South Transit BBQ and Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are Don and Victoria Davis and are the owners of South Transit BBQ & Grill! Our passion for cooking bbq style food started with a small electric smoker in 2015. Over the years our passion and experience grew just as fast as our collection of smokers! Fast Forward to 2021, we decided to take Victoria's knowledge of the restaurant industry, Don's passion for smoking meat, and our amazing homemade recipes to the community! We are so excited to share our amazing food with you!
Location
6703 South Transit Road, Lockport, NY 14094
