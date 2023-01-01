Restaurant header imageView gallery

Southbound

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

72 Cannon St

Charleston, SC 29403

Wine

SPARKLING

Can Xa Cava Brut - GL

$11.00+

Can Xa Cava Brut - BTL

$40.00

Mulderbosch Sparkling Rose - GL

$15.00+

Mulderbosch Sparkling Rose - BTL

$56.00

Domaine Guy Amiot Brut - BTL

$84.00

Gonnet Pierre Cellier "Prestige" Brut - BTL

$120.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

ROSE

Santa Giullietta Rose - GL

$13.00+

Santa Giullietta Rose - BTL

$48.00

Le Morette Bardolino Rose - GL

$14.00+

Le Morette Bardolino Rose - BTL

$52.00

Kivelstadt Wayward Son Orange - BTL

$81.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

WHITE

Sass Chardonnay - GL

$15.00+

Sass Chardonnay - BTL

$56.00

Vina Cartin Albarino - GL

$14.00+

Vina Cartin Albarino - BTL

$52.00

Produttori di Manduria Verdeca "Alice" - GL

$16.00+

Produttori di Manduria Verdeca "Alice" - BTL

$52.00

Black Cottage Sauvignon Blanc - GL

$13.00+Out of stock

Black Cottage Sauvignon Blanc - BTL

$48.00Out of stock

Hirschbach & Sohne Riesling - GL

$10.00+

Hirschbach & Sohne Riesling - BTL

$36.00

Borgo San Danielle Pinot Grigio - BTL

$84.00

Clement & Florian Berthier Sancerre - BTL

$77.00

Domaine de la Mandeliere - BTL

$91.00

Alberto Graci Etna Bianco - BTL

$81.00

Domaine Jean-Marie Bouzerau Mersault - BTL

$220.00

Les Hauts de Milly Grand Cru "Bougros" - BTL

$170.00

Vouvray "Clos de Rougemont" - BTL

$84.00

Sigalas Assyrtiko - BTL

$111.00

Sablettes Sauterne

$15.00+

Corkage Fee

$25.00

RED

Guillaume Gonnet "Le Reveur" - GL

$12.00+

Guillaume Gonnet "Le Reveur" - BTL

$44.00

Marques del Silvio Reserva - GL

$13.00+

Marques del Silvio Reserva - BTL

$48.00

King & Cannon Pinot Noir Reserve - GL

$17.00+

King & Cannon Pinot Noir Reserve - BTL

$64.00

Fanti Poggio Torto Super Tuscan - GL

$14.00+

Fanti Poggio Torto Super Tuscan - BTL

$52.00

Fossil Point Cabernet - GL

$16.00+

Fossil Point Cabernet - BTL

$60.00

Sinskey POV Red Blend - BTL

$132.00

Adelaida Zinfandel - BTL

$88.00

Rutherford Road Cabernet Sauvignon - BTL

$84.00

Roberts & Rogers Cabernet Sauvignon - BTL

$135.00

Mark Ryan Lost Soul Syrah - BTL

$126.00

"Le Hurlevent" Chateauneuf du Pape - BTL

$132.00

Domaine Raspail - Ay Gigondas - BTL

$120.00

Giacomo Fenocchio Langhe Freisa - BTL

$88.00

Alberto Graci Etna Rosso - BTL

$84.00

Luli "SRH" Pinot Noir - BTL

$77.00

Chateau Larrivet Haut-Brion - BTL

$162.00Out of stock

La Ragnaie Brunello di Montalcino - BTL

$150.00

Fratelli Grasso Barbaresco - BTL

$144.00

Aldo Conterno Barolo - BTL

$173.00

Staglin "Salus" Cabernet Sauvignon - BTL

$225.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

N/A Bev

Zero Beve

Meeting Street

$8.00

Coming Street

$8.00

Spring Street

$8.00

N/A Bev

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Boylan's Ginger Ale

$4.00

Blenheim's Extra Hot Ginger Ale

$5.00

Coffee / Tea

Hot Tea

$6.00

French Press - 16oz

$8.00

French Press - 32oz

$16.00

Espresso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Live Fire Cooking

Location

72 Cannon St, Charleston, SC 29403

Directions

