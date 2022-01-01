Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Burgers

South Philly Cheesesteaks

53 Reviews

$

1439 Main St.

Sarasota, FL 34236

Appetizers

Bangin' Shrimp

$12.95

We call them Bangin’ Shrimp for a good reason, these puppies are hand breaded, deep fried and tossed in our homemade Bangin’ Sauce. After this they are plated and topped with green onion, tuxedo sesame seeds and served with our homemade pineapple coleslaw. When you mix the spiciness of the shrimp with the sweetness of the coleslaw you get a combination that is simply Bangin’.

Blue Cheese Fries

$8.95

Blue Cheese Fries begin as a large order of our Fresh Cut Fries which are then smothered with our homemade Blue Cheese dressing, topped with bacon, scattered with both red and green onion, then finally drizzled with a balsamic glaze. No dressing is needed for this creation just some fingers or maybe a fork and an appetite.

Boneless Wings

$8.25

½ a pound of our boneless wings deep fried until golden and tossed in the sauce of your choosing. Served with your choice of our Homemade Ranch or our Homemade Blue Cheese or even both.

Cheese Cubes

$6.95

An order of our breaded cheese cubes that are deep fried till golden and served with our homemade Jalapeno Ranch.

Cheese Fries W/Bacon & Green Onion

$9.95

Our Cheese Fries start out as a large order of our Fresh Cut Fries which are then drizzled with Cheese Wiz, topped with bacon and sprinkled with fresh Green Onion. Served with our homemade ranch and although there is definitely enough to share you might not want to.

Chicken Wings

$13.50

A total of 8 jumbo wings which equals a whole pound of deep-fried chicken wings cooked to your liking and tossed in the sauce of your choosing. Served with either our homemade Ranch or our homemade Blue Cheese dressing for your dipping pleasure.

Curly Fries

$5.95

Our Curly Fries are a large sharable order of our Fresh Cut Curly Fries which are fried to a golden brown then sprinkled with sea salt.

Eagles Nest

$12.95

If you ever wanted to know what a cheesesteak would taste like on top of an order of Cheese Fries, here is your chance. The Eagles nest starts off as a large order of our Fresh Cut Fries which then gets topped with Ribeye Steak and the steak topping of your choosing. After this the whole thing is smothered in a generous layer of cheese wiz to bring it all together. Forks aren’t required but advised as without them things might get a little messy.

Fried Mushrooms

$5.99

Battered and deep-fried Mushrooms that are served with either our homemade Ranch or Horseradish Sauce.

Fried Pickles

$7.95

These Fried Pickles are long like Fries and are deep fried until crispy and delicious. Perfect for dipping they are served with our homemade Sriracha Ranch for a little added heat to help bring the flavors all together.

Garlic Bomb Fries

$8.50

A large order of our Fresh Cut Fries tossed in fresh garlic butter, sprinkled with parmesan then drizzled with hot sauce and our famous homemade ranch. Vampires or those with a general disdain for garlic might want to stay away from this creation, we don’t call it the Garlic Bomb for nothing!

Green Tomatoes

$10.95

These Homemade Fried Green Tomatoes are deep fried until golden and served over a bed of Marinara and topped with Feta Cheese. No dressing is required for this classic item just a fork and an appetite.

Krabby Q's

$5.95

Much like our Curly Fries our Krabby Q’s start off as a large sharable order of our Fresh Cut Curly Fries. They are then fried to a golden brown and seasoned with Old Bay seasoning to add a little extra spice.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

A classic order of breaded Mozzarella Sticks deep fried and served with your choice of Marinara or Homemade Ranch.

Smoked Gouda & Bacon Mac Bites

$9.95

These Mac Bites are full of smoked gouda and bacon pieces that are breaded and deep fried to perfection. They are served with our homemade Sriracha Ranch to add that perfect amount of heat, don’t worry it’s not too spicy.

Southwest Eggrolls

$9.75

Our Southwest Eggrolls are filled with a mixture of chicken, corn, black beans, bell peppers, spinach and monetary jack cheese. They are then deep fried until golden, sliced and served on a bed of shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes. Served with our homemade Jalapeno Ranch for your dipping pleasure.

Whitehouse Chili

Our Chili recipe has been with us for nearly two decades and it gets its unique name from a customer, employee and friend, named Warren Smith. Warren Smiths' family at one point in time owned two restaurants in Shelby, Ohio which had the name "White House Café". We worked with Warren to recreate his family's recipe until we had it perfected. After this we named it Whitehouse Chili and have been making it ever since. We are thankful for the impact Warren has made on us and we continue to make Whitehouse chili in his memory.

Bowl Chili

$5.99

Our Chili recipe has been with us for nearly two decades and it gets its unique name from a customer, employee and friend, named Warren Smith. Warren Smiths’ family at one point in time owned two restaurants in Shelby, Ohio which had the name “White House Café”. We worked with Warren to recreate his family’s recipe until we had it perfected. After this we named it Whitehouse Chili and have been making it ever since. We are thankful for the impact Warren has made on us and we continue to make Whitehouse chili in his memory.

Cup Chili

$3.99

Our Chili recipe has been with us for nearly two decades and it gets its unique name from a customer, employee and friend, named Warren Smith. Warren Smiths’ family at one point in time owned two restaurants in Shelby, Ohio which had the name “White House Café”. We worked with Warren to recreate his family’s recipe until we had it perfected. After this we named it Whitehouse Chili and have been making it ever since. We are thankful for the impact Warren has made on us and we continue to make Whitehouse chili in his memory.

Sides

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Onion Rings

$5.95

Tator Tots

$3.00

Phiery Fries

$5.00

Phiery Fries start out as an order of our Fresh Cut Fries which are then tossed in fresh garlic butter and topped with Sriracha Seasoning. It is served with a side of our homemade ranch to help cool down all that spicy, garlicky goodness.

Cheesesteak

6"

8"

10"

