South County Cafe
265 Reviews
$$
5960 Deale Churchton Rd
Deale, MD 20751
Sandwiches
BLT
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread
Italian Cold Cut
Freshly sliced Capicola ham, Genoa Salami, black peppered ham, and pepperoni with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and feta vinaigrette
Cold Corned Beef
Corned beef, raw onions, Swiss Cheese, and spicy mustard on your choice of bread
Club Sandwich
Your choice of ham, turkey or both meats, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on choice of bread
Pork BBQ Sandwich
Pork Shoulder slow cooked for 12 hours with homemade BBQ sauce served on a Kaiser roll
Pork BBQ Platter
Pork shoulder slow cooked for 12 hours with homemade BBQ sauce served on a kaiser roll served with fries and coleslaw
Hamburger
1/2 lb. fresh ground beef, cooked to your liking with your choice of toppings. Served with Fries
Steak and Cheese
Thinly sliced ribeye steak with grilled onions, grilled peppers, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Grilled Roast Beef
Top round, roasted in house, with grilled onions, and Swiss cheese served with horseradish sauce on a baguette
Chicken Cheese Steak
Thinly sliced grilled chicken with grilled onions, green peppers, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a toasted sub roll
Grilled Teriyaki Chicken
Tender strips of grilled chicken breast combined with sautéed onions, green peppers, provolone cheese and teriyaki sauce served on a toasted sub roll
Bourbon Chicken Sub
Tender strips of grilled chicken breast combined with sautéed onions, green peppers, provolone cheese, and bourbon sauce served on a toasted sub roll
Reuben
Hot corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing served on grilled marble rye
Turkey Rachel
Turkey, Swiss Cheese, coleslaw, thousand island dressing served on grilled marble rye
Hot Italian Sub
Grilled Vegetarian
Specialty Sandwiches
Bacon Jalapeno Burger
1/2 lb. of fresh ground beef, chargrilled, topped with bacon jalapeno marmalade, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and garlic mayo. Served with fries
Pork Belly Burger
1/2 lb. of fresh ground beef, chargrilled, topped with crispy pork belly, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and BBQ sauce. Served with fries
Three Little Pig
Crispy pork belly, bacon, and applewood smoked ham with lettuce, tomato, pepper jack, and garlic mayo served on a baguette
Memphis Philly
Thinly sliced pork butt with grilled onions, green peppers, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, and BBQ sauce served on a baguette
Cuban Sandwich
Cuban roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and dijonnaise on a baguette
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken with romaine, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
Grilled BBQ Chicken Sandwich
6 oz. grilled chicken breast topped with homemade bourbon BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato served with fries
Loaded Grilled Cheese
Provolone cheese, cheddar cheese, garlic mayo, tomato, bacon, and spinach on your choice of bread
Pork Panini
Marinated roasted pork with provolone cheese, pesto mayo, spinach, and tomato on marble rye
Chicken Tender Basket
3 tenders with fries, served with your choice of sauce
Seafood Specialties
Crab Cake Sandwich
5 oz. Jumbo lump crab cake on a potato bun served with tartar sauce
Crab Cake Platter
5 oz. Jumbo lump crab cake on a potato bun served with tartar sauce. Served with fries and cole slaw
Grilled Salmon Sandwich
Grilled 6 oz. Atlantic salmon filet with lettuce, tomato, and spicy Sriracha lime aioli
Blackened Rockfish Wrap
Blackened Rockfish with lettuce, cheddar cheese, and cusabi sauce
Rockfish Sandwich
Fresh Rockfish, breaded and fried, on a Kaiser roll with lettuce and tomato served with homemade tartar sauce
Rockfish Sandwich Platter
Fresh rockfish, breaded and fried, on a Kaiser roll with lettuce and tomato served with homemade tartar sauce. Served with fries and cole slaw
Fish and Chips
Rockfish, lightly breaded and fried, served with fries and cole slaw
Hot Crab Dip
Our famous recipe made with lump crab meat and served with freshly baked French bread
