South Fork Public house 1680 S Grand
1680 S Grand
Pullman, WA 99163
Starters
Salads
Soups
Handhelds
Entrees
Dessert
Sides
Kids Items
Vodka
SGL Well Vodka
$6.00
SGL Absolut
$6.00
SGL Dry Fly
$7.00
SGL Grey Goose
$8.00
SGL Ketel One
$7.00
SGL St George Green Chile
$7.00
SGL Titos
$7.00
SGL Warrior Huckleberry
$6.50
SGL Burn Vodka
$5.00
DBL Well Vodka
$10.00
DBL Absolut
$10.00
DBL Dry Fly
$12.00
DBL Grey Goose
$14.00
DBL Ketel One
$12.00
DBL St George Green Chile
$12.00
DBL Titos
$12.00
DBL Warrior Huckleberry
$11.00
DBL Burn Vodka
$8.00
Gin
SGL Well Gin
$6.00
SGL Aviation
$7.00
SGL Beefeater
$6.00
SGL Bombay Saphire
$7.00
SGL Dry Fly
$7.00
SGL Hendricks
$8.00
SGL Tanqueray
$7.00
SGL The Botanist
$7.50
SGL Burn Gin
$5.00
DBL Well Gin
$10.00
DBL Aviation
$12.00
DBL Beefeater
$10.00
DBL Bombay Saphire
$12.00
DBL Dry Fly
$12.00
DBL Hendricks
$14.00
DBL Tanqueray
$12.00
DBL The Botanist
$13.00
DBL Burn Gin
$8.00
Rum
SGL Well Rum
$6.00
SGL Bacardi
$6.00
SGL Bacardi Dragonberry
$6.00
SGL Captain Morgan
$6.00
SGL Malibu
$6.00
SGL Meyers Dark
$6.50
SGL Mount Gay
$7.50
SGL Burn Rum
$5.00
DBL Well Rum
$10.00
DBL Bacardi
$10.00
DBL Bacardi Dragonberry
$10.00
DBL Captain Morgan
$10.00
DBL Malibu
$10.00
DBL Meyers Dark
$11.00
DBL Mount Gay
$12.00
DBL Burn Rum
$8.00
Tequila
SGL Well Tequila
$6.00
SGL 1800 Blanco
$6.50
SGL 1800 Reposado
$6.50
SGL Casamigos Blanco
$8.00
SGL Casamigos Reposado
$9.00
SGL Don Julio Blanco
$9.00
SGL Herradrua Ultra
$10.00
SGL Herradura Blanco
$8.00
SGL Herradura Reposado
$9.00
SGL Patron Silver
$11.00
SGL Tarantula Azul
$5.00
SGL Teremana Blanco
$8.00
SGL Teremana Reposado
$9.00
SGL Burn Tequila
$6.00
DBL Well Tequila
$10.00
DBL 1800 Blanco
$11.00
DBL 1800 Reposado
$11.00
DBL Casamigos Blanco
$14.00
DBL Casamigos Reposado
$16.00
DBL Don Julio Blanco
$16.00
DBL Herradrua Ultra
$18.00
DBL Herradura Blanco
$14.00
DBL Herradura Reposado
$16.00
DBL Patron Silver
$20.00
DBL Tarantula Azul
$8.00
DBL Teremana Blanco
$14.00
DBL Teremana Reposado
$16.00
DBL Burn Tequila
$9.00
Whiskey
SGL Burn Brandy
$5.00
SGL Burn Whiskey
$5.00
SGL Bushmills Irish
$6.50
SGL Canadian Club
$5.00
SGL Courvoisier VS
$7.50
SGL Crown Royal
$6.00Out of stock
SGL Crown Royal Apple
$6.00
SGL Dry Fly Wheated
$7.00
SGL Hennessy VS
$10.00
SGL Heritage BSB
$5.00
SGL Jack Daniels
$6.00
SGL Jack Daniels Honey
$6.00
SGL Jameson Irish
$6.00
SGL Pendleton
$6.00
SGL Proper No. Twelve
$7.00
SGL Remy Martin VSOP
$12.00
SGL Sazerac Rye
$8.00
SGL Skrewball PB
$7.00
SGL Warrior BSB
$5.00
SGL Well Brandy
$6.00
SGL Well Whiskey
$6.00
DBL Burn Brandy
$6.00
DBL Burn Whiskey
$6.00
DBL Bushmills Irish
$11.00
DBL Canadian Club
$8.00
DBL Courvoisier VS
$13.00
DBL Crown Royal
$10.00Out of stock
DBL Crown Royal Apple
$10.00
DBL Dry Fly Wheated
$12.00
DBL Hennessy VS
$18.00
DBL Heritage BSB
$8.00
DBL Jack Daniels
