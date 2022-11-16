- Home
South Street Brewery 106 W South St.
1,214 Reviews
$$
106 W South St.
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Appetizers
Boneless Basket
Boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or blue cheese and celery
Cauliflower Basket
Breaded cauliflower tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or blue cheese and celery
Cheese Curds
Beer battered and served with sriracha ranch
Chorizo Totchos
Loaded tots with house-made chorizo, shredded pepper jack cheese, jalapeno crema, and cilantro
Fried Pickles
Lightly breaded pickle chips served with sriracha ranch
Jumbo Pretzel
Served with a pub cheese sauce, spicy mustard and pickle chips
Pork Wonchos
fried wontons topped with pulled pork, jalapeno-corn coleslaw, wasabi goat cheese, roasted red peppers, and chives
Tomato Bisque
Totchos
Loaded tots with your choice of beef chili or seasoned black beans, shredded cheese, sour cream, and chives
Traditional Wings
traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of BBQ, buffalo, thai, or ranch dry rub and served with ranch or blue cheese and celery
Vegetarian Chili
Topped with sour cream, shredded cheese, tricolored tortilla strips, lime, and chives
Salad
Autumn Salad
Arugula, roasted butternut squash, red onions, goat cheese, pepitas and served with malt molasses vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, and caesar dressing
House Salad
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, cheddar cheese, croutons, and a balsamic vinaigrette
Southwestern Salad
Romaine, avocado, corn and black bean salsa, red onion tricolor tortilla strips, blackened chicken, and a jalapeno crema drizzled on top
Small Autumn Salad
Arugula, roasted butternut squash, red onions, goat cheese, pepitas and served with malt molasses vinaigrette
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, and caesar dressing
Small House Salad
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, cheddar cheese, croutons, and a balsamic vinaigrette
Small Southwest Salad
Romaine, avocado, corn and black bean salsa, red onion tricolor tortilla strips, blackened chicken, and sriracha ranch
Sandwiches
Beef On Weck
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast with buffalo sauce drizzled on top with bacon, ranch, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
Cajun Club
Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, bacon, pepper Jack cheese, and our signature Cajun remoulade
Fish Sandwich
Crispy haddock served with lettuce, tomato, bang bang sauce, and roasted red pepper on an amoroso roll
Garden Wrap
House-made hummus, pickled carrots, romaine, cucumber, red onion, and avocado in a flour tortilla
Grilled Goddess
grilled chicken lettuce, red onion, tomato, swiss cheese, green goddess dressing
Hot Honey
breaded chicken breast, pepperjack cheese, bacon, hot honey sauce, pickle chips, and miso mayonnaise
Pulled Pork
Braised pork, BBQ sauce, and pick chips on a potato roll served with jalapeno-corn coleslaw
Reuben
Slow braised corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and a house made 1000 island on marbled rye
Tofu Reuben
grilled tofu, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and a house made 1000 island on marbled rye
Triple Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, Swiss, and Pepperjack on an inside-out potato roll
Burgers
Beyond Burger
Vegan Beyond Patty served as a replacement for any of our signature burgers
Caprese Burger
1/2 LB ground chuck, thick sliced mozzarella, green leaf lettuce, tomato, basil mayonnaise, balsamic glaze, and oregano
Chorizo Smash Burger
1/4lb smash patty with house-made chorizo, pepperjack cheese, tomato, pickled jalapenos, and ancho mayo
Classic Burger
1/2 lb ground chuck, lettuce, tomato, dijonnaise, and your choice of cheese
Deep South Burger
1/2 lb ground chuck, cheddar and american cheese, bacon, bbq sauce, an onion ring, and regular mayonnaise
Deluxe Smash Burger
Garlic Bacon Burger
1/4lb ground chuck smash patty, caramelized onions, 2 slices of bacon, double american cheese, mayonniase, on a garlic butter potato roll
Mushroom and Swiss Burger
1/2 LB ground chuck, lettuce, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, and regular mayonnaise
Pretzel Pub Burger
1/2 lb ground chuck, swiss cheese, hone mustard, lettuce, pickle chips, and crispy onions on a pretzel bun
