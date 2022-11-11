Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
South Street Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

1410 Pine Ridge Road #4

Naples, FL 34108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Street Wings
14 Inch Pizza
Chopped Salad

NA Beverages

Ice Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Orange Crush

$3.50Out of stock

Tonic

$3.50

Mountain Dew

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Raspberry Tea

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Club Soda

$2.00

OJ

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

N/A Bloody

$4.00

Bottled Water

$5.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull SF

$4.00

Water

Bang Purple Haze

$4.50

Bang Sour Head

$4.50

Bang Cotton

$4.50

Blue Razz Bang

$4.50

Emp Bang

$2.25

Starters

Street Wings

$18.00

Our LEGENDARY jumbo chargrilled wings. Honey Garlic, Mild or Hot

Buffalo Wings

$18.00

Jumbo chicken wings. Mild, Medium, Hot or BBQ. Served with bleu cheese or buttermilk ranch dressing & celery

Philly Egg Rolls

$16.00

Two hand-crafted rolls stuffed with shaved ribeye, sautéed onions, roasted red peppers, & American cheese. Served with onion tanglers & a side of sriracha ketchup

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

Diced seasoned chicken breast & red onion sautéed in BBQ sauce with melted colby-jack cheese in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream

Beer Cheese Prez

$13.00

Warm, soft, Bavarian pretzel sticks served with our craft beer cheese

Impossible Tacos

$14.00

Two soft flour tortillas filled with chopped plant based Beyond Burger pattys & topped with LTO Served with a side of pico de gallo. ADD a third taco for $6.00

Bistro Chips

$15.00

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Two Grilled blackened shrimp tacos. Both are topped with LTO & colby-jack cheese. ADD a third taco for $6.00

Boom Boom Tacos

$15.00

Two Lightly breaded shrimp tossed in home-made boom boom sauce. Both topped iwith LTO & colby-jack cheese. Add an extra taco for $6.00

Bruschetta

$14.00

Toasted crostinis topped with fresh mozzarella, house-made bruschetta, finished with a balsamic reduction & romano cheese

Cauli Bites

$12.00

House-made cheddar cauliflower, tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with a side of ranch dipping sauce.

Cheese Curds

$11.00Out of stock

Cheese Dilla

$9.00

Blended cheeses in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream

Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Two soft flour tortillas filled with seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with LTO & colby- jack cheese. Served with a side of pico de gallo & sour cream. ADD a third taco for $6.00

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Three soft flour tortillas filled with mild white fish, topped with mango salsa & lettuce. Served with a side of sour cream

Fried Mozz

$13.00

Fresh-cut mozzarella, hand-breaded & lightly fried. Served with a side of marinara

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Breaded Sliced Pickles

Fried Zuc

$11.00

(an Italian-American word for zucchini) Italian breadcrumb battered. Served with marinara for dipping.

Hummus

$12.00

Chickpeas & black beans blended with garlic, olive oil & lemon juice, topped with house- made bruschetta. Served with fresh pita chips

Loaded Fries

$13.00

M. T. B.

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes & basil drizzled with balsamic reduction & olive oil

Mussels

$16.00

Philly Quesadillas

$16.00

Shaved ribeye, sauteed onions, roasted red peppers & colby-jack cheese, in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with side of sour cream

Philly Tacos

$14.00

Two soft flour tortillas filled with Shaved ribeye, sauteed onions, lettuce, tomatos, onions & colby-jack cheese. Served with side of sour cream ADD a third taco for $6.00

Steak Quesadilla

$17.00

Steak Tacos

$14.00

Two Diced certified angus steak tacos. Topped with LTO and colby-jack cheese. ADD a third taco for $6.00

Tenders

$14.00

Plain, Mild, Medium, Hot or BBQ. Served with bleu cheese or buttermilk ranch & celery

Veggie Dilla

$16.00

Sautéed mushrooms, artichokes, roasted red peppers, onions, colby-jack cheese & pico de gallo, in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream.

Salads

Chopped Salad

$16.00

Chopped Season Chicken Breast honey roasted pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes & dried cranberries on top of fresh mixed greens. Tossed in our honey lime vinaigrette

Buffalo Salad

$16.00

Fried buffalo tenders with fresh romaine, tomato, cucumbers, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, onion & egg. Tossed in our creamy bleu cheese dressing

Greek Salad

$16.00

Grilled chicken, red onion, black olives, feta, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini & fresh romaine with a side of our Greek dill dressing

Lg Caesar

$10.00

Large salad made with fresh romaine lettuce tossed with our Caesar dressing, romano cheese & croutons.

Lg House

$10.00

Large salad made with mixed greens, cucumbers & cherry tomatoesYour choice of dressing

Sd House

$5.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers & cherry tomatoes. Your choice of dressing

Sd Caesar

$5.00

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with our Caesar dressing, romano cheese & croutons.

Split.Charge

$4.00

Sandwiches

Impossible Burger

$17.00

BLT

$16.00

Buff Chick Sand

$14.00

Choice of grilled or fried, seasoned chicken breast, plain or buffalo with LTO.

