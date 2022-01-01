South Pacific Sports Bar 218 1st St
218 1st St
Bremerton, WA 98337
APPETIZERS
6 PC WINGS
Tossed in choice of sauce. Served with celery, carrots & choice of Ranch or BlueCheese
12 PC WINGS
Tossed in choice of sauce. Served with celery, carrots & choice of Ranch or BlueCheese
CHILI CHEESE FRIES
Topped with Chili, Cheese, Chives & Sour Cream
DEEP FRIED PICKLES
Homemade Battered Dill Pickle Spears
DEEP FRIED ZUCCHINI
Homemade fresh zucchini, battered served with SoPac dipping sauce
FRIES
Homemade Fries fried perfectly… nice & crispy
HUMMUS PLATTER
Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips, Celery, Carrots, Cucumbers, Bell Peppers, Garlic Hummus
LOADED TATOR TOTS
Melted Monterey & Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Bites, Chives & Sour Cream
LUMPIA
6 Homemade Beef Lumpia fried perfectly! Served with sweet chili sauce
ONION RINGS
Beer Battered Onion Rings
PARMESAN GARLIC FRIES
Tossed in Minced Garlic, Butter, Parmesan Cheese
PICK CHEESE STICKS OR JALAPENO POPPERS
Choose either Cheese Sticks, Jalapeno Poppers or 1/2 & 1/2
PRETZEL W/ BEER CHEESE
Bavarian Pretzel, Kosher Salt, Beer Cheese
PULLED PORK NACHOS
Tortilla Tri-Color Chips, Monterey & Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro, Jalapeno, our Homemade slow cooked Pulled Pork topped with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce. Salsa & Sour Cream on the side.
QUESADILLA
Monterey & Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro & Chipolte Ranch drizzled on top. (Add Seasoned Beef, Shredded Chicken, Carne Asada, Pulled Pork or Plant Based Meat $4)
REUBEN EGG ROLLS
Homemade Rolls, Corned Beef, Saukraught, 1000 Dressing
SAMPLER PLATTER
A platter to share...Chicken Strips, Cheese Sticks, Jalapeno Poppers, Lumpia, Onion Rings & our Homemade Fries
SWEET POTATO FRIES
TATOR TOTS
Crispy classic barrel shaped Tator Tots…
VOLCANO NACHOS
Tortilla Tri-Color Chips, Monterey & Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro, Jalapeno, Seasoned Beef. Salsa & Sour Cream on the side.
BURGERS
3RD DEGREE BURGER
Our juicy 1/3 lb Burger topped with melted Pepperjack Cheese, Jalapenos, Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Onion Straws, Chipolte Mayo & Salsa … comes with our homemade fries.
BBQ WESTERN BURGER
Our juicy 1/3 lb Burger with crisp Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Peppered Bacon, Onion Rings and drizzled with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce … comes with our homemade fries.
BIG KAHUNA
1 Pound Burger, Peppered Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Mayonaisse, Fried Egg & comes with our homemade fries.
BLEU CHEESE BACON BURGER
1/3# Burger, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Crispy Onion Straws, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Blue Cheese Dressing...comes with our homemade fries.
CHILI CHILI CHILI BURGER
Loads of Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos, Crispy Onion Straws, Sour Cream on a 1/3# Burger … comes with our homemade fries.
CRISPY CHICKEN RANCH BURGER
Perfectly fried Southern Chicken Tenders with crisp Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and drizzled with our homemade Ranch … comes with our homemade fries.
GUACAMOLE BACON BURGER
Our 1/3# Burger, Peppered Bacon, Pepperjack Cheese, Guacamole, Crispy Onion Straws, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch Dressing ...comes with our homemade fries.
MANGO HABERNERO BURGER
Our juicy 1/3# Burger, Peppered Bacon, melted Mozzerella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Onion Straws, sweet & mildly spicy Mango Habernero Sauce & Chipolte Mayonaisse … comes with our homemade fries.
SOPAC BURGER
Our juicy 1/3 lb Burger topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayonaisse & Pickles. Choose your cheese, comes with our homemade fries.
SWISS MUSHROOM BURGER
Our 1/3 lb burger topped with melted Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Crispy Onion Straws, Mayo & loads of Sauteed Mushrooms...comes with our homemade fries.
TWELVE BURGER
A fan favorite! Top out 1/3 lb burger with melted Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, our homemade Pulled Pork, Peppered Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Onion Straws, BBQ Sauce ...comes with our homemade fries.
ENTRÉE & SEAFOOD
CHICKEN STRIP & FRIES
Southern style chicken tenders and our homemade fries. Served with choice of sauce.
PACIFIC NW MANILLA CLAMS
1 pound of Pacific NW Manilla clams steamed open in our homemade butter wine sauce. Served with bread for dipping
PROTEIN PLATE
Salsa verde shredded chicken breast with 2 eggs cooked to your liking and steamed vegetables
FISH & CHIPS
Choose our 2 or 3 piece Alaskan Cod in our Hefeweisen beer batter and perfectly fried! Served with coleslaw and our homemade fries.
FISH TACOS
Alaskan Cod in our Hefeweisen beer batter and perfectly fried, monterey jack & cheddar cheese, coleslaw, salsa, chipolte tartar and topped with fresh cilantro… served with our homeamde fries
B.Y.O. MAC & CHEESE
Delicious!! Perfectly cooked noodles stirred into our homemade cheese blend sauce & topped with dry crumbs
POUTINE
HANG OVER POUTINE
Homemade Fries topped with our homemade Pulled Pork, Brown Gravy, melted Mozzarella Cheese & 2 Fried Eggs
PHILLY STYLE POUTINE
Homemade Fries topped with our melted Beer Cheese, sliced 5 oz. Sirloin Steak, sauteed Green Bell Peppers & Onions
SOPAC ORIGINAL POUTINE
Homemade Fries topped with Seasoned Beef, Sauteed Onions & Mushrooms, Brown Gravy & melted Mozzarella Cheese
SOUTHERN CHICKEN POUTINE
Homemade Fries topped with Southern Fried Chicken, melted Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Country Sausage Gravy & diced Green Onions
SANDWICHES
3 CHEEESE GRILLED CHEESE
Everyones Favorite! Toasted Parmessean cheese crusted sourdough bread filled with melted swiss & american cheeses. Served with our homemade fries.
BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH
We slow cook our pork, pile it high on a brioche bun with chipolte mayo & sweet baby ray's BBQ sauce then top it with colesalw and crispy onion straws. Served with our homemade fries
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
Start with our southern style chicken tenders tossed in Frank's hot sauce and topped with meltwed perrerjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & drizzeled with ranch on a toasted pub roll. (Try it as a wrap!) Served with our homemade fries.
CALIFORNIA CHICKEN PANINI
Our shredded chicken breast, crispy peppered bacon, sun dried tomato, guacamole, ranch and melted mozzarella cheese … served with our homemade fries
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
We take our shredded chicken breast, parmessean cheese, lettuce & garlic croutons..toss it all in our classic caesar dressing and rolled in a tomato herb wrap. Served with our homemade fries
CLASSIC BLT
Peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a toasted hoaggie roll. Want sourdough, whole wheat or rye, no problem! Served with our homemade fries
CUBAN SANDWICH
Start with our slow cooked pulled pork, honey glazed ham, dill pickle chips, dijon mustard & melted swiss cheese…Delicious! Served with our homemade fries.
FRENCH DIP
Roast beef piled high with melted swiss cheese on a toasted hoaggie roll. Served with au jus for dipping and our homemade fries. (Upgrade it to Philly style by adding sauteed onions & green bell peppers)
QUAD DELI CLUB
Roast Beef, Peppered Bacon, Oven Baked Turkey, Amwerican & Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo on your choice of Bread.
