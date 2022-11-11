Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Gastropubs
Breakfast & Brunch

South Philadelphia Tap Room

1,794 Reviews

$$

1509 Mifflin St

Philadelphia, PA 19145

Popular Items

SPTR Four-Cheese Grilled Cheese
SPTR Burger
Veggie Wings

SNACKS

Deviled Egg

Deviled Egg

$2.00

Horseradish, Lancaster smoked cheddar, gherkin

Deviled Eggs 6pk

Deviled Eggs 6pk

$10.00

Horseradish, Lancaster smoked cheddar, gherkin. 6 pieces.

Fries

Fries

$7.00

Crispy coated fries served with ketchup. Not gluten free.

Truffle Parm Fries

Truffle Parm Fries

$12.00

Crispy coated fries, Truffle Oil, Parmesan, Garlic Aioli. Not gluten free.

Veggie Wings

Veggie Wings

$13.00

Hot sauce marinated & breaded. Your choice of dipping sauce: Sweet Mustard (vegan), Black Pepper BBQ (vegan), or Buffalo (vegetarian).

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

SPTR Classic! Three cheese blend topped with fried onions.

Buffalo Chicken Wings

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$14.00

Served with celery and Buttermilk Ranch.

Spiced Cauliflower

$13.00

Garam masala, golden raisin, turmeric yogurt V+

SOUP & SALAD

Tomato Lager Soup

Tomato Lager Soup

$8.00

Parsley, extra virgin olive oil

Taproom Caesar

Taproom Caesar

$14.00

Baby gem, grilled radicchio, boquerones, focaccia croutons, parmesan

Sesame Broccoli

Sesame Broccoli

$12.00

Grilled local broccoli, apple, pickled fresno chiles, sunflower seeds, tahini-sesame dressing. Vegan and Gluten Free!

HANDHELD

SPTR Four-Cheese Grilled Cheese

SPTR Four-Cheese Grilled Cheese

$14.00

American, cheddar, jack, parmesan, on toasted country white bread, with a cup of tomato lager soup. Choice of fries or salad

SPTR Burger

SPTR Burger

$17.00

Rineer Family Farms grass-fed beef, Colby cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickles. Served Rare, Medium, or Well. Choice of fries or salad

Fried PB & J

Fried PB & J

$8.00

Classic with Rineer Farms Seasonal Jam

SWEET

Fried PB & J

Fried PB & J

$8.00

Classic with Rineer Farms Seasonal Jam

DAILY SPECIALS

Baby Bok Choy

$13.00

Vegan oyster sauce, ginger garlic, chili sesame V+

Cream of Mushroom Soup

$10.00

Pickled mushroom, dried porcini, cream V

DRAFT BEER (In House No Takeout)

2SP Koruna Pils pint

$7.00

Czech Pilsner, 4.6%. Biscuity with hints of malt sweetness. (Aston, PA) 16oz

Attic Unresolved Maibock [13oz]

$8.00

Maibock, 7%. 2021 GABF Silver Medal Winner. A clean and strong lager with plenty of malt character. Brewed with Noble hops, this Maibock is a well balanced beauty. (Germantown, Philadelphia) 13oz

Bonn Place Mooey pint

$7.00

Bitter, 4.8%. A not so 'Ordinary Bitter'... English-Style-Pub-Ale, light, smooth, and easy drinking. Notes of Biscuit, Toffee, and Sexual Desires (Bethlehem, PA) 16oz

Brix City You Have My Sword [9oz]

$8.00

Double NE IPA, 8%. Brewed in collaboration with The Seed: A Living Beer Project. Super juicy, this one is packed with tons of fluffy Wheat+Oats and is Double Dry Hopped with Strata+Citra. Notes of candied orange peel, juicy cantaloupe, fresh tangerine slices, and passionfruit, with a slightly dank finish (Little Ferry, NJ) 9oz

Cape May IPA [NITRO] Pint

$7.00

West Coast IPA, 6.3%. Loaded with floral & citrus notes with a slightly bitter, zesty finish. (Cape May, NJ) 16oz nitro pour.

