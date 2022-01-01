- Home
Southeast Asian Kitchen
16950 Jog Road suite 101S
Delray Beach, FL 33446
Popular Items
SOUPS-
Chicken Noodle-
rice noodles, bean sprouts, scallions, garlic and boc choy
Duck Noodle-
family's recipe braised duck, rice noodles, bean sprouts, garlic, basil and bok choy
Hong Kong Noodle-
egg noodles, roast pork, wonton, bean sprouts, scallions, garlic and boc choy.
Lobster Shrimp Wonton Soup-
lobster shrimp wonton with scallions and asparagus in a clear broth
Miso Soup-
japanese miso broth with dried seaweed, tofu and scallions
Tom Kha Soup-
spicy coconut based soup with lemongrass, mushrooms, scallions
Tom Yum Soup-
spicy lemongrass soup, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, scallions
Wonton Soup-
homemade chicken wonton, asparagus, scallions and chinese cabbage in a clear broth
SALAD & BOWLS-
Chirashi Bowl-
assorted raw fish over sushi rice
Korean Noodle Bowls-
sweet potato glass noodles, carrots, daikon pickles, roasted shitake mushrooms, bean sprouts, mixed greens, sesame seeds, lemon garlic, cilantro and edamame
Local Greens-
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, carrots and cucumbers
Salmon Poke Bowl-
salmon, rice, seaweed, edamame, avocado, ikura, cream cheese, pickled ginger, spicy kani and nori
Tuna Lover Salad-
sliced flash fried tuna steak over greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes served with masago, sesame seeds and wasabi mayo
Tuna Poke Bowl-
sushi grade tuna, sushi rice, seaweed, edamame, avocado, spicy kani, pickled ginger and nori
SMALL PLATES FROM KITCHEN-
Agedashi Tofu-
lightly fried Japanese tofu with dashi sauce
Chicken Satay-
marinated thai chicken skewers on bamboo sticks served with peanut and cucumber sauce
Edamame-
boiled japanese soybeans sprinkled with salt
Grandma's Ribs-
grandma's recipe- marinated pork ribs, spicy thai tamarind and cilantro
Japanese Shrimp Tempura-
3 pieces of japanese fried shrimps, sweet potatoes and zucchini
Jumbo Lump Crabcake-
wasabi cream, yuzu and micro greens salad
Korean Wings-
fried Korean style chicken wings, gochujang sauce, sesame seeds and scallions
Miso Eggplant-
roasted eggplant, miso yaki sauce and sesame seeds
Popcorn Shrimp-
lightly fried shrimps, sesame seeds and scallions tossed in a homemade spicy mayo sauce
Salt Pepper Calamari-
fried calamari tempura tossed with spice sea salt, garlic, jalapeno and scallions
Spicy Korean Cauliflower-
crispy cauliflower tossed with korean gochujang sauce
Spring Roll-
fried vegetable spring roll
Peking Duck Pancake
HANDCRAFTED HOMEMADE DUMPLINGS-
Gyoza-
Lobster Shrimp Shumai-
hong kong styled lobster and shrimps dumpling
Thai Steamed Dumplings-
opened faced pork dumplings with a vinaigrette sweet soy sauce reduction
Vegetable Dumplings-
sweet peas, shitake mushrooms, carrots and chives with a vinaigrette sweet soy sauce reduction
BAO BUNS-
SMALL PLATES FROM THE SUSHI BAR-
Ahi Tuna Pizza-
ahi tuna, onions, cilantro, masago, avocado and spicy wasabi mayo on a baked flour tortilla
Belly Belly-
3 sushi style: seared tuna belly with black tobiko, seared salmon belly with ikura and seared hamachi belly.
