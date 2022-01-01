South Street Bar & Grill
8845 Founders Square Dr.
Naples, FL 34120
NA Beverages
Ice Tea
Arnold Palmer
Lemonade
Diet Pepsi
Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Dr Pepper
Gingerale
Tonic
Mountain Dew
Root Beer
Ginger Beer
Shirley Temple
Club Soda
OJ
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Pineapple Juice
N/A Bloody
Bottled Water
Pellegrino
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Red Bull
Red Bull SF
Water
Starters
Street Wings
Our LEGENDARY jumbo chargrilled wings. Honey Garlic, Mild or Hot
Buffalo Wings
Jumbo chicken wings. Mild, Medium, Hot or BBQ. Served with bleu cheese or buttermilk ranch dressing & celery
Philly Egg Rolls
Two hand-crafted rolls stuffed with shaved ribeye, sautéed onions, roasted red peppers, & American cheese. Served with onion tanglers & a side of sriracha ketchup
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
Diced seasoned chicken breast & red onion sautéed in BBQ sauce with melted colby-jack cheese in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream
Beer Cheese Prez
Warm, soft, Bavarian pretzel sticks served with our craft beer cheese
Bistro Chips
Seasoned handcut potato chips topped with bleu cheese crumbles and balsamic glaze.
Blackened Shimp Tacos
Boom Boom Tacos
Two Tacos, lightly breaded shrimp tossed in a house made boom boom sauce, or grilled blackened shrimp. Both are topped with LTO and Colby- Jack Cheese.
Bruschetta
Toasted crostinis topped with fresh mozzarella, house-made bruschetta, finished with a balsamic reduction & romano cheese
Cauli Bite
Cheese Dilla
Blended cheeses in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream
Chicken Tacos
Two soft flour tortillas filled with seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with LTO & colby- jack cheese. Served with a side of pico de gallo & sour cream
Fish Tacos
Two soft flour tortillas filled with mild white fish, topped with mango salsa & lettuce. Served with a side of sour cream
Fried Pickles
Breaded Sliced Pickles
Fried Zuc
(an Italian-American word for zucchini) Italian breadcrumb battered. Served with marinara for dipping.
Fried Mozz
Hummus
Chickpeas & black beans blended with garlic, olive oil & lemon juice, topped with house- made bruschetta. Served with fresh pita chips
Impossible Tacos
Two soft flour tortillas filled with chopped plant based Beyond Burger pattys & topped with LTO Served with a side of pico de gallo
Loaded Fries
The BEST fries layered with shredded colby-jack cheese and crispy bacon. Served with a side of ranch dipping sauce.
M. T. B.
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes & basil drizzled with balsamic reduction & olive oil
Philly Quesadillas
Shaved ribeye, sauteed onions, roasted red peppers & colby-jack cheese, in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with side of sour cream
Philly Tacos
Two soft flour tortillas filled with Shaved ribeye, sauteed onions, lettuce, tomatos, onions & colby-jack cheese. Served with side of sour cream
Steak Quesadilla
Diced Certified Angus with Colby-Jack Cheese, Caramelized Peppers & onions. Served with a side of ranch dressing
Steak Taco
Diced Certified Angus steak, with Colby- Jack Cheese, LTO.
Tenders
Plain, Mild, Medium, Hot or BBQ. Served with bleu cheese or buttermilk ranch & celery
Veggie Dilla
Sautéed mushrooms, artichokes, roasted red peppers, onions, colby-jack cheese & pico de gallo, in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream.
Salads
Chopped Salad
Chopped Season Chicken Breast honey roasted pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes & dried cranberries on top of fresh mixed greens. Tossed in our honey lime vinaigrette
Buffalo Salad
Fried buffalo tenders with fresh romaine, tomato, cucumbers, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, onion & egg. Tossed in our creamy bleu cheese dressing
Greek Salad
Grilled chicken, red onion, black olives, feta, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini & fresh romaine with a side of our Greek dill dressing
Lg Caesar
Large salad made with fresh romaine lettuce tossed with our Caesar dressing, romano cheese & croutons.
Lg House
Large salad made with mixed greens, cucumbers & cherry tomatoesYour choice of dressing
Sd House
Mixed greens, cucumbers & cherry tomatoes. Your choice of dressing
Sd Caesar
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with our Caesar dressing, romano cheese & croutons.
