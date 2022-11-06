Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers

South End Buttery

5,906 Reviews

$$

312 Shawmut Ave

Boston, MA 02118

Order Again

Popular Items

Cold Brewed Coffee
Hot Coffee
Latte

Soups & Stews

Turkey Chili

$7.50

Vegetarian Chili

$7.50

Roasted Butternut Squash Bisque

$7.50

butternut squash, onion, ginger, garlic, maple syrup. sriracha, sherry vinegar, sesame oil, cream, vegetable stock, butter

Sundried Tomato Focaccia

$4.95Out of stock

Dips, Spreads & Snacks

Aged Grafton Cheddar Dip

$7.50Out of stock

Boston Smoked Fish Co. Smoked Steelhead Trout Pâté

$12.50

Red Jacket Apple Butter

$6.95

Pumpkin-Spiced Nuts

$5.00

Sundried Tomato Focaccia

$4.95Out of stock

North Fork BBQ Kettle Chips

$4.50

Buttery Main Dishes - to Heat at Home!

Shepherd's Pie

$17.00Out of stock

parsnips, butternut squash, carrots, onion, ground lamb and beef, mashed potatoes

Beef & Pork Meatloaf & Mashed Potatoes

$17.00Out of stock

mashed potatoes, roasted brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, wild mushroom gravy

Chicken Parmesan & Spaghetti Marinara

$17.00Out of stock

fresh mozzarella, spaghetti, house marinara sauce

Eggplant Parmesan & Spaghetti Marinara

$17.00Out of stock

fresh mozzarella, spaghetti, house marinara sauce

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.00Out of stock

Quesadilla - Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.50Out of stock

yellow and poblano peppers, cheddar and scallion with sour cream and salsa

Quesadilla - Buffalo Chicken

$6.50Out of stock

roasted poblano pepper, cilantro, cheddar, hot sauce, blue cheese dressing, salsa

Side Dishes

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.50Out of stock

6 oz chicken breast

Chicken Milanese Breast

$6.50Out of stock

6 oz chicken breast

Curried Chicken Salad

$6.50Out of stock

Quesadilla - Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.50Out of stock

yellow and poblano peppers, cheddar and scallion with sour cream and salsa

Quesadilla - Buffalo Chicken

$6.50Out of stock

roasted poblano pepper, cilantro, cheddar, hot sauce, blue cheese dressing, salsa

Treats & Sweets

House-Made Buttery Granola

$12.00

Pies & Tarts

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$6.00Out of stock

N/A Beverages

Fully Rooted Kombucha

$9.00

Töst Sparkling Rosé Elderberry Tea (Non-Alcoholic) 750ml

$9.00Out of stock

Töst Sparkling White Cranberry-Ginger Tea (Non-Alcoholic) 750ml

$9.00Out of stock

Iced Drinks

Cold Brewed Coffee

Cold Brewed Coffee

$5.00

enjoy the rich flavor and texture of Equator Coffee's Mocha Java

Cold Brewed Tea

Cold Brewed Tea

$4.50

the smooth and refreshing flavors of MEM Teas cold brewed loose leaf teas

Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced Mocha

$5.75

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.65

Iced Americano

$5.10

Iced Double Espresso

$3.75

Cold Milk

$2.00

Hot Drinks

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.15

the deep, satisfying flavors and aromas of Equator Coffee's award-winning roasts

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00

Kilogram Teas special blends and classic flavors

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00
Latte

Latte

$4.50

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00

Maple Cinnamon Latte

$5.00

Rosemary Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$4.75

Mocha

$5.15

Chai Latte

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Americano

$3.75

London Fog

$4.50
Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.50

Espresso Macchiato

$4.00

Steamer

$2.25

Cortado

$4.25

Joe to Go

$40.00

insulated box of coffee, serves 10-12 guests

BOTTLED & CANNED DRINKS

Fully Rooted Kombucha

$9.00

Natalie's Fresh Juices

choose from a variety of fresh flavors and blends!

Red Jacket Apple Cider

$4.25

San Pellegrino Sparkling Waters

$2.75Out of stock

choose from a selection of refreshing sparkling waters!

Still Water Bottle (17oz)

$2.25

Morning Pastries

Muffins

$4.65

Scones

$4.65

Apple Butter Cheese Danish

$5.50Out of stock

Nutella Cruffin

$4.65Out of stock

Cinnamon Bun

$5.25Out of stock

Plain Croissant

$4.95

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.25Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$5.50

Almond Croissant

$5.50Out of stock

Banana Bread

$4.25Out of stock

Buttery Biscuit Only

$4.65

Cookies, Cupcakes & More Sweets

Cookies

Cookies

$3.50Out of stock

Cupcakes

$4.25

Fudgy Chocolate Brownie

$4.50

Chocolate Dipped Macaroon (Gluten-Friendly)

$4.35Out of stock

Rice Krispies Treat

$4.50Out of stock

Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookies (2)

$3.50Out of stock

Pack of 2

Breakfast-To-Go Food

Yogurt Parfait

$8.50

Overnight Oats

$10.00

Mu Mu Muesli, yogurt, oat milk, roasted nuts, dates, fresh mixed berries

Vegan Overnight Oats

$12.00

Fresh Fruit Cup

$6.00

cantaloupe, melon, fresh mixed berries, grapes, pineapple

Individual Quiche

$8.95

choose from quiche loraine or vegetable quiche

Frittata

$4.95Out of stock

baby spinach, tomato, feta, basil, add multigrain or sourdough bread

Banana

$1.25

La Fermière Yogurt

velvety yogurt pairerd with delicious and plentiful fruit jam on the bottom - 5.6 oz