Hamachi Kama-
baked Japanese yellowtail collar, served with ponzu sauce
Kobe Roll-
flash fried tuna steak, spicy wasabi mayo sauce, sesame seeds, masago and scallions
Lava Stone Wagyu Beef-
thinly sliced premium wagyu steak cooked tableside on a hot stone (served as wagyu beef tataki for take out)
Salmon Carpaccio-
thinly sliced salmon, black tobiko, mixed greens in a delectable citrus Yuzu pesto sauce
Sashimi Sampler-
9 pieces of fresh sashimi (chef's choice, no modification allowed)
Seafood Ceviche-
assorted fish, conch, shrimps, octopus, jalapeno, cherry tomatoes, cilantro and cucumbers
Spicy Conch & Octopus Salad-
spicy conch, octopus, masago, scallions, orange, sesame seeds and cucumber
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice-
spicy tuna over crispy rice topped with jalapeno, tobiko, eel sauce and wasabi sauce
Spicy Tuna Dip-
chopped spicy tuna, scallions, masago, sesame seeds and avocado with taro chips
Sushi Sampler-
6 pieces of mini sushi (chef's choice, no modification allowed)
The Sea Toro Special-
fatty tuna belly (toro) sliced thin, topped with chopped pickled ginger, scallions and black tobiko in a house yuzu wasabi sauce.
Tuna Tataki-
seared tuna, scallions, sesame seeds, masago and ponzu sauce
Yellowtail Jalapeno-
japanese yellowtail sliced thin, topped with jalapeno and served with yuzu ponzu sauce
FRESH FROM THE ASIAN WOK-
Cashew Nuts-
mushrooms, chili, onions, scallions, cashew nuts and carrots
Chicken Katsu-
breaded chicken cutlet, steamed carrots and broccoli
Chicken Teriyaki-
grilled chicken breast, homemade teriyaki sauce, steamed mixed vegetables
Fresh Ginger-
ginger, onions, scallions, shitake mushroom, celery, bell peppers and brown ginger sauce
Garlic Sauce-
pepper garlic sauce served over steamed mixed vegetables
Kung Pao Chicken-
breaded chicken, house spicy kung pao, dry chili, peanut, bellpeppers, onion, carrot and broccoli
Lo Mein Noodles-
egg noodles, onions, scallions, bell pepper, bean sprouts, broccoli, carrots and mushrooms
Pad Si Ew-
thin rice noodles, broccoli, bean sprouts, scallions and eggs in a seasoning sweet soy sauce
Pad Thai-
rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts, peanuts, scallions, shallots and lime wedge sauteed in a pad thai sauce
Panang Curry-
panang curry, string beans, cauliflowers, bell pepper and peanuts
Red Curry-
red curry paste, coconut milk, sweet peas, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, zucchini and basil
Sesame Chicken-
breaded chicken, glazed with sweet sauce and steamed broccoli
Singapore Noodles-
rice vermicelli noodle, eggs, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas, onions,scallions and bean sprouts sauteed in yellow curry sauce
Spicy Chicken Cashew-
lightly fried chicken, thai chili paste, cashew nuts, mushrooms, bell peppers, carrots, celery, onions and scallions
Thai Basil Sauce-
onions, scallions, bamboo shoots, basil, bell peppers in a fragrant basil sauce
Yaki Udon-
homemade udon noodles, broccoli, onion, carrots, napa cabbage and scallions
FRIED RICE-
Beef Fried Rice-
Chicken Fried Rice-
Hawaiian Fried Rice-
chicken, shrimps, sweet peas, pineapple, onion, scallions, carrots and cashew nuts in yellow curry
Plain Egg Fried Rice-
Sea Fried Rice-
combination of eggs, chicken, beef, shrimps, calamari, onions, scallions and sweet peas
Shrimp Fried Rice-
SPECIAL ENTREE-
8 oz Lobster Tail-
8 oz lightly battered lobster tail served in your choice of sauce.
Braised Short Ribs Curry-
Korean braised bone in short ribs, yellow tumeric rice, thai green curry, dehydrated thai basil, chili and tempura brussels sprouts.
Crispy Duck-
fried marinated duck with choices of fresh ginger, garlic sweet chili or thai basil sauce
Filet Mignon Massaman-
grilled 8oz filet mignon, potatoes croquettes, tempura brussels sprouts and cucumber slaw
Gai Yang-
roasted half organic chicken, tumeric rice, fried shallots, cilantro, jalapeno lime sauce, spicy tamarind and cucumber mango slaw.
