- Home
- /
- North Augusta
- /
- Barbeque
- /
- Southbound Smokehouse Riverside
Southbound Smokehouse Riverside
No reviews yet
1009 Center Street
North Augusta, SC 29841
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Munchies
Chips and Salsa
White corn tortilla chips with fresh house made salsa
Soul Rolls
Smoked Chicken, cheese Roasted Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Rolled into a Crispy Spring Roll Shell and Fried. Served with Southwest Ranch.
Dilly Dilly
Hand Breaded Kosher Dill Pickle Chips Served with House Made Sriracha Aioli
Nachos
Tortilla Chips Topped with Roasted Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Pico de Gallo, Jalapeños, Cheddar Jack Cheese, and Queso. Served with Salsa. Your Choice of Pulled Pork or Smoked Chicken
Pork Rinds
Dusted with House Seasonings. Served with Mango Habanero Dipping Sauce
Smokehouse Pimento Cheese
Traditional Pimento Cheese with Jalapeños for an Extra Kick. Served with Pita Chips
Uncle John's Chicken Salad
Traditional Pimento Cheese with Jalapeños for an Extra Kick. Served with Pita Chips
Chip Refill
Wings
Almost Famous Wings
10 Slow Smoked Wings with Our Signature House Rub then Flashed Fried. Served with Alabama White Sauce.
Famous Wings
10 Slow Smoked Wings Tossed in our Famous Southbound Sauce to create the Ultimate Wing. Served with House Made Ranch
Devil Wings
10 Slow Smoked Wings Tossed in our Friend of the Devil BBQ Sauce for Wicked Heat. Garnished with Fresh Jalapeño. Served with House Made Ranch.
Blazing Teriyaki
Trays
Pulled Pork Tray
Seasoned with our Signature House Rub, and Slow Smoked Pork. Served with Choice of Side.
Smoked Chicken Tray
Seasoned with our Signature House Rub and Slow Smoked Chicken. Served with Choice of Side
Love Me Tenders
Southern Fried Chicken Tenders Served with a Side of Honey Mustard and Choice of Side
Sandwiches
Big Boss Man
Pulled Pork with Cajun Slaw served on a Toasted Brioche Bun
The Garcia
Smoked Chicken topped with Roasted Black Bean and Corn Salsa, and Queso, on a Toasted Brioche Bun
The Pimento Cheese Incident
Our Smokehouse Pimento Cheese Topped with Bacon on Toasted Jalapeño Cornbread
The Firebird
Southern Style Fried Tenders tossed in Our Famous Sauce, Drizzled with our House Made Ranch on a Toasted Brioche Bun
The Smokehouse Burger
A perfectly Cooked Burger Topped with Housemade Pimento Cheese, Bacon and Our Sweet Jane BBQ Sauce on a Toasted Brioche Bun
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Famous Grilled Chicken Wrap
Tacos
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Served with House Made Salsa
Veggie Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla with Roasted Black Bean and Corn Salsa. Served with House Made Salsa
Pulled Pork Quesadilla
Quesadilla with Pulled Pork, Cheese, and Roasted Black Bean and Corn Salsa. Served with House Made Salsa
Smoked Chicken Quesadilla
Quesadilla with Smoked Chicken, Cheese, and Roasted Black Bean and Corn Salsa. Served with House Made Salsa
Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla
Quesadilla with Grilled Shrimp, Cheese, and Roasted Black Bean and Corn Salsa. Served with House Made Salsa.
Salads
Southbound Salad
Fresh Spring Mix, Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Monterey Jack Cheese Blend, Pico de Gallo, and Fresh Tortilla Strips. Served with Southwest Ranch
Greenjacket Salad
An Augusta Classic. Mixed Greens tossed in our House Made Traditional Tomato Vinaigrette topped with Freshly Made Pita Chips
Bowls
The Crummy Bowl
Pulled Pork and Hash served on White Rice
Bubba Gump Bowl
Stoned Grits Topped with Sautéed Shrimp, Onions and Red & Green Peppers
Burrito Bowl
Your Choice of Protein on a bed of White Rice, Topped with Roasted Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Cajun Slaw, Pico de Gallo and Queso
Stoned Grit
Ribs
Kids
Sides
Fleetwood Mac And Cheese
Cajun Slaw
Fries
Grits
Collard Greens
Green Beans
Side Salad
Hash and Rice
Side of Pork
Side of Chicken
Side of Shrimp (6pcs)
Potato Salad
Toast Bun
Toast Hollah Bread
Big Tortilla Shell
2 Small Tortilla Shells
Onion Rings
Side Of Tots
Desserts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
The only Restaurant that Smokes on the River.
1009 Center Street, North Augusta, SC 29841