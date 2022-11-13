Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American
Bars & Lounges

SOUTH - Wenatchee Pybus Public Market

review star

No reviews yet

7 N Worthen St. #E15

Wenatchee, WA 98801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Mission Burrito
Mission in a Bowl
Baja Style Fish Tacos

Margaritas

South Daisy Can

South Daisy Can

$14.00

One can equals 2 standard margaritas or one strong double! Our famous South Daisy made with fresh lemon and lime juice and 100% agave tequila, now in a 12 oz aluminum can. Shake, pour over ice & serve.

Basil Daisy Can

Basil Daisy Can

$14.00

One can equals 2 standard margaritas or one strong double! Our locals' favorite Basil Daisy made with fresh lemon and lime juice and 100% agave tequila, now in a 12 oz aluminum can. Shake, pour over ice & serve.

Appetizers & Homemade Chips

Baby Green Beans

Baby Green Beans

$7.95

Grilled hot and fast and seasoned with salt & fresh lime.

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$6.95

Popular Spanish tapa of whole fried shishito peppers.

Spicy Habanero Shrimp Skewer

Spicy Habanero Shrimp Skewer

$13.95

BAP Certified prawns in habanero marinade. Served with Peruvian green sauce & cabbage salad.

SOUTH's Chip & Dip Sampler

SOUTH's Chip & Dip Sampler

$12.95

Homemade! We fry corn & flour tortillas in sunflower oil to make them satisfyingly crispy & savory. Choose a bowl of corn or flour or make it half & half served with a trio of house-made dips.

Corn Chips & Creamy Guacamole

$10.95

We hand cut our homemade chips and fry them in sunflower oil to make them deliciously crispy & savory. Served with a side of our fresh guacamole.

Flour Chips & Creamy Guacamole

$10.95

Our house made flour chips served with guacamole

Half Corn Half Flour & Creamy Guacamole

Half Corn Half Flour & Creamy Guacamole

$10.95

The best of both worlds! Our house made corn and flour chips served with a side of creamy guacamole.

Specialty Tacos

Baja Style Fish Tacos

Baja Style Fish Tacos

$18.95

Pacific line-caught cod tossed in corn flake breading, fried crispy, topped with creamy taco sauce & topped with onion, cilantro & fresh cabbage. Served with housemade corn chips & cabbage salad.

Carnitas Tacos

$15.95

Michoacan style succulent pork caramelized on the outside, tender on the inside, topped with onion & cilantro. Served with housemade corn chips and cabbage salad.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$17.95

BAP certified baby shrimp sautéed with butter & garlic. Three tacos topped with onions, cilantro, cabbage & creamy taco sauce. Served with our homemade chips & cabbage salad.

Peruvian Chicken Tacos

Peruvian Chicken Tacos

$15.95

Chicken seasoned with a vibrant blend of raspberry, lime, garlic, herbs, & spices, topped with Peruvian green sauce, onion & cilantro. Served with housemade corn chips & cabbage salad.

Steak Tacos

$20.95

Certified Angus Beef marinated & topped with onion & cilantro. Served with housemade corn chips & cabbage salad.

Sweet Potato Tacos

Sweet Potato Tacos

$12.95

Three soft tacos filled with sweet potatoes, roasted poblanos, garnished with creamy taco sauce & topped with onion, cilantro & fresh cabbage. Served with housemade corn chips and cabbage salad.

Vegan Tacos

Vegan Tacos

$12.95

Black beans, pickled onions & avocado, topped with cilantro. Served with our housemade corn chips & cabbage salad.

Vegetarian Tacos

$14.95

Soft tacos with sautéed vegetables served with creamy sauce & fresh cabbage, topped with onion & cilantro. Includes housemade corn chips & cabbage salad.

Burritos

Spicy Revolucion Shrimp Burrito

Spicy Revolucion Shrimp Burrito

$19.95

Spicy habanero shrimp red onion, imported cheese, melted on griddle, rolled into flour tortilla with Peruvian beans, cilantro-green rice & Peruvian green sauce. Served with chips & cabbage salad.

