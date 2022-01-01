Restaurant header imageView gallery

Southeast Asian Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

16950 Jog Road suite 101S

Delray Beach, FL 33446

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai-
Edamame-
Spicy Tuna Roll-

SOUPS-

Chicken Noodle-

$11.95

rice noodles, bean sprouts, scallions, garlic and boc choy

Duck Noodle-

Duck Noodle-

$18.95

family's recipe braised duck, rice noodles, bean sprouts, garlic, basil and bok choy

Hong Kong Noodle-

$14.95

egg noodles, roast pork, wonton, bean sprouts, scallions, garlic and boc choy.

Lobster Shrimp Wonton Soup-

$8.95

lobster shrimp wonton with scallions and asparagus in a clear broth

Miso Soup-

$4.95

japanese miso broth with dried seaweed, tofu and scallions

Tom Kha Soup-

Tom Kha Soup-

$6.95

spicy coconut based soup with lemongrass, mushrooms, scallions

Tom Yum Soup-

Tom Yum Soup-

$6.95

spicy lemongrass soup, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, scallions

Wonton Soup-

Wonton Soup-

$5.95

homemade chicken wonton, asparagus, scallions and chinese cabbage in a clear broth

SALAD & BOWLS-

Chirashi Bowl-

Chirashi Bowl-

$25.95

assorted raw fish over sushi rice

Korean Noodle Bowls-

$15.95

sweet potato glass noodles, carrots, daikon pickles, roasted shitake mushrooms, bean sprouts, mixed greens, sesame seeds, lemon garlic, cilantro and edamame

Local Greens-

$6.95

mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, carrots and cucumbers

Salmon Poke Bowl-

$18.95

salmon, rice, seaweed, edamame, avocado, ikura, cream cheese, pickled ginger, spicy kani and nori

Tuna Lover Salad-

Tuna Lover Salad-

$25.95

sliced flash fried tuna steak over greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes served with masago, sesame seeds and wasabi mayo

Tuna Poke Bowl-

$18.95

sushi grade tuna, sushi rice, seaweed, edamame, avocado, spicy kani, pickled ginger and nori

SMALL PLATES FROM KITCHEN-

Agedashi Tofu-

$8.95

lightly fried Japanese tofu with dashi sauce

Chicken Satay-

Chicken Satay-

$10.95

marinated thai chicken skewers on bamboo sticks served with peanut and cucumber sauce

Edamame-

Edamame-

$5.95

boiled japanese soybeans sprinkled with salt

Grandma's Ribs-

$14.95

grandma's recipe- marinated pork ribs, spicy thai tamarind and cilantro

Japanese Shrimp Tempura-

Japanese Shrimp Tempura-

$11.95

3 pieces of japanese fried shrimps, sweet potatoes and zucchini

Jumbo Lump Crabcake-

$19.95

wasabi cream, yuzu and micro greens salad

Korean Wings-

$11.95

fried Korean style chicken wings, gochujang sauce, sesame seeds and scallions

Miso Eggplant-

$9.95

roasted eggplant, miso yaki sauce and sesame seeds

Popcorn Shrimp-

$12.95

lightly fried shrimps, sesame seeds and scallions tossed in a homemade spicy mayo sauce

Salt Pepper Calamari-

Salt Pepper Calamari-

$10.95

fried calamari tempura tossed with spice sea salt, garlic, jalapeno and scallions

Spicy Korean Cauliflower-

$9.95

crispy cauliflower tossed with korean gochujang sauce

Spring Roll-

$7.95

fried vegetable spring roll

Peking Duck Pancake

$32.95

HANDCRAFTED HOMEMADE DUMPLINGS-

Gyoza-

$7.95
Lobster Shrimp Shumai-

Lobster Shrimp Shumai-

$10.95

hong kong styled lobster and shrimps dumpling

Thai Steamed Dumplings-

Thai Steamed Dumplings-

$7.95

opened faced pork dumplings with a vinaigrette sweet soy sauce reduction

Vegetable Dumplings-

$7.95

sweet peas, shitake mushrooms, carrots and chives with a vinaigrette sweet soy sauce reduction

BAO BUNS-

Bao Buns Chashu Pork-

$11.95

hoisin, cucumber, pickles and cilantro

Bao Buns Panko Soft Shell Crab-

$15.95

shiso leaf, daikon pickles and spicy aioli

SMALL PLATES FROM THE SUSHI BAR-

Ahi Tuna Pizza-

Ahi Tuna Pizza-

$14.95

ahi tuna, onions, cilantro, masago, avocado and spicy wasabi mayo on a baked flour tortilla

Belly Belly-

$18.95

3 sushi style: seared tuna belly with black tobiko, seared salmon belly with ikura and seared hamachi belly.

