Southeast Kitchen
836 Reviews
$
1901 Delaware Ave
Wilmington, DE 19806
Appetizers
Shrimp Summer Rolls
Shrimp wrapped in rice paper w/ lettuce, rice noodles, bean sprouts, basil. Served w/ plum sauce and crush peanuts.
Pork Summer Rolls
Pork wrapped in rice paper w/ lettuce, rice noodles, bean sprouts, basil. Served w/ plum sauce and crush peanuts.
Tofu Summer Rolls
Tofu wrapped in rice paper w/ lettuce, rice noodles, bean sprouts, basil. Served w/ plum sauce and crush peanuts.
Crispy Spring Rolls
Traditional Vietnamese spring roll w/ ground pork, cellophane noodles, mushrooms, onions. Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.
Veggie Spring Rolls
Traditional Vietnamese spring roll w/ cabbage, cellophane noodles, mushrooms, onions. Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.
Grilled Shrimp
Shrimp, minced lemon grass, lettuce, scallion, crush peanuts. Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.
Grilled Squid
Squid, minced lemon grass, lettuce, scallion, crush peanuts. Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.
Southeast Wings (5pcs)
Classic home-style favorite. Sweet, tangy, and spicy.
Southeast Wings (10pcs)
Classic home-style favorite. Sweet, tangy, and spicy.
Salt & Pepper Wings (5pcs)
Crispy chicken wings w/ onions, red bell peppers, jalapenos
Salt & Pepper Wings (10pcs)
Crispy chicken wings w/ onions, red bell peppers, jalapenos
Steam Kitchen Dumplings
Handmade dumplings w/ white meat chicken, onions, ginger, scallions. Served w/ homemade dumpling soy sauce.
Pan Fried Kitchen Dumplings
Handmade dumplings w/ white meat chicken, onions, ginger, scallions. Served w/ homemade dumpling soy sauce.
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Romaine lettuce w/ rice vermicelli noodles, cucumber, basil, bean sprouts, daikons, carrots, crushed peanuts. Served w/ plum sauce.
Pork Lettuce Wraps
Romaine lettuce w/ rice vermicelli noodles, cucumber, basil, bean sprouts, daikons, carrots, crushed peanuts. Served w/ plum sauce.
Beef Lettuce Wraps
Romaine lettuce w/ rice vermicelli noodles, cucumber, basil, bean sprouts, daikons, carrots, crushed peanuts. Served w/ plum sauce.
Shrimp Lettuce Wraps
Romaine lettuce w/ rice vermicelli noodles, cucumber, basil, bean sprouts, daikons, carrots, crushed peanuts. Served w/ plum sauce.
Tofu Lettuce Wraps
Romaine lettuce w/ rice vermicelli noodles, cucumber, basil, bean sprouts, daikons, carrots, crushed peanuts. Served w/ plum sauce.
Fried Tofu
Lightly battered lightly fried tofu, crispy on the outside soft on the inside. Served w/ homemade peanut sauce.
Salads
Papaya Salad
Julienne green papaya, tomatoes, tossed w/ palm sugar, chili-lime sauce. Choice of Spicy Level 1 - 5.
Shrimp Papaya Salad
Shrimp w/ julienne green papaya, tomatoes, tossed w/ palm sugar, chili-lime sauce. Choice of Spicy Level 1 - 5.
Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken w/ romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro, red bell peppers, red onions, red cabbages. Served w/ vinaigrette chili sauce.*Spicy*
Pork Salad
Grilled pork w/ romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro, red bell peppers, red onions, red cabbages. Served w/ vinaigrette chili sauce.*Spicy*
Beef Salad
Grilled beef w/ romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro, red bell peppers, red onions, red cabbages. Served w/ vinaigrette chili sauce.*Spicy*
Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimps w/ romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro, red bell peppers, red onions, red cabbages. Served w/ vinaigrette chili sauce.*Spicy*
Squid Salad
Grilled squid w/ romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro, red bell peppers, red onions, red cabbages. Served w/ vinaigrette chili sauce.*Spicy*
Tofu Salad
Tofu w/ romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro, red bell peppers, red onions, red cabbages. Served w/ vinaigrette chili sauce.*Spicy*
Soups
Beef Pho
Homemade Vietnamese rice noodle soup. Served w/ fresh bean sprouts, basil, jalapenos, lime.
Chicken Pho
Homemade Vietnamese rice noodle soup. Served w/ fresh bean sprouts, basil, jalapenos, lime.
Tofu Pho
Homemade Vietnamese rice noodle soup. Served w/ fresh bean sprouts, basil, jalapenos, lime.
Shrimp Pho
Homemade Vietnamese rice noodle soup. Served w/ fresh bean sprouts, basil, jalapenos, lime.