Large Crab Dip
Our famous recipe made with lump crab meat and served with freshly baked French bread
Soups & Salads
Homemade Turkey Chili
Served with cornbread
Garden Salad
Fresh greens and crisp romaine lettuce combined with sliced cucumbers, cherry tomato, mandarin oranges, red seedless grapes, and shredded carrots with your choice of dressing
The Metropolitan Salad
Our garden salad topped with homemade chick white chicken salad with honey mustard dressing, served with a baguette
Classic Caesar
Crisp romaine, freshly grated parmesan cheese, and toasted croutons served with our tangy caesar dressing
Greek Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce combined with feta cheese, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, roasted red peppers, and cucumbers with feta vinaigrette dressing
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, bacon, and feta cheese with choice of dressing
Build your own sandwich
Sides
Kid Lunch
Drinks
Coffee
12oz Coffee
16 oz Coffee
20 oz Coffee
Hot Tea
Latte
Cappuccino
Mocha
Machiato
Americano
Red Eye
Hot Chocolate
16 oz Ice Coffee
20 oz Ice Coffee
Iced Latte
Iced Americano
Single Shot Espresso
Chai Tea Latte
Bag Of Cofee
Ice Chai Tea Latte
Breakfast Features
Featured Pancakes**
Blueberry-Banana Pancakes With a side of Bacon Served with your choice of Home Fried Potatoes or Grits 11.99
Breakfast Sandwich**
Sausage, Scrambled Eggs, & Pepper-Jack on Wheat Toast Served with your choice of Home Fried Potatoes or Grits 10.00
Featured Omelet**
California Omelet With Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato, & Avocado Served with Home Fries or Grits 12.49
Breakfast Bagel**
Sausage, Egg, & Scallion Cream Cheese On a Toasted Everything or Plain Bagel Served with your choice of Home Fried Potatoes or Grits 10.00
Breakfast Burrito**
Breakfast Burrito Grilled Chicken with Pico, Cheddar Jack, & Scrambled Eggs Served with your choice of Home Fried Potatoes or Grits 10.59
Breakfast Wrap**
Ham, Egg, & Cheese Wrap With Scrambled Eggs, Swiss Cheese, Pesto Mayo, & Tomato Served with Home Fried Potatoes or Grits 9.99
Open-faced Feature**
Open-Faced BBQ Benedict Toasted English Muffin with BBQ Pork, Over Easy Eggs (2), & Cheddar Cheese Home Fried Potatoes, Grits, or Fruit Salad 9.99
Chesapeake Blues**
Smoked Blue Fish Bagel Toasted Plain or Everything With Smoked Bluefish, Scallion Cream Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion Served with your choice of Home Fried Potatoes or Grits 11.99
Creamed Chip Beef**
Creamed Chipped Beef over Home Fried Potatoes With Two Eggs Any Style 12.59
Breakfast Biscuit**
Crispy Chicken Biscuit With Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, & Pepper Jack Cheese on a Biscuit With your Choice of Home Fried Potatoes or Grits 11.59
Breakfast Sub**
Sausage, Egg, & Provolone Sub With Scrambled Eggs, Lettuce, Tomato, & Chipotle Sauce With your Choice of Home Fried Potatoes or Grits 8.99
SoCo Breakfast**
SoCo Breakfast Mini Crab Cakes, Over Easy Eggs, Dijonnaise, and Swiss Cheese Served over an open face English Muffin Served with Home Fried Potatoes or Grits 12.99
Meat-Lover's Omelet
Meat-lover’s Omelet With Sausage, Bacon, Ham, & Cheddar-Jack Served with your choice of Home Fried Potatoes or Grits 9.99
Featured French Toast**
Wheatberry French Toast Served with Scapple Served with your choice of Home Fried Potatoes or Grits 9.99
California Omelet
California Omelet With Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato, & Avocado Served with Home Fries or Grits 10.99
Breakfast 1 2 3**
Breakfast 1,2,3 Pancake (1), (2) Eggs Any Style, & Bacon (3) 8.99
Ham & Cheddar Jack Omelet**
Ham & Cheddar Jack Omelet Served with Home Fried Potatoes or Grits 9.99
Chicken & Egg Biscuit**
Chicken Tender Biscuit With American Cheese, Scrambled Eggs, & Sriracha-Honey Sauce Served with Home Fried Potatoes or Grits 9.99
Philly Omelet**
Philly Omelet With Steak, Onion, Peppers, & Provolone Served with your choice of Home Fried Potatoes or Grits 9.99
Four Cheese Omelet*
Four Cheese Omelet Cheddar, Provolone, Pepper Jack, & Swiss With your choice of Home Fried Potatoes or Grits 9.99
Corned Beef Hash Wrap*