Sandwiches
Impossible Burger
Plant-based Impossible brand burger on a toasted brioche bun with LTO. Add American, Mozzarella, Cheddar, or Provolone. for $1 Add-ons $1 each: -mushrooms - sautéed onions -jalapenos - pico de gallo Add-0ns $2 each: -bacon - onion tanglers
BLT
Crispy bacon, left lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted white bread. Add American, Mozzarella, Cheddar or Provolone for $1
Buff Chick Sand
Choice of grilled or fried, seasoned chicken breast, plain or buffalo with LTO.
Buffalo Wrap
Wrap it Up! Fried or grilled chicken with LTO, blue cheese crumbles & buttermilk ranch dressing. Mild, Medium, or Hot
Burger
½ lb. proprietary brisket blend on a toasted brioche bun with LTO. Add-ons $1 each: -mushrooms - sautéed onions -jalapenos - pico de gallo Add-ons $2 each: -Bacon - onion tanglers
Cheesesteak
Fresh shaved ribeye, made Philly style on a fresh baked roll: Step #1: Wit or Witout (Without) sautéed onions Step #2: Specify cheese (Whiz, American, Mozzarella or Provolone)
Chicken Parm
Breaded Chicken Served in a fresh baked hoagie topped with marinara, romano & mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Pita
Marinated grilled chicken breast with LTO, black olives, feta cheese & cucumbers topped with our Greek dill dressing. Served in a warm pita
Chix Steak
Seasoned Grilled Chicken, made Philly style on a fresh baked roll: Step #1: Wit or Witout (Without) sautéed onions Step #2: Specify cheese (Whiz, American, Mozzarella or Provolone)
Fish Sandwich
Craft beer battered mild white fish, lightly fried. Served on a grilled brioche bun with LTO & tarter sauce
Grilled Cheese
Texas Style Grilled Toast with White American Cheese and fries
Grilled Chick Sand
Grilled seasoned chicken breast with LTO.
Meatball Parm
Seasoned MeatballsServed in a fresh baked hoagie topped with marinara, romano & mozzarella cheese
Pizza
9 Inch Pizza
One of the most unique Italian hand crafted Pies you can find on this side of the Mississippi. Professionally trained dough tossers skilled with the most unique way to spread the pizza sauce you will be able to see in your life. Let's not forget how professional they are when it comes to covering your pie with the freshest Mozzarella that money can buy. After it bakes in the oven at 500 degrees for 15 minutes it comes out a golden brown like a fake sun tan in a Philadelphia Winter. We hope our pizza rings your Liberty Bell.
14 Inch Pizza
One of the most unique Italian hand crafted Pies you can find on this side of the Mississippi. Professionally trained dough tossers skilled with the most unique way to spread the pizza sauce you will be able to see in your life. Let's not forget how professional they are when it comes to covering your pie with the freshest Mozzarella that money can buy. After it bakes in the oven at 500 degrees for 15 minutes it comes out a golden brown like a fake sun tan in a Philadelphia Winter. We hope our pizza rings your Liberty Bell.
16 Inch Pizza
One of the most unique Italian hand crafted Pies you can find on this side of the Mississippi. Professionally trained dough tossers skilled with the most unique way to spread the pizza sauce you will be able to see in your life. Let's not forget how professional they are when it comes to covering your pie with the freshest Mozzarella that money can buy. After it bakes in the oven at 500 degrees for 15 minutes it comes out a golden brown like a fake sun tan in a Philadelphia Winter. We hope our pizza rings your Liberty Bell.
