South of the Clouds

16 W 8th St

New York, NY 10011

Order Again

本店推荐 Chef Recommended

云南包浆豆腐 Yunnan Fried Stuffed Tofu ( 18pcs)

云南包浆豆腐 Yunnan Fried Stuffed Tofu ( 18pcs)

$13.99

Yunnan Style Fried Tofu with House Special Sauce.

生鲜椰子汁 Fresh Coconut Water

生鲜椰子汁 Fresh Coconut Water

$6.99
手工椰子冻 Handmade Coconut Jelly

手工椰子冻 Handmade Coconut Jelly

$15.99

Rice Noodle 传统云南米线

招牌过桥米线 Signature Yunnan Crossing Bridge

招牌过桥米线 Signature Yunnan Crossing Bridge

$21.99

Chicken broth cooked for 8-hours. Served with silkie chicken, beef, pork, fish, bok choy, bean sprouts, tofu skin, scallions, and cilantro. 雞湯煮熟4小時。附雞肉絲, 牛肉, 豬肉, 魚, 白菜, 豆芽, 豆腐皮, 大蔥及香菜。

小锅米线 Little Pot Rice Noodle

小锅米线 Little Pot Rice Noodle

$16.99

Chicken broth cooked for 8-hours, pork, bean sprouts, Chinese chives, scallions, pickled cabbage, and tomatoes.

牛肉过桥米线 Premium Beef Yunnan Crossing Bridge

牛肉过桥米线 Premium Beef Yunnan Crossing Bridge

$20.99

Beef Bone Soup 浓郁牛骨汤 Meat Dish肉碟: Sliced Beef 肥牛片 Quail Egg鹌鹑蛋 Vegetable Dish 菜碟：Cilantro 香菜 Tofu Skin豆腐皮 Scallion 葱

酸汤肥牛米线 Tomato Beef Soup Rice Noodle

酸汤肥牛米线 Tomato Beef Soup Rice Noodle

$16.99
脆肠米线 Crispy Intestine Rice Noodle

脆肠米线 Crispy Intestine Rice Noodle

$16.99
麻辣牛肉米线 Mala Beef Rice Noodle

麻辣牛肉米线 Mala Beef Rice Noodle

$16.99

Cold Appetizer 凉菜

凉拌土豆丝 Shredded Potato Salad

凉拌土豆丝 Shredded Potato Salad

$8.99

Potato floss, green peppers, and white vinegar.

滷牛腱 Braised beef shank

$10.99

Served with marinated beef shank with homemade chili sauce. 附醃製牛肉小腿配自製辣椒醬。

凉拌牛百叶 Chilli Tripe

凉拌牛百叶 Chilli Tripe

$9.99
凉拌豆腐丝 Shredded Tofu

凉拌豆腐丝 Shredded Tofu

$9.99
凉拌黄瓜 Cucumber Salad

凉拌黄瓜 Cucumber Salad

$8.99
卤猪耳 Braised Pig Ear

卤猪耳 Braised Pig Ear

$9.99
鬼鸡 Sweet and Sour Chicken Salad

鬼鸡 Sweet and Sour Chicken Salad

$11.99

Red cluster pepper, lime, cilantron, chicken

云南火腿 Yunnan Style Prosciutto

$16.99Out of stock

Prosciutto, Baguatte, Argula, Rossita Cheese

凉拌木耳 Woodear Salad

凉拌木耳 Woodear Salad

$8.99

cold marinated sauce,cucumber

卤猪蹄 Braised Pig feet

$9.99
凉菜卤味拼盘 Cold Dish Platter

凉菜卤味拼盘 Cold Dish Platter

$12.99

Chef Special 厨师特选

水煮鱼（黑鱼） Spicy Boiled Fish

水煮鱼（黑鱼） Spicy Boiled Fish

$23.99
酸菜鱼(黑鱼） Sour Cabbage Boiled Fish

酸菜鱼(黑鱼） Sour Cabbage Boiled Fish

$23.99
汽锅鸡 Steamed Pot Chicken Soup

汽锅鸡 Steamed Pot Chicken Soup

$26.99
蒜蓉上海青 Bok Choy With Garlic Sauce

蒜蓉上海青 Bok Choy With Garlic Sauce

$12.99
小炒提花 Wok-fried Hog Hoof Jelly

小炒提花 Wok-fried Hog Hoof Jelly

$22.99

干锅脆鱼煲 Dry Pot With Grass Crap

$27.99

Ratten Pepper ball, Bean curb,Grass Carp

咸蛋黄土豆丝 Shredded Potato with Egg Yolk

咸蛋黄土豆丝 Shredded Potato with Egg Yolk

$15.99

Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Egg Yolk,Shredded Potato

香辣炒花蛤 Spicy Fried Clam

香辣炒花蛤 Spicy Fried Clam

$15.99

Hot Appetizer

炸酥肉 Crispy Fried Pork

炸酥肉 Crispy Fried Pork

$13.99
牙签肉 Hogs On Sticks

牙签肉 Hogs On Sticks

$12.99
沾益辣子鸡Spicy Chicken

沾益辣子鸡Spicy Chicken

$12.99
藕薯条 Yunnan Style Lotus Fries

藕薯条 Yunnan Style Lotus Fries

$9.99
炸虾饼 Fried Shrimp Cake (6pcs)

