South Fork 14303 436th Ave SE

14303 436th Ave SE

North Bend, WA 98045

Espresso Bar

Americano

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00

Chai

$4.00+

Chocolate Milk

$2.75+

8 oz only

Cold Brew

$4.75+

Cortado

$3.50

Drip Coffee

$2.25+

Espresso

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

Hot Tea

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25+

Italian Soda

$2.75+

Kids Vanilla Steamed Milk

$3.00

8 oz only

Kombucha

$4.50+

Latte

$3.75+

London Fog

$4.00

Matcha

$4.25+

Mocha

$4.25+

Caffe Vita Cold Brew Can

$4.00

Caffe Vita Nitro Cold Brew Can

$4.00

Caffe Vita 1Lb Retail Bag

$19.00

Affogato

$6.00

Draft

Caffe Vita Cold Brew

$4.75+

Happy Mountain Kombucha

$5.25+

Snoqualmie Root Beer

$5.00

Yonder Palisades Cider

$7.50

Chuckanut Pilsner

$7.50

Everybodys Mtn Mama Citra Pale

$7.50

No Boat Wet Hop American Cones

$7.50

Fort George Cavatica Stout

$7.50

Wine

CSM Chenin Blanc

$10.00

L'Ecole Chardonnay

$13.00

Michelle Brut Bottle

$50.00

Michelle Brut Glass

$10.00

North Valley PInot Noir

$16.00

Raconteur Cabernet

$13.00

Tall Sage Cab (house red)

$10.00

Cocktails

South Fork Bloody

$15.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$8.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Liquor

Kettle 1

$10.00

N.A.

Apple Juice

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Crush Orange Soda

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Happy Mtn Kombucha

$6.50

Izze

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Juice Box

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Liquid Death

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Puget Sound Kombucha

$7.00

Spindrift

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Cans/Bottles

Corona

$5.00

Great Notion BooBerry Sour

$10.00

Sonic Painting Sour

$8.00

Miller High Life Pony

$3.50

Coors Light

$5.00

2 Beers Pils

$6.00

Backwoods Hazy

$6.00

Ambers Hot Friend

$6.00

Johnny Utah

$6.00

Draft

Rainier

$6.00

Everybody's 3 Sport Day Pilsner

$7.50

Double Mountain Kolsch

$7.50

Volition Cascade Cookies

$7.50

Pfriem Pale Ale

$7.50

No Boat Jumper Cable Necktie Hazy IPA

$7.50

Ecliptic Westcoast IPA

$7.50

Level "I'm not a hazy I just crush a lot"

$7.50

Silver City Ridgetop Red

$7.50

Icicle Chocolate Cake Ale

$7.50

San Juan Peach Rose Seltzer

$7.50

Incline Wht Peach Cider

$7.50

Snoqualmie Root Beer

$5.00

MICRO BREW PITCHER

$28.00

Wine

9 Hats Pinot Gris (house white)

$10.00

Altered Dimension Sauv Blanc

$11.00

Browne Rose

$12.00

CSM Brut

$10.00

CSM Chenin Blanc

$10.00

CSM Riesling

$10.00

CSM Riesling - Cold Creek

$13.00

CZ Virga Blend

$14.00

Henderson Cabernet

$10.00

L'Ecole Chardonnay

$13.00

North Valley Pinot Noir

$16.00

P&S Old Rickety

$13.00

P&S Wandering Red Blend

$15.00

Raconteur Cabernet

$13.00

Tall Sage (house red)

$10.00

Nieto Senetiner

$11.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Spirits

Absolut Citron

$10.00

Chopin

$11.00

Copperworks

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Stoli Rasp

$9.00

Titos

$9.00

Kettle 1

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Copperworks

$11.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Bacardi Silver

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Don Julio Reposado

$17.00

Espolon Blanco

$12.00

Hornitos Blanco

$10.00

Hornitos Reposado

$11.00

Vida Mezcal

$11.00

Angels Envy Rye

$23.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$11.00

Bulliet Rye

$11.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Pendleton

$9.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Woodinville Bourbon

$12.00

Woodinville Rye

$12.00

Ardbeg 10yr

$19.00

Dewers White Label

$8.00

Glenlivit 12yr

$13.00

Glenmorangie

$12.00

Aperol

$8.00

Baileys

$11.00

Borghetti

$11.00

Cynar

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Mr. Black Coffee

$11.00

Cocktails

Jello Shots

$4.00

Never Have I Ever

$14.00

Corpse Reviver

$15.00

Deadfall Old Fashioned

$16.00

Bloodsucker

$16.00

Evergreen Mule

$14.00

Fire Lookout Margarita

$15.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Shanhattan

$15.00

Undead Gentleman

$16.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Smoke Stack

$15.00

Fall Back

$16.00

Yuzu Gimlet

$14.00

Canned

2 Beers Pilsner

$6.00

Backwoods Hazy IPA

$6.00

Coors Lt

$5.00

Johnny Utah Pale Ale

$6.00

N.A. Athletic Golden

$6.00

N.A. Athletic IPA

$6.00

Single Hill Cervesa

$7.00

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

$5.50

Corona

$5.00

Great Notion BooBerry Sour

$10.00

Sonic Painting Sour

$8.00

Ambers Hot Friend

$6.00

Wander Abundant Life Hefeweizen

$6.00

N.A.

