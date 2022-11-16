Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burgers
Sandwiches

South Street Brewery 106 W South St.

1,214 Reviews

$$

106 W South St.

Charlottesville, VA 22902

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Burger
Boneless Basket
Deep South Burger

Appetizers

Boneless Basket

$7.00+

Boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or blue cheese and celery

Cauliflower Basket

$9.00+

Breaded cauliflower tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or blue cheese and celery

Cheese Curds

$13.00

Beer battered and served with sriracha ranch

Chorizo Totchos

$15.00

Loaded tots with house-made chorizo, shredded pepper jack cheese, jalapeno crema, and cilantro

Fried Pickles

$11.00

Lightly breaded pickle chips served with sriracha ranch

Jumbo Pretzel

$14.00

Served with a pub cheese sauce, spicy mustard and pickle chips

Pork Wonchos

$19.00

fried wontons topped with pulled pork, jalapeno-corn coleslaw, wasabi goat cheese, roasted red peppers, and chives

Tomato Bisque

$6.00+
Totchos

$14.00

Loaded tots with your choice of beef chili or seasoned black beans, shredded cheese, sour cream, and chives

Traditional Wings

traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of BBQ, buffalo, thai, or ranch dry rub and served with ranch or blue cheese and celery

Vegetarian Chili

$9.00

Topped with sour cream, shredded cheese, tricolored tortilla strips, lime, and chives

Salad

Autumn Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Arugula, roasted butternut squash, red onions, goat cheese, pepitas and served with malt molasses vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, and caesar dressing

House Salad

$12.00

Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, cheddar cheese, croutons, and a balsamic vinaigrette

Southwestern Salad

$16.00

Romaine, avocado, corn and black bean salsa, red onion tricolor tortilla strips, blackened chicken, and a jalapeno crema drizzled on top

Small Autumn Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Arugula, roasted butternut squash, red onions, goat cheese, pepitas and served with malt molasses vinaigrette

Small Caesar Salad

$6.50

Romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, and caesar dressing

Small House Salad

$6.50

Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, cheddar cheese, croutons, and a balsamic vinaigrette

Small Southwest Salad

$9.00

Romaine, avocado, corn and black bean salsa, red onion tricolor tortilla strips, blackened chicken, and sriracha ranch

Sandwiches

Beef On Weck

$17.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast with buffalo sauce drizzled on top with bacon, ranch, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.

Cajun Club

$15.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, bacon, pepper Jack cheese, and our signature Cajun remoulade

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy haddock served with lettuce, tomato, bang bang sauce, and roasted red pepper on an amoroso roll

Garden Wrap

$12.00

House-made hummus, pickled carrots, romaine, cucumber, red onion, and avocado in a flour tortilla

Grilled Goddess

$15.00

grilled chicken lettuce, red onion, tomato, swiss cheese, green goddess dressing

Hot Honey

$16.00Out of stock

breaded chicken breast, pepperjack cheese, bacon, hot honey sauce, pickle chips, and miso mayonnaise

Pulled Pork

$16.00Out of stock

Braised pork, BBQ sauce, and pick chips on a potato roll served with jalapeno-corn coleslaw

Reuben

$15.00

Slow braised corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and a house made 1000 island on marbled rye

Tofu Reuben

$15.00

grilled tofu, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and a house made 1000 island on marbled rye

Triple Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Cheddar, Swiss, and Pepperjack on an inside-out potato roll

Burgers

Beyond Burger

$16.00

Vegan Beyond Patty served as a replacement for any of our signature burgers

Caprese Burger

$17.00

1/2 LB ground chuck, thick sliced mozzarella, green leaf lettuce, tomato, basil mayonnaise, balsamic glaze, and oregano

Chorizo Smash Burger

$15.00

1/4lb smash patty with house-made chorizo, pepperjack cheese, tomato, pickled jalapenos, and ancho mayo

Classic Burger

$15.00

1/2 lb ground chuck, lettuce, tomato, dijonnaise, and your choice of cheese

Deep South Burger

$17.00

1/2 lb ground chuck, cheddar and american cheese, bacon, bbq sauce, an onion ring, and regular mayonnaise

Deluxe Smash Burger

$12.00+

Garlic Bacon Burger

$12.00

1/4lb ground chuck smash patty, caramelized onions, 2 slices of bacon, double american cheese, mayonniase, on a garlic butter potato roll

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$16.00

1/2 LB ground chuck, lettuce, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, and regular mayonnaise

Pretzel Pub Burger

$17.00

1/2 lb ground chuck, swiss cheese, hone mustard, lettuce, pickle chips, and crispy onions on a pretzel bun

Platters

Brat Platter

$18.00

A Satan’s Pony beer-brat topped with sauerkraut, whole grain mustard, and grilled onions in a hoagie and served with jalapeno-corn coleslaw, house-made apple sauce, and a warm German-style potato salad

Fish and Chips

$19.00

Beer-battered haddock served with fries and jalapeno-corn coleslaw

Large Tender Basket

$18.00

fried or grilled and served with fries, jalapeno corn coleslaw and your choice of dipping sauce

Shrimp Basket

$20.00

8 tail on breaded shrimp served with cocktail sauce, jalapeno-corn coleslaw, and french fries

