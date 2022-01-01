South Side Junction Tap House

Restaurant info

Fayetteville’s ONLY Tap House. Named after a historic stop along southern West Virginia’s train tracks. Southside Junction Tap House offers a rotating draft list of 18 craft beers, a wide selection of house wine, and beers by the bottle and can! Full lunch & dinner menu available. Live Music every Thursday & Game Nights Every Wednesday! This hole in the wall is a favorite local hangout and shouldn’t be missed when you stop in Downtown Fayetteville.