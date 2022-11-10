Restaurant header imageView gallery

South Depot Taco Shop

1004 Van Buren Ave

Oxford, MS 38655

Popular Items

BURRITO BOWL
BUILD YOUR OWN TACO
QUESADILLA

BUILD YOUR OWN

BURRITO

$8.99

BURRITO BOWL

$8.99

SALAD

$8.99

QUESADILLA

$8.99

NACHOS

$8.99

BUILD YOUR OWN TACO

$3.75

SPECIALTY TACOS

BBQ PORK TACO

$3.75

Slow Roasted Pork, BBQ Sauce, and Cole Slaw

ASIAN PORK TACO

$3.75

Slow Roasted Pork, Cole Slaw, and Dragon Sauce

BUFFALO CHX TACO

$3.75

Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Jalapeno Ranch, and Tomato

KOREAN STEAK TACO

$3.75

Steak, Cilantro, Onions, Fresh Greens, Korean BBQ Sauce

CHICKEN CLUB TACO

$3.75

Chicken, Jack Cheese, Tomatoes, Bacon, Fresh Greens, and Jalapeno Ranch

CHICKEN CAESAR TACO

$3.75

Chicken, Shredded Cheese, Caesar, and Fresh Greens

FRIED FISH TACO

$3.75

Fried Fish, Cole Slaw, Jalapenos, and Chipotle Aioli

CHIPS AND DIPS

LARGE TRIO

$12.00

includes Chips, Large Salsa, Large Queso, and Large Guacamole

CHIPS

$1.50

SMALL GUAC

$3.25

CHIPS NOT INCLUDED

LARGE GUAC

$5.25

CHIPS NOT INCLUDED

SMALL QUESO

$2.75

CHIPS NOT INCLUDED

LARGE QUESO

$4.25

CHIPS NOT INCLUDED

SMALL SALSA

$2.25

CHIPS NOT INCLUDED

LARGE SALSA

$3.25

CHIPS NOT INCLUDED

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$4.50

KIDS DRINK

$1.75

KIDS TACO & CHIPS

$4.50

DRINKS

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.75

BOTTLED DRINK

$2.25

DESSERT

COOKIE

$1.00

Chocolate Chip

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1004 Van Buren Ave, Oxford, MS 38655

