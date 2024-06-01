- Home
Shantoo
1290 CRAN HIGHWAY
Mitchellville, MD 20716
SHANTOO SPECIALITIES
Appetizers
Beef
Chicken
curried goat
Entrée
- Beef Rib$25.00+Out of stock
- Beef Roast$28.00Out of stock
- Curried Beef$28.00Out of stock
- Curried Chicken$21.00
- Curried Pork$26.00Out of stock
- Escovitch Snapper Fillet$28.95
- Fried Fish (Whiting)$20.00
- Jerk Chicken (Bone -In)$21.00
- Jerk Chicken (Boneless)$21.00
- Jerk Lobster$38.00+Out of stock
- Jerk Pork$26.00Out of stock
- Oxtail Stew and Beans$33.00
- Pork Rib$28.00+Out of stock
- SteamFish$28.00
Whole Fish- done to order (with or without head)
- Sweet & Sour Beef$28.00Out of stock
- Sweet & Sour Chicken$21.00
- Sweet & Sour Pork$26.00Out of stock
Friday Happy hour
Kids Meal
NA Beverage
Pork
Sandwiches
Seafood
- Brown Stew Snapper$34.00
- Coconut Shrimp$25.95Out of stock
- Curried Shrimp$25.95
- Curried Snapper Fillet$28.95Out of stock
- Escovitch Snapper Fillet$28.95
- Fried Fish (Whiting)$20.00
- Grill Salmon$28.95
- Grill Shrimp$25.95Out of stock
- Jerk Lobster$38.00+Out of stock
- Shrimp Kabob$10.00+
Tender marinated shrimp skewered with vegetable then grilled to perfection
- Steam Snapper$34.00
fillet or Whole
- Sweet & Sour Shrimp$25.95
- Sweet & Sour Snapper Fillet$28.95Out of stock
Sides
- Beef patty$3.50
- Coco bread$2.00
- Cole Slaw$2.50Out of stock
- French Fries$3.00
- Fried Plantain$2.75
- Garden Salad$4.00
- Green Beans$2.50Out of stock
- Mac N Cheese$2.75Out of stock
- Rice & Beans$2.99Out of stock
- Steamed Broccoli$2.50
- Steamed Cabbage$2.50
- Wild Rice$2.50
- Potatoes$3.00
- Roti$4.00
- Extra chicken$5.00
- Roasted Potatoes$3.00
- Oxtail sides$20.00
Soups
Vegetarian
Wraps
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1290 CRAN HIGHWAY, Mitchellville, MD 20716
