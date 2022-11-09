Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

South Town Pie - South Park

924 Reviews

$$

8611 14th Ave S

Seattle, WA 98108

Order Again

Popular Items

Half N Half Pie Options
Cheesy Bread
18" PEPPERONI Whole Pie

SMALL PLATES & SIDES

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$9.00

Garlic butter, Romano, mozzarella, served with beer cheese fondue and marinara sauce

Meatballs

Meatballs

$9.00

House made beef meatballs (GF), house made tomato sauce, Romano cheese.

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$7.50

BAG OF CHIPS

$1.50

1 oz. Individual Sized Bag of Potato Chips

Side WARM tomato Sauce

$0.75

Side Beer Cheese Fondue

$1.25

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side Extra Flat Bread

$1.00

Side Of Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Of Pepperoncinis

$1.00

Side Hot Sauce

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese

Chicken

$1.50

SALADS

Apple Salad

$10.50
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.00+

Romaine, Caesar Dressing, House Made Croutons and Parmesan Cheese

Chop Salad

Chop Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, black forest ham, soppressata, red onion, provolone, chickpeas, pepperoncini, cherry tomato, artichoke, black olive, datalink pasta, house vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$8.50

Iceberg Lettuce, Bacon, Red Onion, Boiled Egg, Cherry Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Blue Cheese Dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$6.50+

Romaine, arugula, radishes, heirloom carrots, choice of dressing

Side Extra Flat Bread

$1.00

Side Of Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Of Pepperoncinis

$1.00

Side of Ranch

$0.75

SANDWICHES

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$9.50

House made meatballs, marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, toasted hoagie roll

South Town Sub

South Town Sub

$10.50

Sopressata, spicy coppa, pepperoni, black forest ham, Romano, provolone, romaine slaw, toasted hoagie roll

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Oven Roasted Chicken, Hickory Smoked Bacon Strips, Red Onion, White Cheddar and Provolone with a Tangy House BBQ Sauce on a Toasted Hoagie

BAG OF CHIPS

$1.50

1 oz. Individual Sized Bag of Potato Chips

SLICES

CHEESE - Slice

$4.00

PEPPERONI - Slice

$4.75

SAUSAGE SLICE

$4.50

SWEETS

The Crispy

The Crispy

$6.50

Peanut butter rice crispy, dark belgian chocolate, sea salt flakes

Strawberry ice cream

$4.50Out of stock

STP SPECIALTY WHOLE 18" PIZZAS

18" Today's UNICORN - BACON SQUASH.

18" Today's UNICORN - BACON SQUASH.

$29.99

HOMEMADE BASIL PESTO FRESH KALE PROVOLONE & MOZZARELLA CHEESE BUTTERNUT SQUASH CRISPY BACON A PINCH OF PEPPER FLAKES

18" Todays VEGGIE Whole Pie - ROOT FUNGI

18" Todays VEGGIE Whole Pie - ROOT FUNGI

$28.99Out of stock

PESTO BASE OUR MIX CHEESE OF PROVOLONE AND MOZZARELLA SLICED YUKON YELLOW POTATO MUSHROOM MIX AND CARAMELIZED ONIONS FINISHED OFF WITH A DRIZZLE OF WHITE TRUFFLE OIL HERBS AND SEA SALT.

18" Margherita Pizza

18" Margherita Pizza

$25.99

House tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, parmesan

18" SAUSAGE Whole Pie

18" SAUSAGE Whole Pie

$25.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella blend, house made Italian sausage

18" PEPPERONI Whole Pie

18" PEPPERONI Whole Pie

$26.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella blend, Zoe's pepperoni

18" COMBO Whole Pie

18" COMBO Whole Pie

$26.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella blend Zoe's pepperoni, house made sausage

18" ANIMAL Whole Pie

18" ANIMAL Whole Pie

$32.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella blend, house made sausage, Zoe's meats pepperoni, bacon, soppressata

18" PASTRAMI Whole Pie

18" PASTRAMI Whole Pie

$30.99

Gruyere fondue, mozzarella blend, pastrami, dill pickles, caramelized onion, everything crust

18" SUPREME Whole Pie

18" SUPREME Whole Pie

$30.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella blend, Zoe's pepperoni, house made sausage, onion, mushrooms, green pepper, black olives

