South Street Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

8845 Founders Square Dr.

Naples, FL 34120

Order Again

NA Beverages

Ice Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Mountain Dew

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Club Soda

$2.00

OJ

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

N/A Bloody

$5.00

Bottled Water

$5.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull SF

$4.00

Water

Starters

Street Wings

$18.00

Our LEGENDARY jumbo chargrilled wings. Honey Garlic, Mild or Hot

Buffalo Wings

$18.00

Jumbo chicken wings. Mild, Medium, Hot or BBQ. Served with bleu cheese or buttermilk ranch dressing & celery

Philly Egg Rolls

$16.00

Two hand-crafted rolls stuffed with shaved ribeye, sautéed onions, roasted red peppers, & American cheese. Served with onion tanglers & a side of sriracha ketchup

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

Diced seasoned chicken breast & red onion sautéed in BBQ sauce with melted colby-jack cheese in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream

Beer Cheese Prez

$13.00

Warm, soft, Bavarian pretzel sticks served with our craft beer cheese

Bistro Chips

$15.00

Seasoned handcut potato chips topped with bleu cheese crumbles and balsamic glaze.

Blackened Shimp Tacos

$15.00

Boom Boom Tacos

$15.00

Two Tacos, lightly breaded shrimp tossed in a house made boom boom sauce, or grilled blackened shrimp. Both are topped with LTO and Colby- Jack Cheese.

Bruschetta

$14.00

Toasted crostinis topped with fresh mozzarella, house-made bruschetta, finished with a balsamic reduction & romano cheese

Cauli Bite

$12.00

Cheese Dilla

$9.00

Blended cheeses in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream

Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Two soft flour tortillas filled with seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with LTO & colby- jack cheese. Served with a side of pico de gallo & sour cream

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Two soft flour tortillas filled with mild white fish, topped with mango salsa & lettuce. Served with a side of sour cream

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Breaded Sliced Pickles

Fried Zuc

$11.00

(an Italian-American word for zucchini) Italian breadcrumb battered. Served with marinara for dipping.

Fried Mozz

$13.00

Hummus

$13.00

Chickpeas & black beans blended with garlic, olive oil & lemon juice, topped with house- made bruschetta. Served with fresh pita chips

Impossible Tacos

$14.00

Two soft flour tortillas filled with chopped plant based Beyond Burger pattys & topped with LTO Served with a side of pico de gallo

Loaded Fries

$13.00

The BEST fries layered with shredded colby-jack cheese and crispy bacon. Served with a side of ranch dipping sauce.

M. T. B.

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes & basil drizzled with balsamic reduction & olive oil

Philly Quesadillas

$17.00

Shaved ribeye, sauteed onions, roasted red peppers & colby-jack cheese, in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with side of sour cream

Philly Tacos

$14.00

Two soft flour tortillas filled with Shaved ribeye, sauteed onions, lettuce, tomatos, onions & colby-jack cheese. Served with side of sour cream

Steak Quesadilla

$17.00

Diced Certified Angus with Colby-Jack Cheese, Caramelized Peppers & onions. Served with a side of ranch dressing

Steak Taco

$14.00

Diced Certified Angus steak, with Colby- Jack Cheese, LTO.

Tenders

$14.00

Plain, Mild, Medium, Hot or BBQ. Served with bleu cheese or buttermilk ranch & celery

Veggie Dilla

$16.00

Sautéed mushrooms, artichokes, roasted red peppers, onions, colby-jack cheese & pico de gallo, in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream.

Salads

Chopped Salad

$16.00

Chopped Season Chicken Breast honey roasted pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes & dried cranberries on top of fresh mixed greens. Tossed in our honey lime vinaigrette

Buffalo Salad

$16.00

Fried buffalo tenders with fresh romaine, tomato, cucumbers, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, onion & egg. Tossed in our creamy bleu cheese dressing

Greek Salad

$16.00

Grilled chicken, red onion, black olives, feta, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini & fresh romaine with a side of our Greek dill dressing

Lg Caesar

$10.00

Large salad made with fresh romaine lettuce tossed with our Caesar dressing, romano cheese & croutons.

Lg House

$10.00

Large salad made with mixed greens, cucumbers & cherry tomatoesYour choice of dressing

Sd House

$5.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers & cherry tomatoes. Your choice of dressing

Sd Caesar

$5.00

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with our Caesar dressing, romano cheese & croutons.

Split.Charge

$4.00

Sandwiches

Impossible Burger

$17.00

Plant-based Impossible brand burger on a toasted brioche bun with LTO. Add American, Mozzarella, Cheddar, or Provolone. for $1 Add-ons $1 each: -mushrooms - sautéed onions -jalapenos - pico de gallo Add-0ns $2 each: -bacon - onion tanglers

BLT

$16.00

Crispy bacon, left lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted white bread. Add American, Mozzarella, Cheddar or Provolone for $1

Buff Chick Sand

$15.00

Choice of grilled or fried, seasoned chicken breast, plain or buffalo with LTO.