Mission Burrito

Mission Burrito

$16.95

San Francisco Mission district influenced burrito with cilantro-green rice, Peruvian green sauce, crema, Peruvian beans, imported cheese, onions & cilantro. Served with chips & cabbage salad.

Mission in a Bowl

Mission in a Bowl

$16.95

Our Mission burrito without the tortilla on fresh greens topped with guacamole, molcajete salsa & chips.

Grilled Steak Burrito

Grilled Steak Burrito

$25.95

Certified Angus Beef, red onion, pasilla peppers & imported cheese, melted on the griddle, rolled into a flour tortilla with cilantro-green rice, Peruvian beans & creamy Peruvian green sauce. Served with chips & cabbage salad.

Burrito Cubano

Burrito Cubano

$15.95

Fried banana, grilled onions, seasoned white rice, black beans, Peruvian green sauce & salsa fresca. Served with homemade chips & cabbage salad.

Platos

Carnitas Plate

Carnitas Plate

$19.95

Michoacan style succulent pork caramelized on the outside, tender on the inside, served with warm tortillas, Peruvian beans & cilantro-green rice.

Poblano Chicken

Poblano Chicken

$17.95

Chicken sauteed with fresh vegetables in a creamy poblano sauce. Served with seasoned white rice, black beans, & choice of warm corn or flour tortillas.

Chicken Poblano Enchiladas

$16.95

Creamy sauce of roasted poblano chiles, topped with queso fresco & crema. Served with seasoned white rice & black beans.

Black Bean Enchiladas

Black Bean Enchiladas

$15.95

Corn tortillas filled with imported Chihuahua cheese & topped with black bean sauce, served with seasoned white rice & fried jalapeño.

Steak & Quesadilla

Steak & Quesadilla

$27.95

Certified Angus beef marinated, grilled, sliced & served on top of Oaxacan quesadilla (imported cheese, black bean sauce, crema, queso fresco). Served with cilantro-green rice & Peruvian beans.

Burger & Fries

South Burger

$16.95

Juicy, seasoned ⅓ lb. Certified Angus Beef ground chuck patty with lettuce, tomato & onion, on a warm bun with mayonnaise. Served with French fries.

Famous French Fries

$7.95

One POUND ofcrispy “skinny” French fries.

Kid's Meals

Corn tortilla filled with imported Chihuahua cheese & topped with black bean sauce, served with seasoned white rice.

Quesadilla

$6.95

Flour tortilla filled with mild Chihuahua (Arf!) cheese then grilled, served with chips.

Kids Burrito

$6.95

A warm flour tortilla rolled with black beans, seasoned white rice & cheese, served with chips.

Breaded Fish Fillet

$7.95

Pacific cod tossed in corn flake breading, served with seasoned white rice & chips.

Carne Asada & Rice

$12.95

Certified Agnus Beef marinated two days, grilled juicy, sliced & served with seasoned white rice & chips.

Kids Chicken Tacos

$6.95

Two soft corn tortillas with delicious all-natural Peruvian style chicken, served with chips.

Chicken and Rice

$6.95

All-natural Peruvian style chicken served with chips & seasoned rice.

Sides

Guacamole

$4.95

4oz of our creamy guacamole.

Housemade Corn Chips

$4.95

Side Rice

$3.95

Side Beans

$3.95

Pint of our black beans lightly topped with queso fresco.

Bottled Beer

Ace Pineapple Cider

$6.00Out of stock

Clausthaler Non-Alcholic

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Dos XX Ambär

$6.00Out of stock

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00Out of stock

Pacifico

$6.00Out of stock

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Wine by the Bottle

Eagle Creek Pinot Grigio

$33.00Out of stock

Santa Rita Merlot

$30.00

Relax Rose

$30.00Out of stock

Santa Rita Chardonnay

$30.00

Altos del Plata Malbec

$30.00

Jones of Washington Cabernet

$30.00

Prosecco, Cupcake (single-serve bottle)

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
At SOUTH, enjoy our inspired Latin dishes and drinks that are authentically prepared in the style of their home countries.

Location

7 N Worthen St. #E15, Wenatchee, WA 98801

