South Kitchen + Spirits

review star

No reviews yet

150 Pine Lake Dr Suite A

Ponte Vedra, FL 32081

Order Again

Popular Items

Kid's Crispy Fried Chicken Tenders
Red, White & Blue Burger
SKS Cheesesteak

Starters

Bourbon Sugar Biscuits

$7.95

Freshly-Baked with Strawberry Jam and Butter.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.95

pimento cheese, lemon thyme greens, crispy bacon.

Chips & Dip

$7.95

fried corn chips with white cheese dipping sauce.

Fried Shrimp

$12.95

datil cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, coleslaw.

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.95

flour tortilla, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, tomato corn relish, sour cream and guacamole.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.95

flour tortilla, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, tomato corn relish, sour cream and guacamole.

SKS Nachos

$11.95

corn tortilla chips, roasted chicken, tomato corn relish, pickled jalapeños, sour cream, white cheese.

Crispy Chicken Legs

$11.95

slow-cooked, plain or sauced with molasses buffalo or Nashville HOT!, served with blue cheese dressing.

Chicken Tenders

$10.95

fried buttermilk-battered chicken breast strips, pickled veggies and comeback dipping sauce.

Mains

Chicken & Waffles

$16.95

crispy, buttermilk- battered chicken breast, sweet waffles, braised collards and maple syrup.

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$19.95

grilled to perfection, bacon, roasted veggies and potatoes, topped with tomato corn relish.

Chicken & Dumplings

$16.95

roasted chicken, peas, carrots, biscuit dumplings, herbed chicken gravy.

12oz Seared NY Strip

$23.95

with roasted potatoes and veggie of the day. add pan-seared shrimp for $6 more.

Bold City Braised Beef Stroganoff

$20.95

hand-cut pasta, roasted mushrooms, Duke’s Brown Ale cream sauce, herbs, truffle oil.

Fish & Grits

$17.95

crispy buttermilk-breaded cod, smoked gouda grits, braised collard greens with smoked pork and chilies, served with tartar and lemon wedge.

Shrimp & Grits

$19.95

seared shrimp, smoked andouille sausage, roasted tomatoes and garlic, cajun butter sauce, served over smoked gouda grits with crispy collards.

Shrimp & Scallop Pasta

$24.95

seared shrimp and scallops, roasted tomato & garlic, charred corn, sweet peas, scallions, fresh herbs and hand-cut pasta, tossed in a cajun cream sauce.

SKS Red Rice & Shrimp

$18.95

blackened shrimp, smoked andouille sausage, red rice, blistered tomatoes, bell pepper, onions and low- country butter sauce.

Vegan Tempeh

$15.95

marinated and seared tempeh with green peas, roasted potatoes, tomatoes, mushrooms, charred corn and lemon herb olive oil.

Burger & Sandwiches

Red, White & Blue Burger

$11.95

american cheese, shredded romaine, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayo on a brioche bun.

Low Carb Burger

$13.95

pimento cheese, grilled crispy bacon, sunny egg, side salad.

Impossible Burger

$13.95

a mouth-watering, plant-based burger with shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, american cheese, mayo and pickles on a brioche bun.

Comeback Burger

$12.95

seared beef patty, caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms, bacon, cheddar cheese and comeback sauce.

Memphis Style BBQ Pork Sandwich

$10.95

smoked pulled pork, BBQ sauce, coleslaw and jalapeños, served on a brioche bun.

Southern Cuban

$12.95

crispy bacon, BBQ pork, pickles, dijon mustard and swiss cheese on a pressed cuban roll.

Salmon Cake Sliders

$13.95

shredded lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, mini brioche buns.

Chick Fil a

$11.95

fried or grilled with mayo and pickles on a brioche bun. try it buffalo style or Nashville HOT!

SKS Cheesesteak

shaved ribeye, seared with caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms, white cheese sauce on a warm hoagie.

Nashville Hot

$14.95

fried buttermilk-battered chicken breast dipped in our Nashville HOT! sauce, coleslaw and pickles, served on a sweet waffle.

Fish Po'Boy

$12.95

fried buttermilk-battered cod, coleslaw, tartar sauce and pickles, served on a warm hoagie roll.

Grilled Chicken Club

$12.95

seasoned grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, swiss cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato and mayo.

CheeseBurger Wrap

$11.95

ground beef, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and comeback sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Plain Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Plain Hamburger

$9.95

Barney's Burger

$14.95

Salads

Big House Salad

$8.95

mixed greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, shredded cheddar, cornbread croutons and buttermilk ranch dressing.

Little House Salad

$6.95

mixed greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, shredded cheddar, cornbread croutons and buttermilk ranch dressing.

Big Caesar

$7.95

choice of fried, blackened or grilled, chopped romaine, creamy caesar dressing, cornbread croutons and shaved parmesan.

Little Caesar

$6.95

romaine, caesar, cornbread croutons and shaved parmesan.

BLT-A Salad

$13.95

grilled or fried chicken with bacon, romain, tomato and avocado, served with tomato ranch dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.95

choice of fried, blackened or grilled chicken, mixed greens, red onion, grape tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, tossed in molasses buffalo sauce, served with blue cheese dressing.

Keto Chicken Cobb Salad

$14.95

pulled roasted chicken, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, a hard-boiled egg, red onion, shredded cheddar and avocado.

Shrimp Salad

$14.95

choice of fried, blackened or grilled shrimp, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cornbread croutons.

Kids

Kid's Crispy Fried Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Mini Cheesebugers

$6.95

Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

Hot Diggity Dog

$6.95

Sides

SKS Seasoned Fries

$4.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$5.95

Cheese Fries

$5.95

Collard Greens

$5.95

smoked pork & chilies

Fresh Veggie

$4.95

Cast Iron Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Sugar Glazed Waffle

$5.95

with maple syrup

Smoked Gouda Grits

$5.95

Napa Cabbage Slaw

$4.95

Side of red rice

$4.95

One Regular Biscuit

$1.50

One Bourbon Biscuit

$1.50

Side Sauce

Side Chips

$4.95

Grilled Cuban Bread

$4.95

Side Bacon

$2.95

Salmon Setup

$7.95

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$7.95Out of stock

Ice Cream Al Mode

$2.95

Kids Ice Cream

$2.95

Creme Brulee

$6.95

Espresso Martini

$10.00

5 Layer Chocolate Cake

$6.95
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Barney's motto is simple: give our guests good food and good service and they'll keep coming back. Elevated Southern cuisine in a relaxed, comfortable setting.

150 Pine Lake Dr Suite A, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081

SOUTH KITCHEN + SPIRITS image
SOUTH KITCHEN + SPIRITS image
SOUTH KITCHEN + SPIRITS image

