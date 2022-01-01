SOUTH PERRY PIZZA imageView gallery

SOUTH PERRY PIZZA 1011 S Perry St

review star

No reviews yet

1011 S Perry St

Spokane, WA 99202

Popular Items

House
CYO Pizza
Hot Honey

Pizza

Adriatico

$15.00

Pomodoro sauce, feta, capers, red onion, kalamata olives, oregano

Artichoke

$15.00

Garlic olive oil, artichoke, feta, mozzarella, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers

Brooklyn

$18.00

Tomato sauce, Casa Cano Farms Italian sausage, mozzarella, parmesan, roasted peppadew peppers, garlic, capers, red pepper flakes, olive oil and balsamic redux

Bruni

$16.00

Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, sausage, sopressata salami, red onion, oregano

Cheese

$12.00

Red sauce, mozzarella

Classic Hawaiian

$15.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple

Cortina

$15.00

Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, mushrooms, roasted garlic, gorgonzola, sun dried tomatoes, oregano

CYO Pizza

$12.00

Create your own... Choose your toppings

Erika's Hawaiian

$18.00

Garlic olive oil, fontina, canadian bacon, caramelized onions, pineapple, jalapenos, bleu cheese, basil

Hot Honey

$16.00

Garlic olive oil, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, pepperoni, fresh arugula, red pepper flakes, jalapeno-honey

House

$16.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Casa Cano Farms Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, caramelized onions

Margherita

$14.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, fresh basil

Neopolitan

$16.00

Pomodoro sauce, aged parmesan, fresh mozzarella with fresh basil, balsamic reduction

Pepperoni

$15.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, mushrooms

Pesto

$16.00

Garlic olive oil, pesto, chicken, mozzarella, goat cheese, red onions, roasted red peppers

Prosciutto

$16.00

Garlic olive oil, prosciutto, mascarpone, mozzarella, fresh arugula, cherry tomatoes

Rosa

$14.00

Garlic olive oil, provolone, mascarpone, red onions, rosemary, toasted pistachios

Sausage

$16.00

Tomato sauce, Casa Cano Farms Italian sausage, mascarpone, mozzarella, caramelized onions

Sausage & Spinach

$16.00

Tomato sauce, Casa Cano Farms Italian sausage, fresh spinach, fontina, roasted red peppers, fresh ground pepper

Sopressata

$15.00

Tomato sauce, sopressata salami, provolone, black olives, fresh basil

Veggie

$15.00

Tomato sauce, house seasoning, provolone, parmesan, red onions, red peppers, roma tomatoes, fresh spinach

Wild Mushroom

$19.00

Garlic olive oil, spinach, provolone, roasted wild mushrooms, and mascarpone

Salads

Greens Salad

$8.00

Spring mix, peppers, pumpkin seeds, choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Hearts of romaine, shaved parmesan, house-made croutons

Greek Salad

$8.00

Hearts of romaine, red peppers, feta, kalamata olives, balsamic vinaigrette

Bleu Salad

$10.00

BLEU | Spring mix, bleu cheese crumbles, red onions, red grapes, candied walnuts, bleu cheese vinaigrette

Arugula Quinoa Salad

$10.00

Red quinoa, arugula, feta, cherry tomatoes, dried apricots, pistachios, pickled shallots, rosemary garlic vinaigrette

Appetizers/Soup

Hummus

$11.00

House made hummus, feta, fresh veggies, served with warm pita bread

Flatbread

$11.00+

Garlic olive oil, house seasoning, Beecher’s cheese curds, shaved parmesan

Current Specials

Bowl soup

$9.00

Pizza the hut

$18.00

Pizza the hut- Lunch

$10.00

Souper cheese

$16.00

Souper cheese- lunch

$10.00

Cup soup

$6.00

Dessert

Brownie

$8.00+

Rich chocolate brownie with chocolate sauce and vanilla ice cream

Strawberry Rhubarb Square

$9.00+

My mother’s Irish recipe. Served with strawberry coulis and ice cream

Ice Cream

$5.00

Side Sauce

Balsamic Redux-Side

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette-Side

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Vinaigrette-Side

$0.50

Caesar Dressing- Side

$0.50

Garlic Olive Oil- Side

$0.50

Hot Honey- Side Sauce

$0.50

Olive Oil- Side

$0.50

Pesto- Side Sauce

$0.50

Pomodoro- Side

$0.50

Ranch- Side

$0.50

Red Sauce- Side

$0.50

Rosemary Vinaigrette- Side

$0.50

Special Sauce- Side

$0.50

Soft Drinks

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Tee Shirts/Hats

Tee Shirt

$20.00

Hat

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Full service artisan pizza place

Location

1011 S Perry St, Spokane, WA 99202

Directions

SOUTH PERRY PIZZA image

