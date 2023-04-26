South Station 1215 S Adams St

Restaurant info

Located on the Southside of Tallahassee at 1215 S, Adams St, across from Proof Brewing Co. South Station is a playful nod towards the nostalgic offerings found at a service station. Our cocktail program is based around the care and thoughtfulness of craft while also providing a fun take on the familiar. First come first serve. When you join us we will happily take your order at the bar. In addition, select areas will also have the option to order at the table via QR code. On premise parkings is fairly limited with spaces on FAMU Way, and additional parking on the adjacent lot on S Adams and across the street in the Lucky Goat parking lot after 5pm.