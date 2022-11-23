Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Thai

Southeast Kitchen

836 Reviews

$

1901 Delaware Ave

Wilmington, DE 19806

Popular Items

Chicken Pad Thai
Steam Kitchen Dumplings
Crispy Spring Rolls

Appetizers

Shrimp Summer Rolls

$7.95

Shrimp wrapped in rice paper w/ lettuce, rice noodles, bean sprouts, basil. Served w/ plum sauce and crush peanuts.

Pork Summer Rolls

$7.50

Pork wrapped in rice paper w/ lettuce, rice noodles, bean sprouts, basil. Served w/ plum sauce and crush peanuts.

Tofu Summer Rolls

$7.50

Tofu wrapped in rice paper w/ lettuce, rice noodles, bean sprouts, basil. Served w/ plum sauce and crush peanuts.

Crispy Spring Rolls

$7.95

Traditional Vietnamese spring roll w/ ground pork, cellophane noodles, mushrooms, onions. Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.

Veggie Spring Rolls

$7.95

Traditional Vietnamese spring roll w/ cabbage, cellophane noodles, mushrooms, onions. Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.

Grilled Shrimp

$14.00

Shrimp, minced lemon grass, lettuce, scallion, crush peanuts. Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.

Grilled Squid

$13.00

Squid, minced lemon grass, lettuce, scallion, crush peanuts. Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.

Southeast Wings (5pcs)

$8.50

Classic home-style favorite. Sweet, tangy, and spicy.

Southeast Wings (10pcs)

$15.95

Classic home-style favorite. Sweet, tangy, and spicy.

Salt & Pepper Wings (5pcs)

$8.50

Crispy chicken wings w/ onions, red bell peppers, jalapenos

Salt & Pepper Wings (10pcs)

$15.95

Crispy chicken wings w/ onions, red bell peppers, jalapenos

Steam Kitchen Dumplings

$8.95

Handmade dumplings w/ white meat chicken, onions, ginger, scallions. Served w/ homemade dumpling soy sauce.

Pan Fried Kitchen Dumplings

$8.95

Handmade dumplings w/ white meat chicken, onions, ginger, scallions. Served w/ homemade dumpling soy sauce.

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$11.75

Romaine lettuce w/ rice vermicelli noodles, cucumber, basil, bean sprouts, daikons, carrots, crushed peanuts. Served w/ plum sauce.

Pork Lettuce Wraps

$12.95

Romaine lettuce w/ rice vermicelli noodles, cucumber, basil, bean sprouts, daikons, carrots, crushed peanuts. Served w/ plum sauce.

Beef Lettuce Wraps

$12.95

Romaine lettuce w/ rice vermicelli noodles, cucumber, basil, bean sprouts, daikons, carrots, crushed peanuts. Served w/ plum sauce.

Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

$12.95

Romaine lettuce w/ rice vermicelli noodles, cucumber, basil, bean sprouts, daikons, carrots, crushed peanuts. Served w/ plum sauce.

Tofu Lettuce Wraps

$11.75

Romaine lettuce w/ rice vermicelli noodles, cucumber, basil, bean sprouts, daikons, carrots, crushed peanuts. Served w/ plum sauce.

Fried Tofu

$9.95

Lightly battered lightly fried tofu, crispy on the outside soft on the inside. Served w/ homemade peanut sauce.

Salads

Papaya Salad

$9.50

Julienne green papaya, tomatoes, tossed w/ palm sugar, chili-lime sauce. Choice of Spicy Level 1 - 5.

Shrimp Papaya Salad

$12.50

Shrimp w/ julienne green papaya, tomatoes, tossed w/ palm sugar, chili-lime sauce. Choice of Spicy Level 1 - 5.

Chicken Salad

$13.50

Grilled chicken w/ romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro, red bell peppers, red onions, red cabbages. Served w/ vinaigrette chili sauce.*Spicy*

Pork Salad

$14.50

Grilled pork w/ romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro, red bell peppers, red onions, red cabbages. Served w/ vinaigrette chili sauce.*Spicy*

Beef Salad

$14.50

Grilled beef w/ romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro, red bell peppers, red onions, red cabbages. Served w/ vinaigrette chili sauce.*Spicy*

Shrimp Salad

$14.50

Grilled shrimps w/ romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro, red bell peppers, red onions, red cabbages. Served w/ vinaigrette chili sauce.*Spicy*

Squid Salad

$14.50

Grilled squid w/ romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro, red bell peppers, red onions, red cabbages. Served w/ vinaigrette chili sauce.*Spicy*

Tofu Salad

$13.50

Tofu w/ romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro, red bell peppers, red onions, red cabbages. Served w/ vinaigrette chili sauce.*Spicy*

Soups

Beef Pho

$14.50

Homemade Vietnamese rice noodle soup. Served w/ fresh bean sprouts, basil, jalapenos, lime.

