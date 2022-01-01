Restaurant header imageView gallery

South Transit BBQ and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

6703 South Transit Road

Lockport, NY 14094

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CYO BBQ Sandy
Chicken Dinner
2 Meat Sample Platter

Appetizers

Loaded BBQ Nachos

$12.99

A Heaping Pile Of Tortilla Chips Loaded With STBG Cheddar Queso And All The Fixin’S On Top!

Pulled Pork Egg Rolls

$9.99Out of stock

Served With Homemade STBG Sauces

Fried Pickles

$9.99Out of stock

Stbg Fried Pickels Served With Ranch Dresssing

BBQ Street Tacos

$9.99Out of stock

Coleslaw, Stbg Pulled Pork, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Pickeled Onions All Loaded Into Mini Flour Tortillas

App Of The Day

$8.99

Ask About Our App Of The Day!

Handhelds

Spicy Brisket Sandy

$11.95

Enjoy Our Fresh Smoked Brisket Chopped With Banana Peppers And Onions. Served Open Face With Melted Provolone And BBQ Drizzle

BBQ Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Traditional Grilled Cheese Stuffed With Stbg Pulled Pork.

Turkey Club

$10.95

Smoked Turkey Served With Bacon Lettuce Tomato, Onion, And American Cheese On Texas Toast.

The Green Stuff

The Pittsburg

$9.95Out of stock

Fresh Romaine Served With Onion, Tomato. Topped With French Fries And Shredded Cheese. Served With Riviera Dressing

The Big "C"

$8.95Out of stock

Fresh Romaine Topped With Parmesan Cheese, Bacon, Croutons. Served With Caesar Dressing

The Summer Harvest

$9.95

Fresh Romaine Topped With Onion, Sliced Apples, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Crumbled Gorgonzola Cheese. Served With House Vinaigrette

Smashburgs

The Lockport

$11.95Out of stock

Aged Usda Prime Angus Burger Smashed To Perfection Topped With Bacon Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, And American Cheese. Served On Texas Toast.

The Big D

$11.95Out of stock

Aged Usda Prime Angus Burger Smashed To Perfection Topped With Blue Cheese, Bacon, Provolone Cheese. Served On Texas Toast

Route 78

$11.95Out of stock

Aged Usda Prime Angus Burger Smashed To Perfection Topped With Pulled Pork, American Cheese, And Our Famous Slaw. Served On Texas Toast

The Braunch

$13.95Out of stock

Aged Usda Prime Angus Burger Smashed To Perfection Topped With Brisket, Lettuce, Tomato, Fried Onion Ring, American Cheese, And A Fried Egg

CYO

CYO Tookey

$11.95

Create Your Own Tookey! Add All Your Favorites Starting At $11.95

CYO BBQ Sandy

$9.95

Served With House Made BBQ Chips Or Coleslaw Upgrade To Another Stbg Side For $1.00

Dinners

Pork Dinner

$16.95

Freshly Smoked Stbg Pulled Pork With 2 Sides Of Choice.

Chicken Dinner

$15.95

Freshly Smoked Stbg Chicken Served With 2 Sides Of Choice.

Brisket Dinner

$18.95

Freshly Smoked Brisket Served With 2 Sides Of Choice

1/2 Rack Ribs

$19.99Out of stock

Freshly Smoked Stbg St. Luis Style Ribs Served With 2 Sides Of Choice.

Full Rack Ribs

$28.99Out of stock

Freshly Smoked Stbg St. Luis Style Ribs Served With 2 Sides Of Choice.

Chicken Fingers

$12.95

Chicken Fingers Served Plain With French Fries

The Tookey

$14.95

Mix It All Together, Y'All! Our Smoked Mac N Cheese With Pulled Pork, BBQ Beans, Choice Of Fries Or Tots With Shredded Cheddar Cheese Ontop.