Collective Arts Stranger Than Fiction pint

$8.00

Porter, 5.5%. Full-bodied, toasty flavour and hints of molasses. Ridiculous amounts of chocolate and pale ale malts, smooth and creamy. (Ontario, Canada) 16oz

Hermit Thrush Party Jam Strawberry [9oz]

$8.00

Fruited Sour, 6.9%. Strawberry and fruity hops dance over a kettle soured pale ale, fermented with native wild yeast (Brattleboro, VT)

Hill Farmstead Edward [13oz]

$9.00

Pale Ale, 5.2%. Aromatic and flowery, with impressions of citrus and pine. Pale and Caramel malt; Centennial, Chinook, Columbus, Simcoe, and Warrior hops; House Ale Yeast, and our Well Water (Greensboro, VT) 13oz

Kenzinger pint

Kenzinger pint

$5.00

American Lager, 4.5% 'Crisp, light-bodied & golden, combines premium German pilsner malts & American Noble hops.' (Kensington, Philadelphia)

Oxbow Sasuga [9oz]

$9.00

Saison, 5.5%. A rice ale fermented with brettanomyes and saison yeast (Newcastle, Maine) 9oz

Shacksbury Yuzu Ginger Cider pint

$8.00

Fruited Cider, 6%. Fresh and zesty with notes of wild honey. Made with organic apples (Vergennes, VT) 16oz

Tonewood Fuego IPA pint

$8.00

NE IPA, 6.2% Dank and juicy, this IPA was inspired by the New England IPAs of Vermont and Massachusetts. The beer is opaque and hazy. The hops shine, both in the aroma and bitterness. (Oakyln, NJ) 16oz

Levante Tiny Tickle pint

$7.00

Hazy Pale Ale, 5.1%. A honeycrisp malt profile meets a melody of melony hops: Mosaic, Citra, and El Dorado (West Chester, PA) 16oz

Brooklyn Black Chocolate Stout [9oz]

$8.00Out of stock

Imperial Stout, 10%. Features a dark chocolate aroma and flavour through the artful blending of six malts and three distinct mashes (Brooklyn, NYC) 9oz

Love City Deep Cut Pils pint

$7.00Out of stock

Pilsner, 5%. Lightly bready, aromas of fresh herbs, black tea, & dried flowers (Callowhill, Philadelphia) 16oz

Stillwater Extra Dry pint

$8.00Out of stock

Farmhouse Ale, 4.2% Sake-style saison brewed with Citra, Hallertau Blanc and Sterling (Stratford, CT) 16oz

Ayinger Bräuweiss pint

$8.00Out of stock

Hefeweizen, 5.1%. Refined top-fermented flowery-yeast character and distinct banana aroma. Full-bodied, soft and mild with a lively champagne like sparkle. (Aying, Germany) 16oz

Forest & Main Stone Flower pint

$7.00Out of stock

Munich Pub Ale, 4%. We brewed this one with 100% Munich malt and hopped it with Fuggles and a dash of styrian Wolf. This pub ale presents a gorgeous golden hue and wafts with a nose of freshly baked bread and candy. Beautiful notes of dark berry james atop medium setting toast, dark chewy candies, and those classic British esters (Ambler, PA) 16oz

Shacksbury Rosé Cider pint

$8.00Out of stock

Cider, 5.5%. Dry & crushable, aged on Syrah & Zinfandel grape skins. (Vergennes, VT) 16oz

COCKTAILS

A Deeper Shade of Purple

$12.00

Stateside Vodka, dragon fruit puree, lemon.

Little Miss Can't Be Wrong

$12.00

El Jimador Blanco, Giffard Espelette liqueur, Thai chiles, passion fruit, peach, lime.

Another Margarita Monday

Another Margarita Monday

$12.00

El Jimador Blanco tequila, hibiscus, lime, triple sec.

Mezcal Me By Your Name

$14.00

El Jimador Blanco, Banhez Mezcal, Lime Juice, Peach, Orange Juice

Rye Me A River

$12.00Out of stock

Old Overholt Rye Whiskey, Carpano Classico, Cynar and Orange Bitters

Seven Wonders Punch

$14.00

Stateside Vodka, Canton Ginger Liqueur, Giffard Pineapple Liqueur, Angostura & Mole bitters, sage honey, grapefruit, orange, & passionfruit

Jimmy Martinez

$15.00

Plantation Overproof Rum, El Dorado Five Year, Cranberry and Orange, Punt e Mes, rhubarb bitters.