Chicken Pho

$14.50

Homemade Vietnamese rice noodle soup. Served w/ fresh bean sprouts, basil, jalapenos, lime.

Tofu Pho

$14.50

Homemade Vietnamese rice noodle soup. Served w/ fresh bean sprouts, basil, jalapenos, lime.

Shrimp Pho

$17.95

Homemade Vietnamese rice noodle soup. Served w/ fresh bean sprouts, basil, jalapenos, lime.

Tom Yum Koong

$12.95

Thai specialty soup w/ shrimp, fresh lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves, tomatoes, onions, carrots, shiitake mushrooms. *Spicy*

Tom Kha Gai

$12.95

Chicken slowly simmered in coconut milk broth w/ tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, carrots.

Tofu & Veggie Pho

$14.95

Our homemade beef pho broth w/ tofu, carrots, red bell peppers, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, baby bok choy. Served w/ fresh bean sprouts, basil, jalapeño, lime.

Veggie Pho

$14.95

Our homemade beef pho broth w/ carrots, red bell peppers, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, baby bok choy. Served w/ fresh bean sprouts, basil, jalapeño, lime.

Stir-Fry Noodles

Chicken Pad Thai

$14.50

Our version of the classic Asian stir-fried rice noodles, bean sprouts, egg, ground peanuts, chives, tofu, and lime in house special tamarind sauce.

Beef Pad Thai

$16.50

Our version of the classic Asian stir-fried rice noodles, bean sprouts, egg, ground peanuts, chives, tofu, and lime in house special tamarind sauce.

Shrimp Pad Thai

$16.95

Our version of the classic Asian stir-fried rice noodles, bean sprouts, egg, ground peanuts, chives, tofu, and lime in house special tamarind sauce.

Tofu & Veggies Pad Thai

$14.50

Our version of the classic Asian stir-fried rice noodles, bean sprouts, egg, ground peanuts, chives, tofu, and lime in house special tamarind sauce.

Chicken Lot Na

$14.50

Wide rice noodles w/ garlic, black pepper, egg, Chinese broccoli and Thai brown sauce.

Beef Lot Na

$16.50

Wide rice noodles w/ garlic, black pepper, egg, Chinese broccoli and Thai brown sauce.

Shrimp Lot Na

$16.95

Wide rice noodles w/ garlic, black pepper, egg, Chinese broccoli and Thai brown sauce.

Tofu & Veggies Lot Na

$14.50

Wide rice noodles w/ garlic, black pepper, egg, Chinese broccoli and Thai brown sauce.

Chicken Drunken Noodles

$14.50

Wide rice noodles w/ basil, onions, carrots, bell peppers, bamboo, roasted red chili paste, coconut milk. *Spicy*

Beef Drunken Noodles

$16.50

Wide rice noodles w/ basil, onions, carrots, bell peppers, bamboo, roasted red chili paste, coconut milk. *Spicy*

Shrimp Drunken Noodles

$16.95

Wide rice noodles w/ basil, onions, carrots, bell peppers, bamboo, roasted red chili paste, coconut milk. *Spicy*

Tofu & Veggies Drunken Noodles

$14.50

Wide rice noodles w/ basil, onions, carrots, bell peppers, bamboo, roasted red chili paste, coconut milk. *Spicy*

Curries

Chicken Red Curry

$14.50

Basil, onions, bell peppers, carrots, simmered in coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice

Beef Red Curry

$16.50

Basil, onions, bell peppers, carrots, simmered in coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice

Shrimp Red Curry

$16.95

Basil, onions, bell peppers, carrots, simmered in coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice

Tofu & Veggies Red Curry

$14.50

Basil, onions, bell peppers, carrots, simmered in coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice

Chicken Yellow Curry

$14.50

Potatoes, bell peppers, onions, carrots simmered in coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice

Beef Yellow Curry

$16.50

Potatoes, bell peppers, onions, carrots simmered in coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice

Shrimp Yellow Curry

$16.95

Potatoes, bell peppers, onions, carrots simmered in coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice

Tofu & Veggies Yellow Curry

$14.50

Potatoes, bell peppers, onions, carrots simmered in coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice

Chicken Green Curry

$14.50

Chinese yard long beans, Asian eggplant, onions, basil simmered in coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice

Beef Green Curry

$16.50

Chinese yard long beans, Asian eggplant, onions, basil simmered in coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice

Shrimp Green Curry

$16.95

Chinese yard long beans, Asian eggplant, onions, basil simmered in coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice

Tofu & Veggies Green Curry

$14.50

Chinese yard long beans, Asian eggplant, onions, basil simmered in coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice

Grilled Salmon Curry

$16.00

Char-grilled salmon filet w/ broccoli, basil, pineapple in Thai Red Curry sauce. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice.

Vermicelli

Chicken Vermicelli

$15.00

Grilled chicken w/ rice vermicelli noodles, shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumber, daikon, pickle carrots, and crush peanuts, Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.

Pork Vermicelli

$16.00

Grilled pork w/ rice vermicelli noodles, shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumber, daikon, pickle carrots, and crush peanuts, Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.

Beef Vermicelli

$17.50

Grilled beef w/ rice vermicelli noodles, shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumber, daikon, pickle carrots, and crush peanuts, Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.

Shrimp Vermicelli

$17.95

Grilled shrimp w/ rice vermicelli noodles, shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumber, daikon, pickle carrots, and crush peanuts, Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.

Squid Vermicelli

$16.95

Grilled squid w/ rice vermicelli noodles, shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumber, daikon, pickle carrots, and crush peanuts, Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.

Tofu Vermicelli

$15.00

Tofu w/ rice vermicelli noodles, shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumber, daikon, pickle carrots, and crush peanuts, Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.

Crispy Spring Rolls Vermicelli

$14.95

Crispy spring rolls w/ rice vermicelli noodles, shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumber, daikon, pickle carrots, and crush peanuts, Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.

Veggie Spring Rolls Vermicelli

$14.95

Veggie spring rolls w/ rice vermicelli noodles, shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumber, daikon, pickle carrots, and crush peanuts, Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.

Rice Platter

Chicken Rice Platter

$15.00

Grilled chicken w/ tomatoes & cucumbers over jasmine rice. Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.

Pork Rice Platter

$16.00

Grilled pork w/ tomatoes & cucumbers over jasmine rice. Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.

Beef Rice Platter

$17.50

Grilled beef w/ tomatoes & cucumbers over jasmine rice. Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.

Shrimp Rice Platter

$17.95

Grilled shrimp w/ tomatoes & cucumbers over jasmine rice. Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.

Squid Rice Platter

$16.95

Grilled squid w/ tomatoes & cucumbers over jasmine rice. Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.

Salmon Rice Platter

$16.00

Grilled salmon filet w/ tomatoes & cucumbers over jasmine rice. Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.

Chef's Sautéed

Chicken Basil

$14.50

Sautéed basil with onions, carrots, red bell peppers, bamboo in spicy garlic sauce. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice.

Beef Basil

$16.50

Sautéed basil with onions, carrots, red bell peppers, bamboo in spicy garlic sauce. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice.

Shrimp Basil

$16.95

Sautéed basil with onions, carrots, red bell peppers, bamboo in spicy garlic sauce. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice.

Tofu & Veggies Basil

$14.50

Sautéed basil with onions, carrots, red bell peppers, bamboo in spicy garlic sauce. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice.

Chicken Pad Khing

$14.50

Sautéed with fresh gingers, carrots, onions, red bell peppers, shiitake mushrooms in spicy garlic brown sauce. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice.

Beef Pad Khing

$16.50

Sautéed with fresh gingers, carrots, onions, red bell peppers, shiitake mushrooms in spicy garlic brown sauce. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice.

Shrimp Pad Khing

$16.95

Sautéed with fresh gingers, carrots, onions, red bell peppers, shiitake mushrooms in spicy garlic brown sauce. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice.

Tofu & Veggie Pad Khing

$14.50

Sautéed with fresh gingers, carrots, onions, red bell peppers, shiitake mushrooms in spicy garlic brown sauce. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice.

Chicken Lemongrass

$14.50

Sautéed fresh lemon grass, onions, turmeric, coconut milk. Served w/ jasmine rice.

