Barbeque
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Southbound Smokehouse Riverside

1009 Center Street

North Augusta, SC 29841

Order Again

Popular Items

Almost Famous Wings
Big Boss Man
Fleetwood Mac And Cheese

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Water

Sweet Tea

$3.19

Unsweet Tea

$3.19

Half n Half Tea

$3.19

Arnold Palmer

$3.19

Coke

$3.19

Sprite

$3.19

Diet Coke

$3.19

Mr. Pibb

$3.19

Mello Yello

$3.19

Lemonade

$3.19

Ginger Ale

$3.19

Redbull

$5.80

Redbull Emp

$2.90

Orange Juice

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Munchies

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$5.50

White corn tortilla chips with fresh house made salsa

Soul Rolls

Soul Rolls

$9.50

Smoked Chicken, cheese Roasted Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Rolled into a Crispy Spring Roll Shell and Fried. Served with Southwest Ranch.

Dilly Dilly

$9.50

Hand Breaded Kosher Dill Pickle Chips Served with House Made Sriracha Aioli

Nachos

Nachos

$13.50

Tortilla Chips Topped with Roasted Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Pico de Gallo, Jalapeños, Cheddar Jack Cheese, and Queso. Served with Salsa. Your Choice of Pulled Pork or Smoked Chicken

Pork Rinds

Pork Rinds

$6.50

Dusted with House Seasonings. Served with Mango Habanero Dipping Sauce

Smokehouse Pimento Cheese

$9.50

Traditional Pimento Cheese with Jalapeños for an Extra Kick. Served with Pita Chips

Uncle John's Chicken Salad

$9.50Out of stock

Traditional Pimento Cheese with Jalapeños for an Extra Kick. Served with Pita Chips

Chip Refill

$1.50

Wings

Almost Famous Wings

Almost Famous Wings

$13.95

10 Slow Smoked Wings with Our Signature House Rub then Flashed Fried. Served with Alabama White Sauce.

Famous Wings

Famous Wings

$13.95

10 Slow Smoked Wings Tossed in our Famous Southbound Sauce to create the Ultimate Wing. Served with House Made Ranch

Devil Wings

Devil Wings

$13.95

10 Slow Smoked Wings Tossed in our Friend of the Devil BBQ Sauce for Wicked Heat. Garnished with Fresh Jalapeño. Served with House Made Ranch.

Blazing Teriyaki

$13.95Out of stock

Trays

Pulled Pork Tray

Pulled Pork Tray

$12.50

Seasoned with our Signature House Rub, and Slow Smoked Pork. Served with Choice of Side.

Smoked Chicken Tray

Smoked Chicken Tray

$12.50

Seasoned with our Signature House Rub and Slow Smoked Chicken. Served with Choice of Side

Love Me Tenders

Love Me Tenders

$12.50

Southern Fried Chicken Tenders Served with a Side of Honey Mustard and Choice of Side

Sandwiches

Big Boss Man

Big Boss Man

$12.50

Pulled Pork with Cajun Slaw served on a Toasted Brioche Bun

The Garcia

The Garcia

$12.50

Smoked Chicken topped with Roasted Black Bean and Corn Salsa, and Queso, on a Toasted Brioche Bun

The Pimento Cheese Incident

$12.50

Our Smokehouse Pimento Cheese Topped with Bacon on Toasted Jalapeño Cornbread

The Firebird

The Firebird

$12.50

Southern Style Fried Tenders tossed in Our Famous Sauce, Drizzled with our House Made Ranch on a Toasted Brioche Bun

The Smokehouse Burger

The Smokehouse Burger

$13.50

A perfectly Cooked Burger Topped with Housemade Pimento Cheese, Bacon and Our Sweet Jane BBQ Sauce on a Toasted Brioche Bun

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.50Out of stock

Famous Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.95Out of stock

Tacos

Pulled Pork Taco

Pulled Pork Taco

$5.50

Topped with Cajun Slaw, Shredded Cheese and Pico de Galo

Smoked Chicken Taco

Smoked Chicken Taco

$5.50

Topped with Cajun Slaw, Shredded Cheese, and Pico de Galo

Grilled Shrimp Taco

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$6.50

Topped with Cajun Slaw, Shredded Cheese, and Pico de Galo

Pork Belly Taco

$5.00Out of stock

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.50

Served with House Made Salsa

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.50

Cheese Quesadilla with Roasted Black Bean and Corn Salsa. Served with House Made Salsa

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$11.50

Quesadilla with Pulled Pork, Cheese, and Roasted Black Bean and Corn Salsa. Served with House Made Salsa

Smoked Chicken Quesadilla

Smoked Chicken Quesadilla

$11.50

Quesadilla with Smoked Chicken, Cheese, and Roasted Black Bean and Corn Salsa. Served with House Made Salsa

Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla

Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.50

Quesadilla with Grilled Shrimp, Cheese, and Roasted Black Bean and Corn Salsa. Served with House Made Salsa.

Salads

Southbound Salad

Southbound Salad

$10.50

Fresh Spring Mix, Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Monterey Jack Cheese Blend, Pico de Gallo, and Fresh Tortilla Strips. Served with Southwest Ranch

Greenjacket Salad

Greenjacket Salad

$10.50

An Augusta Classic. Mixed Greens tossed in our House Made Traditional Tomato Vinaigrette topped with Freshly Made Pita Chips

Bowls

The Crummy Bowl

The Crummy Bowl

$11.50

Pulled Pork and Hash served on White Rice

Bubba Gump Bowl

Bubba Gump Bowl

$12.50

Stoned Grits Topped with Sautéed Shrimp, Onions and Red & Green Peppers

Burrito Bowl

$11.50

Your Choice of Protein on a bed of White Rice, Topped with Roasted Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Cajun Slaw, Pico de Gallo and Queso

Stoned Grit

$10.50

Ribs

Full Rack

$25.95

Slow Smoked and Rubbed with our Signature Rib Blend. Served with Choice of 2 Sides

1/2 Rack

$16.95

Slow Smoked Ribs, rubbed in our Signature House Rub. Served with 2 Sides

The Godfather

$24.95Out of stock

3 ribs, 2 almost famous wings, pork and chicken, with choice of 2 sides!

Kids

Kid Chicken Tenders

Kid Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Southern Fried Chicken Tenders served with Honey Mustard and Choice of Side

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Small Cheese Quesadilla with Choice of Side

Kid Chicken Quesadilla

Kid Chicken Quesadilla

$6.50

Small Smoked Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla with Choice of Side

Kid Pork Quesadilla

$6.50

Sides

Fleetwood Mac And Cheese

$3.95
Cajun Slaw

Cajun Slaw

$3.95
Fries

Fries

$3.95
Grits

Grits

$3.95
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$3.95
Green Beans

Green Beans

$3.95
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.95
Hash and Rice

Hash and Rice

$5.95

Side of Pork

$4.00

Side of Chicken

$4.00

Side of Shrimp (6pcs)

$5.00

Potato Salad

$3.95

Toast Bun

$1.00

Toast Hollah Bread

$1.00

Big Tortilla Shell

$1.00

2 Small Tortilla Shells

$1.00

Onion Rings

$3.95Out of stock

Side Of Tots

$3.75Out of stock

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.00

Condiments

Bama Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Southwest Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sriracha Aioli

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

4oz Side of Guacamole

$3.00

6oz Side of Queso

$3.00

Side Of Sweet Caroline

$0.50

Side Of Famous

$0.50

2 oz side of Guacamole

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
The only Restaurant that Smokes on the River.

1009 Center Street, North Augusta, SC 29841