Taproom Mulled Cider

$13.00

Calvados, Three Springs apple cider, all spice, star anise, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, cardamom, apples, orange, & apple, served hot!

BEER BOTTLES/CANS

3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze Golden Blend btl

$35.00

Lambic, 7.5%. a blend of one-, two-, three-and at least 25% four-year old lambics. Spontaneous fermentation, patient maturation in oak barrels, and continued evolution in the bottle result in a distinctively complex beer. No two bottlings are alike, as there are multiple variables in the blending process, a variety of barrel sizes and shapes, differences in aged lambic proportions, etc. When cellared properly, 3 Fonteinen Golden Blend can be aged for several decades. Traditional lambic is living, cultural heritage rooted in the Zenne valley! Bottle fermented, unfiltered and unpasteurised (Belgium) 375ml bottle

Aecht Schlenkerla Helles Lager can

$10.00

Lager, 4.3%. Brewed with fine Bavarian aroma hops from the area around the city of Nürnberg. It's lagered in century old caves underneath the historic Schlenkerla brewery and maltings. Schlenkerla Helles is boiled in the same copper kettles and bottom fermented by the same yeast as the historic Schlenkerla Smokebeer. Its subtle smokiness without using smoke malt makes “Helles Schlenkerla Lager” a unique representative of the classic lager beer style “Bavarian Helles” (Germany) 16oz can

Allagash White can

Allagash White can

$6.50

Witbier, 5.2% ABV. Everyone's favorite wheat beer from Portland, ME. 12oz Can

Attic Wister Woods can

$10.00

Vienna Lager, 5.4%. Soft, elegant maltiness is balanced nicely with a very moderate hop bitterness. Notes of toast and slight caramel, and it pours a bright, clean copper color. (Germantown, Philadelphia) 16oz can

Ayinger Celebrator btl

$8.00Out of stock

Dopplebock, 6.7%. Roasted malts, whole hop flowers, faint smoky dryness- one of the best. (Germany) 11.2oz bottle

Ayinger Oktoberfest btl

$9.00

Märzen, 5.8%. Rich, amber-golden color. Deep, inviting, malty nose and bready, wonderful flavor that’s an ode to barley. Medium to big body, with a touch of warming alcohol on the finish. Soft dryness from long maturation (Germany) 16.9oz bottle

Bissell Brothers The Substance can

$10.00

IPA, 6.6%. Our flagship; a brightly dank ale that threads many needles. HOPS: Falconer's Flight, Centennial, Apollo, Eureka, Chinook MALTS: 2-Row, Maine 2-Row, Maine Flaked Wheat, Flaked Oats, Caramel 20 (Portland, Maine) 16oz can

Brix City Island Jams can

$10.00

Double Milkshake IPA, 8%. Brewed with Lactose, Double Dry Hopped with Citra+Mosaic, and conditioned on an insane amount of Pineapple Purée, Coconut, and Vanilla. Massive notes of ripe pineapple, rich coconut cream pie, fresh squeezed OJ, and sweet tropical fruit smoothie (Little Ferry, NJ) 16oz can

Burlington Folk Metal Oatmeal Stout can

$7.00

Burlington Folk Metal / Oatmeal Stout, 5.5%. Oatmeal and Oat Malt for a medium to full body. Flavors and aromas of French Roast Coffee, Grilled Figs, and Dark Chocolate (Burlington, VT) 16oz

Burlington Vaulted Blue Hazy IPA

$6.00

Burlington Vaulted Blue / NE IPA, 5.7%. Citra, Mosaic, Simcoe, Pacifica, and Cascade hops provide flavors and aromas of Candied Citrus Peel, Ripe Peaches, delicate Floral Aromas, and Pine Sap (Burlington, VT) 12oz can

Collective Arts Guava Gose can

$7.00

Fruited Sour, 4.8%. A perfect balance of tart, sweet, and sour. Expect the Pink Himalayan Salt and flowery guava to leave you refreshed and wanting more. (Ontario, Canada) 12oz can

De La Senne Stouterik btl

$12.00

Irish Dry Stout, 5%. Belgian Stout in the Irish style- light, dry, and freshly bitter with complex roasted notes. The scent is pleasantly fragranced by the presence of an English aromatic hop particularly appreciated by connoisseurs (Brussels, Belgium) 375ml bottle