Beef Lemongrass

$16.50

Sautéed fresh lemon grass, onions, turmeric, coconut milk. Served w/ jasmine rice.

Shrimp Lemongrass

$16.95

Sautéed fresh lemon grass, onions, turmeric, coconut milk. Served w/ jasmine rice.

Tofu & Veggie Lemongrass

$14.50

Sautéed fresh lemon grass, onions, turmeric, coconut milk. Served w/ jasmine rice.

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.50

Stir-fried jasmine rice w/ egg, onions, basil, carrots, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro.

Beef Fried Rice

$16.50

Stir-fried jasmine rice w/ egg, onions, basil, carrots, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro.

Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.95

Stir-fried jasmine rice w/ egg, onions, basil, carrots, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro.

Tofu & Veggie Fried Rice

$14.50

Stir-fried jasmine rice w/ egg, onions, basil, carrots, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro.

Chef's Specials

Dumpling Soup

$8.50

Our homemade dumpling w/ baby bok choy in chicken broth.

Salt & Pepper Chicken

$18.00

Lightly fried chicken w/ onions, red bell peppers, and jalapenos. Served w/ jasmine rice.

Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$24.00

Lightly fried shrimp w/ onions, red bell peppers, and jalapenos. Served w/ jasmine rice.

Salt & Pepper Squid

$18.50

Lightly fried squid w/ onions, red bell peppers, and jalapenos. Served w/ jasmine rice.

Salt & Pepper Tofu

$18.00

Lightly fried tofu w/ onions, red bell peppers, and jalapenos. Served w/ jasmine rice.

Vietnamese Chicken Yellow Curry

$17.00

Sautéed fresh lemongrass, bell peppers, onions, carrots, light coconut yellow curry sauce. Served w/ jasmine rice.

Vietnamese Beef Yellow Curry

$19.00

Sautéed fresh lemongrass, bell peppers, onions, carrots, light coconut yellow curry sauce. Served w/ jasmine rice.

Vietnamese Shrimp Yellow Curry

$21.00

Sautéed fresh lemongrass, bell peppers, onions, carrots, light coconut yellow curry sauce. Served w/ jasmine rice.

Vietnamese Tofu Yellow Curry

$17.00

Sautéed fresh lemongrass, bell peppers, onions, carrots, light coconut yellow curry sauce. Served w/ jasmine rice.

Chicken Crispy Egg Noodles

$17.00

Sautéed baby bok choy, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, carrots, bamboo, bell peppers in light brown sauce over crispy egg noodles.

Beef Crispy Egg Noodles

$18.00

Sautéed baby bok choy, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, carrots, bamboo, bell peppers in light brown sauce over crispy egg noodles.

Shrimp Crispy Egg Noodles

$19.00

Sautéed baby bok choy, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, carrots, bamboo, bell peppers in light brown sauce over crispy egg noodles.

Tofu Crispy Egg Noodles

$17.00

Sautéed baby bok choy, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, carrots, bamboo, bell peppers in light brown sauce over crispy egg noodles.

Veggie Crispy Egg Noodle

$17.00

Sautéed baby bok choy, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, carrots, bamboo, bell peppers in light brown sauce over crispy egg noodles.

Chicken Basil Baby Bok Choy

$17.00

Sautéed basil, carrots, onions, bell peppers, bamboo w/ steam Shanghai baby bok choy. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice.

Beef Basil Baby Bok Choy

$18.00

Sautéed basil, carrots, onions, bell peppers, bamboo w/ steam Shanghai baby bok choy. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice.

Shrimp Basil Baby Bok Choy

$19.00

Sautéed basil, carrots, onions, bell peppers, bamboo w/ steam Shanghai baby bok choy. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice.

Tofu Basil Baby Bok Choy

$17.00

Sautéed basil, carrots, onions, bell peppers, bamboo w/ steam Shanghai baby bok choy. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice.

Salmon Special

$19.00

Pan seared salmon filet over stir-fried mixed vegetables in light brown garlic sauce. Served w/ jasmine rice.

Chili Chicken Basil

$15.00

Sautéed chicken breast w/ basil, onions, bell pepper, garlic, homemade hot chili oil. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice.

Spicy Shrimp Coconut

$17.95

Sautéed shrimp w/ basil, onions, bell pepper, garlic, homemade hot chili oil, coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice.

Chicken Panang Curry

$14.50

Basil, onions, bell peppers, carrots, kaffir lime leaves simmered in coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice.

