated Pork Kaiser**

$13.99Out of stock

Marinated Pork Sandwich on a Kaiser With Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Peppers, & BBQ Sauce Served with Fries 13.99

Taco Salad**

$10.99Out of stock

Taco Salad Chopped Romain Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Roasted Corn, Avocado, Turkey Chili, & Cheddar Jack Served with Sour Cream & Tortilla Chips 10.99

Cobb Salad**

$15.99Out of stock

Cobb Salad Romaine & Mixed Greens with Bacon, Cucumber, Cheddar-Jack, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, & Avocado Served with your choice of dressing 15.99

Cream of Crab

$12.00Out of stock

Sloppy Joes**

$10.99Out of stock

Sloppy Joes Served with Fries 10.99

Carolina Pork Sliders**

$12.99Out of stock

Carolina Pork Sliders (2) Served with Onion Rings 12.99

Spinach Salad & Jerk Salmon**

$22.79Out of stock

Spinach Salad Topped with Jerk Salmon With Spinach, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Bacon, & Feta Served with Choice of Dressing 22.79

Italian Cold Cut Wrap**

$10.29Out of stock

Italian Cold Cut Wrap With Capicola Ham, Genoa Salami, Black Pepper Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Feta Vinaigrette Served with Homemade Potato Chips 10.29

Reuben Wrap**

$10.99Out of stock

Reuben Wrap With Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss, & 1000 Island Served with Homemade Potato Chips 10.99

Featured Tacos**

$18.99Out of stock

Blackened Salmon Tacos (3) With Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Bayou Sauce, & Cheddar Jack Cheese Served with Homemade Potato Chips 18.99

Shrimp Salad Wrap**

$14.99Out of stock

Shrimp Salad Wrap With Mixed Greens, & Tomato Served with Homemade Potato Chips 14.99

Chicken & Cajun Crab Wrap**

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken & Cajun Crab Wrap Crispy Chicken, Cajun Crab Spread, Spinach, Tomato, & Cheddar Cheese Served with Old Bay Fries 15.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.29Out of stock

Grilled chicken with romaine, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing

Loaded Grilled Cheese

$8.99Out of stock

Provolone cheese, cheddar cheese, garlic mayo, tomato, bacon, and spinach on your choice of bread

Grilled BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$13.99Out of stock

6 oz. grilled chicken breast topped with homemade bourbon BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato served with fries

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$16.00Out of stock

Corned Beef and Cabbage With Red Potatoes 16

Fish & Chips*

$16.29Out of stock

Fish & Chips With Tartar Sauce & Coleslaw Served with Old Bay Fries 16.29

Pi Day Sliced

$2.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

South County Cafe brings back the nostalgia of the food Mom made at home. Fresh ingredients combine decades old recipes with a touch of today's food trends. Take a look at the menu and choose from hand cracked eggs over easy to jumbo lump crabcakes and everything in between. Now featuring an espresso bar and fresh baked pastries.

Location

5960 Deale Churchton Rd, Deale, MD 20751

Directions