Corned Beef Hash Wrap With Swiss Cheese, House Roasted Corned Beef, & Crispy Hash Browns 7.99
Steak, Egg, & Cheese Wrap
Steak, Egg & Provolone Wrap Crispy Hash Browns, Green Pepper, Lettuce, & Sriracha Lime Sauce 7.99
Lunch Features
Soup of the Day
Soup of the Day Chicken & Dumpling $5.00
Tuna Melt**
Tuna Melt on 12-Grain With Swiss Cheese, Spinach, Hot Peppers, & Pickles Served with Homemade Potato Chips 9.59
Turkey & Cheddar Wrap**
Turkey & Cheddar Wrap Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, & Garlic Mayo Served with Homemade Potato Chips 10.99
Big Belly Burger**
Big Belly Burger With Lettuce, Tomato, Sweet Smokin’ Sauce, Pork Belly, & Provolone Served with Fries 16.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich**
Grilled Chicken Sandwich With Spinach, Tomato, Pesto Mayo, &Mozzarella On a Potato Roll Served with Onion Rings 16.99
Chicken Salad "BLT"**
Chicken Salad “BLT” Sub With Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato Served with Homemade Potato Chips 12.29
Featured Quesadilla**
Marinated Pork Quesadilla With Cheddar Jack, & Jalapenos Served with Sour Cream & Salsa on the Side 11.99
Featured Burger**
A1 Mushroom Burger With A1 Sauce, Grilled Onions, & Provolone Served with Fries 14.29
Buffalo Chicken Sub**
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Sub Topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Ranch Served with Fries 12.59
Lemon-Pepper Cheesesteak**
Spicy Lemon-Pepper Chicken Cheesesteak With Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapenos, Pepper-Jack, & Chipotle Mayo Served with Fries 12.99
Blackened Rockfish Wrap**
Blackened Rockfish Wrap With Lettuce, Cheddar-Jack, Pico, & Garlic Mayo Served with Homemade Potato Chips 13.99
Tenderloin Teriyaki Sub**
Tenderloin Teriyaki Sub With Grilled Onions, Peppers, & Provolone Served with Homemade Potato Chips 19.99
Loaded Fries**
Loaded Fries With Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Jack, & Smokin’ Sweet Sauce Served with Sour Cream on the Side 9.99
Roast Beef Wrap**
Roast Beef Wrap With Mixed Greens, Tomato, & Pesto Mayo Served with Homemade Potato Chips 10.29
Hot Turkey Sub**
Hot Turkey & Provolone Panini With Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onions, & Chipotle Sauce Served with Homemade Potato Chips 11.99
Grilled Ham & Cheese**
Grilled Ham & Cheese on White With American Cheese, & Tomato Served with Homemade Potato Chips 9.99
Gourmet Chicken Salad**
Gourmet Chicken Salad Wrap Our Homemade Chicken Salad with Sugar Pecans, & Dried Cranberries With Mixed Greens, and Tomato Served with Homemade Potato Chips 9.99
Hot Ham & Provolone Sub**
Hot Ham & Provolone Sub With Spicy Mustard, Grilled Onions, & Pickles Served with Fries 10.99
Grilled Corned Beef**
Grilled Corned Beef on Rye With Deli Mustard, & Swiss Cheese Served with Homemade Potato Chips 10.99
Flank Steak Caesar Wrap**
Flank Steak Caesar Wrap Served with Homemade Potato Chips 13.99
Pork BBQ Wrap**
Pork BBQ Wrap Topped with Cole Slaw & Cheddar Cheese Served with Onion Rings 13.99
Cowboy Burger**
Cowboy Burger ½ lb. Hamburger cooked your way With Provolone Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, & BBQ Sauce Served with Fries 12.99
Slider Sampler**
Slider Sampler 1- Chicken Salad, 1- Tuna Salad With Lettuce, & Tomato Served with Homemade Potato Chips 8.99
Cheeseburger Sliders**
Cheeseburger Sliders (2) With Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard, & American Cheese Served with Fries 12.99
Soup & Sandwich**
Soup & Sandwich Grilled Cheese & Cup of Tomato Soup With American Cheese on White 10.99
Crispy Chicken Chesapeake**
Crispy Chicken Chesapeake on a Kaiser Roll Crispy Chicken Filet with Lettuce, Tomato, Old Bay Mayo, Cheddar Cheese, and Crab Dip Served with Fries 13.99
Classic Club Wrap**
Classic Club Wrap With Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, 1000 Island, & Swiss Served with Homemade Potato Chips 11.99
Buffalo Chicken Tenders**
Buffalo Chicken Tenders (3) & Fries Served with your Choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch 10.99
Crispy Chicken Parm**
Crispy Chicken Parmesan on a Kaiser With Marinara, & Provolone Served with Onion Rings 12.99
Ham & Pimento Panini**
