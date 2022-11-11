- Home
- Philadelphia
- Point Breeze
- Bars & Lounges
- South Philadelphia Tap Room
South Philadelphia Tap Room
1,794 Reviews
$$
1509 Mifflin St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
SNACKS
Deviled Egg
Horseradish, Lancaster smoked cheddar, gherkin
Deviled Eggs 6pk
Horseradish, Lancaster smoked cheddar, gherkin. 6 pieces.
Fries
Crispy coated fries served with ketchup. Not gluten free.
Truffle Parm Fries
Crispy coated fries, Truffle Oil, Parmesan, Garlic Aioli. Not gluten free.
Veggie Wings
Hot sauce marinated & breaded. Your choice of dipping sauce: Sweet Mustard (vegan), Black Pepper BBQ (vegan), or Buffalo (vegetarian).
Mac & Cheese
SPTR Classic! Three cheese blend topped with fried onions.
Buffalo Chicken Wings
Served with celery and Buttermilk Ranch.
Spiced Cauliflower
Garam masala, golden raisin, turmeric yogurt V+
SOUP & SALAD
HANDHELD
SPTR Four-Cheese Grilled Cheese
American, cheddar, jack, parmesan, on toasted country white bread, with a cup of tomato lager soup. Choice of fries or salad
SPTR Burger
Rineer Family Farms grass-fed beef, Colby cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickles. Served Rare, Medium, or Well. Choice of fries or salad
Fried PB & J
Classic with Rineer Farms Seasonal Jam
DAILY SPECIALS
DRAFT BEER (In House No Takeout)
2SP Koruna Pils pint
Czech Pilsner, 4.6%. Biscuity with hints of malt sweetness. (Aston, PA) 16oz
Attic Unresolved Maibock [13oz]
Maibock, 7%. 2021 GABF Silver Medal Winner. A clean and strong lager with plenty of malt character. Brewed with Noble hops, this Maibock is a well balanced beauty. (Germantown, Philadelphia) 13oz
Bonn Place Mooey pint
Bitter, 4.8%. A not so 'Ordinary Bitter'... English-Style-Pub-Ale, light, smooth, and easy drinking. Notes of Biscuit, Toffee, and Sexual Desires (Bethlehem, PA) 16oz
Brix City You Have My Sword [9oz]
Double NE IPA, 8%. Brewed in collaboration with The Seed: A Living Beer Project. Super juicy, this one is packed with tons of fluffy Wheat+Oats and is Double Dry Hopped with Strata+Citra. Notes of candied orange peel, juicy cantaloupe, fresh tangerine slices, and passionfruit, with a slightly dank finish (Little Ferry, NJ) 9oz
Cape May IPA [NITRO] Pint
West Coast IPA, 6.3%. Loaded with floral & citrus notes with a slightly bitter, zesty finish. (Cape May, NJ) 16oz nitro pour.
Collective Arts Stranger Than Fiction pint
Porter, 5.5%. Full-bodied, toasty flavour and hints of molasses. Ridiculous amounts of chocolate and pale ale malts, smooth and creamy. (Ontario, Canada) 16oz
Hermit Thrush Party Jam Strawberry [9oz]
Fruited Sour, 6.9%. Strawberry and fruity hops dance over a kettle soured pale ale, fermented with native wild yeast (Brattleboro, VT)
Hill Farmstead Edward [13oz]
Pale Ale, 5.2%. Aromatic and flowery, with impressions of citrus and pine. Pale and Caramel malt; Centennial, Chinook, Columbus, Simcoe, and Warrior hops; House Ale Yeast, and our Well Water (Greensboro, VT) 13oz
Kenzinger pint
American Lager, 4.5% 'Crisp, light-bodied & golden, combines premium German pilsner malts & American Noble hops.' (Kensington, Philadelphia)
Oxbow Sasuga [9oz]
Saison, 5.5%. A rice ale fermented with brettanomyes and saison yeast (Newcastle, Maine) 9oz
Shacksbury Yuzu Ginger Cider pint
Fruited Cider, 6%. Fresh and zesty with notes of wild honey. Made with organic apples (Vergennes, VT) 16oz
Tonewood Fuego IPA pint
NE IPA, 6.2% Dank and juicy, this IPA was inspired by the New England IPAs of Vermont and Massachusetts. The beer is opaque and hazy. The hops shine, both in the aroma and bitterness. (Oakyln, NJ) 16oz
Levante Tiny Tickle pint
Hazy Pale Ale, 5.1%. A honeycrisp malt profile meets a melody of melony hops: Mosaic, Citra, and El Dorado (West Chester, PA) 16oz
