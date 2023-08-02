- Home
Shades Lounge @ Southbridge Hotel
14 Mechanic Street
Southbridge, MA 01550
Shades Food
Beginnings
10 wings
Crisp fried wings tossed in your choice of sauce. with celery & bleu cheese.
5 wings
Crisp fried wings tossed in your choice of sauce. with celery & bleu cheese.
Baked Brie
lingonberry jam, baguettes,crackers,almond,,arugula
Caprese Flatbread
fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, basil
Chicken Quesadilla
Jalapeno cheddar tortilla stuffed with chicken, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.
Fig & Bacon Flatbread
fig spread,bleu cheese crumbles bacon & green onion
Mediterranean plate
falafel,hummus,olives,pita
New England Clam Chowder
New England classic loaded with clams & potatoes
Sea Salt Pretzel
Freshly baked jumbo pretzel with honey butter, beer cheese, and whole grain mustard.
Spinach Salad
spinach strawberries,feta, bacon,walnuts
Cheese Quesadilla
App Special
Beginings
Greens
Spring Salad
Mixed field greens, raspberries, candied walnuts, citrus poppyseed dressing, and chevre cheese croutons.
Caesar Salad
Fresh chopped romaine tossed with shaved parmesan, garlic croutons, and creamy caesar.
Citrus Fennel Salad
Mixed field greens, naval, mandarin oranges, shaved fennel, avocado, and champgne vinaigrette.
Avocado BLT
avocado blt salad over mixed greens , apple cider vinaigrette
Handhelds
Shades Burger
8oz. choice ground beef on a grilled brioche bun and choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, and housemade potato chips.
Spectrum Burger
8oz. choice ground beef on a grilled brioche bun bleu cheese spread with lettuce, fried egg, bacon, avocado, and housemade potato chips.
Hot and Spicy Burger
8oz. choice ground beef stuffed with jalapen & cream cheese on a grilled brioche bun and choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato,ghost pepper sauce, and housemade potato chips.
Shroom Burger
Balsamic marinated portabella mushroom, red pepper pesto,tomato, lettuce, and caramelized onions on a grilled brioche roll with housemade potato chips
Ao Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with arugula, brie cheese spread, and apricot- cranberry chutney on a grilled brioche roll with housemade potato chips
Pulled Pork Reuben
Lightly sauced pulled pork on grilled texas sourdough with cole slaw,cheddar cheese, and housemade potato chips
California Chicken
grilled chicken,avocado,lettuce,tomato,cucumber ranch
Bryans Burger
shaved ribeye, beef patty, cheese sauce
Burger Special
Main
Fish & Chips
Lightly battered haddock filet served with cole slaw and fries.
Rib Eye Steak
Espresso rubbed 12 0z ribeye with cheddar mash and chefs' vegetables.
Spicy Apricot Chicken
Grilled chicken with an apricot glaze with cajun mash and chefs' vegertable
Blackened Salmon
Blackened salmon filet on a bed of roasted red pepper couscous topped with avocado salsa.
Baked Lobster Mac & Cheese
Creamy mac & cheese, lobster meat, topped with panlo bread crumbs.
Mac & Cheese
Hot Honey Lemon Glazed Salmon
grilled salmon glazed with hot honey and lemon over Rice and vegetables
Bourbon Steak Tips
grilled steak tips with bourbon sauce with potato or rice and vegetables
Braised Short Rib Risotto
braised short rib with wild mushroom risotto
Roasted Vegetable Vegan Ravioli
vegan ravioli w sun-dried tomato pesto
Sides
Sweet Endings
Vegan Ice Cream Nachos
vegan ice cream over fried pita chips whipped cream, chocolate sauce and a cherry
Waffle Sundae
sugared waffle vanilla ice cream, hot fudge and a cherry
Mixed Berry Tart
warm berry tart with lemon curd drizzle
snickers pie
custard filled chocolate cookie crust topped with snickers and white & dark chocolate.