Tom Yum Koong
Thai specialty soup w/ shrimp, fresh lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves, tomatoes, onions, carrots, shiitake mushrooms. *Spicy*
Tom Kha Gai
Chicken slowly simmered in coconut milk broth w/ tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, carrots.
Tofu & Veggie Pho
Our homemade beef pho broth w/ tofu, carrots, red bell peppers, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, baby bok choy. Served w/ fresh bean sprouts, basil, jalapeño, lime.
Veggie Pho
Our homemade beef pho broth w/ carrots, red bell peppers, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, baby bok choy. Served w/ fresh bean sprouts, basil, jalapeño, lime.
Stir-Fry Noodles
Chicken Pad Thai
Our version of the classic Asian stir-fried rice noodles, bean sprouts, egg, ground peanuts, chives, tofu, and lime in house special tamarind sauce.
Beef Pad Thai
Our version of the classic Asian stir-fried rice noodles, bean sprouts, egg, ground peanuts, chives, tofu, and lime in house special tamarind sauce.
Shrimp Pad Thai
Our version of the classic Asian stir-fried rice noodles, bean sprouts, egg, ground peanuts, chives, tofu, and lime in house special tamarind sauce.
Tofu & Veggies Pad Thai
Our version of the classic Asian stir-fried rice noodles, bean sprouts, egg, ground peanuts, chives, tofu, and lime in house special tamarind sauce.
Chicken Lot Na
Wide rice noodles w/ garlic, black pepper, egg, Chinese broccoli and Thai brown sauce.
Beef Lot Na
Wide rice noodles w/ garlic, black pepper, egg, Chinese broccoli and Thai brown sauce.
Shrimp Lot Na
Wide rice noodles w/ garlic, black pepper, egg, Chinese broccoli and Thai brown sauce.
Tofu & Veggies Lot Na
Wide rice noodles w/ garlic, black pepper, egg, Chinese broccoli and Thai brown sauce.
Chicken Drunken Noodles
Wide rice noodles w/ basil, onions, carrots, bell peppers, bamboo, roasted red chili paste, coconut milk. *Spicy*
Beef Drunken Noodles
Wide rice noodles w/ basil, onions, carrots, bell peppers, bamboo, roasted red chili paste, coconut milk. *Spicy*
Shrimp Drunken Noodles
Wide rice noodles w/ basil, onions, carrots, bell peppers, bamboo, roasted red chili paste, coconut milk. *Spicy*
Tofu & Veggies Drunken Noodles
Wide rice noodles w/ basil, onions, carrots, bell peppers, bamboo, roasted red chili paste, coconut milk. *Spicy*
Curries
Chicken Red Curry
Basil, onions, bell peppers, carrots, simmered in coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice
Beef Red Curry
Basil, onions, bell peppers, carrots, simmered in coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice
Shrimp Red Curry
Basil, onions, bell peppers, carrots, simmered in coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice
Tofu & Veggies Red Curry
Basil, onions, bell peppers, carrots, simmered in coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice
Chicken Yellow Curry
Potatoes, bell peppers, onions, carrots simmered in coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice
Beef Yellow Curry
Potatoes, bell peppers, onions, carrots simmered in coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice
Shrimp Yellow Curry
Potatoes, bell peppers, onions, carrots simmered in coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice
Tofu & Veggies Yellow Curry
Potatoes, bell peppers, onions, carrots simmered in coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice
Chicken Green Curry
Chinese yard long beans, Asian eggplant, onions, basil simmered in coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice
Beef Green Curry
Chinese yard long beans, Asian eggplant, onions, basil simmered in coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice
Shrimp Green Curry
Chinese yard long beans, Asian eggplant, onions, basil simmered in coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice
Tofu & Veggies Green Curry
Chinese yard long beans, Asian eggplant, onions, basil simmered in coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice
Grilled Salmon Curry
Char-grilled salmon filet w/ broccoli, basil, pineapple in Thai Red Curry sauce. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Vermicelli
Chicken Vermicelli
Grilled chicken w/ rice vermicelli noodles, shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumber, daikon, pickle carrots, and crush peanuts, Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.
Pork Vermicelli
Grilled pork w/ rice vermicelli noodles, shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumber, daikon, pickle carrots, and crush peanuts, Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.
Beef Vermicelli
Grilled beef w/ rice vermicelli noodles, shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumber, daikon, pickle carrots, and crush peanuts, Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.
Shrimp Vermicelli
Grilled shrimp w/ rice vermicelli noodles, shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumber, daikon, pickle carrots, and crush peanuts, Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.
Squid Vermicelli
Grilled squid w/ rice vermicelli noodles, shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumber, daikon, pickle carrots, and crush peanuts, Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.