Brooklyn Black Chocolate Stout [9oz]
Imperial Stout, 10%. Features a dark chocolate aroma and flavour through the artful blending of six malts and three distinct mashes (Brooklyn, NYC) 9oz
Love City Deep Cut Pils pint
Pilsner, 5%. Lightly bready, aromas of fresh herbs, black tea, & dried flowers (Callowhill, Philadelphia) 16oz
Stillwater Extra Dry pint
Farmhouse Ale, 4.2% Sake-style saison brewed with Citra, Hallertau Blanc and Sterling (Stratford, CT) 16oz
Ayinger Bräuweiss pint
Hefeweizen, 5.1%. Refined top-fermented flowery-yeast character and distinct banana aroma. Full-bodied, soft and mild with a lively champagne like sparkle. (Aying, Germany) 16oz
Forest & Main Stone Flower pint
Munich Pub Ale, 4%. We brewed this one with 100% Munich malt and hopped it with Fuggles and a dash of styrian Wolf. This pub ale presents a gorgeous golden hue and wafts with a nose of freshly baked bread and candy. Beautiful notes of dark berry james atop medium setting toast, dark chewy candies, and those classic British esters (Ambler, PA) 16oz
Shacksbury Rosé Cider pint
Cider, 5.5%. Dry & crushable, aged on Syrah & Zinfandel grape skins. (Vergennes, VT) 16oz
COCKTAILS
A Deeper Shade of Purple
Stateside Vodka, dragon fruit puree, lemon.
Little Miss Can't Be Wrong
El Jimador Blanco, Giffard Espelette liqueur, Thai chiles, passion fruit, peach, lime.
Another Margarita Monday
El Jimador Blanco tequila, hibiscus, lime, triple sec.
Mezcal Me By Your Name
El Jimador Blanco, Banhez Mezcal, Lime Juice, Peach, Orange Juice
Rye Me A River
Old Overholt Rye Whiskey, Carpano Classico, Cynar and Orange Bitters
Seven Wonders Punch
Stateside Vodka, Canton Ginger Liqueur, Giffard Pineapple Liqueur, Angostura & Mole bitters, sage honey, grapefruit, orange, & passionfruit
Jimmy Martinez
Plantation Overproof Rum, El Dorado Five Year, Cranberry and Orange, Punt e Mes, rhubarb bitters.
Taproom Mulled Cider
Calvados, Three Springs apple cider, all spice, star anise, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, cardamom, apples, orange, & apple, served hot!
BEER BOTTLES/CANS
3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze Golden Blend btl
Lambic, 7.5%. a blend of one-, two-, three-and at least 25% four-year old lambics. Spontaneous fermentation, patient maturation in oak barrels, and continued evolution in the bottle result in a distinctively complex beer. No two bottlings are alike, as there are multiple variables in the blending process, a variety of barrel sizes and shapes, differences in aged lambic proportions, etc. When cellared properly, 3 Fonteinen Golden Blend can be aged for several decades. Traditional lambic is living, cultural heritage rooted in the Zenne valley! Bottle fermented, unfiltered and unpasteurised (Belgium) 375ml bottle
Aecht Schlenkerla Helles Lager can
Lager, 4.3%. Brewed with fine Bavarian aroma hops from the area around the city of Nürnberg. It's lagered in century old caves underneath the historic Schlenkerla brewery and maltings. Schlenkerla Helles is boiled in the same copper kettles and bottom fermented by the same yeast as the historic Schlenkerla Smokebeer. Its subtle smokiness without using smoke malt makes “Helles Schlenkerla Lager” a unique representative of the classic lager beer style “Bavarian Helles” (Germany) 16oz can
Allagash White can
Witbier, 5.2% ABV. Everyone's favorite wheat beer from Portland, ME. 12oz Can
Attic Wister Woods can
Vienna Lager, 5.4%. Soft, elegant maltiness is balanced nicely with a very moderate hop bitterness. Notes of toast and slight caramel, and it pours a bright, clean copper color. (Germantown, Philadelphia) 16oz can
Ayinger Celebrator btl
Dopplebock, 6.7%. Roasted malts, whole hop flowers, faint smoky dryness- one of the best. (Germany) 11.2oz bottle