Hamachi Kama-

$19.95

baked Japanese yellowtail collar, served with ponzu sauce

Kobe Roll-

Kobe Roll-

$14.95

flash fried tuna steak, spicy wasabi mayo sauce, sesame seeds, masago and scallions

Lava Stone Wagyu Beef-

$22.95

thinly sliced premium wagyu steak cooked tableside on a hot stone (served as wagyu beef tataki for take out)

Salmon Carpaccio-

Salmon Carpaccio-

$15.95

thinly sliced salmon, black tobiko, mixed greens in a delectable citrus Yuzu pesto sauce

Sashimi Sampler-

Sashimi Sampler-

$14.95

9 pieces of fresh sashimi (chef's choice, no modification allowed)

Seafood Ceviche-

Seafood Ceviche-

$14.95

assorted fish, conch, shrimps, octopus, jalapeno, cherry tomatoes, cilantro and cucumbers

Spicy Conch & Octopus Salad-

$13.95

spicy conch, octopus, masago, scallions, orange, sesame seeds and cucumber

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice-

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice-

$14.95

spicy tuna over crispy rice topped with jalapeno, tobiko, eel sauce and wasabi sauce

Spicy Tuna Dip-

Spicy Tuna Dip-

$14.95

chopped spicy tuna, scallions, masago, sesame seeds and avocado with taro chips

Sushi Sampler-

$14.95

6 pieces of mini sushi (chef's choice, no modification allowed)

The Sea Toro Special-

$20.95

fatty tuna belly (toro) sliced thin, topped with chopped pickled ginger, scallions and black tobiko in a house yuzu wasabi sauce.

Tuna Tataki-

Tuna Tataki-

$13.95

seared tuna, scallions, sesame seeds, masago and ponzu sauce

Yellowtail Jalapeno-

Yellowtail Jalapeno-

$15.95

japanese yellowtail sliced thin, topped with jalapeno and served with yuzu ponzu sauce

FRESH FROM THE ASIAN WOK-

Cashew Nuts-

$15.95

mushrooms, chili, onions, scallions, cashew nuts and carrots

Chicken Katsu-

$16.95

breaded chicken cutlet, steamed carrots and broccoli

Chicken Teriyaki-

Chicken Teriyaki-

$16.95

grilled chicken breast, homemade teriyaki sauce, steamed mixed vegetables

Fresh Ginger-

Fresh Ginger-

$15.95

ginger, onions, scallions, shitake mushroom, celery, bell peppers and brown ginger sauce

Garlic Sauce-

Garlic Sauce-

$15.95

pepper garlic sauce served over steamed mixed vegetables

Kung Pao Chicken-

$16.95

breaded chicken, house spicy kung pao, dry chili, peanut, bellpeppers, onion, carrot and broccoli

Lo Mein Noodles-

$15.95

egg noodles, onions, scallions, bell pepper, bean sprouts, broccoli, carrots and mushrooms

Pad Si Ew-

Pad Si Ew-

$15.95

thin rice noodles, broccoli, bean sprouts, scallions and eggs in a seasoning sweet soy sauce

Pad Thai-

Pad Thai-

$15.95

rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts, peanuts, scallions, shallots and lime wedge sauteed in a pad thai sauce

Panang Curry-

Panang Curry-

$15.95

panang curry, string beans, cauliflowers, bell pepper and peanuts

Red Curry-

Red Curry-

$15.95

red curry paste, coconut milk, sweet peas, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, zucchini and basil

Sesame Chicken-

$15.95

breaded chicken, glazed with sweet sauce and steamed broccoli

Singapore Noodles-

Singapore Noodles-

$16.95

rice vermicelli noodle, eggs, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas, onions,scallions and bean sprouts sauteed in yellow curry sauce

Spicy Chicken Cashew-

Spicy Chicken Cashew-

$16.95

lightly fried chicken, thai chili paste, cashew nuts, mushrooms, bell peppers, carrots, celery, onions and scallions

