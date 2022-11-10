South Kitchen + Spirits
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Barney's motto is simple: give our guests good food and good service and they'll keep coming back. Elevated Southern cuisine in a relaxed, comfortable setting.
Location
150 Pine Lake Dr Suite A, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081