Burgers

BCB

$12.95

CB

$11.95

HB

$11.25

MSB

$12.95

Blk Chicken Sand

$10.50

Salads

Bollettieri

$10.95

Greek

$10.95

Oriental

$10.95

Southwest

$10.95

Chef

$10.95

Chicken Salad

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.95

Pork Salad

$10.95

Steak Salad

$10.95

Tuna Plate

$10.95

Large House Salad

$9.45

Bomb Salad

$11.50

House Salad

$4.50

Hoagie

6" Ham & Provolone

$6.99

6" MBall

$7.50

6" Original Hoagie

$6.99

6" Roast Beef & Provolone

$6.99

6" Spicy Hoagie

$6.99

6" Super Italian

$6.99

6" Tuna Hoagie

$6.99

6" Turkey & Provolone

$6.99

6" Turkey Club Sub

$6.99

8" Ham & Provolone

$8.99

8" MBall

$9.50

8" Original Hoagie

$8.99

8" Roast Beef & Provolone

$8.99

8" Spicy Hoagie

$8.99

8" Super Italian

$8.99

8" Tuna Hoagie

$8.99

8" Turkey & Provolone

$8.99

8" Turkey Club Sub

$8.99

10" Ham & Provolone

$10.99

10" MBall

$10.50

10" Original Hoagie

$10.99

10" Roast Beef & Provolone

$10.99

10" Spicy Hoagie

$10.99

10" Super Italian

$10.99

10" Tuna Hoagie

$10.99

10" Turkey & Provolone

$10.99

10" Turkey Club Sub

$10.99

Specialty Sandwiches

8" Cuban

$9.50

10" Cuban

$11.50

8" Reuben

$9.50

10" Reuben

$11.50

French Dip

$11.99

Green Tomato BLT

$10.95

French Dip

$10.99

Dinner Specials

Fish & Chips

$14.99

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Kids Chicken

$5.25

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$3.95

Dressings

Horseradish Sauce

$0.50

Small 1000 Island

$0.50

Small Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Small Blue Cheese

$0.50

Small Greek

$0.50

Small Honey Mustard

$0.50

Small Italian

$0.50

Small Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

Small Ranch

$0.50

Small Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Small Southwest Ranch

$0.50

Small Toasted Sesame Seed

$0.50

Small Zinfandel Vinaigrette

$0.50

Sour cream

$0.50

Siracha Ranch

$0.50

Large Ranch

$0.75

Large Blue Cheese

$0.75

Large Honey Mustard

$0.75

Large Southwest Ranch

$0.75

Large Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Large Italian

$0.75

Large 1000 Island

$0.75

Large Toasted Sesame Seed

$0.75

Large Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.75

Large Zinfandel Vinaigrette

$0.75

Large Jalapeno Ranch

$0.75

Large Greek

$0.75

Hanks Bottled Sodas

Philadelphia is the birthplace of root beer. The flavor for Hank's was developed from an old Philadelphia root beer recipe. Pure cane sugar and gourmet quality ingredients enhance the body, head, mouth feel, and flavor, creating the richest, smoothest, and creamiest soda possible.

Birch Beer

$2.95

A traditional northeast region flavor, similar to root beer, but crisper and more robust, with a “kick” of wintergreen flavor. This traditional northeast favorite is becoming a popular flavor throughout many parts of the nation.

Black Cherry

$2.95

Wishniak Black Cherry is another traditional flavor recreated by Hank’s. Wishniak is a style of dark cherry soda which is rich, creamy, full bodied, and very flavorful – a favorite of many culinary people.

Vanilla Cream

$2.95

Vanilla Cream – A clear cream soda with a hint of vanilla flavor. Our Vanilla Cream has more body and flavor than many other plain cream sodas. Hank’s Vanilla Cream is yet another gourmet flavor recognized by soda connoisseurs nationwide.

Orange Cream

$2.95

A recreation of the irresistible flavor of the creamsicle popsicles you loved when you were a kid. Our Orange Cream flavor appeals to both young and old

Root Beer

$2.95

Philadelphia is the birthplace of root beer. The flavor for Hank’s was developed from an old Philadelphia root beer recipe. Pure cane sugar and gourmet quality ingredients enhance the body, head, mouth feel, and flavor, creating the richest, smoothest, and creamiest soda possible.

Soda

Coke

$2.59

Diet Coke

$2.59

Lemonade

$2.59

Mellow yellow

$2.59

Mr. Pibb

$2.59

Raspberry Lemonade

$2.59

Sprite

$2.59

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.59

Unsweet Tea

$2.59

Arnold Palmer

$2.59

1/2 And 1/2

$2.59

Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Pellegrino

$3.25

MILKSHAKE

Regular Shake

$4.50

Large Shake

$5.50

MALT

A malt is similar to a milkshake but also contains malted milk powder. Adding a spoonful of malt powder gives the beverage a sweeter and richer taste similar to Whoppers which are made out of the same ingredients, excluding the chocolate of course.

Regular Malt

$4.95

A malt is similar to a milkshake but also contains malted milk powder. Adding a spoonful of malt powder gives the beverage a sweeter and richer taste similar to Whoppers which are made out of the same ingredients, excluding the chocolate of course.

Large Malt

$5.95

A malt is similar to a milkshake but also contains malted milk powder. Adding a spoonful of malt powder gives the beverage a sweeter and richer taste similar to Whoppers which are made out of the same ingredients, excluding the chocolate of course.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We thank you all for your support and hope you stay happy and healthy. Much love. SP Management.

Website

Location

1439 Main St., Sarasota, FL 34236

Directions

Gallery
South Philly Cheesesteaks image
South Philly Cheesesteaks image
South Philly Cheesesteaks image
South Philly Cheesesteaks image

