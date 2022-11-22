Restaurant header imageView gallery

Southbound 5394 Peachtree Rd.

review star

No reviews yet

5394 Peachtree Road

Chamblee, GA 30341

Popular Items

Chamblee Hot Chicken
SB Double Stack Burger
side fries

Cold Plates

Deviled Eggs

$6.00

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Beet Salad

$12.00

Pimento Cheese

$10.00

Seared Crab Cake

$18.00

Open Food

BLT Wedge

$12.00

Hot Plates

Grit Fritters

$8.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

Wood Grilled Cauliflower

$14.00

Fried Brussel Salad

$16.00

Wild Georgia Shrimp

$18.00

Mushroom Toast

$14.00

Smoked Chicken Wings

$14.00

Chamblee Hot Chicken

$12.00

Scallop Rockefeller

$18.00

Poutine

$14.00

Large Plates

Vegetable Plate

$16.00

Meat and Two

$22.00

SB Double Stack Burger

$18.00

Southern Ramen

$18.00

Rotisserie Chicken

$24.00

Atlantic Salmon

$28.00

Smoked Short Rib

$36.00

Wood Grilled Steak

$38.00

Fried Chicken Wednesday

$24.00Out of stock

Pork Tenderloin

$24.00

Bangers N Mash

$22.00

Sides

side chopped salad

$6.00

side fries

$5.00

side collards

$5.00

side fried brussels

$6.00

side mac n cheese

$5.00

side gf mac n cheese

$6.00

side buffalo cauliflower

$5.00

side garlic potatoes

$5.00

side slaw

$5.00

side braised brussels

$5.00

side tomato soup

$5.00

Side Sage Polenta

$5.00

Zuccini

$5.00

Asapagus

Kids

Kid Burger

$9.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kid Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Kid Tenders

$9.00

Desserts

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Pnut Butter Mousse Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Ganache Tart

$9.00

A la Carte Protein

Burger Protein

$6.00

Salmon Protein

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Breast Protein

$6.00

Fried Chicken Breast Protein

$7.00

Hot Chicken Protein

$7.00

1/2 lb Brisket Protein

$12.00

1/2 lb Pork Protein

$10.00

Shrimp Protein

$10.00

Extras

Ranch

$0.50

Lemon Vin

Corn Bread

$2.00

GF Bread

$3.00

Ciabatta Bread

$1.50

Texas Toast

$1.50

Wing Sauce

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Hot Sauce

B2 Sauce

$0.50

Ketchup

Apple Butter Vin

BLT Ranch

Sesame Ginger

Tahini

Bbq Sauce

NA Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Coca Cola

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Grapefruit Jarritos

$4.00

Tamarind Jarritos

$4.00

Pineapple Jarritos

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Tonic

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5394 Peachtree Road, Chamblee, GA 30341

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