Ayinger Oktoberfest btl
Märzen, 5.8%. Rich, amber-golden color. Deep, inviting, malty nose and bready, wonderful flavor that’s an ode to barley. Medium to big body, with a touch of warming alcohol on the finish. Soft dryness from long maturation (Germany) 16.9oz bottle
Bissell Brothers The Substance can
IPA, 6.6%. Our flagship; a brightly dank ale that threads many needles. HOPS: Falconer's Flight, Centennial, Apollo, Eureka, Chinook MALTS: 2-Row, Maine 2-Row, Maine Flaked Wheat, Flaked Oats, Caramel 20 (Portland, Maine) 16oz can
Brix City Island Jams can
Double Milkshake IPA, 8%. Brewed with Lactose, Double Dry Hopped with Citra+Mosaic, and conditioned on an insane amount of Pineapple Purée, Coconut, and Vanilla. Massive notes of ripe pineapple, rich coconut cream pie, fresh squeezed OJ, and sweet tropical fruit smoothie (Little Ferry, NJ) 16oz can
Burlington Folk Metal Oatmeal Stout can
Burlington Folk Metal / Oatmeal Stout, 5.5%. Oatmeal and Oat Malt for a medium to full body. Flavors and aromas of French Roast Coffee, Grilled Figs, and Dark Chocolate (Burlington, VT) 16oz
Burlington Vaulted Blue Hazy IPA
Burlington Vaulted Blue / NE IPA, 5.7%. Citra, Mosaic, Simcoe, Pacifica, and Cascade hops provide flavors and aromas of Candied Citrus Peel, Ripe Peaches, delicate Floral Aromas, and Pine Sap (Burlington, VT) 12oz can
Collective Arts Guava Gose can
Fruited Sour, 4.8%. A perfect balance of tart, sweet, and sour. Expect the Pink Himalayan Salt and flowery guava to leave you refreshed and wanting more. (Ontario, Canada) 12oz can
De La Senne Stouterik btl
Irish Dry Stout, 5%. Belgian Stout in the Irish style- light, dry, and freshly bitter with complex roasted notes. The scent is pleasantly fragranced by the presence of an English aromatic hop particularly appreciated by connoisseurs (Brussels, Belgium) 375ml bottle
De Ranke Saison de Dottignies
Farmhouse Ale, 5.5%. High-fermenting saison with a relatively low alcohol content which makes for a well-balanced beer. Full of taste, but very drinkable. Heavily-hopped and thirst-quenching - typical of saison-styled beers (Belgium) 33cl bottle
Departed Soles Four My Homie can
IPA, 6%. Gluten free IPA with a bit of sweetness balanced with floral and citrus hops. Mild bitterness. (Jersey City, NJ) 12oz
Departed Souls Bumper Hops
NE IPA, 6.1%. easy on the bitterness, full of Citra, El Dorado, and Amarillo hops. Gluten free. (Jersey City, NJ) 12oz can
Fantôme Patagonia btl
Farmhouse Ale, 6.5%. Collaboration brewed with some nice spices brought directly from Chili by the brewers of Granizo (Belgium) 750ml bottle
Fantôme Saison btl
Farmhouse Ale, 8%. Fruity, complex saison beer from the Ardennes forest from a tiny farmhouse brewery very hard to find even in Belgium (Belgium) 750ml bottle
Forest & Main Empty Sea
Forest & Main Empty Sea / Baltic Porter, 8.1%. We mashed this beer with a sizable bill of German barley and an assortment of special and roasted malts. It was fermented cold with our lovely monastic lager yeast, and lagered in the cellar for many weeks. Notes of homemade whole wheat raisin bread, star anise, burnt cookie bottoms, Thai basil, and some austere chocolate pudding (Ambler, PA) 16oz can
Forest & Main Everlight
Forest & Main Everlight / Hazy IPA, 6.6%. A delightful hoppy hazy IPA brewed with barley, spelt, and wheat malts; and hopped with lots of Citra, Cashmere, and Chinook. Notes of Asian pear cider, juicy nectarines, strawberry shortcake, cool marshmallows, pine barren citrus hiking trips, and a couple ripe cantaloupes (Ambler, PA) 16oz can
Forest & Main Frank DIPA can