De Ranke Saison de Dottignies

$10.00

Farmhouse Ale, 5.5%. High-fermenting saison with a relatively low alcohol content which makes for a well-balanced beer. Full of taste, but very drinkable. Heavily-hopped and thirst-quenching - typical of saison-styled beers (Belgium) 33cl bottle

Departed Soles Four My Homie can

$9.00

IPA, 6%. Gluten free IPA with a bit of sweetness balanced with floral and citrus hops. Mild bitterness. (Jersey City, NJ) 12oz

Departed Souls Bumper Hops

$9.00

NE IPA, 6.1%. easy on the bitterness, full of Citra, El Dorado, and Amarillo hops. Gluten free. (Jersey City, NJ) 12oz can

Fantôme Patagonia btl

$22.00

Farmhouse Ale, 6.5%. Collaboration brewed with some nice spices brought directly from Chili by the brewers of Granizo (Belgium) 750ml bottle

Fantôme Saison btl

$22.00

Farmhouse Ale, 8%. Fruity, complex saison beer from the Ardennes forest from a tiny farmhouse brewery very hard to find even in Belgium (Belgium) 750ml bottle

Forest & Main Empty Sea

$9.00

Forest & Main Empty Sea / Baltic Porter, 8.1%. We mashed this beer with a sizable bill of German barley and an assortment of special and roasted malts. It was fermented cold with our lovely monastic lager yeast, and lagered in the cellar for many weeks. Notes of homemade whole wheat raisin bread, star anise, burnt cookie bottoms, Thai basil, and some austere chocolate pudding (Ambler, PA) 16oz can

Forest & Main Everlight

$10.00

Forest & Main Everlight / Hazy IPA, 6.6%. A delightful hoppy hazy IPA brewed with barley, spelt, and wheat malts; and hopped with lots of Citra, Cashmere, and Chinook. Notes of Asian pear cider, juicy nectarines, strawberry shortcake, cool marshmallows, pine barren citrus hiking trips, and a couple ripe cantaloupes (Ambler, PA) 16oz can

Forest & Main Frank DIPA can

$12.00

Hazy Double IPA, 8.5%. A real virulent Double IPA brewed with barley, oats, and malted spelt, and hopped with extra potent doses of Nelson Sauvin and Chinook. All those 8.5% abvs can really turn your brain to a new channel. We find notes of stone fruit bubble baths, gooseberry compote, tangerine body wash, sticky sloppy peach danish, heady clouds of pear, and trippy botanical gardens (Ambler, PA) 16oz can

Grimm Hi-Vis Sour Ale can

$11.00

Sour Ale, 5%. Dry-hopped sour w/ Citra & Strata (Brooklyn, NYC) 16oz

Gurutzeta Sagardoa can

$11.00

6% From the Basque country- rustic, funky & earthy (Astigarraga, Guipúzcoa) 12oz can

Hale & True The Standard can

$8.00

Cider, 6.5%. Our standard cider, made from nothing but local Pennsylvania apples fermented dry (Bella Vista, Philadelphia) 12oz can

Half Acre Daisy Cutter Pale Ale can

Half Acre Daisy Cutter Pale Ale can

$6.00

West Coast Pale Ale, 5.2% 'Dank, aromatic hops & easy citrus' (Chicago, IL) 12oz can

Heavy Reel Thykk

$12.00

Fruited Sour, 6%. Gose style ale with pineapple, banana, coconut, and sea salt (Seaside Heights, NJ) 16oz

Intangible Ales Bad News Brew btl

Intangible Ales Bad News Brew btl

$20.00

Farmhouse Ale, 5.5% 'Official beer of The King Khan & BBQ Show. A tart mixed fermentation farmhouse ale brewed with wheat, fresh grated turmeric and fresh mangosteen. Brewed in collaboration with The King Khan & BBQ Show, this beer incorporates a few of their favorite things with a few of ours. We love these guys and the music they create. We think they’re rad. You should too.'

