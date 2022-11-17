South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe Clarendon Cafe
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Since 2005, The Buttery has been a neighborhood mainstay for breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. Think contemporary American food with an English twist! We are open for takeout and indoor seating.
Location
37 Clarendon Street, Boston, MA 02116