Platters
Brat Platter
A Satan’s Pony beer-brat topped with sauerkraut, whole grain mustard, and grilled onions in a hoagie and served with jalapeno-corn coleslaw, house-made apple sauce, and a warm German-style potato salad
Fish and Chips
Beer-battered haddock served with fries and jalapeno-corn coleslaw
Large Tender Basket
fried or grilled and served with fries, jalapeno corn coleslaw and your choice of dipping sauce
Shrimp Basket
8 tail on breaded shrimp served with cocktail sauce, jalapeno-corn coleslaw, and french fries
Dessert
Beer Float
Our bourbon barrel aged Russian imperial stout Anastasia's served with a scoop of homestead creamery vanilla bean ice cream in a frosted mug
Berry Cobbler
Brownie Sundae
Chocolate fudge brownie served with homestead creamery vanilla bean ice cream and a cherry on top
Key Lime Pie
House-made key lime pie over a graham cracker crust with lime zest and whipped cream
Scoop of Ice Cream
vanilla
Sorbet Medley
Mango, raspberry, and lemon sorbet garnished with mango and blueberries
Kids Menu
KD Cheeseburger
1/4 LB ground chuck with american cheese
KD Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese with american cheese on sour dough
KD Hamburger
1/4 LB ground chuck on a potato bun. Served plain
KD Mac and cheese
cavatappi pasta in a white cheddar cheese sauce
KD Tenders
1/2 LB of lightly breaded nuggets with a choice of ranch or bbq sauce for dipping
Root Beer Float
Served with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream in a frosted mug
Sides
Sauces
2oz ramekin
Side Apple Sauce
topped with cinnamon
Side Celery
5 or 6 slices of celery
Side Fries
Hand cut fries, lightly seasoned and served with ketchup
Side German Potato Salad
Served warm
Side Jalapeño Cole Slaw
House-made jalapeno and corn coleslaw
Side Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta with a cheddar sauce
Side Onion Rings W/ Ketchup
Battered Onion Rings
Side Onion Rings W/ Sriracha Ranch
Battered Onion Rings
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Thin cut sweet potato fries served with ketchup
Side Tater Tots
Traditional tots served with ketchup
Side Wonton
House Fried Wontons
White Wine
Canyon Road Chardonnay
This Californian wine has notes of oak, butter, and vanilla
Canyon Road Pinot Grigio
This Californian wine has notes of green apple, citrus and white peach
La Marca Prosseco
This Italian Prosecco has notes of honeysuckle blossomed and citrus
Proverb Rose
his Rose boasts a refreshingly dry style that has expressive notes of fresh red fruit and floral hints. The ripe cherry and strawberry flavors are met with a dose of minerality on the finish.
Red Wine
Canyon Road Pinot Noir
This Californian wine has notes of cherries, raspberries, spice, and vanilla
Canyon Road Cabernet Sauvignon
This Californian wine has notes of plum, blackberry, coffee beans, and dark chocolate
Dublin Sangria
This North Carolina wine has notes of sweet citrus and strawberries Served with Orange, Lime, and Cherries
Silver Gate Pinot Noir
Cider
Blue Toad Billievable
Fresh blueberries, cherries, and a blend of 3 local apple varieties. It’s sure to send your taste buds into an un-billievable tizzy.
Blue Toad Blackberry
Light Cider Done Right features a blackberry “light” cider made with 100% Granny Smith Apples. This variety is blended with a burst of natural fruit for optimal balance, taste, low calorie and low carbs.
Mountain Apple
Mountain Apple features 100% Nelson County apples, including the Blue Ridge Crisp variety. With a pure apple flavor and light pear finish, you can enjoy a true taste of our locality in every delicious sip.
House Cocktails
Bloody Mary
House-made bloody mary mix, skyy vodka, bacon, lemon, lime, olives, and a cajun rim
Blueberry Old Fashioned
Maker's mark, blueberry simple syrup, angostura bitters, and seltzer water
Guava Knockout
Skyy Vodka, Guava Nectar, and Lemon Juice
Mango Margarita
1800 reposado, triple sec, mango nectar, lime juice, and a salt rim
Mango Margarita + Jalapeno
1800 reposado, triple sec, mango nectar, lime juice, jalapeno, and a salt rim
Mimosa
Prosecco, Triple Sec, Orange Juice
Old Fashioned
Elijah Craig, Angostura Bitters, Orange, Luxardo Cherry, Raw Sugar, and Soda Water
Strawberry Letter 23
Skyy vodka, bailey's strawberry and cream, house-made strawberry shrub, half and half, white chocolate syrup, and topped with whipped cream and strawberry