Southaven Nutrition Hut 928 Goodman Road East suite 1
928 Goodman Road East suite 1
Southaven, MS 38671
Loaded Teas
- Bad Bunny
Lift Off - Tropical Flavors - Cherry, Blue Blast$8.75
- Bahaha Mama
Lift Off - Tropical Flavors - Pina Colada, Cherry$8.75
- Beach Please
Lift Off - Lemon Lime Flavors - Pink Lemonade, Blue Blast, Coconut$8.75
- Black Pearl
Lift Off - Pomegranate Flavors - Cherry, Blue Blast, Grape$8.75
- Bob Marley
Lift Off - Orange Flavors - Raspberry, Pineapple, Pina Colada, Green Apple, Blue Blast$8.75
- Captain America
Lift Off - Pomegranate Flavors - Strawberry, Blue Blast$8.75
- Colada Island
Lift Off - Tropical Flavors - Watermelon, Pina Colada$8.75
- Cran'garita
Lift Off - Lemon Lime Flavors - Margarita, Cranberry$8.75
- Cucumber Lime Watermelon
Lift Off - Lemon Lime Flavors - Cucumber Lime, Watermelon, Tajin, Chamoy$8.75
- Fiji Springs
Lift Off - Tropical Flavors - Pina Colada, Blue Blast$8.75
- Friday Surpise
Lift Off - Tropical Flavors - Blue Blast, Watermelon$8.75
- Fun Dip
Lift Off - Pomegranate Flavors - Green Apple, Blue Blast, Watermelon$8.75
- Gummy Bear
Lift Off - Lemon Lime Flavors - Blue Blast, Green Apple, Margarita$8.75
- Hippie
Lift Off - Tropical Flavors - Pink Lemonade, Pineapple, Watermelon$8.75
- Key West
Lift Off - Tropical Flavors - Peach, Mango, Watermelon$8.75
- Lover
Lift Off - Orange Flavors - Pink Lemonade, Watermelon, Blue Blast$8.75
- MARIEEE
Lift Off - Lemon Lime Flavors - Coconut, Pina Colada, Green Apple$8.75
- Melon Berry
Lift Off - Tropical Flavors - Melon, Blueberry$8.75
- Mexican Candy
Lift Off - Tropical Flavors - Watermelon, Tajin, Chamoy$8.75
- Mississippi Magnolia
Lift Off - Lemon Lime Flavors - Green Apple, Pink Lemonade, Pina Colada, Watermelon$8.75
- Mojo
Lift Off - Pomegranate Flavors - Rainbow Candy, Cherry, Blue Blast$8.75
- Mystery Drink
Lift Off - Pomegranate Flavors - Blue Blast, Strawberry, Watermelon$8.75
- Nerdz
Lift Off - Pomegranate Flavors - Rainbow Candy, Strawberry, Grape$8.75
- Ohana
Lift Off - Tropical Flavors - Blue Blast, Pina Colada, Banana$8.75
- Quit Beachin
Lift Off - Lemon Lime Flavors - Blue Blast, Green Apple, Pina Colada$8.75
- Runtz
Lift Off - Orange Flavors - Strawberry, Banana, Pink Lemonade$8.75
- Smile Straight
Lift Off - Pomegranate Flavors - Pina Colada, Pineapple, Watermelon, Strawberry$8.75
- Sunday Morning
Lift Off - Orange Flavors - Blue Blast, Watermelon, Cherry$8.75
- Tahiti Island
Lift Off - Tropical Flavors - Peach Papaya, Pina Colada$8.75
- Tequila Sunrise
Lift Off - Orange Flavors - Strawberry, Banana$8.75
- Voo-Doo
Lift Off - Lemon Lime Flavors - Cherry, Grape, Peach$8.75
Beauty Teas
- Barbie
Lift Off - Tropical Collagen Flavors - Rainbow Candy, Pina Colada$9.75
- Baywatch
Lift Off - Tropical Collagen Flavors - Mango, Watermelon$9.75
- Black Beauty
Lift Off - Pomegranate Collagen Flavors - Blue Blast, Grape$9.75
- Blackberry Sangria
Lift Off - Orange Collagen Flavors - Cherry, Blackberry$9.75
- Boss Babe
Lift Off - Pomegranate Collagen Flavors - Strawberry, Pineapple$9.75
- Elsa
Lift Off - Lemon Lime Collagen Flavors - Blue Blast$9.75
- Kim K
Lift Off - Tropical Collagen Flavors - Rainbow Candy$9.75
- Moana
Lift Off - Tropical Collagen Flavors - Banana, Pina Colada$9.75
- Pocahontas
Lift Off - Pomegranate Collagen Flavors - Green Apple, Blueberry$9.75
- Queen B
Lift Off - Tropical Collagen Flavors - Mango, Passion Fruit$9.75
- RiRi
Lift Off - Pomegranate Collagen Flavors - Cherry, Blackberry$9.75
Specialty Teas
- Bless Your Heart
Lift Off - Pomegranate Collagen Protein - Wild Berry Flavors - Cherry$11.75
- Cassanova
Lift Off - Pomegranate Collagen Protein - Wild Berry Flavors - Blue Blast$11.75
- Daisy Duke
Lift Off - Pomegranate Collagen Protein - Wild Berry Flavors - Strawberry, Watermelon, Pineapple$11.75
- Emerald City
Lift Off - Orange Collagen Protein - Peach Mango Flavors - Melon, Blue Blast$11.75
- Glamour Girl
Lift Off - Pomegranate Collagen Protein - Peach Mango Flavors - Strawberry$11.75
- Jimmy Buffet
Lift Off - Tropical Collagen Protein - Peach Mango Flavors - Pina Colada$11.75
- Pink Panther
Lift Off - Pomegranate Collagen Protein - Wild Berry Flavors - Watermelon$11.75