Hazy Double IPA, 8.5%. A real virulent Double IPA brewed with barley, oats, and malted spelt, and hopped with extra potent doses of Nelson Sauvin and Chinook. All those 8.5% abvs can really turn your brain to a new channel. We find notes of stone fruit bubble baths, gooseberry compote, tangerine body wash, sticky sloppy peach danish, heady clouds of pear, and trippy botanical gardens (Ambler, PA) 16oz can
Grimm Hi-Vis Sour Ale can
Sour Ale, 5%. Dry-hopped sour w/ Citra & Strata (Brooklyn, NYC) 16oz
Gurutzeta Sagardoa can
6% From the Basque country- rustic, funky & earthy (Astigarraga, Guipúzcoa) 12oz can
Hale & True The Standard can
Cider, 6.5%. Our standard cider, made from nothing but local Pennsylvania apples fermented dry (Bella Vista, Philadelphia) 12oz can
Half Acre Daisy Cutter Pale Ale can
West Coast Pale Ale, 5.2% 'Dank, aromatic hops & easy citrus' (Chicago, IL) 12oz can
Heavy Reel Thykk
Fruited Sour, 6%. Gose style ale with pineapple, banana, coconut, and sea salt (Seaside Heights, NJ) 16oz
Intangible Ales Bad News Brew btl
Farmhouse Ale, 5.5% 'Official beer of The King Khan & BBQ Show. A tart mixed fermentation farmhouse ale brewed with wheat, fresh grated turmeric and fresh mangosteen. Brewed in collaboration with The King Khan & BBQ Show, this beer incorporates a few of their favorite things with a few of ours. We love these guys and the music they create. We think they’re rad. You should too.'
La Chouffe btl
Belgian Strong Golden Ale, 8%. Slight hoppy taste, combining notes of fresh coriander and fruity tones. (Belgium) 12oz bottle
Marlowe Blackout Jinx Imperial Stout can
Imperial Stout, 9.9%. brewed with oats and Mosaic & Motueka hops is the cousin to one of our house favorites, Magnetic Compass. Magnetic Tape is all about big, fresh, and radiant tropical fruit character — papaya and watermelon rind dominate the nose and the flavor oozes with peach, melon and citrus zest. The finish is on the drier side (New Haven, CT) 16oz
Marlowe Eager to Share can
Pale Ale, 5.4%. Pale ale brewed with Citra and Mosaic hops (New Haven, CT) 16oz
Miller High Life Pony
American Lager, 4.6%. Golden pilsner, utilizing light-stable galena hops from the Pacific Northwest and a select combination of malted barley (Milwaukee, WI) 7oz bottle
Neshaminy 611 Porter can
Porter, 5.7%. Aromas of baker’s chocolate and toasted bread. Rich and complex, pronounced roasty malt character, a hint of toffee, and a dry finish (Croyden, PA) 12oz can
Old German can
American Lager, 4.2%. Old school, crisp & refreshing (Latrobe, PA) 16oz can
Orval btl
Trappist brewed Belgian pale ale, 6.9%. This beer is brewed exclusively from spring water, barley malt, hop cones, candy sugar, and yeast (Belgium) 12oz bottle
Oxbow Household can
Saison, 5.5%. This springtime farmhouse ale is soft and satisfying with round biscuity flavor and zesty floral aroma (Newcastle, ME) 12oz can
Oxbow Loretta can
Farmhouse Ale, 4%. Our grisette, a rustic blonde ale brewed with spelt grown at a draft horse farm in Pittston, Maine (Newcastle, ME) 12oz can
Plan Bee Barn Beer btl
Farmhouse Ale, 5.5%. Coolship Cooled 100% NY ingredient wild Farmhouse Ale. The aroma dances between fruity funky yeast & lemon/pine hop notes with little to no hop presence in the taste. Slightly tart, soft & lemony (Poughkeepsie, NY) 375ml bottle
Rochefort 10 btl
Trappist brewed Belgian quadruple, 11.3% "Dominant impressions of latte coffee with powerful chocolate aromas in the nose. The alcohol esters are enveloped with hints of autumn wood, citrus zest (orange, lemon) and freshly baked biscuits. The initial taste is sweetly sinful. Beer and chocolate trapped into one single glass, a liquid milky draught with a backbone of bitter malt. The alcohol warms the throat and, in the finish, you will pick up traces of cloves, citrus, orange and mocha. The heaviest of the Rochefort beers, the 10 is a quadrupel style beer and can be recognized by its blue label."
