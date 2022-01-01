Barbeque
Southbank Original Barbecue
277 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Casual BBQ joint on the Fox River. Meats are smoked low & slow over oak and hickory... sauces are unique, home made. Beer garden & live music.
Location
129 E Hydraulic St, Yorkville, IL 60560
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Yorkville
Crusade Burger Bar - Crusade - Yorkville
4.6 • 1,550
209 S Bridge St Yorkville, IL 60560
View restaurant
Grace Coffee, Eats & Wine - Yorkville
4.8 • 692
42 W Countryside Pkwy Yorkville, IL 60560
View restaurant
More near Yorkville