Buffalo Wrap

$16.00

Wrap it Up! Fried or grilled chicken with LTO, blue cheese crumbles & buttermilk ranch dressing. Mild, Medium, or Hot

Burger

$16.00

½ lb. proprietary brisket blend on a toasted brioche bun with LTO

Cheesesteak

$17.00

Fresh shaved ribeye, made Philly style on a fresh baked roll: Step #1: Wit or Witout (Without) sautéed onions Step #2: Specify cheese (Whiz, American, Mozzarella or Provolone)

Chicken Parm

$17.00

Breaded Chicken Served in a fresh baked hoagie topped with marinara, romano & mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Pita

$15.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast with LTO, black olives, feta cheese & cucumbers topped with our Greek dill dressing. Served in a warm pita

Chix Steak

$14.00

Seasoned Grilled Chicken, made Philly style on a fresh baked roll: Step #1: Wit or Witout (Without) sautéed onions Step #2: Specify cheese (Whiz, American, Mozzarella or Provolone)

Eggplant Parm

$15.00

Breaded Eggplant Served in a fresh baked hoagie topped with marinara, romano & mozzarella cheese.

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Craft beer battered mild white fish, lightly fried. Served on a grilled brioche bun with LTO & tarter sauce

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Texas Style Grilled Toast with White American Cheese and fries

Grilled Chick Sand

$15.00

Grilled seasoned chicken breast with LTO.

Meatball Parm

$17.00

Seasoned MeatballsServed in a fresh baked hoagie topped with marinara, romano & mozzarella cheese

Split Charge

$4.00

Pizza

9 Inch Pizza

$12.00

One of the most unique Italian hand crafted Pies you can find on this side of the Mississippi. Professionally trained dough tossers skilled with the most unique way to spread the pizza sauce you will be able to see in your life. Let's not forget how professional they are when it comes to covering your pie with the freshest Mozzarella that money can buy. After it bakes in the oven at 500 degrees for 15 minutes it comes out a golden brown like a fake sun tan in a Philadelphia Winter. We hope our pizza rings your Liberty Bell.

14 Inch Pizza

$16.00

One of the most unique Italian hand crafted Pies you can find on this side of the Mississippi. Professionally trained dough tossers skilled with the most unique way to spread the pizza sauce you will be able to see in your life. Let's not forget how professional they are when it comes to covering your pie with the freshest Mozzarella that money can buy. After it bakes in the oven at 500 degrees for 15 minutes it comes out a golden brown like a fake sun tan in a Philadelphia Winter. We hope our pizza rings your Liberty Bell.

16 Inch Pizza

$18.00

One of the most unique Italian hand crafted Pies you can find on this side of the Mississippi. Professionally trained dough tossers skilled with the most unique way to spread the pizza sauce you will be able to see in your life. Let's not forget how professional they are when it comes to covering your pie with the freshest Mozzarella that money can buy. After it bakes in the oven at 500 degrees for 15 minutes it comes out a golden brown like a fake sun tan in a Philadelphia Winter. We hope our pizza rings your Liberty Bell.

9 Bass Ackwards

$17.00

Garlic & oil rubbed on our fresh dough topped with grated mozzarella, baked, removed, topped with fresh marinara & romano. Then briefly put back in the oven to create a unique fresh twist

14 Bass Ackwards

$23.00

Garlic & oil rubbed on our fresh dough topped with grated mozzarella, baked, removed, topped with fresh marinara & romano. Then briefly put back in the oven to create a unique fresh twist

16 Bass Ackwards

$25.00

Garlic & oil rubbed on our fresh dough topped with grated mozzarella, baked, removed, topped with fresh marinara & romano. Then briefly put back in the oven to create a unique fresh twist

9 BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Lightly fried chicken, BBQ sauce, mozzarella, colby-jack cheese with garlic oil glazed crust

14 BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.00

Lightly fried chicken, BBQ sauce, mozzarella, colby-jack cheese with garlic oil glazed crust

16 BBQ Chicken Pizza

$25.00

Lightly fried chicken, BBQ sauce, mozzarella, colby-jack cheese with garlic oil glazed crust

9 Bianca Pizza

$17.00

Ricotta, mozzarella & romano with garlic oil glazed crust

14 Bianca Pizza

$23.00

Ricotta, mozzarella & romano with garlic oil glazed crust

16 Bianca Pizza

$25.00

Ricotta, mozzarella & romano with garlic oil glazed crust

9 Brents Pizza

$16.00

Garlic & oil rubbed on our fresh dough topped with fresh marinara & Basil.

14 Brents Pizza

$21.00

Garlic & oil rubbed on our fresh dough topped with fresh marinara & Basil.

16 Brents Pizza

$23.00

Garlic & oil rubbed on our fresh dough topped with fresh marinara & Basil.