Beef Panang Curry

$16.50

Basil, onions, bell peppers, carrots, kaffir lime leaves simmered in coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice.

Shrimp Panang Curry

$16.95

Basil, onions, bell peppers, carrots, kaffir lime leaves simmered in coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice.

Tofu Panang Curry

$14.50

Basil, onions, bell peppers, carrots, kaffir lime leaves simmered in coconut milk. *Spicy*. Served w/ jasmine rice.

Chicken Massaman Curry

$14.50

Potato, carrots, onions, bell pepper, peanut butter simmered in coconut milk. Topped w/ crushed peanuts. Served w/ jasmine rice.

Beef Massaman Curry

$16.50

Potato, carrots, onions, bell pepper, peanut butter simmered in coconut milk. Topped w/ crushed peanuts. Served w/ jasmine rice.

Shrimp Massaman Curry

$16.95

Potato, carrots, onions, bell pepper, peanut butter simmered in coconut milk. Topped w/ crushed peanuts. Served w/ jasmine rice.

Tofu Massaman Curry

$14.50

Potato, carrots, onions, bell pepper, peanut butter simmered in coconut milk. Topped w/ crushed peanuts. Served w/ jasmine rice.

Veggie Lover

$15.00

Sautéed baby bok choy, broccolli, red bell peppers, carrots, Chinese broccolli, bamboo in light brown garlic sauce. Served w/ jasmine rice.

Chicken Mixed Veggies

$17.00

Sautéed chicken w/ baby bok choy, Chinese broccolli, carrots, red bell peppers, broccolli, bamboo in light brown garlic sauce. Served w/ jasmine rice

Beef Mixed Veggies

$18.00

Sautéed beef w/ baby bok choy, Chinese broccolli, carrots, red bell peppers, broccolli, bamboo in light brown garlic sauce. Served w/ jasmine rice

Shrimp Mixed Veggies

$19.00

Sautéed shrimp w/ baby bok choy, Chinese broccolli, carrots, red bell peppers, broccolli, bamboo in light brown garlic sauce. Served w/ jasmine rice

Tofu Mixed Veggies

$17.00

Sautéed tofu w/ baby bok choy, Chinese broccolli, carrots, red bell peppers, broccolli, bamboo in light brown garlic sauce. Served w/ jasmine rice

Chicken Lemongrass Vermicelli

$15.00

Sautéed chicken, onions, lemongrass over vermicelli noodles, shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, scallions, crush peanuts. Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.

Beef Lemongrass Vermicelli

$17.50

Sautéed beef, onions, lemongrass over vermicelli noodles, shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, scallions, crush peanuts. Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.

Shrimp Lemongrass Vermicelli

$17.95

Sautéed shrimp, onions, lemongrass over vermicelli noodles, shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, scallions, crush peanuts. Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.

Tofu Lemongrass Vermicelli

$15.00

Sautéed tofu, onions, lemongrass over vermicelli noodles, shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, scallions, crush peanuts. Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.

Side Dish

Baby Bok Choy

$8.95

Sautéed w/ garlic & oyster sauce.

Steam Broccolli

$5.50

Steam broccolli

Steam Mixed Veggies

$6.50

Steam baby bok choy, Chinese broccolli, carrots, broccolli, red bell peppers, bamboo

Side of White Rice

$3.00

Thai Thom Mali Jasmine rice

Side of Brown Rice

$3.00

Jasmine Brown Rice

Side of Vermicelli

$3.00

Vermicelli rice noodle

Drinks

Thai Tea

$5.50

San Pellegrino (Blood Orange)

$3.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino (Sparkling Water)

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon Snapple

$3.50

Peach Snapple

$3.50

Raspberry Snapple

$3.50

Chrysanthemum

$2.50

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Spring Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Here at Southeast Kitchen we strive to bring you a variety of dishes from this region. Dishes like Green Papaya Salad, popular throughout Southeast Asia or a curry a dish can be found here. Whether you like Seafood, Pork, Beef or Chicken, there is something on the menu for everybody. If you like spicy food or not so spicy, we can adjust the spice level to your liking or omit them altogether. Our goal is to serve fresh, authentic, healthy yet delicious meals that will have you coming back for more.

Website

Location

1901 Delaware Ave, Wilmington, DE 19806

Directions

Gallery
Southeast Kitchen image
Southeast Kitchen image

