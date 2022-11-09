Pizza
Bars & Lounges
South Town Pie - South Park
924 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info
Pizza For Your Pie Hole!
Location
8611 14th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98108
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Anju Bar and Eatery - White Center (South Seattle)
4.6 • 102
9641 15th Ave SW Seattle, WA 98106
View restaurant