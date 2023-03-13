Restaurant header imageView gallery

South Street Cheesesteaks

119 Spring Street, Suite 2

Charleston, SC 29403

Popular Items

SOUTH STREET CHEESESTEAK


Cheesesteaks

03.12.23 Only Chicken Cheesesteaks are available this Sunday! We appreciate your support and patience as we continue to grow! 8 inch Freshly Baked Ambrosia Sub Sandwich Roll Generous Portion of Protein ***8 oz Chicken Flat Pressed & Sliced
Cheesesteaks

SOUTH STREET CHEESESTEAK

$15.50

8 inch Freshly Baked Ambrosia Sub Sandwich Roll Your Choice of A Generous Portion of Protein ***8 oz USDA Black Angus Choice Top Round Beef ***Chicken Flat Pressed & Sliced

SIDES

ZAPP'S KETTLE COOKED SALT & VINEGAR CHIPS

ZAPP'S KETTLE COOKED SALT & VINEGAR CHIPS

$2.75
ZAPP'S KETTLE COOKED MESQUITE BBQ CHIPS

ZAPP'S KETTLE COOKED MESQUITE BBQ CHIPS

$2.75

ZAPP'S KETTLE COOKED VOODOO CHIPS

$2.75

DRINKS

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.50

12 oz Coca Cola

Cherry Coke

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Cherry Coke Zero

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.50
DR PEPPER

DR PEPPER

$2.50
DIET DR PEPPER

DIET DR PEPPER

$2.50
BOTTLED SPRING WATER

BOTTLED SPRING WATER

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Delivering some of the tastiest Cheesesteaks & Sub Sandwiches south of the Mason Dixon line! A taste of Philly Down South ! Our takeout kitchen is located in the heart of downtown Charleston, South Carolina on Spring Street ~!

Location

119 Spring Street, Suite 2, Charleston, SC 29403

Directions

