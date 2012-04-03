Southall Cafe imageView gallery
Southall Cafe

45 Reviews

$$

669 S Mendenhall Road

Memphis, TN 38117

Popular Items

Breakfast Panini
Chicken & Waffle
Memphis Merge

Food TOGO

Biscuits and Gravy

$7.00

Salmon Croquettes

$13.00

Fruit Bowl

$9.00

The Stack

$10.00

Bluff Omelette

$11.00

Carnitas Omelette

$14.00

Southall Omelette

$12.00

Memphis Merge

$11.00

Chicken & Waffle

$15.00

Beef Carnitas Tacos

$13.00

Breakfast Tacos

$10.00

Shrimp & Grits

$14.00

Spring Goddess

$12.00

Arugula Caesar

$10.00

Breakfast Panini

$11.00

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Southall Double Burger

$13.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Hamburger

$5.00

Kids Pancakes

$5.00

Churro Beignets

$7.00

Biscuit Sandwich

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

669 S Mendenhall Road, Memphis, TN 38117

Directions

