South Fin Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
300 Father Capodanno Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10305
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Track Shack - Concession
No Reviews
625 Father Capodanno Boulevard Staten Island, NY 10305
View restaurant
Bruno's Bakery & Restaurant - HYLAN BLVD
4.4 • 951
1650 Hylan Blvd Staten Island, NY 10305
View restaurant
LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL - Victory Boulevard - SI
4.0 • 2
1172 Victory Blvd Staten Island, NY 10301
View restaurant