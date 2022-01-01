Restaurant header imageView gallery

South Suburban Sports Complex

review star

No reviews yet

4810 East County Line Road

Littleton, CO 80126

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders Basket
Wings
Fry Basket

Shareables

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Hand Battered Mozzarella, House Made Marinara

Spread & Pita

$10.00

Red Pepper Hummus, House Made Tzatziki, Warm Pita Bread Add Veggies +$2

Chips and Dips

$8.00

Green Chilies Queso, Fire-Roasted Salsa, Corn Tortilla Chips

Chicken Tenders Basket

$13.00

All Natural Breaded White Meat Chicken Tenders and French Fries Choice of Sauce: Honey Mustard, BBQ, Ranch

Pickle Chips

$8.00

Breaded Pickle Chips, Ranch Dressing

Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheddar Jack Cheese, Tortilla - side of Salsa and Sour Cream. Choice to add Chicken

Nachos

$15.00

House Made Tortilla Chips, Pork Green Chile, Cheddar Jack, Black Beans, Corn and Poblano, Pickled Red Onion, Avocado, Sour Cream, Fire Roasted Salsa

Fry Basket

$7.00

Your Choice of: Flat French Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, Tater Tots, OR Onion Rings

Wings

$16.00+

Traditional, Boneless, or Cauliflower Choose Your Style: Buffalo, Mango Habanero, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Teriyaki

Pork Green Chile Cheese Fries

$11.00

French Fries Smothered in Pork Green Chile and Cheddar Jack Cheese

Salads and Soups

House Salad

$5.00+

Spring Mix, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Mozzarella, Croutons

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, tossed in House Made Caesar Dressing

Greek Salad

$15.00

Spinach, Grilled Chicken Breast, Roasted Red Peppers, Cucumbers, Pepperoncini, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Italian Dressing

Apple Crunch

$12.00

Spring Mix, Apples, Cranberries, Candied Pecans, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Balsamic Dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Celery, Cheddar Jack, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Buffalo'd Chicken- Grilled or Breaded

Southwest Chicken Salad

$15.00

Romaine, Black Beans, Corn and Poblano Pico, Tomato, Cheddar Jack, Grilled Chicken, Tortilla Strips, Chipotle Ranch

Pork Green Chile

$8.00

House Made Pork Green Chile made with New Mexico Hatch Green Chiles, topped with Cheddar Jack, served with a Warm Tortilla

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Rotating Soup of the Day- Ask your Bartender for Details

Bowls & Entrees

Mediterranean

$14.00

Quinoa and Brown Rice, Tomato, Cabbage, Cucumber, Roasted Corn, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Red Pepper Hummus, Tzatziki - Add Chicken or Gyro +3

Bacon Avocado

$14.00

Quinoa and Brown Rice, Spinach, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Ranch Dressing Add Chicken +3

Thai Bowl

$14.00

Quinoa and Brown Rice, Broccoli, Red Peppers, Mushrooms, Cabbage, Thai Chili Sauce

Loaded Mac N Cheese

$15.00

Cavatappi, White Cheddar, Gruyere, Bacon, Parmesan, Roasted Garlic, Onion, Roasted Red Pepper ADD Grilled or Breaded Chicken or Andouille Sausage +3

Fish and Chips

$15.00

Beer Battered White Fish, French Fries, House Made Tarter Sauce

Sandwiches/ Wraps/ Burgers

Diablo Turkey

$14.00

Turkey, Pepper Jack, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Jalapenos, Avocado, Sriracha Aioli, Ciabatta

ABLT

$14.00

Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Sourdough

Chicken Pesto Wrap

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Basil Pesto, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, Mozzarella, Tortilla Wrap

Pita

$15.00

Gyro or Grilled Chicken, House Made Tzatziki, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Feta, Warm Pita

Meatball Parmesan

$15.00

Meatballs, House Made Marinara, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pesto, Ciabatta

Reuben Sandwich

$15.00

Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Sourdough

Garden Veggie Wrap

$13.00

Spring Mix, Cucumber, Red Onion, Avocado, Tomato, Feta, Balsamic Reduction, Tortilla

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

American, Cheddar, Provolone Cheese, Toasted on Sourdough Bread

Classic Burger

$14.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Brioche - Option for Add ons

Colorado

$15.00

Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Roasted Green Chilies, Fried Egg, Brioche

Texan

$15.00

Premium Angus Beef, Chipotle BBQ, Pulled Pork, Pepper Jack, Fried Jalapenos, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Garlic Aioli

Mushroom Double Swiss

$15.00

Sauteed Mushrooms, Double Swiss, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche

Western Burger

$15.00

Sharp Cheddar, Pickle, BBQ Bacon, Onion Ring, Brioche

Flatbreads and Pizzas

BBQ Chicken

$14.00+

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Feta, Cheddar Jack

CheeseBurger

$14.00+

Zesty Burger Sauce, Ground Beef, Dill Pickle, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Cheddar Jack

Meatzza

$14.00+

House Made Marinara, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ground Beef

Thai Chicken

$14.00+

Sweet Chili Sauce, Chicken, Cheddar Jack, Red Peppers, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Green Onions

Veggie

$14.00+

House Made Marinara, Mozzarella, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Artichoke

Tuscan

$14.00+

House Made Marinara, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onion, Artichoke, Spinach, Feta

Cheese

$11.00+

Mozzarella, House Made Marinara

Pepperoni

$12.00+

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, House Made Marinara

Sausage

$12.00+

Sausage, Mozzarella, House Made Marinara

Build Your Own 16" Pizza

$16.00

Build Your Own Mozzarella 16' Pizza Pick Your Sauce Choose 2 Toppings Each Additional Topping +$2.00

Kids Menu

Sliders and Chips

$6.00

2 Beef Sliders with Cheese served with House Made Chips

Mac N Cheese with Chips

$6.00

Homemade Macaroni and Cheese served with Chips

French Fries

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Website

Location

4810 East County Line Road, Littleton, CO 80126

Directions