Russian River Consecration btl
American Wild Ale, 10%. Dark Ale aged in Cabernet Sauvignon barrels from local wineries. It is aged for 4 to 8 months with black currants, brettanomyces, lactobacillus, and pediococcus added to each barrel. (Santa Rosa, CA) 12.68oz bottle
Russian River Robert Saison btl
Saison, 5.9%. Dominantly fruity, floral, and spicy with flavors and aromas of lemon, pear, cider, white pepper, clove, and bread dough. Moderate bitterness, with a refreshingly mild tartness, and a lingering dry finish. (Santa Rosa, CA) 375ml bottle
Saison Dupont btl
Saison, 6.5%. Strong & vital yeast, straw colored with a dense creamy head. The nose is alive, like fresh raised bread, estery with citrus and spice notes. Full-bodied and malty, it sparkles on the palate and finishes with a zesty hop and citrus attack. (Tourpes, Belgium) 11.7oz
Sterling Pig The Snuffler IPA can
IPA, 6.5% 'Easy drinking IPA with hoppy notes of citrus & tropical fruit. Hopped with Columbus, Simcoe, Centennial, Crystal & Citra.' (Media, PA) 12oz can
Stillwater Insetto can
Fruited Sour 5% ABV. Dry hopped sour ale with Italian plums. 12oz Can
The Referend Credo btl
Berliner Messe drawn from our most exemplary barrels across four brewing seasons, aged an average of 22 months before a natural refermentation in the bottle. 4% abv, 750ml bottle
Three's Vliet can
Pilsner, 5.2% ABV. Clean yet sweet malts, hints of hay, a dash of herbal hops, & verdant notes of life. Brooklyn, NY
Tonewood Freshies can
Pale Ale, 5%. Our soft and sweet pale ale, brewed with wheat and dry-hopped for citrus aromas of lemon, lime, and subtle orange, with honeysuckle and a touch of floral bitterness. 12oz Can
Twin Elephant Nosh Riwaka & Strata IPA can
NE IPA, 7%. Smells like passionfruit, navel orange, lemondroppy, pineapple parfait, cups of berries white pepper. Tastes like lemon rind, kumquats, juicy grapefruit, candy sweet with lime and a different kind of pine we can't quite place our palates on, kiss of lemon thyme in the wind (Chatham, NY) 16oz
Von Trapp Pilsner can
Our award winning interpretation of a Bohemian Style Pilsner. Spicy, citrus peel botanicals combine with a dry, peppery finish to create a truly thirst quenching lager. A beer that demands you take more than one sip. 5.4% 12oz can
Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier can
Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier / Hefeweizen, 5.4%. Golden-yellow wheat beer, with its fine-pored white foam, smells of cloves and impresses consumers with its refreshing banana flavour. It is full bodied and with a smooth yeast taste. (Germany) 16oz Can
Westmalle Tripel btl
Trappist brewed Belgian Tripel, 9.5%. First brewed in 1934, and the recipe has not changed since 1956. It is made with pale candy sugar and has a very pale color produced from a mash of light pilsener malts. Styrian Goldings hops are used along with some German varieties and the classic Saaz pilsener hop. After a long secondary fermentation, the Tripel Westmalle is bottled with a dose of sugar and yeast. This beer holds up well in the bottle over time and seems to soften with age. (Belgium) 12oz bottle
CIDER/SELTZER
Gurutzeta Sagardoa can
