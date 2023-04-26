Main picView gallery

South Station 1215 S Adams St

1215 S Adams St

Tallahassee, FL 32301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Shareable

Salsa & Chips

$8.00

Salsa of the Day with Chips

Boiled Peanuts

$6.00

Nachos

$12.00

Fresh tortilla chips, Beef chili, tomato, avocado crema, fresh jalapenos, queso

Elote

$7.00

Roasted corn, roasted tomato, chili powder, lime crema, cotija cheese, cilantro

Tornados

$12.00

3 rolls served with salsa and avocado crema. Pulled chipotle chicken, refried beans, sauteed onions & peppers, cotija cheese.

Handheld

South Station Dog

$7.00

All beef quarter pound dog. Choose up to 4 toppings

Sausage Corn Dog

$7.00

Local Sausage, Cornmeal batter

Smash Burger

$17.00

Double patty of cast iron smashed beef, white American cheese, beefy onions, house spicy pickles, burger sauce, toasted brioche bun

TJ's Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Toasted brioche bun, fried chicken thigh, mayo, house spicy pickles, honey chili sauce.

Buffalo Tofu Wrap

$16.00

Fresh greens, carrot, celery, onion, tomato, avocado crema

Chicken & Waffle Cone

$12.00

House made waffle cone, fried chicken thigh, crispy waffles, honey butter, spicy syrup.

Sweets

South Station Honey Buns

$8.00

Seasonal glazes to choose from

Powdered Donuts

$8.00

ade to order cake donuts, tossed in powdered sugar

Sides

French Fries

$4.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Mustard

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Nacho Cheese

$1.50
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Located on the Southside of Tallahassee at 1215 S, Adams St, across from Proof Brewing Co. South Station is a playful nod towards the nostalgic offerings found at a service station. Our cocktail program is based around the care and thoughtfulness of craft while also providing a fun take on the familiar. First come first serve. When you join us we will happily take your order at the bar. In addition, select areas will also have the option to order at the table via QR code. On premise parkings is fairly limited with spaces on FAMU Way, and additional parking on the adjacent lot on S Adams and across the street in the Lucky Goat parking lot after 5pm.

1215 S Adams St, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Directions