La Chouffe btl

$8.00

Belgian Strong Golden Ale, 8%. Slight hoppy taste, combining notes of fresh coriander and fruity tones. (Belgium) 12oz bottle

Marlowe Blackout Jinx Imperial Stout can

$11.00

Imperial Stout, 9.9%. brewed with oats and Mosaic & Motueka hops is the cousin to one of our house favorites, Magnetic Compass. Magnetic Tape is all about big, fresh, and radiant tropical fruit character — papaya and watermelon rind dominate the nose and the flavor oozes with peach, melon and citrus zest. The finish is on the drier side (New Haven, CT) 16oz

Marlowe Eager to Share can

$8.00

Pale Ale, 5.4%. Pale ale brewed with Citra and Mosaic hops (New Haven, CT) 16oz

Miller High Life Pony

$2.50

American Lager, 4.6%. Golden pilsner, utilizing light-stable galena hops from the Pacific Northwest and a select combination of malted barley (Milwaukee, WI) 7oz bottle

Neshaminy 611 Porter can

$6.00

Porter, 5.7%. Aromas of baker’s chocolate and toasted bread. Rich and complex, pronounced roasty malt character, a hint of toffee, and a dry finish (Croyden, PA) 12oz can

Old German can

$4.00

American Lager, 4.2%. Old school, crisp & refreshing (Latrobe, PA) 16oz can

Orval btl

$11.50

Trappist brewed Belgian pale ale, 6.9%. This beer is brewed exclusively from spring water, barley malt, hop cones, candy sugar, and yeast (Belgium) 12oz bottle

Oxbow Household can

$8.00

Saison, 5.5%. This springtime farmhouse ale is soft and satisfying with round biscuity flavor and zesty floral aroma (Newcastle, ME) 12oz can

Oxbow Loretta can

$8.00

Farmhouse Ale, 4%. Our grisette, a rustic blonde ale brewed with spelt grown at a draft horse farm in Pittston, Maine (Newcastle, ME) 12oz can

Plan Bee Barn Beer btl

Plan Bee Barn Beer btl

$14.00

Farmhouse Ale, 5.5%. Coolship Cooled 100% NY ingredient wild Farmhouse Ale. The aroma dances between fruity funky yeast & lemon/pine hop notes with little to no hop presence in the taste. Slightly tart, soft & lemony (Poughkeepsie, NY) 375ml bottle

Rochefort 10 btl

Rochefort 10 btl

$12.00

Trappist brewed Belgian quadruple, 11.3% "Dominant impressions of latte coffee with powerful chocolate aromas in the nose. The alcohol esters are enveloped with hints of autumn wood, citrus zest (orange, lemon) and freshly baked biscuits. The initial taste is sweetly sinful. Beer and chocolate trapped into one single glass, a liquid milky draught with a backbone of bitter malt. The alcohol warms the throat and, in the finish, you will pick up traces of cloves, citrus, orange and mocha. The heaviest of the Rochefort beers, the 10 is a quadrupel style beer and can be recognized by its blue label."

Russian River Consecration btl

Russian River Consecration btl

$23.00

American Wild Ale, 10%. Dark Ale aged in Cabernet Sauvignon barrels from local wineries. It is aged for 4 to 8 months with black currants, brettanomyces, lactobacillus, and pediococcus added to each barrel. (Santa Rosa, CA) 12.68oz bottle

Russian River Robert Saison btl

$15.00

Saison, 5.9%. Dominantly fruity, floral, and spicy with flavors and aromas of lemon, pear, cider, white pepper, clove, and bread dough. Moderate bitterness, with a refreshingly mild tartness, and a lingering dry finish. (Santa Rosa, CA) 375ml bottle

Saison Dupont btl

$9.00

Saison, 6.5%. Strong & vital yeast, straw colored with a dense creamy head. The nose is alive, like fresh raised bread, estery with citrus and spice notes. Full-bodied and malty, it sparkles on the palate and finishes with a zesty hop and citrus attack. (Tourpes, Belgium) 11.7oz

Sterling Pig The Snuffler IPA can

Sterling Pig The Snuffler IPA can

$6.00

IPA, 6.5% 'Easy drinking IPA with hoppy notes of citrus & tropical fruit. Hopped with Columbus, Simcoe, Centennial, Crystal & Citra.' (Media, PA) 12oz can

