South Lake Pizza
10519 20th st SE
Lake Stevens, WA 98258
Red Sauce Pizza
Barge
Canadian bacon, italian sausage, salami, pepperoni, onions, olives, green peppers, mushrooms & pineapple, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our delicious marinara.
Bobcat Special
Two layers of pepperoni on top of freshly cut mozzerella cheese, and tangy marinara sauce,
Coronary Combo
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, italian sausage & salami, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our delicious marinara.
GeorgeTown
Feta, pepperoncini, red onion, steak, roasted garlic, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our delicious marinara.
Hot Chicken Combo
Canadian bacon, marinated chicken breast, onions, green peppers, pineapple, jalapenos, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our delicious marinara mixed with spicy bufallo sauce.
Lake Stevens Combo
Canadian bacon, italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions & olives, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our delicious marinara.
Machias
Pepperoni, canadian bacon & mushrooms, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our delicious marinara.
Moe Cheese
Tangy marinara sauce, loaded with extra mozzeralle cheese!
Pineapple Express
Canadian bacon, pineapple bits, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our delicious marinara.
South Lake Veggie
Mushrooms, olives, green peppers, onions, pineapple & fresh tomatoes, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our delicious marinara.
Viking
Pepperoni, italian sausage, olives & mushrooms, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our delicious marinara.
White Herb Sauce Pizza
Big Ben
Canadian bacon, pineapple, bacon bits, jalapeno, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our tangy white herb sauce.
Centennial
Marinated chicken breast, sun dried tomatoes, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our tangy white herb sauce.
Dubuque
Marinated chicken breast, bacon bits, red onion, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our tangy white herb sauce.
Funky Chicken
Fresh garlic & chicken breast, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our tangy white herb sauce.
Herb Chicken
Marinated chicken breast, black olives, onions & mushrooms, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our tangy white herb sauce.
Kellie Special
Garlic butter spread on the crust, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our tangy white herb sauce, and parmesan sprinkled on top.
The Philly
Philly steak, green peppers, onions & mushrooms, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our tangy white herb sauce.
Yuppie Supreme
Marinated chicken breast, artichoke hearts, mushrooms & roasted red peppers, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our tangy white herb sauce.
Pesto Sauce Pizza
Garlic Pesto Chicken
Marinated chicken breast , black olives, onions & mushrooms, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our creamy pesto sauce.
Pilchuck
Pepperoni, mushrooms, olives & cooked tomatoes, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our creamy pesto sauce.
Three Alarm
Pepperoni, italian sausage, olives, pepperoncini, green peppers & chili peppers, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our creamy pesto sauce.
Tree Hugger
Olives, mushrooms, artichokes, roasted red peppers, onions & green peppers, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our creamy pesto sauce.
Create Your Own/HALF & HALF
Calzones
Grinders
Veggie Grinder
White herb sauce spread on the bun with mushroom, pineapple, lettuce, tomato & mozzarella cheese.
French Dip
Thin sliced roast beef topped with mozzarella cheese & served with auju sauce.
Ultimate BLT
Creamy housemade bacon sauce, strips of bacon, mozzeralle cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
Italian Combo
Pepperoni, salami & canadian bacon with green pepper, onions, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato & mozzarella cheese.
Deli Combo
Turkey, roast beef & ham with green pepper, onion, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and mozzarella cheese.
Philly Cheese Steak Grinder
Juicy steak, sauteed onions/green peppers & mozzarella cheese.
Pizza Style Grinder
Choose any one meat and we top it with pizza sauce, onions, green peppers & mozzarella cheese
Deli Style Grinder
Choose any one meat and we top it with green pepper, onions, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato & mozzarella cheese
Wings
Ribs
Salads
Garden Salad
Fresh iceberg lettuce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, black olives and tomatoes.
Chef Salad
Fresh iceberg lettuce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, salami, canadian bacon and pepperoni.
Greek Salad
Romain lettuce, Fetta cheese, black olives, pepperoncini, tomato.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh romain lettuce, baked marinated chicken breast, croutons and grated parmesan cheese served with our homemade caesar dressing.
Sides
Pastas
Chicken Pesto Linguine
House made pesto sauce with marinated chicken breast and feta cheese.
Meat Marinara Linguine
Zesty tomato marinara sauce with cut meatballs, a blend of Italian seasonings and parmesan Cheese.
Italian Sausage Linguine
Zesty tomato basil marinara sauce with Italian sausage, a blend of Italian seasonings and parmesan Cheese.
Chicken Alfredo Linguine
Try our savory Chicken Alfredo Pasta. Marinated chicken breast and creamy Alfredo sauce is mixed with linguine pasta and baked to creamy perfection.
Meat Lasagna
Delicious lasagna made with ricotta, zesty tomato marinara sauce with cut meatballs, mozzeralle and parmesan cheese served with 3 garlic rolls.
Desserts
Cinammon Sticks
Handmade from fresh buttery-tasting dough and baked to a golden brown. Crusty on the outside and soft on the inside. Drizzled with a perfect blend of cinnamon and sugar, and served with a side of sweet icing for dipping or drizzling.
Strawberry Cheese Cake
Buttery graham cracker crust, rich creamy cheesecake and topped off with a generous blend of strawberry fruit.
Nutella Cheese Cake
Chocolate hazelnut spread mixed into chocolate batter, topped with roasted hazelnut, and chocolate fudge, all over a chocolate crust. It’s pure comfort, in cake form.
Chocolate Cake
A chocolate lover's dream; alternating layers of chocolate cake and chocolate mousse are topped with dark chocolate.
Tiramisu
A Traditional Italian Dessert. Two layers of sponge cake soaked in a tiramisu flavored sauce are layered with cream and mascarpone cheese then finished with a dusting of cocoa.
Specials
Lunch Special Grinder
6 or 12-inch grinder of your choice served with chips and a 20oz soda
Lunch Special Pizza
6-inch two-topping pizza served with a 20oz soda
Monday Special
18-inch 2 topping pizza served with a side of 8 garlic rolls
Tuesday Special
2 Medium 2 topping pizzas served with a 2 liter soda
Anniversary Special
18-inch 2 topping pizza served with a side of 8 garlic rolls and a 2 liter soda
Meal Special
15 inch 2 topping pizza served with 3/4 pound wings and a 2 liter of soda
Chips
2oz Portion Cup
8oz Dipping Sauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