Tofu Vermicelli
Tofu w/ rice vermicelli noodles, shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumber, daikon, pickle carrots, and crush peanuts, Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.
Crispy Spring Rolls Vermicelli
Crispy spring rolls w/ rice vermicelli noodles, shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumber, daikon, pickle carrots, and crush peanuts, Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.
Veggie Spring Rolls Vermicelli
Veggie spring rolls w/ rice vermicelli noodles, shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumber, daikon, pickle carrots, and crush peanuts, Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.
Rice Platter
Chicken Rice Platter
Grilled chicken w/ tomatoes & cucumbers over jasmine rice. Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.
Pork Rice Platter
Grilled pork w/ tomatoes & cucumbers over jasmine rice. Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.
Beef Rice Platter
Grilled beef w/ tomatoes & cucumbers over jasmine rice. Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.
Shrimp Rice Platter
Grilled shrimp w/ tomatoes & cucumbers over jasmine rice. Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.
Squid Rice Platter
Grilled squid w/ tomatoes & cucumbers over jasmine rice. Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.
Salmon Rice Platter
Grilled salmon filet w/ tomatoes & cucumbers over jasmine rice. Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.
Chef's Sautéed
Chicken Basil
Sautéed basil with onions, carrots, red bell peppers, bamboo in spicy garlic sauce. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Beef Basil
Sautéed basil with onions, carrots, red bell peppers, bamboo in spicy garlic sauce. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Shrimp Basil
Sautéed basil with onions, carrots, red bell peppers, bamboo in spicy garlic sauce. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Tofu & Veggies Basil
Sautéed basil with onions, carrots, red bell peppers, bamboo in spicy garlic sauce. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Chicken Pad Khing
Sautéed with fresh gingers, carrots, onions, red bell peppers, shiitake mushrooms in spicy garlic brown sauce. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Beef Pad Khing
Sautéed with fresh gingers, carrots, onions, red bell peppers, shiitake mushrooms in spicy garlic brown sauce. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Shrimp Pad Khing
Sautéed with fresh gingers, carrots, onions, red bell peppers, shiitake mushrooms in spicy garlic brown sauce. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Tofu & Veggie Pad Khing
Sautéed with fresh gingers, carrots, onions, red bell peppers, shiitake mushrooms in spicy garlic brown sauce. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Chicken Lemongrass
Sautéed fresh lemon grass, onions, turmeric, coconut milk. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Beef Lemongrass
Sautéed fresh lemon grass, onions, turmeric, coconut milk. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Shrimp Lemongrass
Sautéed fresh lemon grass, onions, turmeric, coconut milk. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Tofu & Veggie Lemongrass
Sautéed fresh lemon grass, onions, turmeric, coconut milk. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Chicken Fried Rice
Stir-fried jasmine rice w/ egg, onions, basil, carrots, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro.
Beef Fried Rice
Stir-fried jasmine rice w/ egg, onions, basil, carrots, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro.
Shrimp Fried Rice
Stir-fried jasmine rice w/ egg, onions, basil, carrots, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro.
Tofu & Veggie Fried Rice
Stir-fried jasmine rice w/ egg, onions, basil, carrots, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro.
Chef's Specials
Dumpling Soup
Our homemade dumpling w/ baby bok choy in chicken broth.
Salt & Pepper Chicken
Lightly fried chicken w/ onions, red bell peppers, and jalapenos. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Salt & Pepper Shrimp
Lightly fried shrimp w/ onions, red bell peppers, and jalapenos. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Salt & Pepper Squid
Lightly fried squid w/ onions, red bell peppers, and jalapenos. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Salt & Pepper Tofu
Lightly fried tofu w/ onions, red bell peppers, and jalapenos. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Vietnamese Chicken Yellow Curry
Sautéed fresh lemongrass, bell peppers, onions, carrots, light coconut yellow curry sauce. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Vietnamese Beef Yellow Curry
Sautéed fresh lemongrass, bell peppers, onions, carrots, light coconut yellow curry sauce. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Vietnamese Shrimp Yellow Curry
Sautéed fresh lemongrass, bell peppers, onions, carrots, light coconut yellow curry sauce. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Vietnamese Tofu Yellow Curry
Sautéed fresh lemongrass, bell peppers, onions, carrots, light coconut yellow curry sauce. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Chicken Crispy Egg Noodles
Sautéed baby bok choy, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, carrots, bamboo, bell peppers in light brown sauce over crispy egg noodles.
Beef Crispy Egg Noodles
Sautéed baby bok choy, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, carrots, bamboo, bell peppers in light brown sauce over crispy egg noodles.
Shrimp Crispy Egg Noodles
Sautéed baby bok choy, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, carrots, bamboo, bell peppers in light brown sauce over crispy egg noodles.
Tofu Crispy Egg Noodles
Sautéed baby bok choy, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, carrots, bamboo, bell peppers in light brown sauce over crispy egg noodles.