Thai Basil Sauce-

$15.95

onions, scallions, bamboo shoots, basil, bell peppers in a fragrant basil sauce

Yaki Udon-

$15.95

homemade udon noodles, broccoli, onion, carrots, napa cabbage and scallions

FRIED RICE-

Beef Fried Rice-

$14.95
Chicken Fried Rice-

Chicken Fried Rice-

$13.95

Hawaiian Fried Rice-

$15.95

chicken, shrimps, sweet peas, pineapple, onion, scallions, carrots and cashew nuts in yellow curry

Plain Egg Fried Rice-

$9.95
Sea Fried Rice-

Sea Fried Rice-

$15.95

combination of eggs, chicken, beef, shrimps, calamari, onions, scallions and sweet peas

Shrimp Fried Rice-

$14.95

SPECIAL ENTREE-

8 oz Lobster Tail-

$31.95

8 oz lightly battered lobster tail served in your choice of sauce.

Braised Short Ribs Curry-

$26.95

Korean braised bone in short ribs, yellow tumeric rice, thai green curry, dehydrated thai basil, chili and tempura brussels sprouts.

Crispy Duck-

Crispy Duck-

$28.95

fried marinated duck with choices of fresh ginger, garlic sweet chili or thai basil sauce

Filet Mignon Massaman-

$35.95

grilled 8oz filet mignon, potatoes croquettes, tempura brussels sprouts and cucumber slaw

Gai Yang-

$22.95

roasted half organic chicken, tumeric rice, fried shallots, cilantro, jalapeno lime sauce, spicy tamarind and cucumber mango slaw.

Grilled Scottish Salmon-

$24.95

grilled 8 oz salmon. Choice of two sauces: twisted balsamic teriyaki sauce served with sauteed mixed mushrooms. or panang curry sauce with grilled asparagus, peanuts, bell peppers and basil.

Hawaiian Dancer-

Hawaiian Dancer-

$22.95

sauteed scallops, chicken, pineapples, carrots, snow peas, bell peppers, onions, scallions, cashew nuts with tamarind sauce

Hong Kong Style Chilean Seabass-

$37.95

steamed Chilean Seabass, fresh ginger, butter garlic spinach, scallions, leaks, umami soy broth and shitake mushrooms. 25 minutes prep time

Jumbo Sea Scallop Drunken Noodles-

$29.95

jumbo scallops, red onions, scallions, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, garlic, basil and pasta noodles

Masaman Lamb Shank Roti-

$23.95

4 hours braised lamb shank, masaman curry sauce, potatoes, onions, avocado, peanuts and fried shallots served with roti

Mongolian Beef-

Mongolian Beef-

$19.95

thinly sliced tender crispy beef and scallions marinated with our sweet mongolian sauce

Signature Lobster Pad Thai-

Signature Lobster Pad Thai-

$30.95

lightly battered lobster tail sauteed with rice noodles, eggs, scallions, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots in a pad thai sauce

Steak Yaki Udon-

$32.95

spicy basil udon noodles, basil, mushrooms,onions, bell peppers and grilled New York strip steak

Sweet Chili Fish-

Sweet Chili Fish-

$24.95

ried filet snapper served with famous homemade garlic sweet chili sauce and steamed boc choy

SUSHI & SASHIMI STATION-

Chef's Sashimi Special-

Chef's Sashimi Special-

$38.95

16 pcs of raw fish sashimi (chef's choice) seaweed salad and tuna tataki

Combo Plate for 2-

$59.95

california rolls, JB rolls, 10 pcs of sushi and 12 pcs of sashimi (chef's choice)

Omakase Sushi-

$49.95

7 premium pieces of sea special nigiri (chef's choice, no modification allowed)

Sushi Dinner-

$29.95

8 pcs of raw fish sushi and california roll (chef's choice)

Sushi Sashimi-

Sushi Sashimi-

$41.95

6 pcs of sushi and 12 pcs of sashimi and spicy tuna roll (chef's choice)

NO RICE & NO SEAWEED ROLLS-

Kimono Roll-

$15.95

shrimp tempura, kani salad, avocado, spring mix, asparagus, sprouts and yuzu ginger sauce

Rock' n Roll-

$16.95

salmon, tuna, white tuna, spring mix, avocado, scallions, asparagus and ponzu sauce

Sashimi Salad Roll-

$17.95

spring mix, cucumbers, beet root and peppers wrapped in rice paper and topped with spicy tuna, salmon, white fish, orange, tomatoes, scallions and sesame seeds

