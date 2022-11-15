Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
American
Bars & Lounges

South 40 Bar and Grill

206 Reviews

$

6735 Garfield Ave

Elbert, CO 80106

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Burger
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Queso Burger

Starters

Wings

$1.50Out of stock

This price is per wing. Please select how many wings you wish to have in your order. *due to increase in prices we do not offer wing bundles. Each wing is $2.50.

Chips & Queso

$7.75

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.50

Served with Marinara

Fried Pickles

$7.50

Served with Ranch

Rocky Mountain Oysters

$15.75

Served with Cocktail Sauce

Sliders

$12.19+

Spicy Cauliflower

$7.50

Main Dish

BBQ Brisket

$21.61+

Half Smoked Sausage

$14.07

Full Size Smoked Sausage

$19.62

Sausage and Brisket Combo

$17.73

Jalapeño Burger

$15.74

Beef Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Green Chili, Bacon, Jalapeno Cream Cheese spread on Brioche Bun

Queso Burger

$15.97

Beef Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Onions, Smothered in queso served on a Pretzel Bun

Cheese Burger

$10.95

Hambuger

$10.74

Hickory Burger

$13.34

Beef Patty with cheddar cheese, bacon and bbq sauce, served on a Brioche Bun

Cowboy Burger

$19.24

Beef Patty with cheddar cheese, bacon, brisket, grilled onions, onion rings, BBQ sauce.

Chipotle Burger

$15.34

Pastrami Burger

$16.16

Patty Melt

$10.84

Beef Patty, Swiss Cheese, Grilled onions sauteed in Worcestershire Sauce, served on Rye Bread

Blue Buffalo Burger

Blue Buffalo Burger

$13.75

Beef burger, blue cheese, bacon, buffalo sauce served on a brioche bun. Choice of side

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$13.74+

BLT

$11.47

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.41

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$7.81

Grilled ham and cheddar cheese served on white bread

Kid's Menu

Hot Dog

$6.81

Chicken Tenders

$9.34

Grilled Cheese

$7.81

Salads

House Salad

$8.25
The Wedge

The Wedge

$10.75

A wedge of Iceberg Lettuce drizzled with balsamic glaze, blue cheese dressing, sprinkles with bacon crumbles, blue cheese crumbles and tomato.

Cranberry Pecan Salad

Cranberry Pecan Salad

$10.56

Spring Mix with dried cranberries, candied pecans and feta cheese. Served with Raspberry Vinaigrette

Soup & Chili

Broc/Ched Bowl

$6.97Out of stock

Broc/Cheddar Soup - Cup

$4.38Out of stock

Elk Chili - Bowl

$12.50Out of stock

Elk Chili - Cup

$8.75Out of stock

Bison Chili - Bowl

$11.75Out of stock

Bison Chili - Cup

$8.75Out of stock

Black Eye Pea Bowl

$8.75Out of stock

Beef Chili Cup

$6.50Out of stock

Beef Chili Bowl

$7.75Out of stock

Chicken Noodle - Bowl

$8.75Out of stock

Chicken Noodle Cup

$5.75Out of stock

Black Pea Soup - Cup

$5.75Out of stock

Tomato Soup - Bowl

$6.97Out of stock

Tomoto Soup Cup

$4.38Out of stock

Sides

Reg Fries

$3.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.16

Potato Salad

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.75

Onion Rings

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$5.75

Specials

Hawaiian Burger

$15.25Out of stock

Brioche bun Angus patty Swiss cheese Grilled Pineapple Grilled Ham Drizzled Teriyaki Sauce

Brisket Sliders

$13.50Out of stock

Avocado Swiss Burger Angus

$15.25Out of stock

Mushroom Swiss Angus Burger

$15.50Out of stock

Chili Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.25Out of stock

Angus Gou-day

$15.75Out of stock

Bison Chili Stuffed Potato

$12.25Out of stock

Bacon Ranch Chicken Sandwich

$14.25Out of stock

Mummy Dog W/choice Of Side

$7.75Out of stock

Prime Rib Sandwich

$15.50Out of stock

Bird

$15.25Out of stock

One Elk One Rabbit Sampler

$14.75Out of stock

Angus Steak House Burger

$15.75Out of stock

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$12.75Out of stock

Fried chicken patty with parmesan cheese, marinara sauce on a brioche bun

Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich

$14.75Out of stock

Queso Bison Sliders

$13.20Out of stock

Caprese Burger

$15.95Out of stock

All American Sliders

$13.25Out of stock

Elk/Rattle Sausage with Spicy Mac N Cheese Bites

$16.50Out of stock

Spicy Peanut Butter Burger

$15.25Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.75Out of stock

Bacon Ranch Burger

$14.50Out of stock

Burnt Ends W/Side

$16.95Out of stock

Sweet & Spicy 40; Burger

$16.25

Desserts

Sweet Potato Maple Layered Cheesecake

Sweet Potato Maple Layered Cheesecake

$10.50

Served on a drizzled Carmel plate

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.25

Rootbeer Float

$5.65

Purgatory Pie

$7.50

Blackberry Rhubarb

$7.50

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$7.50

Peach

$6.50Out of stock

Apple Pie

$6.50Out of stock

Triple Berry

$8.50Out of stock

Strawberry Rhubarb

$7.50Out of stock

Plain Cheese Cake

$6.75Out of stock

A la carte

Angus Patty

$6.46

Double Angus

$12.92

Chicken Tenders

$5.16

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.66

Side of Brisket

$9.47

Beef Patty

$5.46

Elk Patty

$7.25

1 Elk Sausage Link

$7.25

Carrots And Celery

$2.25

Hot Dog (No Bun)

$2.31

1 Rabbit Rattle Sausage

$7.25

Chicken Breast

$5.75

Celery

$2.00

Carrots

$2.00

Cheeseburger (No Side)

$8.45

Extra Add On

2oz Caramel Sauce

$1.00

Bacon

$2.84

BBQ

$0.81

Beef Patty

$5.46

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$0.93

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.15

Buffalo Sauce

$0.36

Candied Pecans

$2.00

Chipolte Mayo

$1.00

Diced Jalapenos

$0.50

Feta Cheese

$0.75

Green Chili

$2.25

Grilled Onions

$0.99

Ham

$1.98

Honey Garlic Sauce

$1.25

Honey Mustard

$0.70

Horsradish

$0.70

Italian Dressing

$0.75

Jalapeno Cream Cheese ( 2 Oz)

$1.75

LTOP

$1.00

Mayo

Pastrami

$4.75

Pickle Spear

$0.40

Pretzel Bun

$1.62

Queso (2oz)

$1.25

Ranch

$0.80

Rasp Dressing

$0.75

Raw Onion

$0.50

Sauerkraut

$2.25

Side Of Mixed Lettuce

$2.50

Side Of Tomato Soup (Up Chg For Side Sub)

$1.50

Swiss

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.75

Xtra Chips

$2.00

Parm/Truffle (2oz)

$12.30Out of stock

Celery

$1.00

Beverages

Soda

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Coffee

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.75

Cranberry

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Water

Red Bull

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Virgin Buttered Rum

$3.50

Apple Cider

$3.50

Kids Drinks

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Orange

$1.50

Apple

$2.00

Orange

$2.00

Lemonade

$1.00

Kids Tea

$1.00

Root Beer

$1.50

Cream Soda

$1.50

Cherry Coke

$1.50

Shirley Temple

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markReservations
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

6735 Garfield Ave, Elbert, CO 80106

Directions

Gallery
South 40 Bar and Grill image
BG pic
South 40 Bar and Grill image

Map