9 Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Lightly fried chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, wing sauce, mozzarella, colby-jack cheese & buttermilk ranch with garlic oil glazed crust

14 Buffalo Chicken

$23.00

Lightly fried chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, wing sauce, mozzarella, colby-jack cheese & buttermilk ranch with garlic oil glazed crust

16 Buffalo Chicken

$25.00

Lightly fried chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, wing sauce, mozzarella, colby-jack cheese & buttermilk ranch with garlic oil glazed crust

9 Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.00

Diced white meat chicken lightly fried, bacon, mozzarella, with a buttermilk ranch base & garlic oil glazed crust

14 Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.00

Diced white meat chicken lightly fried, bacon, mozzarella, with a buttermilk ranch base & garlic oil glazed crust

16 Chicken Bacon Ranch

$25.00

Diced white meat chicken lightly fried, bacon, mozzarella, with a buttermilk ranch base & garlic oil glazed crust

9 Favorita Pizza

$17.00

Our classic! Pepperoni, sausage & mushroom

14 Favorita Pizza

$23.00

Our classic! Pepperoni, sausage & mushroom

16 Favorita Pizza

$25.00

Our classic! Pepperoni, sausage & mushroom

9 Hawaiian

$17.00

Ham, pineapple & mozzarella cheese

14 Hawaiian

$23.00

Ham, pineapple & mozzarella cheese

16 Hawaiian

$25.00

Ham, pineapple & mozzarella cheese

9 Margarita

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella, diced tomato & basil with garlic oil glazed crust

14 Margarita

$23.00

Fresh mozzarella, diced tomato & basil with garlic oil glazed crust

16 Margarita

$25.00

Fresh mozzarella, diced tomato & basil with garlic oil glazed crust

9 Veggie Pizza

$17.00

Colby-jack cheese, mushroom, artichoke, onion, & roasted red pepper with garlic oil glazed crust

14 Veggie Pizza

$23.00

Colby-jack cheese, mushroom, artichoke, onion, & roasted red pepper with garlic oil glazed crust

Rolls

Stromboli

$17.00

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, mozzarella & romano. Served with side of marinara

Sausage Roll

$17.00

Sausage, green pepper, onion, mozzarella & romano

Buffalo Roll

$17.00

Sausage, green pepper, onion, mozzarella & romano Sausage, green pepper, onion, mozzarella & romano

MYO Roll

$17.00

Make your own PIZZA ROLL, up to 4 toppings...PLEASE look at our pizza items. Prices may vary

Meals

Broiled salmon filet finished with a bourbon glaze. Served with a side of jasmine rice and seasonal vegetables.

Chicken Parm Dinner

$20.00

Breaded chicken with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti with marinara.

Chicken with Veggies

$19.00

Marinated chicken breasts served with seasonal vegetables & a side of jasmine rice

Eggplant Dinner

$18.00

Breaded eggplant topped with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti with marinara.

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Craft beer battered mild white fish, lightly fried. Served with fries, coleslaw & tarter sauce

Lemon Caper Chix

$21.00

Spaghetti

$13.00

Imported from Italy, with your choice of fresh marinara or garlic & olive oil. Add Meatballs 6 Add Grilled Chicken 6 Add Primavera 6 Add Italian Ground Sausage 6 Add Shrimp 8

NO MAKE

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$24.00

Sides/Extras

SD Fries

$6.00

SD Onion Tanglers

$7.00

SD Sweet Fries

$7.00

SD Broccoli

$5.00

SD Rice

$5.00

SD Coleslaw

$2.50

Bacon

$2.00

Balsamic Glaze

$1.50

BBQ

$0.50

Blu Ch Dressing

$1.00

Bread

$1.00

Caesar Dress

$1.00

Carrot

$1.00

Celery

$1.00

Chicken

$6.00

Ext Philly Meat

$6.00

Feta

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Italian

$1.00

Jalepeno

$1.00

Mango Salsa

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

SD Beer Cheese

$1.00

Side Chz Wiz

$1.00

SD Mild

$1.00

SD Medium

$1.00

SD Hot

$1.00

Pickles

$0.50

Pico De Gallo

$1.00

SD Meatballs

$6.50

SD Grilled Mild

$1.00

SD Honey Garlic

$1.00

SD Grilled Hot

$1.00

SD Shrimp

$7.00

Add Eggplant

$5.00

Jasmine Rice

$5.00Out of stock

Greek Dressing

$1.00

Siracha ket

$0.50

Honey Lime Dressing

$1.00

SD Marinara

$0.50

Salmon

$8.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Grilled Chx & Veggies

$8.00

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti

$8.00

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Desserts

Churros

$8.00

Hand-made fresh twisted dough rolled in cinnamon sugar & served with chocolate syrup dipping sauce

Emp Pasta Meatballs

$4.00

Emp Pasta Chicken

$4.00

Emp Chix Wrap

$4.00

Emp Chix Dilla

$4.00

Emp Grilled Chix Sand

$4.00

Emp Buff Chix Sand

$4.00

Emp 1/2 philly

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We're honored to be a place where family and friends come to enjoy time together. Our guests are our family here at South Street City Oven Bar and Music.

Location

1410 Pine Ridge Road #4, Naples, FL 34108

Directions

South Street Bar and Grill image
South Street Bar and Grill image
South Street Bar and Grill image