9 Bass Ackwards
Garlic & oil rubbed on our fresh dough topped with grated mozzarella, baked, removed, topped with fresh marinara & romano. Then briefly put back in the oven to create a unique fresh twist
14 Bass Ackwards
Garlic & oil rubbed on our fresh dough topped with grated mozzarella, baked, removed, topped with fresh marinara & romano. Then briefly put back in the oven to create a unique fresh twist
16 Bass Ackwards
Garlic & oil rubbed on our fresh dough topped with grated mozzarella, baked, removed, topped with fresh marinara & romano. Then briefly put back in the oven to create a unique fresh twist
9 BBQ Chicken Pizza
Lightly fried chicken, BBQ sauce, mozzarella, colby-jack cheese with garlic oil glazed crust
14 BBQ Chicken Pizza
Lightly fried chicken, BBQ sauce, mozzarella, colby-jack cheese with garlic oil glazed crust
16 BBQ Chicken Pizza
Lightly fried chicken, BBQ sauce, mozzarella, colby-jack cheese with garlic oil glazed crust
9 Bianca Pizza
Ricotta, mozzarella & romano with garlic oil glazed crust
14 Bianca Pizza
Ricotta, mozzarella & romano with garlic oil glazed crust
16 Bianca Pizza
Ricotta, mozzarella & romano with garlic oil glazed crust
9 Buffalo Chicken
Lightly fried chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, wing sauce, mozzarella, colby-jack cheese & buttermilk ranch with garlic oil glazed crust
14 Buffalo Chicken
Lightly fried chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, wing sauce, mozzarella, colby-jack cheese & buttermilk ranch with garlic oil glazed crust
16 Buffalo Chicken
Lightly fried chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, wing sauce, mozzarella, colby-jack cheese & buttermilk ranch with garlic oil glazed crust
9 Chicken Bacon Ranch
Diced white meat chicken lightly fried, bacon, mozzarella, with a buttermilk ranch base & garlic oil glazed crust
14 Chicken Bacon Ranch
Diced white meat chicken lightly fried, bacon, mozzarella, with a buttermilk ranch base & garlic oil glazed crust
16 Chicken Bacon Ranch
Diced white meat chicken lightly fried, bacon, mozzarella, with a buttermilk ranch base & garlic oil glazed crust
9 Favorita Pizza
Our classic! Pepperoni, sausage & mushroom
14 Favorita Pizza
Our classic! Pepperoni, sausage & mushroom
16 Favorita Pizza
Our classic! Pepperoni, sausage & mushroom
9 Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple & mozzarella cheese
14 Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple & mozzarella cheese
16 Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple & mozzarella cheese
9 Margarita
Fresh mozzarella, diced tomato & basil with garlic oil glazed crust
14 Margarita
Fresh mozzarella, diced tomato & basil with garlic oil glazed crust
16 Margarita
Fresh mozzarella, diced tomato & basil with garlic oil glazed crust
9 Veggie Pizza
Colby-jack cheese, mushroom, artichoke, onion, & roasted red pepper with garlic oil glazed crust
14 Veggie Pizza
Colby-jack cheese, mushroom, artichoke, onion, & roasted red pepper with garlic oil glazed crust
Rolls
Stromboli
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, mozzarella & romano. Served with side of marinara.
Sausage Roll
Sausage, green pepper, onion, mozzarella & romano
Buffalo Roll
Sausage, green pepper, onion, mozzarella & romano
MYO Roll
REGULAR TOPPING PRICE 1.50 / 2.00 / 2.50 banana pepper, black olive, broccoli, feta, green pepper, ham, jalapeno, mushroom, onion, pepperoni, pineapple, roasted red pepper, Italian ground sausage, diced tomato PREMIUM TOPPINGS PRICE 2.25 / 2.75 / 3.25 anchovy, artichoke, bacon, extra cheese, chicken, meatball, ricotta cheese.
Meals
Bourbon Salmon
Broiled salmon filet finished with a bourbon glaze. Served with a side of jasmine rice and seasonal vegetables.
Chicken Parm Dinner
Breaded chicken with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti with marinara.
Chicken with Veggies
Marinated chicken breasts served with seasonal vegetables & a side of jasmine rice
Fish & Chips
Craft beer battered mild white fish, lightly fried. Served with fries, coleslaw & tarter sauce
Lemon Caper Chicken
Tender chicken, lightly floured and sautéedin lemon white wine sauce with capers, roasted red peppers and tossed with pasta
Spaghetti
Imported from Italy, with your choice of fresh marinara or garlic & olive oil. Add Meatballs 6 Add Grilled Chicken 6 Add Primavera 6 Add Italian Ground Sausage 6 Add Shrimp 8
Sides/Extras
SD Fries
SD Onion Tanglers
SD Sweet Fries
SD Broccoli
SD Rice
SD Coleslaw
Bacon
Balsamic Glaze
BBQ
Blu Ch Dressing
Bread
Caesar Dress
Carrot
Celery
Chicken Breast
Ext Philly Meat
Feta
Honey Mustard
Sour Cream
Italian
Jalepeno
Mango Salsa
Ranch
SD Beer Cheese
Side Chz Wiz
SD Mild
SD Medium
SD Hot
Pickles
Pico De Gallo
SD Meatballs
SD Grilled Mild
SD Honey Garlic
SD Grilled Hot
SD Shrimp
Greek Dressing
Siracha ket
Honey Lime Dressing
SD Marinara
SD Chips
Side Tartar
Bourbon glaze
Salmon
Kids
Desserts
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
We're honored to be a place where family and friends come to enjoy time together. Our guests are our family here at South Street City Oven Bar and Music.
8845 Founders Square Dr., Naples, FL 34120