$10.00
DBL Jack Daniels Honey
$10.00
DBL Jameson Irish
$10.00
DBL Pendleton
$10.00
DBL Proper No. Twelve
$12.00
DBL Remy Martin VSOP
$21.00
DBL Sazerac Rye
$14.00
DBL Skrewball PB
$12.00
DBL Warrior BSB
$9.00
DBL Well Brandy
$10.00
DBL Well Whiskey
$10.00
Scotch/Bourbon
SGL Well Scotch
$6.00
SGL Well Bourbon
$6.00
SGL Basil Haydens
$9.00
SGL Blantons Single Barrel
$12.00
SGL Dewars 12Yr
$8.00
SGL Dry Fly 101
$7.00
SGL Bulleit
$7.50
SGL Bulleit Rye
$7.50
SGL Knob Creek
$8.50
SGL Knob Creek Rye
$8.50
SGL Makers Mark
$8.00
SGL Makers 46
$9.00
SGL Woodford Reserve
$9.50
SGL Glenfiddich 12
$8.00
SGL Glenliviet 12
$8.00
SGL Johnny Walker Red
$7.00
SGL Johnny Walker Black
$8.50
SGL Laphroig 10
$9.00
SGL Macallan 12
$13.00
SGL Burn Scotch
$5.00
SGL Burn Bourbon
$5.00
SGL Glenliviet 18
$9.00
SGL Buffalo Trace
$6.50
DBL Well Scotch
$10.00
DBL Well Bourbon
$10.00
DBL Basil Haydens
$16.00
DBL Blantons Single Barrel
$21.00
DBL Dewars 12Yr
$14.00
DBL Dry Fly 101
$12.00
DBL Bulleit
$13.00
DBL Bulleit Rye
$13.00
DBL Knob Creek
$15.00
DBL Knob Creek Rye
$15.00
DBL Makers Mark
$14.00
DBL Makers 46
$16.00
DBL Woodford Reserve
$17.00
DBL Glenfiddich 12
$14.00
DBL Glenliviet 12
$14.00
DBL Johnny Walker Red
$12.00
DBL Johnny Walker Black
$15.00
DBL Laphroig 10
$16.00
DBL Macallan 12
$23.00
DBL Burn Scotch
$8.00
DBL Burn Bourbon
$8.00
DBL Glenliviet 18
$16.00
DBL Buffalo Trace
$10.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
SGL Amaretto Di Saronno
$6.00
SGL Aperol
$6.00
SGL Baileys
$5.50
SGL Blue Curacao
$4.50
SGL Campari
$6.00
SGL Chambord
$6.50
SGL DK Apple Pucker
$4.50
SGL DK Buttershots
$4.50
SGL DK Cocoa
$4.50
SGL DK Creme Menth
$4.50
SGL DK Peachtree
$4.50
SGL DK Watermelon
$4.50
SGL Drambuie
$7.50
SGL Fireball
$5.50
SGL Frangelico
$6.50
SGL Galliano
$6.50
SGL Gran Gala
$5.00
SGL Grand Marnier
$7.00
SGL Hpnotiq
$5.50
SGL Jagermiester
$6.00
SGL Kahlua
$5.50
SGL Lillet
$6.00
SGL Midori
$5.50
SGL Rumpleminz
$6.00
SGL Solerno
$5.50
SGL St Germaine
$7.50
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
$12.00
DBL Aperol
$12.00
DBL Baileys
$11.00
DBL Blue Curacao
$9.00
DBL Campari
$12.00
DBL Chambord
$13.00
DBL DK Apple Pucker
$9.00
DBL DK Buttershots
$9.00
DBL DK Cocoa
$9.00
DBL DK Creme Menth
$9.00
DBL DK Peachtree
$9.00
DBL DK Watermelon
$9.00
DBL Drambuie
$15.00
DBL Fireball
$11.00
DBL Frangelico
$13.00
DBL Galliano
$13.00
DBL Gran Gala
$10.00
DBL Grand Marnier
$14.00
DBL Hpnotiq
$11.00
DBL Jagermiester
$12.00
DBL Kahlua
$11.00
DBL Lillet
$12.00
DBL Midori
$11.00
DBL Rumpleminz
$12.00
DBL Solerno
$11.00
DBL St Germaine
$15.00
Cocktails
The Spritz
$9.00
Pullman Water
$9.00
1.5 oz Hpnotiq 1 oz lemon juice 3/4 oz vodka 1/2 oz simple
Boozie Berry
$9.00
Dragonberry Crush
$9.00
Basil Cucumber Gimlet
$9.00
SF Margarita
$9.00
Bourbon Peach Tea
$9.00
Grand Old Fashioned
$9.00
A.M.F.
