South Beach Takeout, Catering & Delivery New 4104 S Virginia Dare Tr
4104 S Virginia Dare Tr
Nags Head, NC 27959
SMASHBURGERS
BURGERS - SERVED WITH FRIES
- CHEESEBURGER
PLAIN JANE WITH WHITE AMERICAN CHEESE - BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER - SERVED WITH FRIES$13.95
- ISLAND BURGER
White American cheese, grilled onions & island sauce(1000 island) SERVED WITH FRIES$14.95
- SOUTH BEACH BURGER
White American cheese, South Beach BBQ sauce, bacon & mayo SERVED WITH FRIES$15.95
- YUM YUM BURGER
White American cheese, pickles, grilled onions & yum yum(sweet & spicy) sauce - SERVED WITH FRIES$14.95
- CLASSIC BURGER
White American, ketchup, mustard, raw onions & pickles - SERVED WITH FRIES$14.95
SANDWICHES
SANDWICHES - SERVED W/ FRIES
- FRIED CHICKEN SAND
With pickles and mayonnaise - SERVED WITH FRIES$14.95
- BUFFALO CHICKEN SAND
Cheddar cheese, buffalo sauce & ranch - SERVED WITH FRIES$14.95
- SOUTH BEACH CHICKEN SAND
Fried with South Beach BBQ sauce, mayo & bacon - SERVED WITH FRIES$15.95
- YUM YUM CHICKEN SAND
Fried with grilled onions, pickles & yum yum sauce(sweet & spicy) - SERVED WITH FRIES$14.95
CHEESESTEAKS
- PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
Fresh sliced ribeye, peppers, onions, & house made cheese sauce - served on an Amoroso roll$12.95
- BUFFALO CHICKEN PHILLY
Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, house cheese sauce, & ranch$12.95
- CHICKEN PHILLY
Peppers, onions, & houes made cheese sauce$12.95
- CHIPOTLE CHEESESTEAK
Peppers, onions, Chipotle mayo & white American cheese blend$12.95
- CHIPOTLE CHICKEN PHILLY
Peppers, onions, CHIPOTLE MAYO & white American cheese blend$12.95
WRAPS
WRAPS - SERVED WITH CHIPS & SALSA
- SOUTHWEST BURRITO
Blackened chicken, rice, tomato, black beans, corn, bacon, fried onions, cheese & BBQ ranch$16.95
- YUM YUM BURRITO
Rice, peppers, carrots, cabbage, cilantro, yum yum sauce, & cheese$15.95
- BUFFALO WRAP
Lettuce, cheese, buffalo sauce, & ranch$14.95
- SOUTHWEST BBQ WRAP
Blackened chicken, lettuce, tomato, black beans, corn, bacon, cheese, fried onions, & BBQ ranch$16.95
- BLACKENED WRAP
Blackened with lettuce, cucumber tomato salsa, & ranch$14.95
TACOS
- FISH TACOS
Mahi, cheese, cabbage, tomato, cilantro & lime aioli$12.95
- BLACKENED CHICKEN TACOS
Blackened chicken with lettuce, cheese, cucumber tomato salsa, & a ranch drizzle$9.95
- YUM YUM CHICKEN TACOS
Fried chicken, yum yum sauce, cheese, cabbage, tomato, cilantro & lime aioli$10.95
- YUM YUM SHRIMP TACOS
Fried shrimp, yum yum sauce, cheese, cabbage, tomato, cilantro & lime aioli$11.95
BOWLS
BOWLS
MAC BOWLS
VEGAN/VEGETARIAN
VEGAN & VEGETARIAN BOWLS
- V-MEX BOWL
Blackened chickpeas, cheese, rice, black beans, corn, tomato, cilantro & a side of BBQ ranch - PLEASE select VEGAN if vegan or else it will be made vegetarian$15.95
- VEGETARIAN YUM YUM BOWL
Rice. protein, cabbage, carrots, peppers, cheese & yum yum sauce - PLEASE select VEGAN for vegan option or else it will be made vegetarian$15.95
VEGAN & VEGETARIAN TACOS
- VEGETARIAN BUFFALO TACOS
House buffalo sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomato, & ranch VEGAN OPTION - No cheese, sub vegan ranch$9.95
- VEGETARIAN YUM YUM TACOS
Yum yum sauce, cheese, cabbage, tomato, cilantro & lime aioli VEGAN OPTION - No cheese, sub vegan sauces$9.95
- SOUTH BEACH TACOS
Cabbage, tomato, garlic thai sauce, & vegan lime aioli THESE TACOS ARE VEGAN$9.95
- BLACKENED CHICKPEA TACOS
Cheese, lettuce, cucumber tomato salsa & ranch VEGAN OPTION AVAILABLE - No cheese, sub vegan sauces$9.95
VEGAN & VEGETARIAN WRAPS - SERVED W/ CHIPS & SALSA
- VEGETARIAN SOUTHWEST WRAP
Blackened, lettuce, tomatoes, corn, black beans, fried onions, & vegan BBQ ranch - SERVED WITH CHIPS & SALSA$14.95
- VEGETARIAN BLACKENED WRAP
Cheese, lettuce, cucumber tomato salsa & ranch SERVED WITH CHIPS & SALSA$14.95
- VEGETARIAN BUFFALO WRAP
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce, & ranch - SERVED WITH CHIPS & SALSA$14.95
- VEGETARIAN YUM YUM BURRITO
Rice, cheese, peppers, cabbage, carrots, cilantro & yum yum sauce - SERVED WITH CHIPS & SALSA$14.95
- VEGETARIAN SOUTHWEST BURRITO
Rice, cheese, blackened chickpeas, tomatoes, fried onions, corn, black beans & BBQ ranch - SERVED WITH CHIPS & SALSA$14.95
DOGGIE MEALS
DOGGIE BOX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