6% From the Basque country- rustic, funky & earthy (Astigarraga, Guipúzcoa) 12oz can
Hale & True The Standard can
Cider, 6.5%. Our standard cider, made from nothing but local Pennsylvania apples fermented dry (Bella Vista, Philadelphia) 12oz can
Ploughman Birdwatcher can
Cider with Peaches, 6.9%. Apple orchards, peach trees, and the fence lines in them provide great habitat for native songbirds. Grab your binoculars and take a walk with us – pack this can too! Fish don't bite on sunny days like today and you'll never hear a blue bird sing riding a snowboard! (Aspers, PA)
Ramona Ruby Grapefruit Wine Spritz can
Citrus zest, stone fruit, ruby grapefruit, lime blossom & Honeycrisp apple. 7% ABV 8.5 oz can
Shacksbury Arlo can
Cider, 6%. Aromatic, grapefruit, lightly sparkling, and dry. This cider is a blend of apples from Sunrise Orchards in Vermont and Basque bittersweet apples. The fermentation is slow using native yeast fermentation in stainless steel and aged for 3-6 months (Vergennes, VT) 12oz can
Shacksbury Deer Snacks can
Dry Wild Apple Cider, 6%. A blend of wild foraged and cultivated Vermont apples. Notes of forest floor, dried leather, & herbs. 0g sugar, bone dry. (Vergennes, VT) 12oz can
Shacksbury Easy Wine Pink can
Light Wine, 5.8%. Rosé with mellow bubbles and half the alcohol of other wines. Light, refreshing, made with all California grapes (Vergennes, VT) 12oz
Surfside Vodka & Iced Tea can
WINE (By the Glass)
Cava Brut, Castellroig Reserva NV
Aroma of jasmine, white flower, green apple and citric fruits. Subirats, Spain- 12.5% ABV
Grechetto, Plani Arche
Spicy with a hint of peach and salty sea breezes. Umbria, Italy
Orange Grechetto, Plani Arche "Gordito"
Delightfully yellow fruity, spicy, with a pleasantly bitter finish. Umbria, Italy.
Gamay, Karim Vionnet "Vin de Kav"
Notes of raspberry, cassis, dried fruit and earthy mineral – extraordinary Beaujolais!
Blauer Zweigelt, Brunn
Big Morello cherry upfront – softly textured, crush-able. Kamptal, Austria - 11.5% | 2018 Farming Practices: Traditional for generations | Converting to certified organic 5oz
Intellego Wines "Kedungu"
Syrah, Cinsault & Mouvedre - very crushable, made by surfers chasing the barrel on Kedungu Beach, Bali
Tempranillo, Altos de Montanchez “Vegas Altas”
Bodegas Altos de Montanchez. Spicy pepper, licorice, plum & cherry . Extremadura, Spain.
Txakolina, Basaurresti "Lahu"
Basque Region, pale green, tropical fruits with zippy effervescence and a lime salt rim
Sfera Rosato, Collaborazion co
Raspberry, cranberry, & dry florals
Grenache Blanc, Thorne & Daughters
Apricot, pear, spiced apple, & almond
Vino Russo, Fuso & Crotin "Teh"
red fruits, earthy, "simple but good"
NON ALCOHOLIC
Athletic Free Wave IPA
NA Hazy IPA, 0.4% Loaded with Amarillo, Citra, and Mosaic hops. You’ll want to grab a few for the road! (Stratford, CT)
Athletic Lite
Non alcoholic light beer. It’s classically simple but expertly crafted with 25 calories, 5 carbs, and organic grains. Less than .5% abv. (Stratford, CT)
Inspired Brews The Dr.
100% raw kombucha, PA apples (IPM), lemon, ginger root, chlorophyll. (Olde City, Philadelphia) 12oz bottle
The Lolita
Nonalcoholic cocktail! Hibiscus, passionfruit, lime, and bubbles.
