South Lake Pizza

10519 20th st SE

Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Create Your Own/HALF and HALF
Bobcat Special
Cheese Bread

Sodas

20oz Soda

20oz Soda

$1.95

The authentic sensation that is a refreshing part of sharing life's enjoyable moments.

2 Liter Soda

2 Liter Soda

$2.95

The authentic sensation that is a refreshing part of sharing life's enjoyable moments.

Red Sauce Pizza

Barge

Barge

$21.95

Canadian bacon, italian sausage, salami, pepperoni, onions, olives, green peppers, mushrooms & pineapple, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our delicious marinara.

Bobcat Special

Bobcat Special

$17.95

Two layers of pepperoni on top of freshly cut mozzerella cheese, and tangy marinara sauce,

Coronary Combo

Coronary Combo

$18.95

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, italian sausage & salami, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our delicious marinara.

GeorgeTown

GeorgeTown

$19.95

Feta, pepperoncini, red onion, steak, roasted garlic, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our delicious marinara.

Hot Chicken Combo

Hot Chicken Combo

$19.95

Canadian bacon, marinated chicken breast, onions, green peppers, pineapple, jalapenos, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our delicious marinara mixed with spicy bufallo sauce.

Lake Stevens Combo

Lake Stevens Combo

$19.95

Canadian bacon, italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions & olives, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our delicious marinara.

Machias

Machias

$17.95

Pepperoni, canadian bacon & mushrooms, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our delicious marinara.

Moe Cheese

Moe Cheese

$15.95

Tangy marinara sauce, loaded with extra mozzeralle cheese!

Pineapple Express

Pineapple Express

$16.95

Canadian bacon, pineapple bits, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our delicious marinara.

South Lake Veggie

South Lake Veggie

$18.95

Mushrooms, olives, green peppers, onions, pineapple & fresh tomatoes, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our delicious marinara.

Viking

Viking

$18.95

Pepperoni, italian sausage, olives & mushrooms, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our delicious marinara.

White Herb Sauce Pizza

Big Ben

Big Ben

$19.95

Canadian bacon, pineapple, bacon bits, jalapeno, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our tangy white herb sauce.

Centennial

Centennial

$18.95

Marinated chicken breast, sun dried tomatoes, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our tangy white herb sauce.

Dubuque

Dubuque

$19.95

Marinated chicken breast, bacon bits, red onion, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our tangy white herb sauce.

Funky Chicken

Funky Chicken

$17.95

Fresh garlic & chicken breast, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our tangy white herb sauce.

Herb Chicken

Herb Chicken

$19.95

Marinated chicken breast, black olives, onions & mushrooms, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our tangy white herb sauce.

Kellie Special

Kellie Special

$16.95

Garlic butter spread on the crust, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our tangy white herb sauce, and parmesan sprinkled on top.

The Philly

The Philly

$19.95

Philly steak, green peppers, onions & mushrooms, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our tangy white herb sauce.

Yuppie Supreme

Yuppie Supreme

$19.95

Marinated chicken breast, artichoke hearts, mushrooms & roasted red peppers, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our tangy white herb sauce.

Pesto Sauce Pizza

Garlic Pesto Chicken

$19.95

Marinated chicken breast , black olives, onions & mushrooms, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our creamy pesto sauce.

Pilchuck

$18.95

Pepperoni, mushrooms, olives & cooked tomatoes, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our creamy pesto sauce.

Three Alarm

Three Alarm

$19.95

Pepperoni, italian sausage, olives, pepperoncini, green peppers & chili peppers, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our creamy pesto sauce.

Tree Hugger

Tree Hugger

$19.95

Olives, mushrooms, artichokes, roasted red peppers, onions & green peppers, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our creamy pesto sauce.

BBQ Sauce Pizza

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$18.95

Marinated chicken breast, onions & our zesty barbecue sauce.

Create Your Own/HALF & HALF

Can't decide which pizza you want? Mix and match any of our toppings to create your own pizza, or order a half and half of any on our menu!
Create Your Own/HALF and HALF

Create Your Own/HALF and HALF

$15.95

Can't decide which pizza you want? Mix and match any of our toppings to create your own pizza, or order a half and half of any Pizza on our menu!

Calzones

Calzone

Calzone

$9.95

Mix and match any of our sauces, toppings and cheeses to customize your own calzone.

Grinders

Veggie Grinder

Veggie Grinder

$7.95

White herb sauce spread on the bun with mushroom, pineapple, lettuce, tomato & mozzarella cheese.

French Dip

French Dip

$7.95

Thin sliced roast beef topped with mozzarella cheese & served with auju sauce.

