South Kelly Grill

Combos

Country Combo

$12.95

French Toast Combo

$14.95

Pancakes Combo

$14.95

Traditional Country Breakfast

$9.95

Waffle Combo

$14.95

Linguica and eggs

$14.95

Griddle

1 PANCAKE

$4.00

2 PANCAKES

$8.00

3 PANCAKES

$11.95

Belgian Waffle

$9.95

Chicken 'N Waffles

$15.95

French Toast

$10.00

Omelets & Scrambles

BYO Omelet

$14.95

Crab Omelet

$19.95

Fiesta Scramble

$14.95

Philly Omelet

$15.95

SKG Scramble

$15.95

Spanish Omelet

$15.95

Vege Omelet

$16.95

Works Omelet

$16.95

Emma's diced ham and scrambled eggs

$13.95

Alice's ortega and ham omelet

$15.95

Country Favorites

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$14.95

Corned Beef Hash

$15.95

Ground Beef & Eggs

$14.95

Pork Chops & Eggs

$14.95

Steak & Eggs

$24.00

House Specialties

Luka's Scramble

$14.95

Authentic Chilaquiles

$15.95

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

chn/waffle Benedict

$15.95

Classic Eggs Benedict

$14.95

Corned Beef Benedict

$15.95

Crab Eggs Benedict

$18.95

Haystack

$14.95

Hot Mess

$12.95

Huevo's Rancheros

$12.95

Loaded Burrito

$15.95

Southern Scramble

$13.95

Ala Carte

2 Eggs

$3.00

3 Eggs

$4.50

Add Avocado

$1.75

Add Cheese

$1.00

Bacon (1)

$1.75

Biscuit

$2.50

Biscuits and Gravy

$8.00

Bowl of Chili

$7.00

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.50

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Country Potatoes

$4.00

Cup of Chili

$5.00

Cup of Soup

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

French Toast (1)

$2.35

Grits

$5.00

Half Order Biscuits and Gravy

$6.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Oatmeal

$6.00

One Egg

$1.50

Onion Rings

$9.00

Pork Chops

$8.00

Sausage (1)

$2.50

Seasonal Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Side 1/2 order of Pork Chop

$4.00

Side Gravy

$2.95

side hollandaise

$2.95

Side of Bacon

$7.00

Side of Ham

$5.00

Side of Sausage

$7.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Toast

$2.50

Tomato Slices

$4.00

Chicken fried steak with gravy

$8.00

extra Patty

$5.00

linguica

$7.00

side of corned beef

$12.00

split plate fee

$3.00

Ala Carte

Add Avocado

$1.75

Add Cheese

$1.00

Biscuit

$2.50

Biscuits and Gravy

$8.00

Bowl of Chili

$7.00

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

corned beef hash

$10.00

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Country Potatoes

$4.00

Cup of Chili

$5.00

Cup of Soup

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Grits

$5.00

Half Order Biscuits and Gravy

$6.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Oatmeal

$6.00

One Egg

$1.50

Onion Rings

$9.00

Pork Chops

$8.00

POTATO SALAD

$4.00

SALSA

$1.50

Seasonal Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Side 1/2 order of Pork Chop

$4.00

Side Brown Gravy

$1.75

Side Gravy

$2.95

Side of Bacon

$7.00

Side of Ham

$5.00

Side of Sausage

$7.00

Side Salad

$6.00

SOUR CREAM

$1.00

steak only

$14.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Toast

$2.50

Tomato Slices

$4.00

Appetizers

Quesadilla

$9.95

Chicken Wings

$9.00

Chili Cheese Nacho's

$8.95

Loaded Chili Cheese Fries

$8.95

Onion Rings

$7.95

Steak Quesadilla

$10.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.95

Burgers/Melts

Angus Burger

$11.95

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.95

Blue Cheese & Bacon

$15.95

Chili Cheeseburger

$13.95

Corned Beef Melt

$13.95

Cowboy Burger

$14.95

Ortega Burger

$14.95

Patty Melt

$11.95

SKG Burger

$16.95

Tuna Melt

$11.95

Veggie Burger

$12.95

Breakfast Burger

$15.95

Fryer

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Chicken Strips

$11.95

Fish & Chips

$13.95

Salads

Black 'n Blue Salad

$14.95

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad

$14.95

Grilled Salmon Salad

$14.95

Grilling

Chicken Club

$15.95

Chicken Ortega

$15.95

Classic BLTA

$12.95

Corned Beef Melt

$13.95

French Dip

$13.95

Grilled ham & Cheese

$11.95

Monte Cristo

$13.95

Philly Sandwich

$14.95

Steak Sandwich

$24.00

Tuna Melt

$11.95

N/A Beverages

Chocolate Milk (Lg)

$4.00

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Dakota RoastCoffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.95

Juice (Lg)

$4.50

Juice (Sm)

$3.50

Kids Fountain

$2.00

Milk (Lg)

$3.50

Milk (Sm)

$2.50

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.00

small chocolate milk

$3.00

Kids

Kids 1 Pancake

$7.95

Kids 1 French Toast

$7.95

Kids 2 pancake

$7.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.95

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

Kids 2 Chicken Strips

$7.95

kids waffle

$7.95

Dessert

cake $5.95

$5.95

PIE a la mode $6.95

$6.95

Shirts

Logo Black Mens short sleeve (small-xl)

$20.00

2XXL Logo black short sleeve

$22.00

New! womens black southern tee

$20.00

New! Black Trucker Hat

$20.00

SOLID Blk/brwn SWEATSHIRT

$32.00

STRIPED RED/PINK SWEATSHIRT

$40.00

Pink Camouflage sweatshirt

$30.00

Hats and Mugs

Baseball Cap

$20.00

Coffee Mug

$7.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

101 Cafe Ct, AMERICAN CANYON, CA 94503

Directions

Gallery
South Kelly Grill image

