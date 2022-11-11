South Philadelphia Tap Room

Westmalle Tripel btl

$12.50 Out of stock

Trappist brewed Belgian Tripel, 9.5%. First brewed in 1934, and the recipe has not changed since 1956. It is made with pale candy sugar and has a very pale color produced from a mash of light pilsener malts. Styrian Goldings hops are used along with some German varieties and the classic Saaz pilsener hop. After a long secondary fermentation, the Tripel Westmalle is bottled with a dose of sugar and yeast. This beer holds up well in the bottle over time and seems to soften with age. (Belgium) 12oz bottle