South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe Clarendon Cafe

South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe

No reviews yet

37 Clarendon Street

Boston, MA 02116

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Iced Latte
Cupcake

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$3.15

Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.75

Americano

$3.75

Mocha

$5.15

Double Espresso

$3.50

Espresso Macchiatto

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Chai Latte

$4.45

Matcha Latte

$5.00Out of stock

London Fog

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Cortado

$4.25

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

Steamer

$2.25

Hot Cider

$4.25Out of stock

Joe to Go

$40.00Out of stock

Iced Drinks

Cold Brewed Coffee

$5.00

Cold Brewed Tea

$4.50

Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced Mocha

$5.75

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.65Out of stock

Double Espresso on Ice

$3.75

Iced Americano

$3.75

Cold Milk

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$5.15Out of stock

Morning Pastries

Muffin

$4.65

Scone

$4.65

Cinnamon Bun

$5.25Out of stock

Plain Croissant

$4.95Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$5.50Out of stock

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.25Out of stock

Almond Croissant

$5.50

Banana Bread

$4.25

Buttery Biscuit Only

$4.65

Rasberry Danish

$4.65Out of stock

Cheddar Tomato Danish

$4.65Out of stock

Just A Bagel

$2.00

Nutella Cruffin

$4.65Out of stock

Cookies and Sweets

Cookie

$3.50

Fudgy Chocolate Brownie

$4.50

Rice Krispies Treat

$4.50Out of stock

Cupcake

$4.65

Breakfast-To-Go

Yogurt Parfait

$8.50

greek yogurt, buttery granola, nuts, dried fruit, fresh mixed berries, wildflower honey

Overnight Oats

$10.00

mu mu muesli, yogurt, oat milk, roasted nuts, dates, fresh mixed berries

Vegan Overnight Oats

$12.00Out of stock

mu mu muesli, yogurt, oat milk, roasted nuts, dates, fresh mixed berries

Fresh Fruit Cup

$6.50

cantaloupe, melon, mixed berries, grapes, pineapple

Individual Quiche

$8.95Out of stock

~ quiche lorraine – bacon, gruyère, scallion, chives ~ veggie – mushroom, feta + baby spinach

Frittata

$4.50Out of stock

La Fermiere Yogurt

$4.15

Hard-Cooked Eggs

$2.50Out of stock

Banana

$1.25

Cocojune Coconut Milk Yogurt

$4.15Out of stock

Soups & Chilis

Turkey Chili

$7.50Out of stock

ground turkey, tomato, onion, garlic, poblano and red peppers, black and garbanzo beans

Veggie Chili

$7.50Out of stock

tomato, onion, garlic, poblano and red peppers, black and garbanzo beans

Butternut Squash Brisque

$7.95Out of stock

Salmonejo

$7.50Out of stock

Salads

romaine lettuce, chicken breast, curry, turmeric, mayo, golden raisins, green apples, cashews

Shaved Kale & Brussels Salad

$13.00

shaved kale, fennel and brussels sprouts, dried currants, toasted almonds, shaved pecorino, grapefruit vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$12.75Out of stock

romaine, feta, cucumber, red onion, heirloom cherry tomato, kalamata olives, red wine vinaigrette

Curried Chicken Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$12.50

romaine, shaved parm, garlicky croutons, classic caesar dressing (includes white anchovy)

Curried Chicken Salad Side (8oz)

$8.00

chicken breast, curry, turmeric, mayo, golden raisins, green apples, cashews

Beet And Blue Salad

$13.50

Chips

North Fork Chips

$2.25

Equator Coffee Whole Beans

Jaguar Espresso

$17.00Out of stock

French Roast

$17.00Out of stock

South End Blend

$17.00Out of stock

Prepared Food to Eat at Home

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00Out of stock

Chicken Milanese Breast

$7.00Out of stock

Curried Chicken Salad Side (8oz)

$8.00

chicken breast, curry, turmeric, mayo, golden raisins, green apples, cashews

Aged Grafton Cheddar Dip

$8.00Out of stock

Bulgogi Chicken

$16.00Out of stock

Beef & Pork Meatloaf w/ Mashed Potatoes

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken Parmesan w/ Spaghetti

$15.00Out of stock

Eggplant Parmesan w/ Spaghetti

$15.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$5.50Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse w/ Whipped Cream

$5.50Out of stock

Bourbon Croissant Bread Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

Pistachio Rice Pudding

$5.50Out of stock

Waters

Still Bottled Water (12oz)

$2.50

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$2.50

Saratoga Still Water (28oz)

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$2.75

Spindrift

$2.75

Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water

$2.75Out of stock

Natalie's Fresh Juices

Fresh-Squeezed Orange Juice

$3.85

Blood Orange Juice

$5.50

Pineapple Orange

$4.50

Red Jacket Apple Cider

$4.25

Orange Mango

$4.50

Natalie's Fresh Lemonades

Natural Lemonade

$3.85

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Mango Lemonade

$4.50Out of stock

Guava Lemonade

$4.50Out of stock

Fully Rooted Kombucha

Citrus Hibiscus Fully Rooted Kombucha

$9.00Out of stock

Ginger Reishi Fully Rooted Kombucha

$9.00Out of stock

Hopped Fully Rooted Kombucha

$9.00Out of stock

Lavender Rose Hips Fully Rooted Kombucha

$9.00Out of stock

Matcha Mint Fully Rooted Kombucha

$9.00Out of stock
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Since 2005, The Buttery has been a neighborhood mainstay for breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. Think contemporary American food with an English twist! We are open for takeout and indoor seating.

37 Clarendon Street, Boston, MA 02116

Directions

Main pic