Dessert

Beer Float

$10.00

Our bourbon barrel aged Russian imperial stout Anastasia's served with a scoop of homestead creamery vanilla bean ice cream in a frosted mug

Berry Cobbler

$7.00
Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Chocolate fudge brownie served with homestead creamery vanilla bean ice cream and a cherry on top

Key Lime Pie

$7.00Out of stock

House-made key lime pie over a graham cracker crust with lime zest and whipped cream

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.50

vanilla

Sorbet Medley

$10.00Out of stock

Mango, raspberry, and lemon sorbet garnished with mango and blueberries

Kids Menu

KD Cheeseburger

$8.00

1/4 LB ground chuck with american cheese

KD Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled cheese with american cheese on sour dough

KD Hamburger

$8.00

1/4 LB ground chuck on a potato bun. Served plain

KD Mac and cheese

$8.00

cavatappi pasta in a white cheddar cheese sauce

KD Tenders

$7.00

1/2 LB of lightly breaded nuggets with a choice of ranch or bbq sauce for dipping

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Served with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream in a frosted mug

Sides

Sauces

2oz ramekin

Side Apple Sauce

$2.00Out of stock

topped with cinnamon

Side Celery

$0.50

5 or 6 slices of celery

Side Fries

$6.00

Hand cut fries, lightly seasoned and served with ketchup

Side German Potato Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Served warm

Side Jalapeño Cole Slaw

$2.00

House-made jalapeno and corn coleslaw

Side Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Cavatappi pasta with a cheddar sauce

Side Onion Rings W/ Ketchup

$8.00

Battered Onion Rings

Side Onion Rings W/ Sriracha Ranch

$8.00

Battered Onion Rings

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Thin cut sweet potato fries served with ketchup

Side Tater Tots

$6.00

Traditional tots served with ketchup

Side Wonton

$4.00

House Fried Wontons

White Wine

Canyon Road Chardonnay

This Californian wine has notes of oak, butter, and vanilla

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio

This Californian wine has notes of green apple, citrus and white peach

La Marca Prosseco

This Italian Prosecco has notes of honeysuckle blossomed and citrus

Proverb Rose

$8.00

his Rose boasts a refreshingly dry style that has expressive notes of fresh red fruit and floral hints. The ripe cherry and strawberry flavors are met with a dose of minerality on the finish.

Red Wine

Canyon Road Pinot Noir

This Californian wine has notes of cherries, raspberries, spice, and vanilla

Canyon Road Cabernet Sauvignon

Out of stock

This Californian wine has notes of plum, blackberry, coffee beans, and dark chocolate

Dublin Sangria

This North Carolina wine has notes of sweet citrus and strawberries Served with Orange, Lime, and Cherries

Silver Gate Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Cider

Blue Toad Billievable

$6.50

Fresh blueberries, cherries, and a blend of 3 local apple varieties. It’s sure to send your taste buds into an un-billievable tizzy.

Blue Toad Blackberry

$6.00

Light Cider Done Right features a blackberry “light” cider made with 100% Granny Smith Apples. This variety is blended with a burst of natural fruit for optimal balance, taste, low calorie and low carbs.

Mountain Apple

$6.00

Mountain Apple features 100% Nelson County apples, including the Blue Ridge Crisp variety. With a pure apple flavor and light pear finish, you can enjoy a true taste of our locality in every delicious sip.

House Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$10.00

House-made bloody mary mix, skyy vodka, bacon, lemon, lime, olives, and a cajun rim

Blueberry Old Fashioned

$15.00Out of stock

Maker's mark, blueberry simple syrup, angostura bitters, and seltzer water

Guava Knockout

$12.00

Skyy Vodka, Guava Nectar, and Lemon Juice

Mango Margarita

$15.00

1800 reposado, triple sec, mango nectar, lime juice, and a salt rim

Mango Margarita + Jalapeno

$16.00

1800 reposado, triple sec, mango nectar, lime juice, jalapeno, and a salt rim

Mimosa

$8.00

Prosecco, Triple Sec, Orange Juice

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Elijah Craig, Angostura Bitters, Orange, Luxardo Cherry, Raw Sugar, and Soda Water

Strawberry Letter 23

$16.00

Skyy vodka, bailey's strawberry and cream, house-made strawberry shrub, half and half, white chocolate syrup, and topped with whipped cream and strawberry

Shooter of the week

$7.00

N/A Bev

Coffee

$3.50
Coke

$2.50
Diet coke

$2.50
Ginger Ale

$2.50
Ginger Beer

$5.00
Horizon Milk

$2.00

8oz organic whole milk

Large Juice

$3.00
Lemonade

$2.50
RedBull

$5.00
Rootbeer

$2.50
Rootbeer Bottle

$4.00

12oz IBC Rootbeer

Seltzer

Sprite

$2.50
Tea

$2.50
Tonic

$2.50

Grapefruit Hop Kombucha

$5.00

Anastasia

ABV: 8.0% | Russian Imperial Stout | Color:Dark Brown | Our big, bold Russian Imperial Stout is brewed with roasted barley and real chocolate for a sweet, satisfying finish that leaves you wanting more. Aged in bourbon barrels.