- Pretty N Pink
Lift Off - Pomegranate Collagen Protein - Wild Berry Flavors - Strawberry$11.75
- Pretty Peachy
Lift Off - Tropical Collagen Protein - Peach Mango Flavors - Peach$11.75
- Southern Belle
Lift Off - Tropical Collagen Protein - Peach Mango Flavors - Watermelon$11.75
- Stella
Lift Off - Pomegranate Collagen Protein - Wild Berry Flavors - Pina Colada$11.75
- Sapphire
Lift Off - Tropical Collagen Protein - Peach Mango Flavors - Pomegranate, Blue Blast$11.75
Build Your Own Tea
Protein Shakes
- Berry Granola (Blueberry)
Vanilla (Protein Drink Mix) Wild Berry (Formula 1) Blueberry Creamy Flavor Blueberries Topping - Whip Cream, Granola$8.75
- Berry Granola (Strawberry)
Vanilla (Protein Drink Mix) Wild Berry (Formula 1) Strawberry Creamy Flavor Strawberries Topping - Whip Cream, Granola$8.75
- Birthday Cake
Vanilla (Protein Drink Mix) French Vanilla (Formula 1) Birthday Cake Creamy Flavor Topping - Whip Cream, Sprinkles$8.75
- Blueberry Yum Yum
Vanilla (Protein Drink Mix) Wild Berry (Formula 1) Banana Caramel (Formula 1) Blueberry Creamy Flavor Blueberries Topping - Whip Cream, Blueberries$8.75
- Butterfinger
Vanilla (Protein Drink Mix) French Vanilla (Formula 1) Dutch Chocolate (Formula 1) Toffee Creamy Flavor Butterfinger Bits Cup - Caramel Drizzle Topping - Whip Cream, Caramel Drizzle, Butterfinger Bits$8.75
- Butter Pecan
Vanilla (Protein Drink Mix) Pralines & Cream (Formula 1) Butter Pecan Creamy Flavor Pecans Cup - Caramel Drizzle Topping - Whip Cream, Pecans, Caramel Drizzle$8.75
- Caramel Macchiato Expresso
Vanilla (Protein Drink Mix) Caramel Macchiato (Protein Coffee) Expresso Creamy Flavor Cup - Caramel Drizzle Topping - Whip Cream, Caramel Drizzle$8.75
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Vanilla (Protein Drink Mix) Cookies & Cream (Formula 1) Chocolate Creamy Flavor Chocolate Chips Cup - Chocolate Drizzle Topping - Whip Cream, Chocolate Chips, Chocolate Drizzle$8.75
- Churro
Vanilla (Protein Drink Mix) Dulce De Leche (Formula 1) Toffee Creamy Flavor Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cup - Cinnamon, Caramel Drizzle Topping - Whip Cream, Cinnamon Toast Crunch$8.75
- Coconut Cream
Vanilla (Protein Drink Mix) French Vanilla (Formula 1) Banana Caramel (Formula 1) Coconut Creamy Flavor Coconut Flakes Topping - Whip Cream, Coconut Flakes$8.75
- Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla (Protein Drink Mix) French Vanilla (Formula 1) Dulce De Leche (Formula 1) Cheesecake Creamy Flavor Almond Extract Cup - Cinnamon Topping - Whip Cream, Cinnamon Crumble$8.75
- Ooh-La-La
Vanilla (Protein Drink Mix) Dutch Chocolate (Formula 1) Dulce De Leche (Formula1) Butterscotch Creamy Flavor Heath Bits Cup - Caramel Drizzle, Chocolate Drizzle Topping - Whip Cream, Caramel Drizzle, Chocolate Drizzle, Heath Bits$8.75
- Oreo
Vanilla (Protein Drink Mix) Cookies & Cream (Formula 1) Chocolate Creamy Flavor Oreos Topping - Whip Cream, Oreos$8.75
- Pineapple Coloada
Vanilla (Protein Drink Mix) Pina Colada (Formula 1) Mango Pineapple (Formula 1) Coconut Creamy Flavor Caramel Cup - Pineapple Preserves Topping - Whip Cream, Pineapple Preserves$8.75
- Salted Caramel
Vanilla (Protein Drink Mix) French Vanilla (Formula 1) Banana Caramel (Formula 1) Butterscotch Creamy Flavor Cup - Caramel Drizzle Topping - Whip Cream, Pretzels, Caramel Drizzle$8.75
- Strawberry Banana
Vanilla (Protein Drink Mix) Strawberry Cheesecake (Formula 1) Banana Caramel (Formula 1) Strawberries Topping - Whip Cream, Vanilla Wafers$8.75
- Strawberry Shortcake
Vanilla (Protein Drink Mix) Strawberry Cheesecake (Formula 1) Cheesecake Creamy Flavor Strawberry Cookies Topping - Whip Cream, Strawberry Cookies$8.75
- Tropical Tajin
Vanilla (Protein Drink Mix) Mango Pineapple (Formula 1) Coconut Creamy Flavor Tajin Cup - Pineapple Preserves, Tajin Topping - Whip Cream, Pineapple Preserves, Tajin$8.75
- Willie Whiskers
Vanilla (Protein Drink Mix) Cafe Latte (Formula 1) Toffee Creamy Flavor Walnuts Cup - Cinnamon, Caramel Drizzle Topping - Whip Cream, Walnuts, Cinnamon, Caramel Drizzle$8.75
Toppings
Protein Waffles
Protein Muffins
Add On's
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