Stillwater Insetto can

Stillwater Insetto can

$7.00

Fruited Sour 5% ABV. Dry hopped sour ale with Italian plums. 12oz Can

The Referend Credo btl

The Referend Credo btl

$40.00

Berliner Messe drawn from our most exemplary barrels across four brewing seasons, aged an average of 22 months before a natural refermentation in the bottle. 4% abv, 750ml bottle

Three's Vliet can

$8.00

Pilsner, 5.2% ABV. Clean yet sweet malts, hints of hay, a dash of herbal hops, & verdant notes of life. Brooklyn, NY

Tonewood Freshies can

$6.50

Pale Ale, 5%. Our soft and sweet pale ale, brewed with wheat and dry-hopped for citrus aromas of lemon, lime, and subtle orange, with honeysuckle and a touch of floral bitterness. 12oz Can

Twin Elephant Nosh Riwaka & Strata IPA can

$10.00

NE IPA, 7%. Smells like passionfruit, navel orange, lemondroppy, pineapple parfait, cups of berries white pepper. Tastes like lemon rind, kumquats, juicy grapefruit, candy sweet with lime and a different kind of pine we can't quite place our palates on, kiss of lemon thyme in the wind (Chatham, NY) 16oz

Von Trapp Pilsner can

Von Trapp Pilsner can

$6.00

Our award winning interpretation of a Bohemian Style Pilsner. Spicy, citrus peel botanicals combine with a dry, peppery finish to create a truly thirst quenching lager. A beer that demands you take more than one sip. 5.4% 12oz can

Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier can

$8.00

Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier / Hefeweizen, 5.4%. Golden-yellow wheat beer, with its fine-pored white foam, smells of cloves and impresses consumers with its refreshing banana flavour. It is full bodied and with a smooth yeast taste. (Germany) 16oz Can

Westmalle Tripel btl

Westmalle Tripel btl

$12.50Out of stock

Trappist brewed Belgian Tripel, 9.5%. First brewed in 1934, and the recipe has not changed since 1956. It is made with pale candy sugar and has a very pale color produced from a mash of light pilsener malts. Styrian Goldings hops are used along with some German varieties and the classic Saaz pilsener hop. After a long secondary fermentation, the Tripel Westmalle is bottled with a dose of sugar and yeast. This beer holds up well in the bottle over time and seems to soften with age. (Belgium) 12oz bottle

CIDER/SELTZER

Gurutzeta Sagardoa can

$11.00

6% From the Basque country- rustic, funky & earthy (Astigarraga, Guipúzcoa) 12oz can

Hale & True The Standard can

$8.00

Cider, 6.5%. Our standard cider, made from nothing but local Pennsylvania apples fermented dry (Bella Vista, Philadelphia) 12oz can

Ploughman Birdwatcher can

$9.00Out of stock

Cider with Peaches, 6.9%. Apple orchards, peach trees, and the fence lines in them provide great habitat for native songbirds. Grab your binoculars and take a walk with us – pack this can too! Fish don't bite on sunny days like today and you'll never hear a blue bird sing riding a snowboard! (Aspers, PA)

Ramona Ruby Grapefruit Wine Spritz can

$13.00

Citrus zest, stone fruit, ruby grapefruit, lime blossom & Honeycrisp apple. 7% ABV 8.5 oz can

Shacksbury Arlo can

$7.00Out of stock

Cider, 6%. Aromatic, grapefruit, lightly sparkling, and dry. This cider is a blend of apples from Sunrise Orchards in Vermont and Basque bittersweet apples. The fermentation is slow using native yeast fermentation in stainless steel and aged for 3-6 months (Vergennes, VT) 12oz can

Shacksbury Deer Snacks can

$9.00

Dry Wild Apple Cider, 6%. A blend of wild foraged and cultivated Vermont apples. Notes of forest floor, dried leather, & herbs. 0g sugar, bone dry. (Vergennes, VT) 12oz can

Shacksbury Easy Wine Pink can

$8.00

Light Wine, 5.8%. Rosé with mellow bubbles and half the alcohol of other wines. Light, refreshing, made with all California grapes (Vergennes, VT) 12oz

Surfside Vodka & Iced Tea can

$9.00

WINE (By the Glass)

Cava Brut, Castellroig Reserva NV

$11.50

Aroma of jasmine, white flower, green apple and citric fruits. Subirats, Spain- 12.5% ABV

Grechetto, Plani Arche

$12.00

Spicy with a hint of peach and salty sea breezes. Umbria, Italy

Orange Grechetto, Plani Arche "Gordito"

$14.00

Delightfully yellow fruity, spicy, with a pleasantly bitter finish. Umbria, Italy.

