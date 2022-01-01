Restaurant header imageView gallery

South Pacific Sports Bar 218 1st St

218 1st St

Bremerton, WA 98337

APPETIZERS

APPETIZERS

6 PC WINGS

$9.99

Tossed in choice of sauce. Served with celery, carrots & choice of Ranch or BlueCheese

12 PC WINGS

$18.99

Tossed in choice of sauce. Served with celery, carrots & choice of Ranch or BlueCheese

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$11.99

Topped with Chili, Cheese, Chives & Sour Cream

DEEP FRIED PICKLES

$9.99

Homemade Battered Dill Pickle Spears

DEEP FRIED ZUCCHINI

$9.99

Homemade fresh zucchini, battered served with SoPac dipping sauce

FRIES

$6.99

Homemade Fries fried perfectly… nice & crispy

HUMMUS PLATTER

$12.99

Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips, Celery, Carrots, Cucumbers, Bell Peppers, Garlic Hummus

LOADED TATOR TOTS

$10.99

Melted Monterey & Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Bites, Chives & Sour Cream

LUMPIA

$10.99

6 Homemade Beef Lumpia fried perfectly! Served with sweet chili sauce

ONION RINGS

$10.99

Beer Battered Onion Rings

PARMESAN GARLIC FRIES

$10.79

Tossed in Minced Garlic, Butter, Parmesan Cheese

PICK CHEESE STICKS OR JALAPENO POPPERS

$10.99

Choose either Cheese Sticks, Jalapeno Poppers or 1/2 & 1/2

PRETZEL W/ BEER CHEESE

$12.99

Bavarian Pretzel, Kosher Salt, Beer Cheese

PULLED PORK NACHOS

$16.99

Tortilla Tri-Color Chips, Monterey & Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro, Jalapeno, our Homemade slow cooked Pulled Pork topped with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce. Salsa & Sour Cream on the side.

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$12.99

Monterey & Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro & Chipolte Ranch drizzled on top. (Add Seasoned Beef, Shredded Chicken, Carne Asada, Pulled Pork or Plant Based Meat $4)

REUBEN EGG ROLLS

$12.99

Homemade Rolls, Corned Beef, Saukraught, 1000 Dressing

SAMPLER PLATTER

$16.99

A platter to share...Chicken Strips, Cheese Sticks, Jalapeno Poppers, Lumpia, Onion Rings & our Homemade Fries

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$7.99

TATOR TOTS

$7.99

Crispy classic barrel shaped Tator Tots…

VOLCANO NACHOS

$16.99

Tortilla Tri-Color Chips, Monterey & Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro, Jalapeno, Seasoned Beef. Salsa & Sour Cream on the side.

BURGERS

3RD DEGREE BURGER

$16.99

Our juicy 1/3 lb Burger topped with melted Pepperjack Cheese, Jalapenos, Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Onion Straws, Chipolte Mayo & Salsa … comes with our homemade fries.

BBQ WESTERN BURGER

$16.99

Our juicy 1/3 lb Burger with crisp Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Peppered Bacon, Onion Rings and drizzled with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce … comes with our homemade fries.

BIG KAHUNA

$24.99

1 Pound Burger, Peppered Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Mayonaisse, Fried Egg & comes with our homemade fries.

BLEU CHEESE BACON BURGER

$16.99

1/3# Burger, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Crispy Onion Straws, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Blue Cheese Dressing...comes with our homemade fries.

CHILI CHILI CHILI BURGER

$16.99

Loads of Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos, Crispy Onion Straws, Sour Cream on a 1/3# Burger … comes with our homemade fries.

CRISPY CHICKEN RANCH BURGER

$14.99

Perfectly fried Southern Chicken Tenders with crisp Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and drizzled with our homemade Ranch … comes with our homemade fries.

GUACAMOLE BACON BURGER

$16.99

Our 1/3# Burger, Peppered Bacon, Pepperjack Cheese, Guacamole, Crispy Onion Straws, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch Dressing ...comes with our homemade fries.

MANGO HABERNERO BURGER

$16.99

Our juicy 1/3# Burger, Peppered Bacon, melted Mozzerella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Onion Straws, sweet & mildly spicy Mango Habernero Sauce & Chipolte Mayonaisse … comes with our homemade fries.

SOPAC BURGER

$14.99

Our juicy 1/3 lb Burger topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayonaisse & Pickles. Choose your cheese, comes with our homemade fries.

SWISS MUSHROOM BURGER

$15.99

Our 1/3 lb burger topped with melted Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Crispy Onion Straws, Mayo & loads of Sauteed Mushrooms...comes with our homemade fries.

TWELVE BURGER

$19.99

A fan favorite! Top out 1/3 lb burger with melted Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, our homemade Pulled Pork, Peppered Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Onion Straws, BBQ Sauce ...comes with our homemade fries.

ENTRÉE & SEAFOOD

CHICKEN STRIP & FRIES

$14.99

Southern style chicken tenders and our homemade fries. Served with choice of sauce.