$8.00
Aperol Spritz
$7.50
Appletini
$7.00
B-52
$6.00
Baileys & Coffee
$6.00
Birthday Cake
$5.50
Black Russian
$6.00
Bloody Caesar
$8.00
Bloody Mary
$8.00
Blue Hawaiian
$6.00
Brain Hemorrage
$7.00
Cadillac Margarita
$8.00
Caipirinha
$6.50
Cape Cod
$5.50
Chocolate Cake
$5.50
Clam Digger
$8.00
Coffee Nudge
$7.00
Cosmopolitan
$7.50
Cougar Cosmo
$7.50
Daquiri
$7.00
Dirty Shirley
$6.00
Duck Fart
$5.50
French 75
$8.00
Fuzzy Navel
$5.50
Grasshopper
$7.00
Greyhound
$7.00
Hot Buttered Rum
$8.00
Hot Toddy
$7.00
Irish Coffee
$6.00
Jolly Rancher
$5.50
Kamikazi
$7.00
Lemon Drop
$7.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$9.00
Lynchburg Lemonade
$6.00
Mai Tai
$7.00
Manhattan
$7.00
Margarita
$6.00
Martini Gin
$8.00
Martini Vodka
$8.00
Melon Ball
$5.50
Midori Sour
$6.00
Mimosa
$7.00
Mojito
$7.00
Moscow Mule
$8.00
Negroni
$8.00
Old Fashioned
$8.00
Painkiller
$8.00
Paloma
$7.00
Pom & Lime
$7.50
Rob Roy
$7.00
Rusty Nail
$7.00
Salty Dog
$5.50
Sex on the Beach
$6.00
Smith & Wesson
$6.50
Tequila Sunrise
$6.00
Tom Collins
$6.00
Washington Apple
$7.00
Whiskey Sour
$6.00
White Russian
$6.00
16oz Draft Beer
#1 Guiness 16oz
$7.00
#2 Mac N Jacks 16oz
$7.00
#3 Rotating Red 16oz
$7.00
#4 Rotating Pilsner 16oz
$7.00
#5 Mannys 16oz
$7.00
#6 Blue Moon 16oz
$6.00
#7 Rotating Hefe 16oz
$7.00
#8 Coors Light 16oz
$6.00
#9 Rotating Pilsner 16oz
$7.00
#10 Rotating IPA 16oz
$7.00
#11 Bodhizafa IPA 16oz
$7.00
#12 Rotating IPA 16oz
$7.00
#13 Rotating IPA 16oz
$7.00
#14 Bale Breaker IPA 16oz
$7.00
#15 Rotating Blonde 16oz
$7.00
#16 Rotating Blonde 16oz
$7.00
#17 Cosmic Crisp Cider 16oz
$7.00
#18 Rotating Cider 16oz
$7.00
#19 Rotating Cider 16oz
$7.00
#20 Seasonal Rotator 16oz
$7.00
#21 Rotating Porter 16oz
$7.00
#22 Rotating Porter 16oz
$7.00
#23 Rotating Stout 16oz
$7.00
#24 Rotating Stout 16oz
$7.00
Blow The Keg 16oz
$4.00
Black & Tan 16oz
$7.00
Red Coors Lt 16oz
$7.00
Clamato
$0.50
8oz Draft Beer
#1 Guiness 8oz
$4.00
#2 Mac N Jacks 8oz
$4.00
#3 Rotating Red 8oz
$4.00
#4 Rotating Pilsner 8oz
$4.00
#5 Mannys 8oz
$4.00
#6 Blue Moon 8oz
$4.00
#7 Rotating Hefe 8oz
$4.00
#8 Coors Light 8oz
$4.00
#9 Rotating Pilsner 8oz
$4.00
#10 Rotating IPA 8oz
$4.00
#11 Bodhizafa IPA 8oz
$4.00
#12 Rotating IPA 8oz
$4.00
#13 Rotating IPA 8oz
$4.00
#14 Bale Breaker IPA 8oz
