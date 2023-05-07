Main picView gallery

South Fin Grill

review star

No reviews yet

300 Father Capodanno Boulevard

Staten Island, NY 10305

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Starters

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$17.00

Served with roasted jalapeno salsa sour cream and warm tortilla chips

New England Clam Chowder

$12.00

Rosemary croutons, smoked bacon and chopped clams

Oyster's St Charles

$27.00

Fried seasonal oysters, house spinach dip, and lemon aioli

Fried Clams

$19.00

Fried whole belly clams and capers served with tartar sauce and fresh lemon

Crackling Calamari

$18.00

Flash fried served with cherry peppers, house teriyaki & marinara sauce

Deck Wings

$17.00

Tossed In choice of buffalo, BBQ, or teriyaki sauce & served with a side of Danish Blue Cheese dressing

The Chipper

$19.00

Beer Batter Atlantic cod served with French fries & dill tartar sauce

Grilled Ciabatta

$15.00

Fresh fennel, sweet peppadew peppers, butter & Tony's marinated olives

Salads

All salads can add chicken, filet mignon, salmon, or shrimp

Caesar Salad

$15.00

(VG) Romaine, Reggiano, rustic croutons

House Salad

$18.00

(VG) fresh tossed greens, pickled beets, goat cheese and walnuts

Greek Salad

$16.00

(VG) Dry herb vinaigrette, Persian cucumbers, mint, bell peppers, kalamata olives, tomatoes, parsley, and feta cheese

Wedge Salad

$17.00

Iceberg lettuce, campari tomatoes, egg, smoked bacon, croutons, blue cheese dressing or Chef's dressing

Burrata Salad

$21.00

(VG) Toasted ciabatta, arugula, roasted tomatoes, and house vinaigrette

Burgers & Sandwiches

South Fin Burger

$22.00

Ground chuck steak, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and onions

Softshell Crab Po' Boy

$23.00

Served on a brioche bun, lettuce, tomatoes, and remoulade

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$20.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, Swiss cheese and dressed kale

Fish Sandwich

$21.00

Atlantic cod, house coleslaw and chef’s dressing

Pasta

Linguini Scampi

$35.00

Handpicked jumbo shrimp in a house made wine sauce with fresh herbs

Mussels Fra Diavolo

$22.00

Blue mussels served with linguini in a spicy tomato broth, served with fresh herbs and grilled ciabatta

Braised Pork Ragu

$28.00

Slowly braised pork shoulder, topped with goat cheese crema

Pasta Allo Scoglio

$39.00

Clams, mussels, squid and handpicked jumbo shrimp in a white wine sauce (add lobster $15)

Tortellini

$24.00

(VG) Tossed in a rich parmesan cream with shiitake mushrooms and cello spinach

Mezzo Rigatoni

$23.00

(VG) Served in our house marinara, slowly roasted eggplant and creamy burrata

Entrees

Scottish Salmon

$32.00

Pan roasted with white wine served with lemon butter, whipped potatoes and broccoli

Branzino

$36.00

Butterflied branzino served with marcona almonds, lemon, fresh herbs and rainbow cauliflower

Pan Roasted Chicken

$26.00

Seasoned with our special blend of dry herbs, on top of fresh whipped potatoes and coated with our apricot glaze

Barbecue Ribs

$35.00

Fork tender Danish pork ribs slow cooked, served with French fries & coleslaw

Center Cut Filet

$49.00

10oz Broiled, served with whipped potatoes and broccoli

NY Strip

$47.00

14oz seasoned with our house rub, served with a citrus kale salad and French Fries

Children Menu

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Pasta with Butter

$12.00

Pasta with Marina

$12.00

Kids Burger

$14.00

Sides

Broccoli w/ Reggiano

$9.00

French Fries

$9.00

House Coleslaw

$9.00

Rainbow Cauliflower

$9.00

Wilted Spinach

$9.00

Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Desserts

Sundae

$12.00

Keylime Pie

$12.00

Brownie

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

300 Father Capodanno Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10305

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Track Shack - Concession
orange starNo Reviews
625 Father Capodanno Boulevard Staten Island, NY 10305
View restaurantnext
Bruno's Bakery & Restaurant - HYLAN BLVD
orange star4.4 • 951
1650 Hylan Blvd Staten Island, NY 10305
View restaurantnext
Maizal - Staten Island - 990 Bay St
orange starNo Reviews
990 Bay St Staten Island, NY 10305
View restaurantnext
LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL - Victory Boulevard - SI
orange star4.0 • 2
1172 Victory Blvd Staten Island, NY 10301
View restaurantnext
Egger's Ice Cream Parlor - Urby
orange star4.4 • 7
8 Navy Pier Ct Staten Island, NY 10304
View restaurantnext
Seppe Pizza Bar - Staten Island
orange star4.3 • 388
3 Navy Pier Court Staten Island, NY 10304
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Staten Island

Mike's Unicorn Diner
orange star4.3 • 3,316
2944 victory blvd Staten Island, NY 10304
View restaurantnext
Mike's Place Hylan
orange star4.5 • 2,278
4677 Hylan Blvd Staten Island, NY 10312
View restaurantnext
Holy Schnitzel - Staten Island
orange star4.5 • 1,934
438 Nome Ave Staten Island, NY 10314
View restaurantnext
DiLeo's Pizzeria
orange star4.8 • 1,303
2491 Victory Blvd Staten Island, NY 10314
View restaurantnext
Mike's Dakota Diner
orange star4.4 • 1,009
921 Richmond Avenue Staten Island, NY 10314
View restaurantnext
Bruno's Bakery & Restaurant - HYLAN BLVD
orange star4.4 • 951
1650 Hylan Blvd Staten Island, NY 10305
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Staten Island
Elizabeth
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Rahway
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Iselin
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Clark
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Cranford
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)
Union
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)
Garwood
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston