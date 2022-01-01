South Philly Cheesesteaks

Whitehouse Chili

Our Chili recipe has been with us for nearly two decades and it gets its unique name from a customer, employee and friend, named Warren Smith. Warren Smiths’ family at one point in time owned two restaurants in Shelby, Ohio which had the name “White House Café”. We worked with Warren to recreate his family’s recipe until we had it perfected. After this we named it Whitehouse Chili and have been making it ever since. We are thankful for the impact Warren has made on us and we continue to make Whitehouse chili in his memory.