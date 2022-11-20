South Kelly Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
101 Cafe Ct, AMERICAN CANYON, CA 94503