A&W Root Beer

$3.50

Apple Juice

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Draft Snoqualmie Root Beer

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Izze

$3.50

Jarritos

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

Sparkling Ice Caffine

$4.00

Spindrift

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Sunkist

$3.50

Topo Chico

$4.00

Breakfast

Trailhead Burrito

$12.00

Foragers Burrito

$12.00

Corned Beef Hash

$15.00

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Waffle

$11.00

Bagel Lox

$14.00

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$6.00

Pastry

$2.50

Side of Bacon

$2.00

Single Egg

$2.00

Snacks

Snacklebox

$15.00

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

Queso Nachos

$11.00

Brisket Mac & Cheese

$17.00

Mac & Cheese - No Meat

$11.00

Salads/Bowls

Ceasar

$12.00

Tuna Nicoise

$16.00

Kalbi Rib Bowl

$17.00

Tofu "Banh Mi" Bowl

$16.00

Curry Chicken Bowl

$16.00

Sandwiches

Bigfoot Burger

$15.00

Smoked Brisket Sando

$17.00Out of stock

Shanwich

$15.00

P.N.Dub Club

$18.00

Pulled Pork Special

$16.00

Kids

Kids Waffle

$7.00

Kids Queso Nachos

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Littlefoot Burger

$8.00

Kids Seasonal Fruit

$5.00

Kids Veggies & Ranch

$5.00

Bag of Chips

$1.50

Sweets

Snoqualmie Root Beer Float

$6.00

Affogato

$6.00

Tabletop S'mores

$12.00

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Soup Du Jour

Tomato Bisque

$8.00

Chowder

$10.00

Curry Cauliflower

$9.00

BR.A.D

Chef's Quiche

$12.00

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Chia Bowl

$9.00

Donut

$2.50

Eggs Benny

$15.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.00

Corned Beef Hash

$15.00

Waffle

$11.00

Curry Cauliflower

$9.00

Tomato Bisque

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$14.00

PNDub Club

$18.00

Brisket Sando

$17.00

Brisket Mac & Cheese

$17.00

Mac & Cheese - No Meat

$11.00

Bigfoot Burger

$15.00

Tuna Nicoise

$14.00

Caesar

$12.00

South Fork Bloody

$15.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Snoqualmie Root Beer Float

$6.00

Affogato

$6.00

Tabletop S'mores

$12.00

Bread Pudding

$7.00

T-shirts

Compass Camp Tee

$25.00

Compass Mens Tee

$25.00

Compass Wmns Scoop Neck

$25.00

Compass Wmns V-Neck Tee

$25.00

SF Black LOGO Tee

$25.00
$25.00

Hats

South Fork Logo Hat - Grey

$25.00Out of stock

SFNG - Dark Blue

$25.00

Compass Patch Hat

$25.00

Compass Trucker

$25.00

Tanks

SFNB Logo Grey

$25.00

SFNB Logo Turquiose

$25.00

Candles

Scent

$25.00

Compass Hoodies

Compass Grey Hoodie

$50.00

Sponsor Wall Blocks

Personal

$500.00

Business

$1,000.00

Miir Products

10oz Wine Tumbler

$24.00

16oz Tumbler

$30.00

Growler (first fill free)

$70.00

20oz Wide Mouth

$42.00

Catering

A Taste of Italy

$25.00

Garlic Bread French bread slathered with garlic and butter Caesar salad Classic lemon Caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese Antipasti Platter Marinated grilled vegetables, meats and cheeses with assorted Crostini Rigatoni Pasta Served with two sauces a meatless (vegetarian tomato sauce) and a Bolognese meat sauce with sides of parmesan cheese, chili flakes and fresh basil

Smokie's BBQ

$30.00

Smoked Pork Butt and Beef Brisket Sliders 12hr smoked pork butt and beef brisket, slathered in house made bbq sauce Baked Beans BBQ baked beans, molasses and brown sugar sweetened beans simmered with smokey bacon Coleslaw Shredded cabbage and carrots with a Tangy coleslaw dressing Macaroni Salad Macaroni with green olives, cheddar cheese, peppers, onions and cucumbers in a seasoned sour cream mayo dressing BBQ Chips

Backyard BBQ and Grill

$30.00

Burgers and Franks All beef franks, beef burgers and veggie burgers with our house made brioche buns and hot dog buns Toppings Bar Choose from a selection of toppings, Cheddar Cheese, Swiss cheese, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, relish, pickles, mustard, ketchup, BBQ sauce, Mama Lil’s Peppers Sides Classic potato salad or macaroni salad Tim’s Cascade potato chips Fresh Watermelon

Drink Package - One Drink Per Person

$6.00

Drink Package - 2 Drinks per person

$15.00

Mediterranean

$45.00

Soup & Sandwiches

$25.00

Space Rentals

Bandera Room

$300.00+

Seating for 12 55" TV for presentation View

Tokul Taproom

$750.00+

Private Bar Glass Garage Doors 70" TV Seating for up to 40

East Peak Patio

$500.00+

Private Deck Private Bar (additional charge for bartender) Outdoor Games included

Tokul Taproom & Main Patio

$1,000.00+

Additional Equipment

Pub Games Rentals

$100.00

Bouncy House

$450.00

Lawn Games

Dunk Tank

Party

Adult

$25.00

Youth

$15.00

Supper Club

1 guest

$150.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our variety of espresso, grab n go food and tap selection!

Location

14303 436th Ave SE, North Bend, WA 98045

Directions