炸虾饼 Fried Shrimp Cake (6pcs)

$8.99
炸墨鱼饼 Fried Octopus Cake (6pcs)

炸墨鱼饼 Fried Octopus Cake (6pcs)

$8.99
云南包浆豆腐 Yunnan Fried Stuffed Tofu ( 18pcs)

云南包浆豆腐 Yunnan Fried Stuffed Tofu ( 18pcs)

$13.99

Yunnan Style Fried Tofu with House Special Sauce.

云南包浆豆腐 Yunnan Fried Stuffed Tofu ( 18pcs) (Copy)

云南包浆豆腐 Yunnan Fried Stuffed Tofu ( 18pcs) (Copy)

$13.99

Yunnan Style Fried Tofu with House Special Sauce.

Dry Noodle (伴）

豆花米线 Tofu Pudding (dry)

豆花米线 Tofu Pudding (dry)

$17.99

Served with homemade meat sauce, tofu pudding, carrots, pickled cabbage and Chinese chives over the rice noodles.

云南牛肉拌粉 House Special Beef Rice Noodle

$14.99Out of stock
滇味卤面 House Special Braised Noodle

滇味卤面 House Special Braised Noodle

$13.99
炒米线 Stir Fried Rice Noodle

炒米线 Stir Fried Rice Noodle

$13.99

Homemade Spicy Sauce stir fried with tomatoes and mixed vegetables over the rice noodle.

凉拌米线 Cold stir rice noodle

凉拌米线 Cold stir rice noodle

$13.99
红三剁米线 Three cuts Rice Noodle （dry）

红三剁米线 Three cuts Rice Noodle （dry）

$15.99

Rice Bowl

铜锅洋芋焖饭 Ham Pot Simmered Rice

铜锅洋芋焖饭 Ham Pot Simmered Rice

$15.99
黄焖鸡米饭 Braised Chicken Rice （bone in）

黄焖鸡米饭 Braised Chicken Rice （bone in）

$15.99
土豆牛腩饭 Beef Brisket Potato Rice

土豆牛腩饭 Beef Brisket Potato Rice

$15.99

小龙虾盖饭Crawfish with House Special Sauce

$16.99

卤香鸡腿饭 Braised Chicken Leg W/Rice

$13.99

Beer 啤酒

Sapporo

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Tsingtao

$9.00

Corona

$8.00

Stella

$8.00

Drink 飲料

Coke 可樂

$2.50

Diet coke 低糖可樂

$2.50

Sprite 雪碧

$2.50
蓝色星球 Blue Galaxy

蓝色星球 Blue Galaxy

$4.99
柚林飘香 Summer Pomelo Tea

柚林飘香 Summer Pomelo Tea

$5.99
菠萝拧拧 Sunshine

菠萝拧拧 Sunshine

$5.99
酸梅汤 Homemade Plum Juice

酸梅汤 Homemade Plum Juice

$5.99
芒果波波奶 Mango Milk with Tapioca Pudding

芒果波波奶 Mango Milk with Tapioca Pudding

$5.99
玫瑰时节 Summer Special Rosy Bubbles

玫瑰时节 Summer Special Rosy Bubbles

$6.99

Sparkling Water

$4.99Out of stock
生鲜椰子汁 Fresh Coconut Water

生鲜椰子汁 Fresh Coconut Water

$6.99

Dessert 甜品

鮮奶米布 Milky rice

鮮奶米布 Milky rice

$5.99

Contains whole milk, and rice. 含全鮮奶及米。

椰汁西米露 Coconut juice with Tapioca

椰汁西米露 Coconut juice with Tapioca

$6.99
玫瑰甜豆花 Sweet Tofu Pudding with Rose

玫瑰甜豆花 Sweet Tofu Pudding with Rose

$6.99
红糖糍粑 Sugar Cake( 8pcs)

红糖糍粑 Sugar Cake( 8pcs)

$8.99
手工椰子冻 Handmade Coconut Jelly

手工椰子冻 Handmade Coconut Jelly

$15.99

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

South of the Clouds is a restaurant in Greenwich Village, New York featuring classic Yunnan Rice Noodle in a modern setting.

Location

16 W 8th St, New York, NY 10011

Directions