CUCUMBER WRAPPED ROLLS-

Kanisu-

Kanisu-

$9.95

kani, avocado, masago and sesame seeds

KC Rainbow Roll-

KC Rainbow Roll-

$14.95

tuna, salmon, yellowtail, kani, asparagus, masago, scallions and sesame seeds

KC Roll-

KC Roll-

$11.95

salmon, kani, scallions and cream cheese with masago and scallions

KC Spicy Tuna-

KC Spicy Tuna-

$14.95

cucumber wrapped roll with spicy tuna, avocado, scallions and sesame seeds

Vegi Vegi Roll-

Vegi Vegi Roll-

$9.95

asapragus, carrots, kampyo, spinach, avocado and sesame seeds

SUSHI ROLLS-

Bahamas Roll-

$15.95

spicy conch, avocado, cucumber I/O topped with tuna, serrano, masago and micro cilantro

Best Buds-

$16.95

tuna, yellowtail and cucumber wrapped in soy paper and topped with spicy salmon, masago, scallions and kimchee sauce

Dancing Eel Roll-

Dancing Eel Roll-

$15.95

california roll with cooked eel on top

Deep Blue Sea Roll-

$19.95

shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, and cucumber, topped with avocado, dynamite blue crab, eel sauce and wasabi mayo

Dirty Old Man Roll-

$15.95

california roll topped with spicy tuna

Extreme Lobster Roll-

Extreme Lobster Roll-

$22.95

lobster tempura, cuucmber, masago and baked dynamite seafood on to

Fantasy Roll-

$15.95

salmon, cream cheese, scallions, deep fried topped with spicy kani and sesame seeds

Firecracker-

$15.95

salmon, avocado, deep fried and topped with spicy tuna, jalapeno, masago and eel sauce

Green Dragon Roll-

Green Dragon Roll-

$12.95

shrimp tempura, cream cheese, asparagus i/o with avocado on top

Green Monster Roll-

$18.95

tuna, salmon, white tuna, asparagus topped with avocado

Hero Roll-

$18.95

fried soft shell crab, cucumber wrapped with soy paper and topped with avocado and dynamite seafood

Hurricane Roll-

Hurricane Roll-

$16.95

spicy yellowtail, asparagus,jalapeno topped with spicy tuna, avocado and tempura flakes

Lobster Monster Roll-

Lobster Monster Roll-

$28.95

crispy lobster, asparagus and cucumber i/o with masago and sesame seeds

My Unagi Roll-

$16.95

cucumber, tamago, topped with baked eel and sesame seeds

Nemo Roll-

$16.95

minced spicy tuna, cucumber, wrapped with soy paper topped with popcorn shrimp, masago and micro shiso

Ocean Roll-

$20.95

salmon, tuna, escolar, yellowtail, asparagus, scallions and cucumber topped with scallops, masago and green tobiko

Poke Roll-

$16.95

spicy salmon, onions, cucumber, topped with avocado, cilantro, ikura and salmon skin

Red Dragon Roll-

$15.95

shrimp tempura, asparagus, i/o with tuna and avocado on top

Red Spider Roll-

Red Spider Roll-

$20.95

crispy soft shell crab, cucumber, asparagus, topped with seasoned spicy tuna poke, nori seaweed and scallions

Sashimi Style Roll-

Sashimi Style Roll-

$14.95

it's a no rice sushi roll with tuna, salmon, hamachi, shrimp, kampyo, tamago, asparagus, scallions & cucumber

Sex on the Moon-

Sex on the Moon-

$15.95

shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, scallions, eel, masago, seeds i/o with tuna and tempura flakes on top

Tokyo Roll-

$16.95

spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, I/O topped with salmon, spicy mayo and tempura flakes

Tsunami Roll-

$16.95

spicy tuna, scallions, masago, sesame seeds, topped with blue crab and spicy mayo I/O

Twin Devil Roll-

$15.95

spicy tuna, tempura flakes topped with fresh tuna, jalapeno and kimchee sauce

Two Buddies Roll-

$16.95

spicy tuna, shiso leaves i/o with seared salmon and sriracha sauce on top

Volcano Roll-

$14.95

kani, avocado and cucumber topped with baked seafood, masago, scallions and sesame seeds

Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll-

Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll-

$16.95

mixed spicy kani, masago, i/o topped with yellowtail and jalapeno

CLASSIC ROLLS-

Avocado Roll-

$6.95

California Roll-

$7.95

kani, cucumber, avocado, i/o with masago and sesame seeds

Eel Roll-

$10.95

baked eel and cucumber I/O and sesame seeds

Hamachi Roll-

$10.95

yellowtail and scallions

JB Roll-

$8.95

salmon, cream cheese, scallions, i/o with sesame seeds

Kani Roll-

$6.95

Kappa Roll-

$5.95

Cucumber S/O

Rainbow Roll-

$14.95

kani, cucumber, avocado, i/o with assorted fish and sesame seeds on top

Salmon California Roll-

$10.95

salmon, cucumber, avocado, i/o with masago and sesame seeds

Salmon Roll-

$7.95

Salmon Skin Roll-

$9.95

crispy salmon skin, scallions and cucumber I/O

Shrimp Tempura Roll-

Shrimp Tempura Roll-

$10.95

shrimp tempura and cucumber i/o with sesame seeds on top

Spicy Kani Roll-

$10.95

kani and spicy mayo, I/O with sesame seeds and masago

Spicy Tuna Roll-

$10.95

spicy tuna, kimchee sauce and scallions I/O sesame seeds

Spider Roll-

$14.95

fried soft shell crab, asparagus, avocado, masago and sesame seeds S/O

Tuna Roll

$8.95
Vegetable Roll-

Vegetable Roll-

$8.95

asparagus, carrots, kampyo, spinach and avocado i/o with sesame seeds

NIGIRI SPECIALS-

Fluke Nigiri Special

$8.50Out of stock

pickled shiso and nori ume

Foie Gras Nigiri Special

$14.50

balsamic soy, truffle and red tobiko

Hamachi Nigiri Special

$6.50

hamachi, lime soy, serrano and micro cilantro

Madai Nigiri Special

$9.50

yuzu kosho, ponzu and micro cilantro

Salmon Nigiri Special

$7.50

truffle creme fraiche and ikura

Scallop Nigiri Special

$8.50

salted yuzu pesto, truffle and caviar

Toro Nigiri Special

$14.50

fatty tuna, foie gras, balsamic soy and truffle

Uni Toro Nigiri Special

$14.50

fatty tuna, fresh uni, caviar and truffle

Wagyu Nigiri Special

$12.50

yuzu soy, truffle and himalayan salted quail egg

Wahoo Nigiri Special

$5.50

spicy pesto aioli and garlic chip

A LA CARTE NIGIRI OR SASHIMI-

Amaebi-

$6.50

Conch-

$5.50

Eel-

$6.00

Escolar-

$4.50

Hamachi Belly-

$7.00

Hamachi-

$5.50

Ikura-

$6.50

Kampachi-

$7.50

Kani-

$3.50

Local Uni-

$12.00

Octopus-

$5.50

Quail Egg-

$3.50

Salmon Belly-

$7.00

Salmon-

$4.50

Scallop-

$7.00

Shrimp-

$4.50

Tamago-

$3.50

Tuna-

$5.50

Wahoo-

$4.50
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

16950 Jog Road suite 101S, Delray Beach, FL 33446

Directions

Gallery
Southeast Asian Kitchen image
Southeast Asian Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Roboli's Ristorante
orange starNo Reviews
2901 Clint Moore Rd Boca Raton, FL 33496
View restaurantnext
Manhattan Joe's Pizzeria - Mission
orange starNo Reviews
20449 SR-7 AA-9 Boca Raton, FL 33496
View restaurantnext
Ke'e Grill Boca Raton - Ke'e Grill Boca Raton
orange starNo Reviews
17940 N Military Trail, 700 Boca Raton, FL 33496
View restaurantnext
The Sicilian Oven - Delray
orange starNo Reviews
8862 West Atlantic Avenue C-1 Delray Beach, FL 33446
View restaurantnext
MIA Kitchen and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
7901 W Atlantic Ave,Ste 101 Delray Beach, FL 33446
View restaurantnext
Yellowtail Modern Asian Cuisine and Sushi
orange star4.1 • 695
7959 W Atlantic Ave Delray Beach, FL 33446
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Delray Beach

Sundy House
orange star4.3 • 5,407
106 S Swinton Ave. Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Dada
orange star4.5 • 3,262
52 N. Swinton Ave Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Frankie's Pizza | Wings - Delray - 130 S Congress Ave
orange star4.4 • 1,413
130 S Congress Ave Delray Beach, FL 33445
View restaurantnext
Ramen Lab Eatery Delray
orange star4.5 • 909
25 NE 2nd Ave Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Delray Beach
orange star4.6 • 829
640 Atlantic Ave Delray Beach, FL 33483
View restaurantnext
Brule Bistro
orange star4.4 • 713
200 NE 2nd Ave Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Delray Beach
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
West Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston