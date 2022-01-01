Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Chicken

SOUTH By Saigon

review star

No reviews yet

3991 South Gessner Road

Houston, TX 77063

Boudin Balls (4)

$7.99

Onion Strings

$7.99
Gumbo

Gumbo

$8.99

Hush Puppies (6)

$2.99
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$10.99+

Saigon SZN

Vietnamese Inspired Dishes from the South
Southside Shrimp

Southside Shrimp

$15.99
Saigon Pan Roast

Saigon Pan Roast

$16.99
Fried Soft Shell Crab

Fried Soft Shell Crab

$21.99

Vietnamese Egg Rolls (4)

$5.99

Coconut Snails

$15.99
Crispy Frog Legs

Crispy Frog Legs

$15.99
Banh Boys

Banh Boys

$13.99

Boil House

Viet-Cajun Style Boil
Boiled Shrimp (10)

Boiled Shrimp (10)

$12.99

large shrimp cooked in a spicy garlic butter sauce choice of mild, medium or extra hot served with fried rice or corn & potato add: 1 sausage +1.65 | boiled egg +1.25

Boiled Snow Crab

Boiled Snow Crab

$25.99

snow crab leg clusters cooked with cajun seasoning market price, 1lb min. choice of mild, medium or extra hot served with fried rice or corn & potato.

Lobster Tail

$17.99

Turkey Neck

$5.99
Corn (1)

Corn (1)

$1.59
Potatoes (2)

Potatoes (2)

$1.99
Sausages

Sausages

$2.99

Egg (1)

$1.59

Fresh Off The Boat

Grilled with Blackened Butter

Grilled Shrimp (12)

$15.99

Grilled Catfish(2)

$15.99

Grilled Salmon(1)

$19.99
Grilled Tilapia(2)

Grilled Tilapia(2)

$15.99
Grilled Catfish(2) + Shrimp(5)

Grilled Catfish(2) + Shrimp(5)

$21.99
Grilled Salmon(1) + Shrimp(5)

Grilled Salmon(1) + Shrimp(5)

$25.99

Fried Seafood

Seasoned + Battered + Fried, Served with Fries

Fried Shrimp (10)

$13.99

Fried Catfish (2)

$13.99

Fried Tilapia (2)

$13.99

Fried Oyster (10)

$13.99
Fried Catfish + Shrimp

Fried Catfish + Shrimp

$19.99
Fried Tilapia + Shrimp

Fried Tilapia + Shrimp

$19.99

Wok

Stir Fried Rice or Noodles and Vegetables on a Wok
Shrimp Lo Mein (9)

Shrimp Lo Mein (9)

$13.99

stir fried egg noodles and vegetables in soy sauce

Chicken Lo Mein

$13.99

stir fried egg noodles and vegetables in soy sauce

Crawfish Lo Mein

$18.99

Veggie Lo Mein

$11.99
Shrimp Fried Rice (9)

Shrimp Fried Rice (9)

$12.99

stir fried with egg, carrots, peas and onions

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.99

stir fried with egg, carrots, peas and onions

Crawfish Fried Rice

$17.99

Veggie Fried Rice

$10.99

Fountain Drinks

Pina

Pina

$2.69
Grapes

Grapes

$2.69
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.69
Cherry

Cherry

$2.69
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.69
Mandarin Orange

Mandarin Orange

$2.69
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.69
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.69

Specialty Drinks

Vietnamese Ice Coffee

Vietnamese Ice Coffee

$5.50
Strawberry Ice Tea

Strawberry Ice Tea

$5.00
Mango Ice Tea

Mango Ice Tea

$5.00
Lemonade Ice Tea

Lemonade Ice Tea

$5.00
Passion Fruit Ice Tea

Passion Fruit Ice Tea

$5.00
Pineapple Ice Tea

Pineapple Ice Tea

$5.00
Coconut Ice Tea

Coconut Ice Tea

$5.00

Smoothies/Slushies

Strawberry

Strawberry

$5.50
Mango

Mango

$5.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$5.50
Passion Fruit

Passion Fruit

$5.50
Pineapple

Pineapple

$5.50
Coconut

Coconut

$5.50
Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$5.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

3991 South Gessner Road, Houston, TX 77063