Buffalo Wrap

$16.00

Wrap it Up! Fried or grilled chicken with LTO, blue cheese crumbles & buttermilk ranch dressing. Mild, Medium, or Hot

Burger

$16.00

½ lb. proprietary brisket blend on a toasted brioche bun with LTO. Add-ons $1 each: -mushrooms - sautéed onions -jalapenos - pico de gallo Add-ons $2 each: -Bacon - onion tanglers

Cheesesteak

$17.00

Fresh shaved ribeye, made Philly style on a fresh baked roll: Step #1: Wit or Witout (Without) sautéed onions Step #2: Specify cheese (Whiz, American, Mozzarella or Provolone)

Chicken Parm

$17.00

Breaded Chicken Served in a fresh baked hoagie topped with marinara, romano & mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Pita

$15.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast with LTO, black olives, feta cheese & cucumbers topped with our Greek dill dressing. Served in a warm pita

Chix Steak

$14.00

Seasoned Grilled Chicken, made Philly style on a fresh baked roll: Step #1: Wit or Witout (Without) sautéed onions Step #2: Specify cheese (Whiz, American, Mozzarella or Provolone)

Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Craft beer battered mild white fish, lightly fried. Served on a grilled brioche bun with LTO & tarter sauce

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Texas Style Grilled Toast with White American Cheese and fries

Grilled Chick Sand

$15.00

Grilled seasoned chicken breast with LTO.

Meatball Parm

$17.00

Seasoned MeatballsServed in a fresh baked hoagie topped with marinara, romano & mozzarella cheese

Split Charge

$4.00

SD Salad

$2.50

SD Ceasar

$2.50

Pizza

9 Inch Pizza

$12.00

One of the most unique Italian hand crafted Pies you can find on this side of the Mississippi. Professionally trained dough tossers skilled with the most unique way to spread the pizza sauce you will be able to see in your life. Let's not forget how professional they are when it comes to covering your pie with the freshest Mozzarella that money can buy. After it bakes in the oven at 500 degrees for 15 minutes it comes out a golden brown like a fake sun tan in a Philadelphia Winter. We hope our pizza rings your Liberty Bell.

14 Inch Pizza

$16.00

One of the most unique Italian hand crafted Pies you can find on this side of the Mississippi. Professionally trained dough tossers skilled with the most unique way to spread the pizza sauce you will be able to see in your life. Let's not forget how professional they are when it comes to covering your pie with the freshest Mozzarella that money can buy. After it bakes in the oven at 500 degrees for 15 minutes it comes out a golden brown like a fake sun tan in a Philadelphia Winter. We hope our pizza rings your Liberty Bell.

16 Inch Pizza

$18.00

One of the most unique Italian hand crafted Pies you can find on this side of the Mississippi. Professionally trained dough tossers skilled with the most unique way to spread the pizza sauce you will be able to see in your life. Let's not forget how professional they are when it comes to covering your pie with the freshest Mozzarella that money can buy. After it bakes in the oven at 500 degrees for 15 minutes it comes out a golden brown like a fake sun tan in a Philadelphia Winter. We hope our pizza rings your Liberty Bell.

9 Bass Ackwards

$17.00

Garlic & oil rubbed on our fresh dough topped with grated mozzarella, baked, removed, topped with fresh marinara & romano. Then briefly put back in the oven to create a unique fresh twist

14 Bass Ackwards

$23.00

Garlic & oil rubbed on our fresh dough topped with grated mozzarella, baked, removed, topped with fresh marinara & romano. Then briefly put back in the oven to create a unique fresh twist

16 Bass Ackwards

$25.00

Garlic & oil rubbed on our fresh dough topped with grated mozzarella, baked, removed, topped with fresh marinara & romano. Then briefly put back in the oven to create a unique fresh twist

9 BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Lightly fried chicken, BBQ sauce, mozzarella, colby-jack cheese with garlic oil glazed crust

14 BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.00

Lightly fried chicken, BBQ sauce, mozzarella, colby-jack cheese with garlic oil glazed crust

16 BBQ Chicken Pizza

$25.00

Lightly fried chicken, BBQ sauce, mozzarella, colby-jack cheese with garlic oil glazed crust

9 Bianca Pizza

$17.00

Ricotta, mozzarella & romano with garlic oil glazed crust

14 Bianca Pizza

$23.00

Ricotta, mozzarella & romano with garlic oil glazed crust

16 Bianca Pizza

$25.00

Ricotta, mozzarella & romano with garlic oil glazed crust

9 Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Lightly fried chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, wing sauce, mozzarella, colby-jack cheese & buttermilk ranch with garlic oil glazed crust

14 Buffalo Chicken

$23.00

Lightly fried chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, wing sauce, mozzarella, colby-jack cheese & buttermilk ranch with garlic oil glazed crust

16 Buffalo Chicken

$25.00

Lightly fried chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, wing sauce, mozzarella, colby-jack cheese & buttermilk ranch with garlic oil glazed crust