Equator Coffee Whole Beans

$16.50

whole fresh-roasted beans from california's award-winning equator coffees - 12 oz

Soup and Chili

Turkey Chili

$7.75

signature turkey chili with sour cream, shredded cheddar, scallions

Vegetarian Chili

$7.75

signature vegetarian chili with sour cream, shredded cheddar, scallions

Roasted Butternut Squash Bisque

$7.50

butternut squash, onion, ginger, garlic, maple syrup. sriracha, sherry vinegar, sesame oil, cream, vegetable stock, butter

White Bean Rosemary Soup

$7.75Out of stock

Cannellini beans, onion, garlic, rosemary, bay leaf, homemade chicken stock (carrots, celery, onion, garlic, air-chilled giannone chicken, salt, pepper), extra virgin olive oil, salt, pepper.

Salads

Curried Chicken Salad

$14.00

romaine, green apple, grapes, celery, chutney, cashews, mayo

Shaved Kale & Brussels Sprouts

$13.50

fennel, almonds, apple, currants, parm, pink grapefruit vinaigrette

Caesar

$13.00

romaine, shaved parm, classic caesar dressing, homemade crouton

Beet & Blue Salad

$13.50

Snacks & Starters

spicy chickpea fries, chipotle aioli, chives

Buttery Focaccia

$9.00

sundried tomato, rosemary and roasted garlic focaccia, olive oil, sea salt

Trout Pâté

$14.00

New England Crab Cakes

$18.00

spicy tomato chutney and house tartar sauce, arugula

Panelle Diavoletti

$14.00

Burrata

$18.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

chili flakes, garlic, lemon, evoo, curry aioli

Crunchy Calamari

$17.00

fried cherry peppers, grilled lemon, fried sage, chipotle aioli

Mezze Platter

$24.00

Hummus

$10.00

Red Pepper Feta

$10.00

Beet Tzatiki

$10.00

Pita

$6.00

Dinner Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$15.00

romaine, shaved parm, garlicky croutons, white anchovy, classic caesar dressing

Shaved Kale & Brussels Salad

Shaved Kale & Brussels Salad

$15.00

shaved kale, fennel, & Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, almonds, pecorino, multigrain croutons, sherry garlic vinaigrette

Beet & Blue

$16.00

Arugula, Mixed Greens, Roasted Beets, Great Hull Bleu Cheese, Blueberries, Maple-Miso Roasted Walnuts, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Lg Buttery Greens

$15.00

Main Courses

ground turkey, patatas bravas, sautéed garlic greens, smoked tomato-red pepper gravy

Herb Roasted Faroe Island Salmon

$29.00

herb-roasted faroe island salmon, parsnip purée, rainbow quinoa with roasted fall vegetables (butternut squash, sweet potato, beets, red pepper and red onion) and grilled asparagus

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$28.00

beer-battered atlantic haddock, steak fries, posh mushy peas, house tartar sauce, coleslaw

Chicken Pot Pie

$26.00

carrot, onion, mushroom, peas, puff pastry, mixed green salad

Grilled Flatiron Steak

$36.00

8oz grilled flatiron steak, truffle-parmesan fries, asparagus, zhoug, gochujang butter

Spicy Shrimp Scampi

$27.00

garlic, butter, white wine, shallots, chili flakes, spaghetti

Half Roasted Chicken

Half Roasted Chicken

$29.00

roasted air-chilled giannone half chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, crispy brussels sprouts, herb-lemon jus

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$17.00

lumache noodles, garlic panko breadcrumbs, fresh maine lobster

Eggplant Parmesan

$27.00

fresh mozzarella, marinara, spaghetti aglio e olio

Chicken Parmesan

$27.00

fresh mozzarella, marinara, spaghetti aglio e olio

Buttery Meatloaf

$27.00

ground beef and pork, mashed potatoes, crispy brussels sprouts, mushroom gravy

Buttery Burgers

Bacon Cheese Burger

$25.00

black angus, bacon, aged cheddar, truffle aioli

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$25.00

aged cheddar, avocado, chipotle aioli

Chickpea Falafel Burger

$25.00

whipped feta, pickled red onion, tzatziki, arugula

Dinner Sides

French Fries

$8.00

choose from plain, parmesan-garlic or truffle fries with lemon-garlic, chipotle, curry or truffle aioli

SIDE Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

SIDE Grilled Asparagus

$14.00

SIDE Buttery Greens

$11.00

with cherry tomato, spiced pepitas, lemon-herb vinaigrette

SIDE Avocado

$6.00

add grilled chicken

$10.00

add chicken milanese

$10.00

add salmon

$15.00

add 3 grilled shrimp

$13.00

House Made Potato Chips

$8.00

house made saltedc potato chips

add flatiron steak

$17.00

Side Pita

For Kids

Kid's Burger

$14.00

black angus, turkey or black bean burger, aged cheddar, french fries

Kid's Chicken Milanese

$14.00

with french fries

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$14.00

with garlic-herb panko topping

Kid's Noodles

$10.00

choose butter or marinara sauce

All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:30 am - 12:00 am
Since 2005, The Buttery has been a neighborhood mainstay for breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. Think contemporary American food with an English twist! We are open for takeout, delivery and outdoor seating with social distancing and mandated mask guidelines in effect. Come and join us on our heated outdoor patio with expanded seating!

Location

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston, MA 02118