Inspired Brews Harvest Grape
100% raw kombucha, NJ concord grapes, matcha tea (Olde City, Philadelphia) 12oz bottle
SIX & FOUR PACKS (Takeout Only)
Allagash White [6 Pack]
Witbier, 5.2% ABV. Everyone's favorite wheat beer from Portland, ME. 12oz Can
Burlington Vaulted Blue Hazy IPA [6 Pack]
Burlington Vaulted Blue / NE IPA, 5.7%. Citra, Mosaic, Simcoe, Pacifica, and Cascade hops provide flavors and aromas of Candied Citrus Peel, Ripe Peaches, delicate Floral Aromas, and Pine Sap (Burlington, VT) 12oz can
Half Acre Daisy Cutter [6 Pack]
West Coast Pale Ale, 5.2% ‘Chock full of dank, aromatic hops that bite up front, then ease into citrus, and set the finish up to nail the spot.' 12oz cans. (Chicago, IL)
Miller High Life Ponies [6 Pack]
American Lager, 4.6%. Brewed as a golden pilsner, utilizing light-stable galena hops from the Pacific Northwest and a select combination of malted barley. (Milwaukee, WI) 7oz pony bottles
Old German Lager [6 Pack]
American Lager, 4.2%. Old school, crisp & refreshing (Latrobe, PA) 16oz can
Shacksbury Arlo Cider [4 Pack]
Cider, 6%. Aromatic, grapefruit, lightly sparkling, and dry. This cider is a blend of apples from Sunrise Orchards in Vermont and Basque bittersweet apples. The fermentation is slow using native yeast fermentation in stainless steel and aged for 3-6 months (Vergennes, VT) 12oz cans
Sterling Pig Snuffler IPA [6 Pack]
IPA, 6.5% 'Easy drinking IPA with hoppy notes of citrus & tropical fruit. Hopped with Columbus, Simcoe, Centennial, Crystal & Citra.' (Media, PA) 12oz cans
Von Trapp Pilsner [6 Pack]
Pilsner, 5.4% ‘Our award winning interpretation of a Bohemian Style Pilsner. Spicy, citrus peel botanicals combine with a dry, peppery finish to create a truly thirst quenching lager. A beer that demands you take more than one sip.’ (Stowe, VT) 12oz can
DRAFT BEER 32oz CROWLERS (Takeout Only)
Kenzinger [Crowler]
American Lager, 4.5% 'Crisp, light-bodied & golden, combines premium German pilsner malts & American Noble hops.' (Kensington, Philadelphia)
Cape May IPA Nitro [Crowler]
Half Acre Tuna Pale [Crowler]
Attic Unresolved Maibock [Crowler]
Bonn Place Mooey [Crowler]
Tonewood DDH Fuego [Crowler]
Levante Tiny Tickle [Crowler]
Half Acre Tend IPA [Crowler]
2SP Koruna Pils [Crowler]
Attic Bloodhound Brown [Crowler]
WINE (Takeout only)
Tempranillo, Azul y Garanza [To Go]
Fresh, dry and delicious, making the case for bigger is better (at least in terms of volume). Bright aromatics of red cherries and raspberries give way to copious amounts of strawberry and hints of cedar on the palate Farming Practices: Biodiverse
Viura, Azul y Garanza [To Go]
Lovely citrus and pear. 16 days of fermentation in concrete tanks with wild yeasts. Fresh, dry and delicious is the name of the game here. 1L big boi Navarra, Spain - 12.5% | 2018 Farming Practices: Organic | Hand Harvested
Blauer Zweigelt, Brunn 1L [To Go]
Big Morello cherry upfront – softly textured, crush-able. 1L Big Boi. Kamptal, Austria - 11.5% | 2018 Farming Practices: Traditional for generations | Converting to certified organic
Cava Brut, Castellroig Reserva [IH]
Subirats, Spain Aroma of jasmine, white flower, green apple & citric fruits
Rosé, Gaspard [To Go]
Rosé Pineau d'Aunis, Cabernet Franc, and Gamay from Loire Valley. Raspberry, cranberry, white pepper, dried herbs.
Syrah, Intellego Kedungu [To Go]
Swartland, South Africa. Syrah, cinsault & mouvedre blend – crushable
Grechetto, Plani Arche [To Go]
Tempranillo, Vegas Altas [To Go]
Grechetto "Gorditio" Orange, Plani Arche [To Go]
Delightfully yellow fruity, spicy, with a pleasantly bitter finish. Umbria, Italy.
Gamay, Karim Vionnet "Vin de Kav" [To Go]
Notes of raspberry, cassis, dried fruit and earthy mineral – extraordinary Beaujolais!
Txakolina, Basaurresti "Lahu", Basque Region [To Go]
Basque region, pale green, tropical fruits with zippy effervescence and a lime salt rim
Red Blend, Thorne and Daughters Wanderers Heart [To Go]
Sfera Rosato, Collaborazion co 1L [To Go]
Grenache Blanc, Thorne & Daughters [To Go]
Vino Russo, Fuso & Crotin "Teh" [To Go]
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:45 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:45 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1509 Mifflin St, Philadelphia, PA 19145