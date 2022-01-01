Restaurant header imageView gallery

South Side Junction Tap House

review star

No reviews yet

101 S Court St

Fayetteville, WV 25840

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Mozzarella Bites

$8.00

Mozzarella Cheese Rolled In Pretzel & Bread Crumbs Then Fried Served With House-made Marinara

Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.00

Creamy Gouda Mac & Cheese Breaded Then Fried Into Bite-Size Heaven Served With Chipotle Ranch

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.00

Beer Battered Fried Pickles Served With House-made Ranch & Petal Sauce

Portobello Bites

$8.00

Large Portobello Caps Sliced, Breaded Then Fried Served With Chipotle Ranch & Petal Sauce

Loaded Pork Fries

$14.00

Slow Roasted Pork Cooked With Pineapple Habanero Salsa, Shredded Cheese, Jalapenos, & Pico De Gallo

Classic Poutine

$13.00

Frech Fries Topped With Classic Brown Gravy & Wisconsin Cheese Curds

Loaded Southside Fries

$12.00

French Fries tossed in Southside Dry Rub Loaded With Cheese, Bacon, and Housemade Ranch!

Side Of Spuds

$5.00

Choose any type

Basket Of Spuds

$10.00

Choose any type

Special

Meals

Loaded Soul Bowl

$12.00

Tator Tots Topped with Fried Chicken, Poblano Smoked Corn, Shredded Cheddar-Jack Cheese, & Classic Brown Gravy

Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich

$14.00

Good Ole' Pulled Pork BBQ with Slaw On The Side, Served with Kettle Chips & Junctino Aioli

Chicken Strip Basket

$12.00

Fried Chicken Strips Served With French Fries & Honey Mustard

Nashville Chicken Sandwhich

$13.00

Fried Chicken Coated In A Blend Of Hot Southern Spices Topped With Slaw & Pickles, Served with Kettle Chips & Junction Aioli

Fried Chicken Parmesan Sandwhich

$13.00

Fried Chicken Topped With House-made Marinara, Fried Mozzarella Bites, Parmesan & Provolone Cheese, Served with Kettle Chips & Junction Aioli

Burgers

The O.G.

$12.00

Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Pickles, Served with Kettle Chips & Junction Aioli

The Dank

$13.00

Bacon, Deep Fried Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites, & Chipotle Mayonnaise, Served with Kettle Chips & Junction Aioli

The Maui

$13.00

Grilled Pineapple, Bacon, Carmelized Onions, Provolone, & Sesame Ginger Sauce, Served with Kettle Chips & Junction Aioli

The Garden

$13.00

Cucumber, Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce, & Herbed Mayonnaise, Served with Kettle Chips & Junction Aioli

The Cowboy

$14.00

Slow Roasted BBQ Pork, Pepperjack Cheese, & Onion Petals, Served with Kettle Chips & Junction Aioli

The Bacon Bleu

$14.00

Caramelized Onions, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese, & House-made Bleu Cheese, Served with Kettle Chips & Junction Aioli

The Loaded Munchie

$14.00

Pimento Cheese, Bacon, Cheddar, Jalapenos, Fries, & Chiptole Mayonnaise, Served with Kettle Chips & Junction Aioli

The Mountain Momma

$13.00

Marinated "Steak" Mushrooms, Caramalized Onions, Swiss Cheese, & Brown Gravy, Served with Kettle Chips & Junction Aioli

Wings

Traditional Wings

$14.00

Bone-In

Veggie "Chicken" Wings

$14.00

Vegatarian substitute, soy free

Tacos

One Taco

$6.00

Two Tacos

$12.00

Taco Trio

$15.00

Choose any 3 tacos

Misc.

Side Of Sauce

Choose any type

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Fayetteville’s ONLY Tap House. Named after a historic stop along southern West Virginia’s train tracks. Southside Junction Tap House offers a rotating draft list of 18 craft beers, a wide selection of house wine, and beers by the bottle and can! Full lunch & dinner menu available. Live Music every Thursday & Game Nights Every Wednesday! This hole in the wall is a favorite local hangout and shouldn’t be missed when you stop in Downtown Fayetteville.

