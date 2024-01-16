South Texas Roost 205 FM 2765 road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3805 Farm-to-Market Road 2765, El Campo, TX 77437
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jackson Street Coffee and Market, LLC
No Reviews
711 West Jackson Street El Campo, TX 77437
View restaurant
Highway Bar & Kitchen rebuilding - 1129 MAIN ST
No Reviews
1129 MAIN ST EAST BERNARD, TX 77435
View restaurant
Greek Bros. Oyster Bar & Grill - El Campo
No Reviews
133 S. Mechanic El Campo, TX 77437
View restaurant