18" KAUA'I Whole Pie

18" KAUA'I Whole Pie

$30.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella blend, spicy coppa, fresh pineapple

18" The ALBINO Whole Pie

18" The ALBINO Whole Pie

$28.99

Gruyere fondue, mozzarella blend, oven roasted chicken, artichoke hearts

18" ARUGULA PROSCIUTTO Whole Pie

18" ARUGULA PROSCIUTTO Whole Pie

$31.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella blend, Zoe's prosciutto, castelvetrano olives, fresh arugula

18" BBQ CHICK Whole Pie

18" BBQ CHICK Whole Pie

$28.99

BBQ sauce, mozzarella blend, bacon, roasted chicken, red onion, white cheddar

18" CAPRESE Whole Pie

18" CAPRESE Whole Pie

$27.99

Pesto sauce, mozzarella blend, oven roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella

18" CHEESE Whole Pie

18" CHEESE Whole Pie

$22.99

tomato sauce, mozzarella blend, provolone, romano, parmesan cheeses

18" HERBIVORE Whole Pie

18" HERBIVORE Whole Pie

$28.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella blend, provolone, mushroom, green pepper, white onion, castelvetrano olives, arugula

18" ARTICHOKE PESTO Whole Pie

18" ARTICHOKE PESTO Whole Pie

$29.99

Pesto sauce, mozzarella blend, artichoke hearts, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, castelvetrano olives

BUILD YOUR OWN CUSTOM 18" WHOLE PIZZA

18" ONE TOPPING

18" ONE TOPPING

$24.99
18" TWO TOPPINGS

18" TWO TOPPINGS

$26.99
18" THREE TOPPINGS

18" THREE TOPPINGS

$27.99
18" FOUR TOPPINGS

18" FOUR TOPPINGS

$28.99
18" FIVE TOPPINGS

18" FIVE TOPPINGS

$29.99
18" SIX TOPPINGS

18" SIX TOPPINGS

$30.99

Make it an 18" HALF-N-HALF whole pizza!

Half N Half Pie Options

Half N Half Pie Options

Lots of options! Scroll all the way down the list to pick an option for each side of your custom pie.

Beer

Rainier Tallgirl

Rainier Tallgirl

$4.00
Tecate Tallboy

Tecate Tallboy

$5.00
PBR Tallboy

PBR Tallboy

$3.00
Coors Light

Coors Light

$4.00

BUD LIGHT

$4.00
Corona

Corona

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.50
Peroni

Peroni

$5.00
White Claw

White Claw

$6.50
Seattle Cider - Dry

Seattle Cider - Dry

$8.00
Blue Moon

Blue Moon

$5.50
Heineken Non-Alcoholic

Heineken Non-Alcoholic

$5.00

STEIGL RADDLERS

$8.00

STELLA

$6.00

HIGHLIFE

$4.00

Tangerene Sour

$7.00

Athletic IPA NA

$6.00

Athletic Lager NA

$6.00

Elysian Tallboy

$5.00

Modelo

$4.00

Wine

Baby Josh

$7.00

Josh Cab

$24.00

St Chard

$7.00

TO-GO Sodas

Bottled water

$1.00
Coke

Coke

$1.82
Diet coke

Diet coke

$1.82
Sprite

Sprite

$1.82

S.Pelligrino Aranciata

$4.00

S.Pelligrino Lemon

$4.00

Rootbeer

$1.82

Mountain Dew

$1.82

APPAREL

NEW Women's T-Shirt Blue

NEW Women's T-Shirt Blue

$15.00
NEW Men's T-Shirt Blue

NEW Men's T-Shirt Blue

$15.00
NEW Unisex Pullover Hoodie

NEW Unisex Pullover Hoodie

$35.00
NEW Unisex Zipper Hoodie

NEW Unisex Zipper Hoodie

$35.00

Men's Blue/Orange T-Shirt

$15.00

Women's Blue/Orange T-Shirt

$15.00

Men's Black/White T-Shirt

$10.00

Women's Black/White T-Shirt

$10.00

Men's Gray Full Color Logo T-Shirt

$15.00

Women's Gray Full Color Logo T-Shirt

$15.00

Women's Baseball Tee

$17.00

HATS

Trucker Hat - All Black

Trucker Hat - All Black

$10.00
Trucker Hat - White/Blue

Trucker Hat - White/Blue

$10.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Pizza For Your Pie Hole!