Veggie Crispy Egg Noodle
Sautéed baby bok choy, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, carrots, bamboo, bell peppers in light brown sauce over crispy egg noodles.
Chicken Basil Baby Bok Choy
Sautéed basil, carrots, onions, bell peppers, bamboo w/ steam Shanghai baby bok choy. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Beef Basil Baby Bok Choy
Sautéed basil, carrots, onions, bell peppers, bamboo w/ steam Shanghai baby bok choy. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Shrimp Basil Baby Bok Choy
Sautéed basil, carrots, onions, bell peppers, bamboo w/ steam Shanghai baby bok choy. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Tofu Basil Baby Bok Choy
Sautéed basil, carrots, onions, bell peppers, bamboo w/ steam Shanghai baby bok choy. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Salmon Special
Pan seared salmon filet over stir-fried mixed vegetables in light brown garlic sauce. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Chili Chicken Basil
Sautéed chicken breast w/ basil, onions, bell pepper, garlic, homemade hot chili oil. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Spicy Shrimp Coconut
Sautéed shrimp w/ basil, onions, bell pepper, garlic, homemade hot chili oil, coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Chicken Panang Curry
Basil, onions, bell peppers, carrots, kaffir lime leaves simmered in coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Beef Panang Curry
Basil, onions, bell peppers, carrots, kaffir lime leaves simmered in coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Shrimp Panang Curry
Basil, onions, bell peppers, carrots, kaffir lime leaves simmered in coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Tofu Panang Curry
Basil, onions, bell peppers, carrots, kaffir lime leaves simmered in coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Chicken Massaman Curry
Potato, carrots, onions, bell pepper, peanut butter simmered in coconut milk. Topped w/ crushed peanuts. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Beef Massaman Curry
Potato, carrots, onions, bell pepper, peanut butter simmered in coconut milk. Topped w/ crushed peanuts. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Shrimp Massaman Curry
Potato, carrots, onions, bell pepper, peanut butter simmered in coconut milk. Topped w/ crushed peanuts. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Tofu Massaman Curry
Potato, carrots, onions, bell pepper, peanut butter simmered in coconut milk. Topped w/ crushed peanuts. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Veggie Lover
Sautéed baby bok choy, broccolli, red bell peppers, carrots, Chinese broccolli, bamboo in light brown garlic sauce. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Chicken Mixed Veggies
Sautéed chicken w/ baby bok choy, Chinese broccolli, carrots, red bell peppers, broccolli, bamboo in light brown garlic sauce. Served w/ jasmine rice
Beef Mixed Veggies
Sautéed beef w/ baby bok choy, Chinese broccolli, carrots, red bell peppers, broccolli, bamboo in light brown garlic sauce. Served w/ jasmine rice
Shrimp Mixed Veggies
Sautéed shrimp w/ baby bok choy, Chinese broccolli, carrots, red bell peppers, broccolli, bamboo in light brown garlic sauce. Served w/ jasmine rice
Tofu Mixed Veggies
Sautéed tofu w/ baby bok choy, Chinese broccolli, carrots, red bell peppers, broccolli, bamboo in light brown garlic sauce. Served w/ jasmine rice
Chicken Lemongrass Vermicelli
Sautéed chicken, onions, lemongrass over vermicelli noodles, shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, scallions, crush peanuts. Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.
Beef Lemongrass Vermicelli
Sautéed beef, onions, lemongrass over vermicelli noodles, shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, scallions, crush peanuts. Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.
Shrimp Lemongrass Vermicelli
Sautéed shrimp, onions, lemongrass over vermicelli noodles, shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, scallions, crush peanuts. Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.
Tofu Lemongrass Vermicelli
Sautéed tofu, onions, lemongrass over vermicelli noodles, shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, scallions, crush peanuts. Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.
Side Dish
Baby Bok Choy
Sautéed w/ garlic & oyster sauce.
Steam Broccolli
Steam broccolli
Steam Mixed Veggies
Steam baby bok choy, Chinese broccolli, carrots, broccolli, red bell peppers, bamboo
Side of White Rice
Thai Thom Mali Jasmine rice
Side of Brown Rice
Jasmine Brown Rice
Side of Vermicelli
Vermicelli rice noodle
Here at Southeast Kitchen we strive to bring you a variety of dishes from this region. Dishes like Green Papaya Salad, popular throughout Southeast Asia or a curry a dish can be found here. Whether you like Seafood, Pork, Beef or Chicken, there is something on the menu for everybody. If you like spicy food or not so spicy, we can adjust the spice level to your liking or omit them altogether. Our goal is to serve fresh, authentic, healthy yet delicious meals that will have you coming back for more.
1901 Delaware Ave, Wilmington, DE 19806