Gamay, Karim Vionnet "Vin de Kav"

$14.00

Notes of raspberry, cassis, dried fruit and earthy mineral – extraordinary Beaujolais!

Blauer Zweigelt, Brunn

Blauer Zweigelt, Brunn

$10.00

Big Morello cherry upfront – softly textured, crush-able. Kamptal, Austria - 11.5% | 2018 Farming Practices: Traditional for generations | Converting to certified organic 5oz

Intellego Wines "Kedungu"

$12.00

Syrah, Cinsault & Mouvedre - very crushable, made by surfers chasing the barrel on Kedungu Beach, Bali

Tempranillo, Altos de Montanchez “Vegas Altas”

$11.00

Bodegas Altos de Montanchez. Spicy pepper, licorice, plum & cherry . Extremadura, Spain.

Txakolina, Basaurresti "Lahu"

$14.00

Basque Region, pale green, tropical fruits with zippy effervescence and a lime salt rim

Sfera Rosato, Collaborazion co

$13.00

Raspberry, cranberry, & dry florals

Grenache Blanc, Thorne & Daughters

$11.00

Apricot, pear, spiced apple, & almond

Vino Russo, Fuso & Crotin "Teh"

$12.00

red fruits, earthy, "simple but good"

NON ALCOHOLIC

Athletic Free Wave IPA

Athletic Free Wave IPA

$6.00

NA Hazy IPA, 0.4% Loaded with Amarillo, Citra, and Mosaic hops. You’ll want to grab a few for the road! (Stratford, CT)

Athletic Lite

$6.00

Non alcoholic light beer. It’s classically simple but expertly crafted with 25 calories, 5 carbs, and organic grains. Less than .5% abv. (Stratford, CT)

Inspired Brews The Dr.

Inspired Brews The Dr.

$7.00

100% raw kombucha, PA apples (IPM), lemon, ginger root, chlorophyll. (Olde City, Philadelphia) 12oz bottle

The Lolita

$8.00

Nonalcoholic cocktail! Hibiscus, passionfruit, lime, and bubbles.

Inspired Brews Harvest Grape

$7.00

100% raw kombucha, NJ concord grapes, matcha tea (Olde City, Philadelphia) 12oz bottle

SIX & FOUR PACKS (Takeout Only)

Allagash White [6 Pack]

$18.00

Witbier, 5.2% ABV. Everyone's favorite wheat beer from Portland, ME. 12oz Can

Burlington Vaulted Blue Hazy IPA [6 Pack]

$14.00

Burlington Vaulted Blue / NE IPA, 5.7%. Citra, Mosaic, Simcoe, Pacifica, and Cascade hops provide flavors and aromas of Candied Citrus Peel, Ripe Peaches, delicate Floral Aromas, and Pine Sap (Burlington, VT) 12oz can

Half Acre Daisy Cutter [6 Pack]

Half Acre Daisy Cutter [6 Pack]

$16.00

West Coast Pale Ale, 5.2% ‘Chock full of dank, aromatic hops that bite up front, then ease into citrus, and set the finish up to nail the spot.' 12oz cans. (Chicago, IL)

Miller High Life Ponies [6 Pack]

Miller High Life Ponies [6 Pack]

$8.00

American Lager, 4.6%. Brewed as a golden pilsner, utilizing light-stable galena hops from the Pacific Northwest and a select combination of malted barley. (Milwaukee, WI) 7oz pony bottles

Old German Lager [6 Pack]

$10.00

American Lager, 4.2%. Old school, crisp & refreshing (Latrobe, PA) 16oz can

Shacksbury Arlo Cider [4 Pack]

$14.00

Cider, 6%. Aromatic, grapefruit, lightly sparkling, and dry. This cider is a blend of apples from Sunrise Orchards in Vermont and Basque bittersweet apples. The fermentation is slow using native yeast fermentation in stainless steel and aged for 3-6 months (Vergennes, VT) 12oz cans