Grilled Scottish Salmon-
grilled 8 oz salmon. Choice of two sauces: twisted balsamic teriyaki sauce served with sauteed mixed mushrooms. or panang curry sauce with grilled asparagus, peanuts, bell peppers and basil.
Hawaiian Dancer-
sauteed scallops, chicken, pineapples, carrots, snow peas, bell peppers, onions, scallions, cashew nuts with tamarind sauce
Hong Kong Style Chilean Seabass-
steamed Chilean Seabass, fresh ginger, butter garlic spinach, scallions, leaks, umami soy broth and shitake mushrooms. 25 minutes prep time
Jumbo Sea Scallop Drunken Noodles-
jumbo scallops, red onions, scallions, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, garlic, basil and pasta noodles
Masaman Lamb Shank Roti-
4 hours braised lamb shank, masaman curry sauce, potatoes, onions, avocado, peanuts and fried shallots served with roti
Mongolian Beef-
thinly sliced tender crispy beef and scallions marinated with our sweet mongolian sauce
Signature Lobster Pad Thai-
lightly battered lobster tail sauteed with rice noodles, eggs, scallions, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots in a pad thai sauce
Steak Yaki Udon-
spicy basil udon noodles, basil, mushrooms,onions, bell peppers and grilled New York strip steak
Sweet Chili Fish-
ried filet snapper served with famous homemade garlic sweet chili sauce and steamed boc choy
SUSHI & SASHIMI STATION-
Chef's Sashimi Special-
16 pcs of raw fish sashimi (chef's choice) seaweed salad and tuna tataki
Combo Plate for 2-
california rolls, JB rolls, 10 pcs of sushi and 12 pcs of sashimi (chef's choice)
Omakase Sushi-
7 premium pieces of sea special nigiri (chef's choice, no modification allowed)
Sushi Dinner-
8 pcs of raw fish sushi and california roll (chef's choice)
Sushi Sashimi-
6 pcs of sushi and 12 pcs of sashimi and spicy tuna roll (chef's choice)
NO RICE & NO SEAWEED ROLLS-
Kimono Roll-
shrimp tempura, kani salad, avocado, spring mix, asparagus, sprouts and yuzu ginger sauce
Rock' n Roll-
salmon, tuna, white tuna, spring mix, avocado, scallions, asparagus and ponzu sauce
Sashimi Salad Roll-
spring mix, cucumbers, beet root and peppers wrapped in rice paper and topped with spicy tuna, salmon, white fish, orange, tomatoes, scallions and sesame seeds
CUCUMBER WRAPPED ROLLS-
Kanisu-
kani, avocado, masago and sesame seeds
KC Rainbow Roll-
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, kani, asparagus, masago, scallions and sesame seeds
KC Roll-
salmon, kani, scallions and cream cheese with masago and scallions
KC Spicy Tuna-
cucumber wrapped roll with spicy tuna, avocado, scallions and sesame seeds
Vegi Vegi Roll-
asapragus, carrots, kampyo, spinach, avocado and sesame seeds
SUSHI ROLLS-
Bahamas Roll-
spicy conch, avocado, cucumber I/O topped with tuna, serrano, masago and micro cilantro
Best Buds-
tuna, yellowtail and cucumber wrapped in soy paper and topped with spicy salmon, masago, scallions and kimchee sauce
Dancing Eel Roll-
california roll with cooked eel on top
Deep Blue Sea Roll-
shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, and cucumber, topped with avocado, dynamite blue crab, eel sauce and wasabi mayo
Dirty Old Man Roll-
california roll topped with spicy tuna
Extreme Lobster Roll-
lobster tempura, cuucmber, masago and baked dynamite seafood on to
Fantasy Roll-
salmon, cream cheese, scallions, deep fried topped with spicy kani and sesame seeds
Firecracker-
salmon, avocado, deep fried and topped with spicy tuna, jalapeno, masago and eel sauce
Green Dragon Roll-
shrimp tempura, cream cheese, asparagus i/o with avocado on top
Green Monster Roll-
tuna, salmon, white tuna, asparagus topped with avocado
Hero Roll-
fried soft shell crab, cucumber wrapped with soy paper and topped with avocado and dynamite seafood
Hurricane Roll-
spicy yellowtail, asparagus,jalapeno topped with spicy tuna, avocado and tempura flakes
Lobster Monster Roll-
crispy lobster, asparagus and cucumber i/o with masago and sesame seeds
My Unagi Roll-
cucumber, tamago, topped with baked eel and sesame seeds
Nemo Roll-
minced spicy tuna, cucumber, wrapped with soy paper topped with popcorn shrimp, masago and micro shiso
Ocean Roll-
salmon, tuna, escolar, yellowtail, asparagus, scallions and cucumber topped with scallops, masago and green tobiko
Poke Roll-
spicy salmon, onions, cucumber, topped with avocado, cilantro, ikura and salmon skin
Red Dragon Roll-
shrimp tempura, asparagus, i/o with tuna and avocado on top
Red Spider Roll-
crispy soft shell crab, cucumber, asparagus, topped with seasoned spicy tuna poke, nori seaweed and scallions
Sashimi Style Roll-
it's a no rice sushi roll with tuna, salmon, hamachi, shrimp, kampyo, tamago, asparagus, scallions & cucumber
Sex on the Moon-
shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, scallions, eel, masago, seeds i/o with tuna and tempura flakes on top
Tokyo Roll-
spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, I/O topped with salmon, spicy mayo and tempura flakes
Tsunami Roll-
spicy tuna, scallions, masago, sesame seeds, topped with blue crab and spicy mayo I/O
Twin Devil Roll-
spicy tuna, tempura flakes topped with fresh tuna, jalapeno and kimchee sauce
Two Buddies Roll-
spicy tuna, shiso leaves i/o with seared salmon and sriracha sauce on top
Volcano Roll-
kani, avocado and cucumber topped with baked seafood, masago, scallions and sesame seeds
Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll-
mixed spicy kani, masago, i/o topped with yellowtail and jalapeno
CLASSIC ROLLS-
Avocado Roll-
California Roll-
kani, cucumber, avocado, i/o with masago and sesame seeds
Eel Roll-
baked eel and cucumber I/O and sesame seeds
Hamachi Roll-
yellowtail and scallions
JB Roll-
salmon, cream cheese, scallions, i/o with sesame seeds
Kani Roll-
Kappa Roll-
Cucumber S/O
Rainbow Roll-
kani, cucumber, avocado, i/o with assorted fish and sesame seeds on top
Salmon California Roll-
salmon, cucumber, avocado, i/o with masago and sesame seeds
Salmon Roll-
Salmon Skin Roll-
crispy salmon skin, scallions and cucumber I/O
Shrimp Tempura Roll-
shrimp tempura and cucumber i/o with sesame seeds on top
Spicy Kani Roll-
kani and spicy mayo, I/O with sesame seeds and masago
Spicy Tuna Roll-
spicy tuna, kimchee sauce and scallions I/O sesame seeds
Spider Roll-
fried soft shell crab, asparagus, avocado, masago and sesame seeds S/O
Tuna Roll
Vegetable Roll-
asparagus, carrots, kampyo, spinach and avocado i/o with sesame seeds
NIGIRI SPECIALS-
Fluke Nigiri Special
pickled shiso and nori ume
Foie Gras Nigiri Special
balsamic soy, truffle and red tobiko
Hamachi Nigiri Special
hamachi, lime soy, serrano and micro cilantro
Madai Nigiri Special
yuzu kosho, ponzu and micro cilantro
Salmon Nigiri Special
truffle creme fraiche and ikura
Scallop Nigiri Special
salted yuzu pesto, truffle and caviar
Toro Nigiri Special
fatty tuna, foie gras, balsamic soy and truffle
Uni Toro Nigiri Special
fatty tuna, fresh uni, caviar and truffle
Wagyu Nigiri Special
yuzu soy, truffle and himalayan salted quail egg
Wahoo Nigiri Special
spicy pesto aioli and garlic chip
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
16950 Jog Road suite 101S, Delray Beach, FL 33446