Sample Platter

2 Meat Sample Platter

$20.99

Sampler Platters Come With Your Choice Of Meat And Two Sides Of Choice. All Our Stbg Meats Are Cooked Fresh Daily. All Meats Are Available While Supplies Last.

3 Meat Sample Platter

$25.99

Sampler Platters Come With Your Choice Of Meat And Two Sides Of Choice. All Our Stbg Meats Are Cooked Fresh Daily. All Meats Are Available While Supplies Last.

Try It All Sample Platter

$42.99

Sampler Platters Come With Your Choice Of Meat And Two Sides Of Choice. All Our Stbg Meats Are Cooked Fresh Daily. All Meats Are Available While Supplies Last.

Sides

Mac N Cheese

$3.00

BBQ Beans

$3.00

Mac Salad

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Tots

$3.00

Waffle Fries

$3.00

Cornbread

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00Out of stock

BBQ Chips

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00Out of stock

Onion Rings

$3.00Out of stock

Kid's Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Pulled Pork Sandy

$5.99

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.99

Kids Burger

$5.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Dessert

Dessert of the Day

Out of stock

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$2.00

Loganberry

$2.00Out of stock

Cherry Coke

$2.00Out of stock

Pib

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Rootbeer

$2.00

Smoked Coffee

$2.00

Fruit Juice Bottle

$2.00Out of stock

Apple Juice

$2.00

SHIRTS

SMALL

$15.99

MEDIUM

$15.99

LARGE

$15.99

X-LARGE

$15.99

2X-LARGE

$15.99

BBQ SAUCE

HOUSE BBQ

$5.99

SPICY BBQ

$6.99

PITMASTER BBQ

$6.99

SEASONAL BBQ

$6.99

MISC

COFFEE BAG

$9.99

COW TUMBLERS

$15.99

STICKERS

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are Don and Victoria Davis and are the owners of South Transit BBQ & Grill! Our passion for cooking bbq style food started with a small electric smoker in 2015. Over the years our passion and experience grew just as fast as our collection of smokers! Fast Forward to 2021, we decided to take Victoria's knowledge of the restaurant industry, Don's passion for smoking meat, and our amazing homemade recipes to the community! We are so excited to share our amazing food with you!

Website

Location

6703 South Transit Road, Lockport, NY 14094

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chiavetta's BBQ Take-Out
orange star4.5 • 507
6100 Fisk Rd Lockport, NY 14094
View restaurantnext
New York Beer Project - Lockport
orange star4.3 • 1,690
6933 S. Transit Rd. Lockport, NY 14094
View restaurantnext
The Ship Bar and Grill - 5612 Tonawanda Creek Road
orange starNo Reviews
5612 Tonawanda Creek Road Lockport, NY 14094
View restaurantnext
Sunny's Family Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
5780 S Transit road Lockport, NY 14094
View restaurantnext
Craft Coffee House
orange star4.8 • 176
6612 Campbell Blvd Lockport, NY 14094
View restaurantnext
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill - Crosspoint
orange star4.4 • 150
35 Crosspoint Getzville, NY 14068
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lockport

New York Beer Project - Lockport
orange star4.3 • 1,690
6933 S. Transit Rd. Lockport, NY 14094
View restaurantnext
Davison Road Inn
orange star4.4 • 774
383 Davison Rd Lockport, NY 14094
View restaurantnext
Chiavetta's BBQ Take-Out
orange star4.5 • 507
6100 Fisk Rd Lockport, NY 14094
View restaurantnext
Craft Coffee House
orange star4.8 • 176
6612 Campbell Blvd Lockport, NY 14094
View restaurantnext
Wagner's Restaurant
orange star5.0 • 138
246 Park Ave Lockport, NY 14094
View restaurantnext
Marvins at Widewaters
orange star5.0 • 1
767 Market St Lockport, NY 14094
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lockport
East Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Sanborn
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Getzville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
North Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Clarence
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Medina
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Niagara Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Depew
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston