South Philly Hoagies off Paxton St
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Take Out Hoagie Shop. Slinging the area's best cheesesteaks and hoagies since 1993!
Location
3108 Parkview Ln, Harrisburg, PA 17111
