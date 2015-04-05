Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Steakhouses
Burgers

The South Street Grille Ashland

8 Reviews

$$$

121 South Street

Ashland, OH 44805

Popular Items

Brisket Rolls
Pork Belly Mac
Steak Cobb Salad

Appetizers

Fresh Start

$11.00

pita chips/ hummus/feisty feta spread/fresh veggies

Meat Candy

$11.00

pork belly burnt ends

SSG Tots

$7.00

ask your server for today's choice

10 Wings

$13.00

10 wings slow smoked and then flash fried. With our house rub or tossed in bbq, spicy garlic, or sweet & spicy sauce

Brisket Rolls

$11.00

shredded brisket/pepper jack cheese/house ranch

Buffalo Dip

$9.00

served w/pita chips

Walleye Bites

$12.00

Mary Poppers

$8.00

bacon wrapped smoked poppers/house ranch

Extra Pita Chips

$1.00

Chips & Dip

$6.00

Pita Chips served with your choice of feisty feta or hummus

Chips/Pico

$3.00

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

bacon/ american cheese/ ob sauce

South Street Blues

$13.00

bacon/bacon jam/blue cheese

Steakhouse Burger

$13.00Out of stock

The Mouthful

$13.00

crispy pork/candied jalapenos/pepper jack/house bbq

The OG

$10.00

lettuce/onion/tomato/pickle

The Verger Pattymelt

$14.00

texas toast/beyond patty/mushroom/onion/vegan swiss/vegan mayo

Maple Apple Cheddar Burger

$13.00

Desserts

Cheesecake Parfait add any topping

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$2.00

Brown Butter

$6.00

Cheesecake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Ice Cream Pie

$6.00

Non-Dairy Ice Cream Sundae

$6.00

Non-Dairy Kid's Ice Cream Sundae

$4.00

PB Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Pie

$5.00

Parfait - Pumpkin Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Reese's Sundae

$6.00

Entrees

12oz Ribeye

$21.00

16oz Ribeye

$27.00

8oz Sirloin

$19.00

Baja Bowl

$18.00

cajun style mahi mahi/ cilantro lime rice/ sweet cabbage/ pineapple pico/ baja sour cream

Black & Bleu Alfredo

$18.00

blackened 6oz sirloin/ alfredo sauce/ cavatappi/ bleu cheese crumbles/ balsamic glaze

Brisket

$16.00Out of stock

available after 4pm daily

Cauliflower Steak

$12.00

seared cauliflower steak/garlic & herb roasted tomatoes/balsamic/quinoa rice blend

Fish & Chips

$12.00

beer battered pollock/french fries/tartar

Glazed Salmon

$17.00

Grilled Chicken

$10.00

served w/cilantro lime rice/pineapple pico

Medallions

$21.00

Filet Mignon medallions

NY Strip

$19.00

Pork Belly Mac

$13.00

three cheese mac/pork belly/house BBQ

Pulled Pork Entree

$13.00

house smoked pulled pork/ carolina mustard bbq

Quarter Chicken

$13.00

served alabama style

Ribs 1/2 Rack

$14.00

dry or sticky

Ribs Full Rack

$24.00

dry or sticky

Prime Rib

$20.00Out of stock

South Street Alfredo

$15.00

pulled chicken/ smokehouse alfredo/ cavatappi/ roasted tomato/ corn/ shaved parmesan

Steak Bombs

$18.00

marinated in house

Veggie Pasta

$12.00

cavatappi/spinach/zucchini/mushrooms/grape tomato/garlic/fresh herbs/feta

Football Food Specials

Saturday 11am-5pm Sunday All Day

Burnt Ends

$12.00

Carolina Chix Sandwich

$10.00

Chorizo Dip

$9.00

FB Loaded Fries

$8.00

Maple Pepper Wings - 10

$13.00

Smoked Meatloaf

$14.00

Handhelds

BB King

$10.00

texas toast/brisket/bacon jam

Crisp Veggie Wrap

$10.00

cucumber/spinach/matchstick carrots/avocado/house ranch. Served w/pita chips/hummus/feisty feta

Feisty Chicken

$12.00

toasted bun/grilled chicken/feisty feta/spinach/roasted tomato

Pesto Chicken Wrap

$11.00

chicken/ bacon/ pesto/ lettuce/ tomato

Plain Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Pulled Pork

$10.00

toasted bun/pork/slaw/pickles

Sloppy Piggy Pileup

$14.00

double decker parmesan crusted texas toast/gouda/cheddar/pulled pork/house bbq/sweet cabbage/bacon

Three Cheese Griller

$8.00

texas toast/american/provolone/gouda

Toasted Market Veggie

$11.00

parmesan crusted sprouted bread/zucchini/mushroom/spinach/pesto/mozzarella

Kid's

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid's Buttered Noodles

$5.00

Kid's Tender Salad

$6.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Pulled Pork

$6.00

Kid's Fish Basket

$6.00

Kid's Wings

$7.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kid's Sirloin

$8.00

Kid's Hamburger

$7.00

Lunch Menu

1/2 Caesar Salad

$6.00

1/2 Cobb Salad

$6.00

1/2 Salmon Salad

$8.00

1/2 Smokehouse Chix Salad

$7.00

1/2 Sw & Sp Chix Salad

$8.00

Lunch Cobb Salad

$11.00

Pick 2

$9.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.00

romaine/cavatappi/caesar/roasted tomato/shaved parm/croutons/fresh cracked pepper

Salmon Salad

$15.00

mixed greens/ smoked salmon/ feta/ red onion/ egg/ cucumber/ roasted sesame dressing

Smokehouse Chicken Salad

$14.00

romaine/pulled chicken/alabama white sauce/corn/black beans/tomato/red onion/cheddar/jalapeno/avocado/house ranch

Steak Cobb Salad

$15.00

romaine/steak/bacon/egg/tomato/avocado/blue cheese crumbles/croutons/fresh cracked pepper

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Salad

$15.00

mixed greens/ sweet & spicy crispy chicken/ cucumber/ green onion/ carrots/ almonds/ mandarin oranges/ quinoa & edamame blend/ roasted sesame dressing

Harvest Crunch Seasonal Salad

$13.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00Out of stock

Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Buttered Noodles

$3.00

Cauliflower

$3.00

Cilantro Lime Rice

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Fresh Vegetable

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Loaded Fries

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Pita Chips

$3.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Slaw

$3.00

Spoon Bread

$3.00

Texas Toast

$1.00

Soups

Chili

$5.00

Beef Barley

$5.00

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Weekly Specials

Smokehouse Platter

$27.00Out of stock

Friday ONLY starting 4pm. Quarter Chicken/ brisket/ pulled pork/ cole slaw/ baked bean/ spoon bread/ house bbq/ carolina bbq/ alabama white bbq

Pitmaster Special

$15.00Out of stock

Saturday ONLY

Bratwurst

$12.00

Sunday ONLY

Fall Menu 2022

Smoked Salmon Dip

$9.00

Maple Pepper Wings

$13.00

Carolina Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Brisket Griller

$13.00

Korean BBQ

$13.00

Smoked Meatloaf

$14.00

Broccoli Salad

$3.00

Warm German Potato Salad

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Elevated casual dining in downtown Ashland. Whether you want a quiet meal with family in the dining room, or to grab some wings and a drink in the bar for the game, the South Street Grille is your place.

Website

Location

121 South Street, Ashland, OH 44805

Directions

Gallery
The South Street Grille image
The South Street Grille image
The South Street Grille image