PACIFIC NW MANILLA CLAMS

$14.99

1 pound of Pacific NW Manilla clams steamed open in our homemade butter wine sauce. Served with bread for dipping

PROTEIN PLATE

$14.99

Salsa verde shredded chicken breast with 2 eggs cooked to your liking and steamed vegetables

FISH & CHIPS

$14.99

Choose our 2 or 3 piece Alaskan Cod in our Hefeweisen beer batter and perfectly fried! Served with coleslaw and our homemade fries.

FISH TACOS

$15.99

Alaskan Cod in our Hefeweisen beer batter and perfectly fried, monterey jack & cheddar cheese, coleslaw, salsa, chipolte tartar and topped with fresh cilantro… served with our homeamde fries

B.Y.O. MAC & CHEESE

$10.99

Delicious!! Perfectly cooked noodles stirred into our homemade cheese blend sauce & topped with dry crumbs

LUNCHSPECIAL

LUNCH SPECIAL

$13.99

Daily Lunch Special available 1030am-2pm Ask server for details

POUTINE

HANG OVER POUTINE

$17.99

Homemade Fries topped with our homemade Pulled Pork, Brown Gravy, melted Mozzarella Cheese & 2 Fried Eggs

PHILLY STYLE POUTINE

$18.99

Homemade Fries topped with our melted Beer Cheese, sliced 5 oz. Sirloin Steak, sauteed Green Bell Peppers & Onions

SOPAC ORIGINAL POUTINE

$16.99

Homemade Fries topped with Seasoned Beef, Sauteed Onions & Mushrooms, Brown Gravy & melted Mozzarella Cheese

SOUTHERN CHICKEN POUTINE

$17.99

Homemade Fries topped with Southern Fried Chicken, melted Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Country Sausage Gravy & diced Green Onions

SANDWICHES

3 CHEEESE GRILLED CHEESE

$14.99

Everyones Favorite! Toasted Parmessean cheese crusted sourdough bread filled with melted swiss & american cheeses. Served with our homemade fries.

BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$14.99

We slow cook our pork, pile it high on a brioche bun with chipolte mayo & sweet baby ray's BBQ sauce then top it with colesalw and crispy onion straws. Served with our homemade fries

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.99

Start with our southern style chicken tenders tossed in Frank's hot sauce and topped with meltwed perrerjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & drizzeled with ranch on a toasted pub roll. (Try it as a wrap!) Served with our homemade fries.

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN PANINI

$16.99

Our shredded chicken breast, crispy peppered bacon, sun dried tomato, guacamole, ranch and melted mozzarella cheese … served with our homemade fries

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$15.99

We take our shredded chicken breast, parmessean cheese, lettuce & garlic croutons..toss it all in our classic caesar dressing and rolled in a tomato herb wrap. Served with our homemade fries

CLASSIC BLT

$14.99

Peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a toasted hoaggie roll. Want sourdough, whole wheat or rye, no problem! Served with our homemade fries

CUBAN SANDWICH

$15.99

Start with our slow cooked pulled pork, honey glazed ham, dill pickle chips, dijon mustard & melted swiss cheese…Delicious! Served with our homemade fries.

FRENCH DIP

$15.99

Roast beef piled high with melted swiss cheese on a toasted hoaggie roll. Served with au jus for dipping and our homemade fries. (Upgrade it to Philly style by adding sauteed onions & green bell peppers)

QUAD DELI CLUB

$17.99

Roast Beef, Peppered Bacon, Oven Baked Turkey, Amwerican & Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo on your choice of Bread.

REUBEN SANDWICH

$16.99

Our homemade corned beef, slow cooked & pulled, saurkraut, melted swiss cheese, dill pickles, 1000 island dressing on toasted marbled rye. Served with our homemade fries

TAHITIAN CLUB

$17.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with oven baked turkey, peppered bacon, peperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo on a toasted hoaggie roll…served with our homemade fries

TURKEY BACON GUACAMOLE WRAP

$15.99

Oven baked turkey, peppered bacon, monterey & cheddar cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, onion & ranch dressing rolled up in a tomato herb wrap. Served with our homemade fries

VEGGIE WRAP

$14.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumbers, green peppers, minced garlic, hummus, guacamole & ranch rolled in a tomato herb wrap. Served with our homade fries

SOUP & SALAD

CUP CLAM CHOWDER

$6.99

Our Homemade Clam Chowder

BOWL CLAM CHOWDER

$9.99

Our Homemade Clam Chowder

CUP CHILI

$6.99

Chili topped with Cheddar Cheese, diced Onion, Sour Cream

BOWL CHILI

$9.99

Chili topped with Cheddar Cheese, diced Onion, Sour Cream

HOUSE SALAD

$8.99

Crisp Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Monterey & Cheddar Cheese, Croutons