$4.00
#15 Rotating Blonde 8oz
$4.00
#16 Rotating Blonde 8oz
$4.00
#17 Cosmic Crisp Cider 8oz
$4.00
#18 Rotating Cider 8oz
$4.00
#19 Rotating Cider 8oz
$4.00
#20 Seasonal Rotator 8oz
$4.00
#21 Rotating Porter 8oz
$4.00
#22 Rotating Porter 8oz
$4.00
#23 Rotating Stout 8oz
$4.00
#24 Rotating Stout 8oz
$4.00
Bottled Beer
Red Wine
GLS Rotating Red Draft
$8.00
GLS HOUSE Winemaker's Red
$5.00
GLS Crimson Red Blend
$11.00
GLS Erath Pinot Noir
$9.00
GLS Milbrandt Merlot
$8.00
GLS Colters Creek Syrah
$8.00
GLS Gordon Estate Cab Sauv
$9.00
BTL Winemaker's Red
$16.00
BTL Crimson Red Blend
$40.00
BTL Erath Pinot Noir
$32.00
BTL Milbrandt Merlot
$28.00
BTL Colters Creek Syrah
$28.00
BTL Gordon Estate Cab Sauv
$32.00
BTL Kiona Sangiovese
$50.00
BTL Canoe Ridge Malbec
$40.00
BTL Colters Creek Cab Franc
$50.00
BTL Goose Ridge Cab Sauv
$80.00
White Wine
GLS Rotating White Draft
$8.00
GLS Cht St Michelle Riesling
$7.00
GLS Jones of WA Riesling
$7.00
GLS Townshend Pinot Gris
$8.00
GLS A Nicole Sauv Blanc
$8.00
GLS HOUSE Maryhill Chardonnay
$5.00Out of stock
BTL Rotating White Draft
$52.00
BTL Cht St Michelle Riesling
$24.00
BTL Jones of WA Riesling
$24.00
BTL Townshend Pinot Gris
$28.00
BTL A Nicole Sauv Blanc
$28.00
BTL Maryhill Chardonnay
$16.00
BTL Effeste Sauv Blanc
$60.00
BTL L'Ecole Chardonnay
$60.00
Champagne
NA Beverages
Apple Juice
$3.00
Arnold Palmer
$3.00
Chocolate Milk
$3.00
Coffee
$3.00
Coffee - Decaf
$3.00
Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Dr Pepper
$3.00
Flavored Ice Tea
$3.50
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Hot Chocolate
$3.00
Hot Tea
$3.00
Iced Tea
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Milk
$3.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Raspberry Lemonade
$3.50Out of stock
Root Beer
$3.00
Root Beer Float
$6.00
Roy Rogers
$3.50
Shirley Temple
$3.50
Soda Water
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Sprite Zero
$3.00
Strawberry Lemonade
$3.50
Apple Juice
$3.00
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
Ginger Beer
$3.00
Pom Limeade
$3.50
Soda Water
Virg Bloody Mary
$4.00
Virg Daquiri
$4.00
Virg Margarita
$4.00
Virg Mojito
$4.00
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Eat. Drink. Smile
Location
1680 S Grand, Pullman, WA 99163
Gallery