Sterling Pig Snuffler IPA [6 Pack]

Sterling Pig Snuffler IPA [6 Pack]

$16.00

IPA, 6.5% 'Easy drinking IPA with hoppy notes of citrus & tropical fruit. Hopped with Columbus, Simcoe, Centennial, Crystal & Citra.' (Media, PA) 12oz cans

Von Trapp Pilsner [6 Pack]

Von Trapp Pilsner [6 Pack]

$16.00

Pilsner, 5.4% ‘Our award winning interpretation of a Bohemian Style Pilsner. Spicy, citrus peel botanicals combine with a dry, peppery finish to create a truly thirst quenching lager. A beer that demands you take more than one sip.’ (Stowe, VT) 12oz can

DRAFT BEER 32oz CROWLERS (Takeout Only)

Kenzinger [Crowler]

$10.00

American Lager, 4.5% 'Crisp, light-bodied & golden, combines premium German pilsner malts & American Noble hops.' (Kensington, Philadelphia)

Cape May IPA Nitro [Crowler]

$14.00

Half Acre Tuna Pale [Crowler]

$14.00

Attic Unresolved Maibock [Crowler]

$20.00

Bonn Place Mooey [Crowler]

$14.00

Tonewood DDH Fuego [Crowler]

$18.00Out of stock

Levante Tiny Tickle [Crowler]

$14.00

Half Acre Tend IPA [Crowler]

$14.00

2SP Koruna Pils [Crowler]

$14.00

Attic Bloodhound Brown [Crowler]

$16.00

WINE (Takeout only)

Tempranillo, Azul y Garanza [To Go]

Tempranillo, Azul y Garanza [To Go]

$24.00

Fresh, dry and delicious, making the case for bigger is better (at least in terms of volume). Bright aromatics of red cherries and raspberries give way to copious amounts of strawberry and hints of cedar on the palate Farming Practices: Biodiverse

Viura, Azul y Garanza [To Go]

Viura, Azul y Garanza [To Go]

$24.00

Lovely citrus and pear. 16 days of fermentation in concrete tanks with wild yeasts. Fresh, dry and delicious is the name of the game here. 1L big boi Navarra, Spain - 12.5% | 2018 Farming Practices: Organic | Hand Harvested

Blauer Zweigelt, Brunn 1L [To Go]

Blauer Zweigelt, Brunn 1L [To Go]

$30.00

Big Morello cherry upfront – softly textured, crush-able. 1L Big Boi. Kamptal, Austria - 11.5% | 2018 Farming Practices: Traditional for generations | Converting to certified organic

Cava Brut, Castellroig Reserva [IH]

$50.00

Subirats, Spain Aroma of jasmine, white flower, green apple & citric fruits

Rosé, Gaspard [To Go]

$24.00

Rosé Pineau d'Aunis, Cabernet Franc, and Gamay from Loire Valley. Raspberry, cranberry, white pepper, dried herbs.

Syrah, Intellego Kedungu [To Go]

$30.00

Swartland, South Africa. Syrah, cinsault & mouvedre blend – crushable

Grechetto, Plani Arche [To Go]

$30.00

Tempranillo, Vegas Altas [To Go]

$28.00

Grechetto "Gorditio" Orange, Plani Arche [To Go]

$34.00

Delightfully yellow fruity, spicy, with a pleasantly bitter finish. Umbria, Italy.

Gamay, Karim Vionnet "Vin de Kav" [To Go]

$38.00

Notes of raspberry, cassis, dried fruit and earthy mineral – extraordinary Beaujolais!

Txakolina, Basaurresti "Lahu", Basque Region [To Go]

$34.00

Basque region, pale green, tropical fruits with zippy effervescence and a lime salt rim

Red Blend, Thorne and Daughters Wanderers Heart [To Go]

$28.00

Sfera Rosato, Collaborazion co 1L [To Go]

$42.00

Grenache Blanc, Thorne & Daughters [To Go]

$28.00

Vino Russo, Fuso & Crotin "Teh" [To Go]

$30.00
Sunday10:45 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:45 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:45 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:45 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:45 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:45 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:45 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1509 Mifflin St, Philadelphia, PA 19145

Directions