Seasonal Cheesecake
chefs selection
Flourless Chocolate Torte
Hot Fudge Blondie Sundae
1 Scoop Of Vanilla Ice Cream
Kids Menu
Shades Drinks
NA Beverages
Liquor
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Belvedere
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Flavors
Smirnoff
Ketel One
Three Olives Espresso
Stoli
Stoli Strawberry
Stoli Razz
Stoli Vanilla
Titos
Nue
Hanson Meyer Lemon
Three Olives Vanilla
Svedka
Wheatly
Beefeater
Bombay
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Nolets
Tanqueray
Roku
The Botanist
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Flor De Cana Grand Reserve
Parrot Bay
Myers
Rumchata
Sailor Jerry
1800 Resposado
Don Julio Blanco
El Jimador
Jose Cuervo Gold
Patron silver
Patron Resposado
Sauza Silver
Espolon Blanco
Astral Blanco
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Resposado
Sombre Mezcal
Hornitos
Basil Hayden
Angels Envy
Buchanans deluxe
Bulliet Rye
Jack Daniels Honey
Jim Beam Vanilla
Fireball
Crown Royal
Canadian Club
Jack Daniels
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Seagrams 7
Jameson
Woodford Reserve
Jim Beam
Screwball Peanut Butter
Tullamore Dew
Eary Times American Whiskey
Seagrams Vo
Grants 8 Year OLd
Chivas Regal
Dewars
Glenfiddich 12
Glenfiddich 14
Glenlivet 12
J & B
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
MaCallan
Glenmorangie
Balvenie 12yr Double Wood
Monkey Shoulder
Amaretto Di Saronno
Ancho Reyes
Anisette
Aperol
Apple Pucker
Apricot Brandy
Baileys
Blue Curcao
Butterscotch Schnapps
Campari
Chambord
Cointreau
Courvoiser VS
Creme De Cassis
Creme De minthe Green
Creme De Minthe White
Domain De Canton
Drambuie
Franjelico
Grand Marnier
Harveys Bristol Cream
Hennessey VS
Kahlua
Limoncello
Midori
Mozart Chocolate
mozart White Chocolate
Peachtree
Peppermint Schnapps
Remy Martin
Sambuca Black
Sambuca Romana
Sloe Gin
Southern Comfort
St. Germain
Stock Dry Vermouth
Stock Sweet vermouth
Triple Sec
Cocktails
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Lemonade
Champagne Cocktail
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Rob Roy
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Red Sangria
White Sangria
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Wine
GLS Canyon Rd. Cabernet
GLS Canyon Rd. Merlot
GLS Canyon Rd. Pinot Noir
GLS Crios Malbec
GLS Davinci Chianti
GLS Hangtime Pinot Noir
GLS Mirassou Pinot Noir
GLS A to Z Pinot Noir
GLS Avalon Cabernet
GLS Rosemont Shiraz
GLS Murphy Goode Red Blend
GLS KJ Cabernet
GLS Line 39 Pinot Noir
BTL Canyon Rd. Cabernet
BTL Crios Malbec
BTL Davinci Chianti
BTL Hangtime Pinot Noir
BTL Mirassou Pinot Noir
BTL A to Z Pinot Noir
BTL Avalon Cabernet
BTL Rosemont Shiraz
BTL Murphy Goode Red Blend
BTL KJ Cabernet
BTL Line 39 Pinot Noir
GLS Cakebread Chardonnay
GLS Canyon Rd. Chardonnay
GLS Canyon Rd. Pinot Grigio
GLS Canyon Rd. Whit Zinfandel
GLS Coppa Moncalvina Moscato
GLS Pacific Rim Reisling
GLS The Seeker Pinot Grigio
GLS KJ Sauvignon Blanc
GLS KJ Chardonnay
GLS Kono
GLS Jam Jar
GLS Avalon Chardonnay
GLS Louis Jadot
BTL Cakebread Chardonnay
BTL Coppa Moncalvina Moscato
BTL Pacific Rim Reisling
BTL The Seeker Pinot Grigio
BTL KJ Sauvignon Blanc
BTL KJ Chardonnay
BTL Kono
BTL Jam Jar
BTL Avalon Chardonnay
BTL Louis Jadot
GLS Great Western
GLS Martini & Rossi prosecco
GLS Poema Brut
BTL Great Western
BTL Martini & Rossi prosecco
BTL Poema Brut
GLS Fre
BTL Fre
Specialty Cocktails
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
14 Mechanic Street, Southbridge, MA 01550