Ham & Pimento Cheese Panini With Pickles on Texas Toast Served with Homemade Potato Chips 10.29
Crab Cake Wrap**
Crab Cake Wrap With Spinach, Tzatziki Sauce & Tomato Served with Fries 19.99
Turkey & Pimento Cheese Wrap **
Turkey & Pimento Cheese Wrap With Spinach, & Tomato Served with Homemade Potato Chips 9.99
Grilled Salmon "BLT"**
Grilled Salmon “BLT” With Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Pesto Mayo on 12-Grain Toast Served with Homemade Potato Chips 17.99
Sausage, & Peppers Sub**
Sausage & Peppers Sub With Onions, Peppers, Marinara, & Provolone Served with Fries 9.99
Chesapeake Patty Melt**
Chesapeake Patty Melt Burger Cooked Your Way With Crab Dip, & Cheddar Cheese on Rye Served with Fries 13.99
Grilled Chicken Gyro**
Grilled Chicken Gyro With Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, & Tzatziki Sauce Served with Homemade Potato Chips 11.99
Fried Cod Sandwich**
Fried Cod Sandwich Topped with Lettuce, Cheddar, & Old Bay Mayo Served with Onion Rings 17.99
Smokin Chicken Tender Sub**
Sweet “Smokin” Chicken Tender Sub With Lettuce, Pickles, & Honey-Sriracha BBQ Sauce Served with Fries 10.99
Cold Salami Sub**
Cold Salami Sub With Genoa Salami, Lettuce, Giardiniera, & Provolone Served with Homemade Potato Chips 10.99
Featured Flatbread**
Crab Flatbread Homemade Crab Dip on a Pita With Jumbo Lump Crabmeat & Cheddar Jack Cheese Served with Homemade Potato Chips 10.99
Featured Salad**
Spinach Salad Topped with Crab & Corn Salsa With Baby Spinach, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Bacon, & Feta Cheese Served with your Choice of Dressing 14.99
Marinated Pork Kaiser**
Marinated Pork Sandwich on a Kaiser With Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Peppers, & BBQ Sauce Served with Fries 13.99
Taco Salad**
Taco Salad Chopped Romain Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Roasted Corn, Avocado, Turkey Chili, & Cheddar Jack Served with Sour Cream & Tortilla Chips 10.99
Cobb Salad**
Cobb Salad Romaine & Mixed Greens with Bacon, Cucumber, Cheddar-Jack, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, & Avocado Served with your choice of dressing 15.99
Cream of Crab
Sloppy Joes**
Sloppy Joes Served with Fries 10.99
Carolina Pork Sliders**
Carolina Pork Sliders (2) Served with Onion Rings 12.99
Spinach Salad & Jerk Salmon**
Spinach Salad Topped with Jerk Salmon With Spinach, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Bacon, & Feta Served with Choice of Dressing 22.79
Italian Cold Cut Wrap**
Italian Cold Cut Wrap With Capicola Ham, Genoa Salami, Black Pepper Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Feta Vinaigrette Served with Homemade Potato Chips 10.29
Reuben Wrap**
Reuben Wrap With Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss, & 1000 Island Served with Homemade Potato Chips 10.99
Featured Tacos**
Blackened Salmon Tacos (3) With Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Bayou Sauce, & Cheddar Jack Cheese Served with Homemade Potato Chips 18.99
Shrimp Salad Wrap**
Shrimp Salad Wrap With Mixed Greens, & Tomato Served with Homemade Potato Chips 14.99
Chicken & Cajun Crab Wrap**
Chicken & Cajun Crab Wrap Crispy Chicken, Cajun Crab Spread, Spinach, Tomato, & Cheddar Cheese Served with Old Bay Fries 15.00
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken with romaine, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
Loaded Grilled Cheese
Provolone cheese, cheddar cheese, garlic mayo, tomato, bacon, and spinach on your choice of bread
Grilled BBQ Chicken Sandwich
6 oz. grilled chicken breast topped with homemade bourbon BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato served with fries
Corned Beef & Cabbage
Corned Beef and Cabbage With Red Potatoes 16
Fish & Chips*
Fish & Chips With Tartar Sauce & Coleslaw Served with Old Bay Fries 16.29
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
South County Cafe brings back the nostalgia of the food Mom made at home. Fresh ingredients combine decades old recipes with a touch of today's food trends. Take a look at the menu and choose from hand cracked eggs over easy to jumbo lump crabcakes and everything in between. Now featuring an espresso bar and fresh baked pastries.