Ultimate BLT

Ultimate BLT

$7.95

Creamy housemade bacon sauce, strips of bacon, mozzeralle cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

Italian Combo

Italian Combo

$7.95

Pepperoni, salami & canadian bacon with green pepper, onions, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato & mozzarella cheese.

Deli Combo

Deli Combo

$7.95

Turkey, roast beef & ham with green pepper, onion, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and mozzarella cheese.

Philly Cheese Steak Grinder

Philly Cheese Steak Grinder

$7.95

Juicy steak, sauteed onions/green peppers & mozzarella cheese.

Pizza Style Grinder

Pizza Style Grinder

$7.95

Choose any one meat and we top it with pizza sauce, onions, green peppers & mozzarella cheese

Deli Style Grinder

Deli Style Grinder

$7.95

Choose any one meat and we top it with green pepper, onions, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato & mozzarella cheese

Wings

Wings

Wings

$10.95

Oven baked jumbo wings coming in Tangy BBQ, Bufallo Hot & Spicy or Sweet Chili Garlic

Ribs

Smoke Pork Rib Tips

Smoke Pork Rib Tips

$10.95

Fall off the bone and melt in your mouth rib tips served with a side of your favorite tipping sauce.

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$5.95

Fresh iceberg lettuce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, black olives and tomatoes.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$6.95

Fresh iceberg lettuce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, salami, canadian bacon and pepperoni.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$5.95

Romain lettuce, Fetta cheese, black olives, pepperoncini, tomato.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$5.95

Fresh romain lettuce, baked marinated chicken breast, croutons and grated parmesan cheese served with our homemade caesar dressing.

Sides

Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$3.95

French baguette spread with garlic butter, mozzerella cheese and a spirkle of parmesan cheese.

Garlic Rolls

Garlic Rolls

$3.95

Hot rolls of pizza dough with garlic butter and sprikled with parmesan cheese

Cheese Pockets

$3.95

Mini Oven Baked Cheese Raviolis

Pastas

Chicken Pesto Linguine

Chicken Pesto Linguine

$12.95

House made pesto sauce with marinated chicken breast and feta cheese.

Meat Marinara Linguine

Meat Marinara Linguine

$12.95

Zesty tomato marinara sauce with cut meatballs, a blend of Italian seasonings and parmesan Cheese.

Italian Sausage Linguine

Italian Sausage Linguine

$12.95

Zesty tomato basil marinara sauce with Italian sausage, a blend of Italian seasonings and parmesan Cheese.

Chicken Alfredo Linguine

Chicken Alfredo Linguine

$12.95

Try our savory Chicken Alfredo Pasta. Marinated chicken breast and creamy Alfredo sauce is mixed with linguine pasta and baked to creamy perfection.

Meat Lasagna

Meat Lasagna

$12.95

Delicious lasagna made with ricotta, zesty tomato marinara sauce with cut meatballs, mozzeralle and parmesan cheese served with 3 garlic rolls.

Desserts

Cinammon Sticks

Cinammon Sticks

$4.95

Handmade from fresh buttery-tasting dough and baked to a golden brown. Crusty on the outside and soft on the inside. Drizzled with a perfect blend of cinnamon and sugar, and served with a side of sweet icing for dipping or drizzling.

Strawberry Cheese Cake

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$5.95

Buttery graham cracker crust, rich creamy cheesecake and topped off with a generous blend of strawberry fruit.

Nutella Cheese Cake

Nutella Cheese Cake

$5.95Out of stock

Chocolate hazelnut spread mixed into chocolate batter, topped with roasted hazelnut, and chocolate fudge, all over a chocolate crust. It’s pure comfort, in cake form.

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$5.95

A chocolate lover's dream; alternating layers of chocolate cake and chocolate mousse are topped with dark chocolate.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$5.95

A Traditional Italian Dessert. Two layers of sponge cake soaked in a tiramisu flavored sauce are layered with cream and mascarpone cheese then finished with a dusting of cocoa.

Specials

Lunch Special Grinder

$7.95

6 or 12-inch grinder of your choice served with chips and a 20oz soda

Lunch Special Pizza

$9.95

6-inch two-topping pizza served with a 20oz soda

Monday Special

$26.95

18-inch 2 topping pizza served with a side of 8 garlic rolls

Tuesday Special

$27.95

2 Medium 2 topping pizzas served with a 2 liter soda

Anniversary Special

$29.95

18-inch 2 topping pizza served with a side of 8 garlic rolls and a 2 liter soda

Meal Special

$28.95

15 inch 2 topping pizza served with 3/4 pound wings and a 2 liter of soda

Chips

Chips

$3.00

2oz Portion Cup

2oz Dipping Sauce

$0.45

8oz Dipping Sauce

8oz Dipping Sauce

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

10519 20th st SE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