9 Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.00

Diced white meat chicken lightly fried, bacon, mozzarella, with a buttermilk ranch base & garlic oil glazed crust

14 Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.00

Diced white meat chicken lightly fried, bacon, mozzarella, with a buttermilk ranch base & garlic oil glazed crust

16 Chicken Bacon Ranch

$25.00

Diced white meat chicken lightly fried, bacon, mozzarella, with a buttermilk ranch base & garlic oil glazed crust

9 Favorita Pizza

$17.00

Our classic! Pepperoni, sausage & mushroom

14 Favorita Pizza

$23.00

Our classic! Pepperoni, sausage & mushroom

16 Favorita Pizza

$25.00

Our classic! Pepperoni, sausage & mushroom

9 Hawaiian

$17.00

Ham, pineapple & mozzarella cheese

14 Hawaiian

$23.00

Ham, pineapple & mozzarella cheese

16 Hawaiian

$25.00

Ham, pineapple & mozzarella cheese

9 Margarita

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella, diced tomato & basil with garlic oil glazed crust

14 Margarita

$23.00

Fresh mozzarella, diced tomato & basil with garlic oil glazed crust

16 Margarita

$25.00

Fresh mozzarella, diced tomato & basil with garlic oil glazed crust

9 Veggie Pizza

$17.00

Colby-jack cheese, mushroom, artichoke, onion, & roasted red pepper with garlic oil glazed crust

14 Veggie Pizza

$23.00

Colby-jack cheese, mushroom, artichoke, onion, & roasted red pepper with garlic oil glazed crust

Rolls

Stromboli

$17.00

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, mozzarella & romano. Served with side of marinara.

Sausage Roll

$17.00

Sausage, green pepper, onion, mozzarella & romano

Buffalo Roll

$17.00

Sausage, green pepper, onion, mozzarella & romano Sausage, green pepper, onion, mozzarella & romano

MYO Roll

$17.00

REGULAR TOPPING PRICE 1.50 / 2.00 / 2.50 banana pepper, black olive, broccoli, feta, green pepper, ham, jalapeno, mushroom, onion, pepperoni, pineapple, roasted red pepper, Italian ground sausage, diced tomato PREMIUM TOPPINGS PRICE 2.25 / 2.75 / 3.25 anchovy, artichoke, bacon, extra cheese, chicken, meatball, ricotta cheese.

Meals

Bourbon Salmon

$24.00

Broiled salmon filet finished with a bourbon glaze. Served with a side of jasmine rice and seasonal vegetables.

Chicken Parm Dinner

$20.00

Breaded chicken with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti with marinara.

Chicken with Veggies

$19.00

Marinated chicken breasts served with seasonal vegetables & a side of jasmine rice

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Craft beer battered mild white fish, lightly fried. Served with fries, coleslaw & tarter sauce

Lemon Caper Chicken

$21.00

Tender chicken, lightly floured and sautéedin lemon white wine sauce with capers, roasted red peppers and tossed with pasta

Spaghetti

$13.00

Imported from Italy, with your choice of fresh marinara or garlic & olive oil. Add Meatballs 6 Add Grilled Chicken 6 Add Primavera 6 Add Italian Ground Sausage 6 Add Shrimp 8

Sides/Extras

SD Fries

$6.00

SD Onion Tanglers

$7.00

SD Sweet Fries

$7.00

SD Broccoli

$5.00

SD Rice

$5.00

SD Coleslaw

$2.50

Bacon

$3.00

Balsamic Glaze

$1.50

BBQ

$0.50

Blu Ch Dressing

$1.00

Bread

$1.00

Caesar Dress

$1.00

Carrot

$1.00

Celery

$1.00

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Ext Philly Meat

$6.00

Feta

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Italian

$1.00

Jalepeno

$1.00

Mango Salsa

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

SD Beer Cheese

$1.00

Side Chz Wiz

$1.00

SD Mild

$1.00

SD Medium

$1.00

SD Hot

$1.00

Pickles

$0.50

Pico De Gallo

$1.00

SD Meatballs

$6.50

SD Grilled Mild

$1.00

SD Honey Garlic

$2.00

SD Grilled Hot

$1.00

SD Shrimp

$8.00

Greek Dressing

$1.00

Siracha ket

$0.50

Honey Lime Dressing

$1.00

SD Marinara

$0.50

SD Chips

$6.00

Side Tartar

$1.00

Bourbon glaze

$1.50

Salmon

$8.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Grilled Chx & Veggies

$8.00

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti

$8.00

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Desserts

Hand-made fresh twisted dough rolled in cinnamon sugar & served chocolate syrup dipping sauce

Churros

$8.00

Hand-made fresh twisted dough rolled in cinnamon sugar & served with chocolate syrup dipping sauce

Emp Grilled Chix Sand

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We're honored to be a place where family and friends come to enjoy time together. Our guests are our family here at South Street City Oven Bar and Music.

Location

8845 Founders Square Dr., Naples, FL 34120

Directions

