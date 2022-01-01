Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Southbank Original Barbecue

277 Reviews

$$

129 E Hydraulic St

Yorkville, IL 60560

Order Again

Popular Items

Rib Tips
SOB Grilled Cheese
BBQ Nachos

Starters

BBQ Nachos

$10.99

Giant Quesadilla

$11.99

Belly Burnt Ends

$13.99

Rib Tips

$10.99

Pork Boat

$9.99

Giant Pretzel Knot

$8.99

Specialty Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Moo & Oink Sandwich

$13.99

SOB Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Cuban Sandwich

$12.99

Italian Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Smoked Italian Beef Sandwich

$11.99

Smoked Italian Sausage

$11.99

SOB Combo Sandwich

$14.99

S.O.B. Comfort Food

SOB Mac & Cheese

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$11.99

Chili Mac

$11.99

Moms Meatloaf Sandwich

$13.99

Southwest Fried Rice Bowl

$10.99

SOB Smoked Chili

$8.00+

Ribs & Combos

Half Rack Ribs

$15.99

Full Rack Ribs

$23.99

SOB Sampler Platter

$39.99

Rib & Chicken Combo

$13.99

For The Kids

Kids Pulled Pork

$7.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Pulled Chicken

$7.99

Kids 3pc Chicken Chunk

$7.99

Broasted Chicken and Pork Chop

Broasted Chicken Breast

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Breast

$11.99

Garlic Chicken Breast

$11.99

Cluck & Oink

$12.99

Malibu Chicken

$13.99

Broasted Pork Chop Sandwich

$12.99

Broasted Garlic Pork Chop Sandwich

$12.99

4pc Chicken Chunk Meal

$9.99

8pc Chicken Chunk Meal

$12.99

2 PC. White

$7.00

2 PC. Dark

$7.00

4 PC. Mixed

$12.15

4 PC. White

$14.65

4 PC. Dark

$12.15

8 PC Mixed Dinner

$35.99

12 PC. Mixed Dinner

$47.35

16 PC. Mixed Dinner

$67.25

8 pc mixed chicken only

$15.99

12 pc mixed chicken only

$24.25

16 pc mixed chicken only

$31.75

Side Dishes

Side Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Side Cheesy Potatoes

$3.00

Side Bourbon Baked Beans

$3.00

Side Creamy Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Cucumber Onion Salad

$3.00

Side Kettle Cooked Chips

$3.00

Extra Sauces

Blue Cheese

$0.60

Buffalo

$0.30

Cup chopped onion

Extra Cheese Cup

$0.60

Garlic Parmesan

$0.30

Honey Mustard

$0.30

Horseradish Mayo

$0.30

Jalepenos

$0.30

Luau

$0.30

Onion Straws

$0.30

Pickled Onions

$0.30

Pickles

$0.30

Ranch

$0.30

Roll Tide

$0.30

S.O.B.

$0.30

Salsa

$0.30

Sour Cream

$0.30

Spicy

$0.30

Sweet

$0.30

Sweet Chili

$0.30

Tarheel

$0.30

Cup of shredded cheese

$0.30
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Casual BBQ joint on the Fox River. Meats are smoked low & slow over oak and hickory... sauces are unique, home made. Beer garden & live music.

Website

Location

129 E Hydraulic St, Yorkville, IL 60560

Directions

Gallery
Southbank Original Barbeque image
Southbank Original Barbeque image
Southbank Original Barbeque image