REUBEN SANDWICH
Our homemade corned beef, slow cooked & pulled, saurkraut, melted swiss cheese, dill pickles, 1000 island dressing on toasted marbled rye. Served with our homemade fries
TAHITIAN CLUB
Grilled chicken breast topped with oven baked turkey, peppered bacon, peperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo on a toasted hoaggie roll…served with our homemade fries
TURKEY BACON GUACAMOLE WRAP
Oven baked turkey, peppered bacon, monterey & cheddar cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, onion & ranch dressing rolled up in a tomato herb wrap. Served with our homemade fries
VEGGIE WRAP
Fresh romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumbers, green peppers, minced garlic, hummus, guacamole & ranch rolled in a tomato herb wrap. Served with our homade fries
SOUP & SALAD
CUP CLAM CHOWDER
Our Homemade Clam Chowder
BOWL CLAM CHOWDER
Our Homemade Clam Chowder
CUP CHILI
Chili topped with Cheddar Cheese, diced Onion, Sour Cream
BOWL CHILI
Chili topped with Cheddar Cheese, diced Onion, Sour Cream
HOUSE SALAD
Crisp Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Monterey & Cheddar Cheese, Croutons
CAESAR SALAD
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Parmessan Cheese, Croutons tossed in Caesar Dressing. Served with Garlic Bread
BLACK & BLUE STEAK SALAD
Grilled Sirloin Steak fanned ontop a bed of Romaine Lettuce with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Sundried Tomatoes, Bacon Bits & Crispy Onion Straws. Served with Garlic Bread
COBB SALAD
Grilled Chicken Breast, Peppered Bacon, sliced Egg, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Cucumbers, Tomato, Onion & Croutons ontop a crisp bed of Romaine
TACO SALAD
Fried Tortilla Shell filed with fresh crisp Lettuce, Seasoned Beef, Tomato, Onion, Jalapeno, Monterey & Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro, Salsa, Sour Cream
ADD SIDE SAUCE
Side BBQ
Side Beer Cheese
Side Blue Cheese
Side Brown Gravy
Side Chipolte Mayo
Side Chipolte Ranch
Side Fancy Sauce
Side Fire & Ice
Side Franks Hot
Side Guacamole
Side Honey Mustard
Side Italian
Side Mango Hab
Side Mayo
Side Ranch
Side Salt n Vinegar
Side SoPac Sauce
Side Sour Cream
Side Sweet Chili
Side Tarter Sauce
Side XX Heat
Side XXX Heat
NA BEVERAGES
ARNOLD PALMER
COFFEE
DIET COKE
Doctor Pepper
GINGERALE
HOT TEA
ICE TEA
ROOTBEER
ROY RODGERS
SHIRLEY TEMPLE
SODA CLUB
SPRITE
TONIC
WATER
LEMONADE
LEMONADE BANANA
LEMONADE MANGO
LEMONADE PEACH
LEMONADE RASPBERRY
LEMONADE STRAW-BANANA
LEMONADE STRAWBERRY
CRANBERRY
GRAPEFRUIT JUICE
ORANGE JUICE
PIINEAPPLE
BOTTLED WATER
CAN COKE
CAN DIET COKE
CAN GINGERALE
CAN ROOTBEER
RED BULL (Large can)
RED BULL RED CAN
RED BULL SUGAR FREE
MILKSHAKE BANANA
MILKSHAKE CHOCOLATE
MILKSHAKE MANGO
MILKSHAKE RASPBERRY
MILKSHAKE STRAWBERRY
MILKSHAKE VANILLA
CLOTHING
Mens T-Shirt Size S-M-L
Black T-Shirt, Full Color Logo
Mens T-Shirt Size XL
Black T-Shirt, Full Color Logo
Mens T-Shirt Size XXl-XXXL
Black T-Shirt, Full Color Logo
Womens Racer Back Size S-M-L
Black T-Shirt, Full Color Logo
Sweatshirt Hoodie Size S-M-L
Black Sweatshirt with Full Color Logo
Sweatshirt Hoodie Size XL
Black Sweatshirt with Full Color Logo
Sweatshirt Hoodie Size XXL-XXXL
Black Sweatshirt with Full Color Logo
Zipup Hoodie Size S-M-L
Black Sweatshirt with Full Color Logo
Zipup Hoodie Size XL
Black Sweatshirt with Full Color Logo
Zipup Hoodie Size XXL-XXXL
Black Sweatshirt with Full Color Logo
Crew Neck SweatShirt Size S-M-L
Black Sweatshirt with Full Color Logo
Crew Neck SweatShirt Size XL
Black Sweatshirt with Full Color Logo
Crew Neck SweatShirt Size XXL-XXXL
Black Sweatshirt with Full Color Logo
American Food, Great Cocktails, 34 Beers On-Tap, Sports Bar with 2 LED Walls and over 20TVs Great Food, Drinks & Service!
218 1st St, Bremerton, WA 98337