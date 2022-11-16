Restaurant header imageView gallery

South Mountain Ice Cream and Pizza

50 Citizen's Way, suite 101

Frederick, MD 21701

Order Again

Popular Items

14" Pizza
Classic Milkshake
Great Pumpkin - MTN

Pizza

14" Pizza

14" Pizza

$14.99

A blend of High Gluten flour and wheat flour. Slowly fermented for 3 days with Ale yeast.

10" Pizza

10" Pizza

$10.99

Perfect personal size.

Lunch Specials

14" Pizza and Drink

14" Pizza and Drink

$10.50

1 14" Pizza and Drink for $12

10" Pizza

10" Pizza

$10.99

Perfect personal size.

Salad

Farmer's Salad

Farmer's Salad

$9.99

Green Leaf Lettuce, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Goat Cheese, Gala Apples, Craisins, Red Wine Vinaigrette.

Small Farmer's Salad

Small Farmer's Salad

$7.99

Green Leaf Lettuce, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Goat Cheese, Gala Apples, Craisins, Red Wine Vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.99

A Traditional Caesar Salad topped with lemon parmesan gremolata.

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$8.99

A Traditional Caesar Salad topped with lemon parmesan gremolata.

Mediterranean Protein Salad

Mediterranean Protein Salad

$10.99

Harvest Mix Greens, Chickpeas, Couscous, Feta, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions, Light Greek Vinaigrette.

Small Mediterranean Protein Salad

Small Mediterranean Protein Salad

$8.99

Harvest Mix Greens, Chickpeas, Couscous, Feta, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions, Light Greek Vinaigrette.

Signature Milkshakes

Brownie BLVD - MTN

Brownie BLVD - MTN

$15.00

Dirt Road Milkshake made with SMC Chocolate Milk Topped with a fudge Brownie, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Chunks, Chocolate Sauce & Caramel

Cookie Monster - MTN

Cookie Monster - MTN

$15.00

C is for Cookie Milkshake made with SMC Whole Milk Topped with a Chocolate Chip Cookie, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce & Oreo

Return of the Snallygaster - MTN

Return of the Snallygaster - MTN

$15.00

Snallygaster Ice Cream blended with SMC Milk Topped with a Peanut Butter Brownie, Oreo, Reese's Cup, Reese's Pieces, Caramel, Chocolate Sauce & Whip

Strawberry Split - MTN

Strawberry Split - MTN

$15.00

Strawberry Milkshake made with SMC Whole Milk Topped with a Split Banana, Chocolate Sauce, Strawberry Sauce, Whipped Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles, Caramel

Great Pumpkin - MTN

Great Pumpkin - MTN

$15.00

Pumpkin Ice Cream blended with SMC Milk topped with Caramel, Fall Sprinkles, a Candy Corn rod, Pumpkin Spice, Pumpkin Pie & Whipped Topping

Man, It's Gingerbread -MTN

Man, It's Gingerbread -MTN

$15.00

Gingerbread Ice Cream blended with SMC Milk Topped with a Gingerbread Man Cookie, Graham Cracker, Caramel, Gumdrops & Whip

Gimme S'more - SIG

Gimme S'more - SIG

$8.00

Dirt Road & Cookie Butter Ice Cream & SMC Whole Milk Topped with Chocolate Sauce, Caramel, Graham Cracker Crumbs, Toasted Marshmallow, Whipped Cream & Cherry

But First... Coffee! - SIG

But First... Coffee! - SIG

$8.00

Coffee Ice Cream & SMC Whole Milk Topped with Chocolate Espresso Beans, Chocolate Sauce, Caramel, Graham Cracker Crumbs, Whipped Cream & Cherry

Legend of the Snallygaster - SIG

Legend of the Snallygaster - SIG

$8.00

Snallygaster Ice Cream & SMC Whole Milk Topped with Chocolate Sauce, Caramel, Reese's Cup, Reese's Pieces, Pretzel, Whipped Cream & Cherry

Cartoons & Cereal - SIG

Cartoons & Cereal - SIG

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream & SMC Whole Milk Topped with Fruit Loops, Cap'n Crunch, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Caramel, Whipped Cream & Cherry

Classic Milkshake

$6.50

Root Beer Float

Root Beer with a Scoop of farm-fresh Vanilla Ice Cream + Whipped Cream & choice of Topping
Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$8.00

Root Beer with a Scoop of farm-fresh Vanilla Ice Cream + Whipped Cream & choice of Topping

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

50 Citizen's Way, suite 101, Frederick, MD 21701