CAESAR SALAD

$10.99

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Parmessan Cheese, Croutons tossed in Caesar Dressing. Served with Garlic Bread

BLACK & BLUE STEAK SALAD

$19.99

Grilled Sirloin Steak fanned ontop a bed of Romaine Lettuce with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Sundried Tomatoes, Bacon Bits & Crispy Onion Straws. Served with Garlic Bread

COBB SALAD

$16.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Peppered Bacon, sliced Egg, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Cucumbers, Tomato, Onion & Croutons ontop a crisp bed of Romaine

TACO SALAD

TACO SALAD

$15.99

Fried Tortilla Shell filed with fresh crisp Lettuce, Seasoned Beef, Tomato, Onion, Jalapeno, Monterey & Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro, Salsa, Sour Cream

ADD SIDE SAUCE

Side BBQ

$0.89

Side Beer Cheese

$1.99

Side Blue Cheese

$0.89

Side Brown Gravy

$1.99

Side Chipolte Mayo

$0.89

Side Chipolte Ranch

$0.89

Side Fancy Sauce

$0.89

Side Fire & Ice

$0.89

Side Franks Hot

$0.89

Side Guacamole

$1.39

Side Honey Mustard

$0.89

Side Italian

$0.89

Side Mango Hab

$0.89

Side Mayo

$0.89

Side Ranch

$0.89

Side Salt n Vinegar

$0.89

Side SoPac Sauce

$0.89

Side Sour Cream

$1.29

Side Sweet Chili

$0.89

Side Tarter Sauce

$0.89

Side XX Heat

$0.89

Side XXX Heat

$0.89

NA BEVERAGES

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.99

COFFEE

$3.99

DIET COKE

$2.99

Doctor Pepper

$2.99

GINGERALE

$2.99

HOT TEA

$2.99

ICE TEA

$2.99

ROOTBEER

$2.99

ROY RODGERS

$2.99

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$2.99

SODA CLUB

$2.99

SPRITE

$2.99

TONIC

$2.99

WATER

LEMONADE

$2.99

LEMONADE BANANA

$3.99

LEMONADE MANGO

$3.99

LEMONADE PEACH

$3.99

LEMONADE RASPBERRY

$3.99

LEMONADE STRAW-BANANA

$3.99

LEMONADE STRAWBERRY

$3.99

CRANBERRY

$4.99

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$4.99

ORANGE JUICE

$4.99

PIINEAPPLE

$4.99

BOTTLED WATER

$2.50

CAN COKE

$2.50

CAN DIET COKE

$2.50

CAN GINGERALE

$2.50

CAN ROOTBEER

$2.50

RED BULL (Large can)

$5.00

RED BULL RED CAN

$3.00

RED BULL SUGAR FREE

$3.00

MILKSHAKE BANANA

$4.99

MILKSHAKE CHOCOLATE

$4.99

MILKSHAKE MANGO

$4.99

MILKSHAKE RASPBERRY

$4.99

MILKSHAKE STRAWBERRY

$4.99

MILKSHAKE VANILLA

$4.99

CLOTHING

Mens T-Shirt Size S-M-L

$17.00

Black T-Shirt, Full Color Logo

Mens T-Shirt Size XL

$19.00

Black T-Shirt, Full Color Logo

Mens T-Shirt Size XXl-XXXL

$22.00

Black T-Shirt, Full Color Logo

Womens Racer Back Size S-M-L

$18.00

Black T-Shirt, Full Color Logo

Sweatshirt Hoodie Size S-M-L

$32.00

Black Sweatshirt with Full Color Logo

Sweatshirt Hoodie Size XL

$35.00

Black Sweatshirt with Full Color Logo

Sweatshirt Hoodie Size XXL-XXXL

$38.00

Black Sweatshirt with Full Color Logo

Zipup Hoodie Size S-M-L

$32.00

Black Sweatshirt with Full Color Logo

Zipup Hoodie Size XL

$36.00

Black Sweatshirt with Full Color Logo

Zipup Hoodie Size XXL-XXXL

$38.00

Black Sweatshirt with Full Color Logo

Crew Neck SweatShirt Size S-M-L

$32.00

Black Sweatshirt with Full Color Logo

Crew Neck SweatShirt Size XL

$35.00

Black Sweatshirt with Full Color Logo

Crew Neck SweatShirt Size XXL-XXXL

$38.00

Black Sweatshirt with Full Color Logo

MISC

Beach Ball

$5.00

Blue & White Blow up Beach Ball

Grocery Tote

$3.00

Black & White Re-useable Tote, Washable

Koozie

$3.00

Sticker

$4.00

Full Color 5x7

Yarder Cup

$3.99

Blue Plastic Yarder Cup, White Logo

UFC

UFC Cover

$10.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
American Food, Great Cocktails, 34 Beers On-Tap, Sports Bar with 2 LED Walls and over 20TVs Great Food, Drinks & Service!

Location

218 1st St, Bremerton, WA 98337

Directions

